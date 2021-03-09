Politics latest news: Covid 'not going away soon', MPs told, amid warning of 'significant' new surge

Sage modelling has suggested that even under the most optimistic set of assumptions, at least a further 30,000 Covid-19 deaths could occur. - Barcroft Media

There is "nothing to suggest the virus is going away any time soon", the Government's most senior scientific advisers have said, as they revealed "all the modelling" suggests a significant surge will occur later this year.

Sage modelling has suggested that even under the most optimistic set of assumptions, at least a further 30,000 Covid-19 deaths could occur.

Professor Chris Whitty , the chief medical officer, told the science and technology committee that despite the vaccine rollout he expected a "significant" and "substantial" surge.

He added: "All the modelling suggests at some point we will get a surge in the virus. We hope it doesn't happen soon - it might happen later in the summer if we open up gradually, or if there is a seasonal effect it might happen over the next autumn and winter.

"But all the modelling suggests there is going to be a further surge, and when it happens it will find the people who have not been vaccinated or where the vaccine has not worked. Some of them will be hospitalised and sadly some of them will die."

Sir Patrick Vallance added: "There is nothing to suggest the virus is going away any time soon. It may be a winter virus that comes back over winters, with an increase in infection rates."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

12:12 PM

Have your say: Do future lockdowns beckon?

Boris Johnson has tempered his boosterism as we begin lifting lockdown - but despite this, the Prime Minister has stressed his desire for the roadmap to be "irreversible".

But even this seems to be under threat after Professor Chris Whitty warned MPs of a "significant" surge that "all the modelling" is predicting will come later in the year, claiming at least another 30,000 lives.

Story continues

The chief medical officer said the only question was whether it would be in the summer or autumn/winter, and he put his money on the latter.

This doesn't necessarily mean there will be another lockdown - but does it seem plausible? Have your say in the poll below.

11:42 AM

Two chiefs bemoan 'misrepresentation of messaging to public'

The Government's two chief advisers have said the most frustrating part of the relationship between themselves and ministers has been when messages are twisted as they are communicated.

Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, told MPs he was frustrated "when what we think have we said quite clearly is misrepresented to the public".

He added: "Sometimes it has been my fault - I've just not been communicating clearly enough, but sometimes we have situations where people are just misrepresenting what's been said."

He stressed he was "not trying to point fingers of blame" and declined to give examples "because that would be unfair".

Sir Patrick Valance agreed with his colleague, adding another complaint was the expectation that scientific advice would be perfect.

"We have, at every stage, dealt with imperfect information - there is uncertainty - so we are trying to express what we know and what we don't know. That will continue to be the case.. but it doesn't meant science isn't valuable."

11:29 AM

NHS staff had expected 2.1pc pay rise, says Sir Simon Stevens

NHS staff in England were expecting to receive a higher pay rise than the one per cent proposed by the Government, the head of the health service has confirmed.

Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of the NHS in England, confirmed that plans set out previously had budgeted for NHS pay to increase by 2.1 per cent this year.

Giving evidence to the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee, Sir Simon said: "You would expect the head of the health service to want to see properly rewarded NHS staff, particularly given everything that the service has been through - they have been through - over the course of the last year.

He added: "Ultimately, of course, government gets to decide whether to accept those [pay review] recommendations but we are in the review process where the review body needs to be able to do its work without fear or favour and then put forward that recommendation and its justification for so doing."

Labour has accused the Government of "breaking their promise" to health workers. This morning Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, said he hoped it would be an "appropriate" amount.

11:17 AM

'Zero Covid' policy not possible, says Sir Patrick Vallance

Sir Patrick Vallance has said he does not believe a "zero Covid" policy is possible, as he echoed Professor Chris Whitty's warning about a winter surge.

Speaking to the science and technology committee, he said: "There is nothing to suggest the virus is going away any time soon. It may be a winter virus that comes back over winters with an increase in infection rates.

"I don't think zero Covid is possible and it is going to be very difficult for any country to maintain a complete absence of this long-term because at some point they have to reopen borders."

He told MPs that outdoors socialising was "absolutely" better than indoors, although stressed it was "not zero risk".

11:13 AM

New Zealand will see an 'influx of infections' when country reopens, says chief scientific adviser

Countries have adopted a more restrictive quarantine system will "see an influx of infections" when they eventually open up, Sir Patrick Vallance has said.

The chief scientific adviser told MPs of the science and technology committee that a “very rigorous border system” like New Zealand’s has been effective, but adds “at some point they are going to have to open up their border, and at that point they will see an influx of infections”.

It is on the more "extreme" end of what countries have done, he adds. Quarantine is not sufficient to keep variants out, because they can emerge domestically.

"I would expect more variants to emerge.. and wherever we are seeing these changes, they look the same. The virus is doing the same things in different ways, acquiring certain mutations it wasn't to acquired - largely for purposes of mutations, as far as we can tell. That is the reason for keeping rates down as low as possible," he adds.

10:52 AM

No 'overall' difference in staggered or single school return, says CSA

Reopening schools en masse will not have a different "overall" effect than staggered reopening, Sir Patrick Vallance has told MPs.

Asked whether Sage had advised the latter approach rather than the one taken in England - which is at odds with other nations in the UK - the chief scientific adviser told the science and technology committee: " You end up in the same place, you just take a different route to get there, but you don't overall have a different impact."

Initially there would be a "bigger effect, no doubt about that" but schools were generally "a reflection of community spread, rather than a driver".

Asked for a yes or no answer as to what Sage had advised, Sir Patrick said the advisers had "simply laid out" a range of options for ministers.

Professor Chris Whitty stressed the impact keeping schools closed would have on deprived children, both in terms of their life chances and longer-term health.

"It is either a problem now... or it is a staggered problem, but it is still the same problem."

10:36 AM

'History is not full of leaders wishing they had lifted measures faster', says Chris Whitty

Professor Chris Whitty has warned against any speeding up of the roadmap, despite falling cases and a better-than-expected vaccine rollout.

The chief medical officer told Greg Clark's science and technology committee that the five-week gap was "the minimum you could talk about".

He explained: "The dates are set buy when you can measure the data. my view is you should take the dates as fixed. the question about what is in the dates, there is some question about what ministers could look at.

"But the history of this is not full of countries and leaders wishing they had done more faster - it is full of leaders who wished they had acted quicker and been more careful as they take things off. That is the history everywhere in the world, that is not specific to the UK."

In April, and May there were "a very substantial block of things with very high risk", he added.

10:25 AM

Prof Chris Whitty: It is easy to forget how quickly things can go bad

There is a "fundamental reason" for the five-week gap in every stage of Boris Johnson's roadmap, Prof Chris Whitty has said.

As well as the lag in cases and hospitalisations emerging, he revealed that ministers wanted to give the public a week's notice before taking each step.

And each step was "quite a big step", he added. "Step ne is already quite a big step, step two... is a very, very long list of things. Again, a very significant step."

The last step "is probably the smallest, in one sense, step", but authorities "still want confidence" before taking it.

He pointed to rates rising again in Europe, saying "it is very easy to forget quite how quickly things can go bad".

10:20 AM

'Significant' surge likely later in the year, says Chris Whitty

The surge that modelling forecasts later this year will result in "significant numbers" becoming ill with coronavirus again, the chief medical officer has said.

Professor Chris Whitty has told MPs that lifting lockdown "steadily" will help to flatten the curve, creating "a much lower and shallower peak".

"There will be a surge with significant numbers but much fewer deaths," he said.

Opening slowly would buy the country time, he noted, and it was "in my view, not in the models, some degree of seasonality", which meant the surge was likely later on in the year, when more people would be protected by the vaccine.

10:09 AM

Speed of lifting lockdown will have 'profound difference' to number of deaths, says Prof Whitty

The speed of opening will have a "profound difference" on the number of Covid deaths, Professor Chris Whitty has said, as he warned that lifting lockdown too fast would see "a lot more people die - a lot more people die".

The chief medical officer told MPs of the science and technology committee: "The modelling demonstrates the really profound difference between opening up too quickly, which leads to very large numbers of deaths, and opening up more slowly, in a steady way.

"This doesn't lead to no deaths," he added, stressing there was no scenario in which coronavirus "just goes away and there no further deaths - that is not realistic and to just pretend that to the British public would be completely wrong.

"It isn't the case, there will be further deaths, but many fewer deaths [if lockdown is lifted slowly]."

Vaccines were "doing a very large amount of heavy lifting", he added.

09:59 AM

Run annual 'germ games' to guard against 'era of pandemics', says Labour

The Government should conduct regular "germ games" to ensure the country is properly prepared for any future pandemics, Labour has said.

Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth said the Government should run annual exercises to ensure we are better protected, noting experts have warned that we are in "an era of pandemics".

Appearing on Radio 4's Today programme ahead of a speech at the Institute for Public Policy Research, the Labour frontbencher said: "We have seen poor decision-making in response to this pandemic, and ministers should be thinking about this regularly.

"Experts are warning awe are in an era of pandemics - that is because of what we are doing to our environment, the biodiversity loss across the world caused by urbanisation, deforestation and climate change."

Mr Ashworth is calling for the Health Secretary to report annually to Parliament on the country's pandemic preparedness, with its plans subject to independent review by a new body along the lines of the Office for Budget Responsibility.

He will also call for public health teams to be properly resourced to deliver local community contact tracing and lead on local containment plans, and to bolster the life sciences industry to develop vaccines and therapeutics for the future.

09:58 AM

Professor Chris Whitty: 'All the modelling' suggests there will be another surge this year

"All the modelling" suggests there will be another surge this year, Professor Chris Whitty has warned.

The chief medical officer told the science and technology committee that despite the great success of the vaccine rollout , "because it is such as common virus,even if you have a relatively small proportion of people still remaining vulnerable, that still equates to a very large number" who could be at risk from Covid.

He added: "All the modelling suggests at some point we will get a surge in the virus. We hope it doesn't happen soon - it might happen later in the summer if we open up gradually, or if there is a seasonal effect it might happen over the next autumn and winter.

"But all the modelling suggest there is going to be a further surge, and when it happens it will find the people who have not been vaccinated or where the vaccine has not worked. Some of them will be hospitalised and sadly some of them will die."

He added: "That is just the reality of the situation."

09:50 AM

Schools reopening will 'change a number of things' that could push up transmission, says CSA

Schools reopening will "change a number of things" that could push case rates up again, Sir Patrick Vallance has told MPs.

The chief scientific adviser said when children return to the classroom "other things happen - parents meet, people who weren't perhaps going into work do so... it changes a number of things, all of which may have pressure on transmission."

Scientific advice is "really to have enough time to measure what has happened in response to each change," he said, noting that it might result in the next step being taken "either on the day that been announced or delaying if you have to".

He added: "No one can say how it will exactly how it will roll out over the next few months."

09:38 AM

Roadmap 'consistent' with Sage advice, says chief scientific adviser

Boris Johnson's roadmap is "consistent" with the principles behind Sage advice, Sir Patrick Vallance has said, although he has not commented on the specifics.

Speaking to the science select committee, the chief scientific adviser told chairman Greg Clark the pace was "broadly" in line with modelling,

"In terms of the principle of trying to go at a pace that is consistent with the vaccine rollout so you have coverage as you begin to release, this is broadly in line with what the modelling suggests is a way to do that is better than going fast," he added.

The same was true of the "sequencing of opening outdoor things before indoor things", he added.

09:12 AM

Anne Sacoolas must go through 'due process' over Harry Dunn case, says Justice Secretary

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has dismissed an offer by the lawyer of Anne Sacoolas to undertake community service in the US for the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn.

Amy Jeffress said that, since the charge pending in Britain against Sacoolas would not usually result in a prison sentence in the US, her client was not inclined to return to the UK to face trial.

However Mr Buckland said the priority should be to establish liability for the death of Mr Dunn, who was killed in a crash outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

"Here in England and Wales we like to deal with things in their proper order. At the moment there is outstanding a very serious matter relating to alleged driving of this person and the death of a young man who has left behind a family who is naturally not just grief-stricken but who want justice," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"As the Foreign Secretary has said, the current situation is a denial of justice. Rather than talking about the sentence that would be appropriate, let's actually deal with the question of liability first.

"What we are trying to do is to actually go through due process and deal with the issue of criminal liability first."

Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry Dunn. His death has "left behind a family who is naturally not just grief-stricken but who want justice" - Family Handout/PA Wire

09:05 AM

BBC warned to keep journalists' monologues impartial after Newsnight controversy

BBC monologues trying to “catch the audience’s attention” should not contain journalists’ personal views on political scandals, Ofcom has told the broadcaster in the wake of Emily Maitlis’s controversial Newsnight comments.

The presenter opened a programme in May 2020 by claiming Dominic Cummings caused “national disquiet” when he “broke the rules” by driving 260 miles to County Durham during lockdown.

Viewers submitted more than 24,000 complaints to the BBC over her remarks on the Prime Minister's adviser, and the broadcaster itself admitted they did not meet “standards of due impartiality”

Ofcom has now warned the corporation that while it seeks to “catch the audience’s attention” with monologues on political scandals, journalists must not “inadvertently give the impression of setting out personal opinions or views”.

08:53 AM

Chopper's Politics: Joanna Lumley says "Less talk, more action" to politicians

Joanna Lumley is fed up with politicians treading water. The actor and campaigner, and latest guest on The Telegraph's Chopper's Politics podcast, is currently hoping to persuade the government and the green industry to change how they build offshore wind farms in order to protect marine life. But, as with many of her previously causes, she's getting a lot of positive noises but not much change.

The Absolutely Fabulous star tells Christopher Hope: "What I hate most of all is people going 'something must be done'... Instead of 'I'll see to that, I'll take that on my shoulders and I'll do that.' So I think there's a particular kind of creeping wetness, lots and lots of titles, lots of gold epaulettes, as it were, and not much action. And like Elvis Presley, I like quite a lot of action."

Also on the podcast: Joanna tells us why she'd happy to have a vaccine passport, whether she could see theatres opening with half empty audiences, and plays a round of 'Patsy or Politician'.

08:48 AM

William Hague: Like the Tories in 1997, Labour is in a far worse position than it realises

"I a certain empathy with Sir Keir Starmer," writes William Hague in his column today.

My own time as leader of the opposition may be a mercifully distant memory but I can clearly recall my realisation, after about a year in the job, that the situation of my party was even worse than I had originally grasped.Sir Keir has had many more opportunities to attack the Government and criticise ministers than I ever had in the early days of Tony Blair’s premiership, when it seemed that New Labour could do no wrong. He has established that he is moderate Left, not far Left like his predecessor. But he is probably realising that he has a much bigger problem to solve. In the changed political landscape of the 2020s, what exactly is the moderate Left?

Read the rest of his column here.

08:35 AM

China launches world's first vaccine passport

China has launched the world's first vaccine passport for citizens travelling abroad.

The digital certificate, which shows a user's vaccination status and virus test results, is available for Chinese citizens via a programme on Chinese social media platform WeChat that was launched on Monday.

The certificate is being rolled out "to help promote world economic recovery and facilitate cross-border travel", a foreign ministry spokesman said.

However, although the certificate is meant for travel in and out of China, it is currently only available for use by Chinese citizens and it is not yet mandatory.

08:16 AM

NHS staff will be given 'appropriate' pay rise, says Justice Secretary

Robert Buckland has said he hopes NHS staff will be given an "appropriate" pay rise, following the backlash against plans to give frontline workers a one per cent boost to their salary.

The Justice Secretary insisted this was just the "beginning of a process", stressing "the final recommendations have not yet been made".

But he added: "We have got to remember that in large other swathes of the public sector there will be a pay freeze save for the lowest paid. I don't think at the moment we are at the end of this process."

He told BBC Breakfast: "I think that we need to see what the recommendations are and I very much hope that the outcome - whilst it might not be an outcome in these difficult circumstances that will result in pay rises that everybody would want to see - that the work that has been done by NHS workers will be recognised in a way that is appropriate, bearing in mind the constraints we are all under.

"It is not for me to start to prejudge what the outcome of the negotiations is. I am simply pointing out that we are at the beginning of that process and we will have to see what the recommendations are."

08:10 AM

Hillary Clinton wades into Harry and Meghan row

Boris Johnson and his ministers might be hoping to avoid commenting on the allegations made by Prince Harry and Meghan during their Oprah Winfrey interview - but former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton has backed the Duchess of Sussex.

In a clip shown on BBC Breakfast, the one-time presidential candidate said: "Their cruelty in going after Meghan was just outrageous and the fact she did not get more support, that the reaction was, you know, let's just paper it over and pretend that it didn't happen or it will go away, just keep your head down, well, you know, this young woman was not about to keep her head down.

"You know, this is 2021."

08:05 AM

Closure of Nightingale hospitals 'important moment in national recovery', says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock said the closure of the Nightingale hospitals was an "important moment in our national recovery".

The hospitals set up to cope with a spike in Covid-19 cases are to close from April, although the sites in London and Sunderland will stay open for vaccinations.

In a video posted to Twitter, the Health Secretary said the vaccine programme and lockdown restrictions had meant that there were now fewer than 10,000 people in hospitals across the UK, down from 40,000 seven weeks ago.

He said the hospitals were a "monument to this country's ability to get things done fast when it really matters" and played a "critical role" in the UK's response to coronavirus.

Thanks to the vaccine rollout & our national effort, we can now stand down our Nightingale hospitals



This is such an important moment in our national recovery



THANK YOU to all involved in this incredible project pic.twitter.com/DdzS27b884 — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 9, 2021

In January, the Health Service Journal (HSJ) reported figures published by minister for innovation Lord Bethell, which put the total cost of the temporary hospitals at around £532 million by the end of the 2022 financial year.

08:03 AM

Queen 'epitomises public duty', says minister, as he dodges questions about Meghan's interview

The Justice Secretary has praised the hard work and devotion to duty of the royal family as he declined to comment on Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Robert Buckland told Sky News: "I don't think it is right for me as a member of the Government to start commenting about matters that are for the royal family. It is a long-established precedent."

He went on: "I support the work of the Queen and the Royal Family. Their devotion to public duty is well-known. The hard work that they put in every year, even during the Covid crisis, is well-chronicled.

"I think that the Queen epitomises public duty and public service and we all look up to her and admire her for that as we do other members of the royal family who work hard.

"That element of public duty is at the heart of what makes the monarchy work here in the United Kingdom."

08:00 AM

Palace must respond to Meghan's claims, says Labour

Labour have called for Buckingham Palace to respond to claims that a member of the Royal Family asked about the colour of Prince Harry and Meghan's unborn baby.

Jon Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, told Radio 4's Today programme: "The Palace needs to come forward with a response - I think people would expect them to make a response."

He added there was a broader point about the Duchess of Sussex's mental health revelations, saying: there is "so much stigma" attached to it. "We need to change debate and give people the support they deserve," he added.

Former shadow home secretary Diane Abbot said the claim "can only be described as racist" and was "the most extremely distasteful thing".

07:47 AM

Reveal if donors paid for No 10 decor, PM told

Boris Johnson is facing calls to reveal whether donors gave money to cover Downing Street refurbishments as Number 10 on Monday declined to rule out the possibility.

Allegra Stratton, Mr Johnson’s press secretary, denied Conservative Party funds had been used for any of the decor changes, which have made headlines in recent weeks.

However she did not rule out the possibility money had been sought from people who have given to the Conservative Party in the past.

Mr Johnson also declined to give clarity on the topic when asked at a press conference, saying: "All such inquiries will be answered with the normal declarations in the normal way.”

The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that Conservative Party funds met a large part of the refurbishment, which it reported could cost as much as £200,000.