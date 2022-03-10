Politics latest news: Russia warned of 'dramatic increased response' from the West if chemical weapons are used in Ukraine

Mr Philp said that Russian claims that Ukrain was preparing to use chemical weapons were "totally untrue". - State Emergency Service of Ukrai/AFP via Getty Images/State Emergency Service of Ukrai/AFP via Getty Images

Chris Philp, the digital minister, has warned Russia that it will see a “dramatic increased response” from the West if it uses chemical weapons in its war with Ukraine.

It comes after the armed forces minister yesterday implied that Nato could consider changing its approach if Vladimir Putin used the weapons.

Mr Philp told Times Radio: “Clearly, the use of chemical weapons, especially in an invasion where there are a very large number of civilians, would be an outrage against humanity.

"I would say to anybody in Russia thinking about this: do not cross that line, do not inflict any more misery and suffering on the Ukrainian people.

"They've already been shooting civilians who are fleeing down humanitarian escape corridors, they've been bombing and shelling hospitals including a maternity hospital, do not go any further in inflicting misery on the Ukrainian people.

"It will trigger an increased response from the West, there's a dramatic increased response, there's no question about that.”

09:23 AM

Ukraine-Russia morning briefing

Good morning. The British public are set to be asked to take in tens of thousands of refugees from Ukraine as the Russian invasion intensifies.

On Thursday night, Russian forces were reported to have struck Lutsk military airfield in Volyn while residents of Kyiv were woken to the sound of air raid sirens.

Here's what you missed overnight – and you can follow the latest news in our liveblog and listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast.

The World Health Organisation has advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country's public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills". Civilian targets came under Russian shelling in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The council of the European Union on Thursday night "acknowledged the European aspirations" of Ukraine as EU leaders agreed to support the country's application to join the bloc. Ukrainian authorities have claimed that Russian forces bombed a nuclear research facility on Thursday night. A young girl who charmed the world after a video went viral of her performing the song Let It Go from Disney’s Frozen in a bomb shelter has reportedly made it to safety.

You can read all about the main developments from Ukraine here.

09:12 AM

Spring Statement could give cost of living help

On the cost of living crisis and what action the Government may be taking, Chris Philp told Times Radio: "Clearly, both the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the business secretary are very carefully studying the implications of what is happening in Eastern Europe on cost of living.

"I know the energy secretary is looking at what we can do to address any energy price issue. That work is underway, as we speak. And as you said, the Chancellor's Spring Statement is coming up shortly. He'll be looking at this very closely as well. I don't want to preempt the results of either of those two things."

08:56 AM

Will the cabinet welcome refugees into their homes?

When asked if he or any member of the cabinet would open their doors to refugees, Chris Philp would not comment.

“Once the details are published in the very near future everybody will have a look at that and see if their personal circumstances allow them to, and I’m sure the British public will look at that," he told Sky News

08:38 AM

Abramovich will not profit from Chelsea sale

When asked if a suitable buyer can be found, whether the Government will let Chelsea be sold, Mr Philp said: “Yes. As the licence conditions are written today, the sale would not be allowed.

"However if a buyer emerged, then it would be open for that buyer or that football club to approach the Government and ask for the licence conditions to be varied in a way that would allow the sale to take place.

“No proposal would be accepted which saw the proceeds of any sale ending up in an unrestricted bank account owned by Abramovich, he can’t benefit from the proceeds of any sale."

08:25 AM

Government urged to cut VAT for fuel

Simon Williams, fuel spokesman for the RAC, told BBC Radio 4 on Friday: "We know from our long-term research that eight in 10 drivers would struggle to be without their car, so having access to a car in a pandemic has also become more important, and so it's really quite tough now."

"The cost of filling up is over £88 for petrol and £92 for diesel," he said, adding that the pandemic had already caused prices to rise.

He said the RAC is calling on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to take action, adding: "One thing he could do is reduce VAT on petrol and diesel.

"At the moment, just the VAT, which is of course called a tax on a tax, is bringing 26 pence per litre so, bringing that back to 15% would instantly cut it by about six pence per litre."

08:19 AM

Some things are more important than football

Chris Philp, the technology minister, said: "I just say respectfully to the Chelsea fans, I know he's done a lot for the club, but the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and what the Russian regime are doing to civilians - shelling maternity hospitals and shooting civilians who are fleeing down humanitarian corridors - and that is more important than football."

08:09 AM

MoD update - Russia set to change tactics

Sharing its daily update on the situation in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence said that "Russia is likely seeking to reset and re-posture its forces for renewed offensive activity in the coming days. This will probably include operations against the capital Kyiv."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 11 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/9SIvyYxJxe



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/6agVnIHuZn — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 11, 2022

08:08 AM

High gas prices are leading to vegetable shortages

The National Farmers Union (NFU) has warned of a "very, very serious situation" as production of certain crops plummet due to rising gas prices.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday, NFU president Minette Batters said:"I think the impact is being felt most harshly, if you like, in the protected crop sectors, so that's aubergines, peppers, cucumbers.

"We're already seeing massive contraction because, for these businesses, really 50% of their costs are reliant on the price of gas."

Ms Batters said farmers have been "talking about going from 80 million cucumbers to 35 million, 100 million peppers to 15 million.

Minette Batters said: "It's a very, very serious situation in that sector and this situation isn't going to go away any time soon, so it's about planning the future." - PA /Andrew Matthews

07:52 AM

If Russia came for Croydon, I'd be fighting in the streets

The digital minister said that Ukrainian citizens and soldiers had “every right to defend their homeland, to defend their cities and their towns, to defend their hospitals against this aggression by Russia.

“To be honest, if somebody was attacking Croydon, the place I represent, if somebody was bombing Croydon university hospital, I tell you what, I would be in the streets defending my hospital, I’d be in the streets defending my town and my neighbours, as the Ukrainians are quite rightly doing.”

07:46 AM

Putin is lying to his own people, minister says

Chris Philp said that Russia blocking social media websites was part of its disinformation campaign to “lie to the Russian people, because if they realised the full extent of the atrocities being committed by Putin in their name, they would be extremely angry," he told Sky News.

“That’s why Putin is trying to hide that from his own population."

07:45 AM

Good morning

Chris Philp, the digital minister, is on the morning round speaking about Ukraine, following government sanctions on Roman Abramovich, and the opening up of a new route for refugees.

Elsewhere in Westminster the House of Commons is not sitting, but the House of Lords is holding three debates on law enforcement after brexit, the electoral system, and digital technology.