Ken Clarke says Rwanda Bill is ‘a step too far’

Ken Clarke, the former home secretary, has refused to back Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Bill.

Lord Clarke, who also served as chancellor under John Major, said it was a “step too far” that risked pushing the UK towards an “elected dictatorship”.

His decision is a blow to the Government, as he had previously backed both the Prime Minister’s original Illegal Migration Act to stop the boats and the principle of deporting migrants to Rwanda to claim asylum there.

His comments came in the House of Lords’ second reading debate on Mr Sunak’s Rwanda Bill, which was heavily criticised by most of the 70 participating peers including Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury.

They signalled that they planned multiple amendments that would spark a “ping-pong” battle with the Commons and could delay the Prime Minister’s efforts to get deportation flights off the ground in the spring.

Lord Clarke said he believed the original Rwanda plan had been the only “possible working policy” but he could not support the Rwanda Bill because of the Government’s “startling” decision to overturn the Supreme Court’s “finding of fact” that Rwanda was not a safe country for asylum seekers.

“If we pass this Bill, we are asserting as a matter of law that Rwanda is a safe country for this purpose… and the courts may not even consider any evidence brought before them to try to demonstrate that it is not a safe country. This is a very dangerous constitutional provision,” he said.

A 'ping-pong' battle with the Commons could delay Rishi Sunak's efforts to get deportation flights off the ground in the spring

Lord Clarke said it amounted to using parliamentary sovereignty to call white black, cats dogs or declaring a cleared defendant guilty, asking: “Where are the limits?”

He added: “I always feared, as time goes by in my career, echoes of the warnings that Quintin Hailsham [the former Tory Lord Chancellor] used to give us all about the risks of moving towards an elective dictatorship in this country.”

He warned the Government that he would not support the Bill unless it was “substantially amended” and evidence provided to show that measures had been introduced to ensure Rwanda was safe for asylum seekers.

The Bill is underpinned by a new legally-binding treaty designed to address the concerns raised by the Supreme Court. It restricts the ability of illegal migrants to challenge their deportation and enables ministers to ignore attempts by Strasbourg judges to block flights. Mr Sunak has maintained that it complies with international law.

However, the Archbishop attacked the Bill as damaging for the UK’s reputation, for asylum seekers, for the rule of law and for the nation’s unity. “We can as a nation do better than this Bill,” he told the Lords.

He said the Government had good objectives in seeking to stop the boats but was doing it “in the wrong way, leading the nation down a damaging path”.

“It is damaging for asylum seekers in need of protection, and safe and legal routes to be heard. It is damaging for this country’s reputation, which it contradicts even as late as last week, where the Prime Minister himself spoke eloquently on the value and importance of international law for this country,” he added.

“It is damaging to constitutional principles and the rule of law. And most of all, High Lords, it is damaging for our nation’s unity in a time when the greatest issues of war, peace, defence and security need us to be united.”

The Archbishop called for a wider strategy on refugee policy, based on international cooperation, that would enable the UK to integrate asylum seekers in the face of a potential 10-fold increase in the number of refugees because of conflict, climate change and poverty.

Lord Blunkett, a former Labour home secretary, said: “This is nothing to do with finding solutions, it is everything to do with virtue signalling... to a particular part of the electorate and to find scapegoats for Government failure.”

Lord Frost said he supported the Bill and its “deterrent” purpose but would have preferred that it had taken a tougher approach by strengthening the exclusion of international law, as proposed in the Commons. “In my view, we will one day have to go there in this area,” he added.

Opening the debate, Lord Stewart of Dirleton, a Tory frontbencher, said: “This Government remains resolute in its commitment to preventing the misuse and evasion of our systems by illegal migrants, stopping these dangerous crossings and addressing the concerns of the British people.

“Operationalising the Rwanda scheme is a key part of the Government’s efforts to deliver this mission. Doing nothing is not an option.”

The Lords were expected to reject a Liberal Democrat move to block the Bill at second reading. It will return to the Lords in two weeks for its line by line scrutiny in the committee stage.

'You could claim the colour black is the same as the colour white'

Lord Clarke told peers: “Claiming the sovereignty of Parliament, you could claim the colour black is the same as the colour white, or dogs are cats. More seriously, somebody who’s been acquited of a criminal charge is guilty of that criminal charge, and should be returned to the courts for sentence. Where are the limits?

“I always fear as time goes by in my career echoes of the warnings that Quintin Hailsham used to give us all, of the risks of moving towards an elected dictatorship in this country.

“And the sovereignty of Parliament has its limits which are the limits of the rule of law, the separation of powers and what ought to be the constitutional limits on any branch of government in a liberal democratic society such as ours.”

05:21 PM GMT

Lord Clarke: Rwanda Bill would set 'very dangerous precedent'

Tory peer Lord Clarke said the Govenrment had taken a “startling” approach in tabling the Rwanda Bill.

“If we pass this Bill, we are asserting as a matter of law that Rwanda is a safe country for this purpose, that it is always going to be a safe country for this purpose until the law is changed, and the law may not even consider any evidence brought before them to try to demonstrate it is not a safe country.

“This is a very dangerous constitutional precedent. I hope it will be challenged properly in the courts because we have an unwritten constitution, but it gets more and more important that we do make sure that powers in this country are controlled by some constitutional limits and are subject to the rule of law.”

He added: “The Government says things have changed, but I have no means of testing that, and I agree with all those who’ve said change is subject to the Rwandans actually complying with the treaty, with the treaty being effective.

“I do hope that we consider this Bill with very particular care... I do think if the Government wishes to demonstrate the facts have changed, then some means should be found of going back to the court, facing another challenge, having another hearing in light of improved evidence.”

05:12 PM GMT

Lord Clarke: I cannot support Rwanda Bill

Lord Clarke, a Tory peer and former home secretary, said that while he had been “persuaded” to support the Illegal Migration Bill, he cannot lend his backing to the Rwanda Bill in its current form.”

“Unfortunately, in the sight of subsequent events, we now have this Bill, and at the moment having considered it carefully I must say I think the details of this Bill, or its main point as in clause two, are a step too far for me.

“And I don’t think I can possibly support the Bill unless it is substantially amended as it goes through this House and we should urge the Commons to revise it.”

Lord Clarke added it was “necessary to have a credible and effective policy on illegal immigration”, which he described as a “growing problem” that had a “symbolic effect” on public opinion.

“I think the public need to be reassured that we have control of immigration into this country and if they think we have lost control then that threatens a very nasty change in public attitudes caused by doubts.

“I think we should all be very proud of the multicultural, multi-racial, multi-ethnic society we’ve created in this country, much more successfully than most other European countries, and I think that’s going to be threatened by reactions to illegal immigration if it starts to grow again and is out of control.”

He said he continued to back the Rwanda policy “in principle”, but added: “What was happened was that that policy hit a brick wall when it got to the Supreme Court... The Government was issued on an issue of fact. Five Supreme Court judges considered the evidence which was submitted to the High Court, and all five of them were convinced that on that evidence, which they’d heard arguments testing, Rwanda was not a safe country for that purpose, particularly because of the risk of reformant.”

05:00 PM GMT

Durham bishop warns Rwanda arrivals at risk of 'destitution'

The Lord Bishop of Durham joined criticism of Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda plan, telling peers: “[I] echo the belief we should not outsource our moral and legal responsibilities to refugees and asylum seekers.”

The peer said he had observed the “amazing” transformation of Kigali, the Rwandan capital, through his own visits to the African nation, going on to argue that these had convinced him that the policy “would not work”.

“Locally, Kigali residents know where a few hundred might be initially housed, they offered to take me to see it, but seriously wonder how thousands would or even could be received with dignity.”

He added: “Low incomes in the country require people to rely on their own land to provide crops. However, those who are removed there from the UK will not have ownership of or access to such land... Who will ensure that these people do not face destitution?”

04:55 PM GMT

Lord Hannan: No credible alternative to Rwanda plan

Lord Hannan, a Tory peer and former MEP, said it was “easy to list the defects” in the Rwanda plan but he had “not heard a plausible and credible alternative”.

“Politics is often a choice between imperfect outcomes, indeed these days it is almost always such a choice. In an ideal world there’d be no need for a Rwanda scheme. In an ideal world we’d have a ‘Rolls-Royce’ Home Office bureaucracy where all claims were processed swiftly and immediately.

“In an ideal world we would have no judges who push the limits in an attempt to overturn deportation orders... In an ideal world international conventions would have kept up with changing circumstances. But, my Lords, the world we live in is not ideal. It is gross and sublunary and we have to make choices which are less than perfect.

“I think we are deluding ourselves when we repeat pieties about smashing gangs as though somehow, if you took away the people who were offering the supply, that the demand would dry up.”

04:50 PM GMT

'Shall we legislate the sky green, and the grass blue?'

Lord Kerr of Kinlochard, a crossbench peer, said safe routes and offshore processing would present better solutions to the problem of illegal Channel crossings.

“Instead of offshoring, we’re offloading,” he told the Lords. “[This treaty] offloads responsibility in defiance of convention commitments, and a bill to create alternative facts in Africa.

“Next step, shall we legislate the sky green, and the grass blue?”

04:18 PM GMT

Lord Blunkett: Rwanda plan is ‘frankly ridiculous’

Lord Blunkett, a former Labour home secretary, condemned the Rwanda Bill as “frankly ridiculous” as he suggested it was a cynical ploy ahead of the general election.

“Telling asylum seekers to suck it and see, to find themselves in Rwanda and if we’ve made a mistake we might be able to do something about it is frankly ridiculous.”

Addressing the minister, he said: “When you mention resettlement routes, which did used to exist, the resettlement was from other dangerous parts of the world to the UK, not from the UK to other countries.

“This is nothing to do with finding solutions, it’s everything to do to ‘virtue’-signal to a particular part of the electorate and to find scapegoats for Government failure. The scapegoats are of course the opposition, the courts themselves and this House.”

04:15 PM GMT

04:12 PM GMT

UK 'outsourcing legal and moral responsibilities' with Rwanda plan, says Welby

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said “we need a wider strategy for refugee policy” as he accused the Government of only offering “ad hoc one-off approaches”.

He said that Rwanda is a “wonderful country” but the UK should not be outsourcing “our legal and moral responsibilities”.

He said: “But this Bill continues wherever it does it, to outsource our legal and moral responsibilities for refugees and asylum seekers when other countries far poorer are already supporting multitudes more than we are now.”

04:07 PM GMT

Rwanda Bill 'damaging for our nation's unity', says Welby

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby told the House of Lords: “Most of all it is damaging for our nation’s unity. In a time when the greatest issues of war, peace, defence and security need us to be united, we are united on I think almost all benches in agreeing the boats must be stopped and the Government is to be congratulated that the number has come down.

“That the people smugglers who trade in human misery must be brought to justice and it is good news that so many groups have been broken up.

“And we need to be united on effective controls on agreed limits to immigration. The right way forward though is to enable the unity on ends to be translated into a unity on means and that is not happening in the way these Bills as successively brought to the House and brought before the country.”

03:58 PM GMT

Archbishop of Canterbury condemns 'damaging' Rwanda Bill

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, described the Rwanda Bill as “damaging” and said “we can as a nation do better”.

He told the House of Lords: “It has already been said and I agree with it, that the way this Bill and its cousin that we debated in the summer works is to obscure the truth that all people, asylum seekers included, are of great value.

“We can as a nation do better than this Bill.”

The Most Rev Welby accused the Government of “leading the nation down a damaging path”.

He continued: “It is damaging for asylum seekers in need of protection and safe and legal routes to be heard. For this it is damaging for this country’s reputation which it contradicts even as late as last week where the Prime Minister himself spoke eloquently on the value and importance of international law for this country.

“It is damaging in respect of constitutional principles and the rule of law.”

03:44 PM GMT

Rwanda plan runs 'completely contrary to how we should be acting', says Lib Dem peer

Lord German, a Liberal Democrat peer, said the Rwanda Bill and Treaty run “completely contrary to how we should be acting as a country with a reputation for protecting individual’s rights and freedoms, where the rule of law is upheld”.

He said: “This Bill places the UK at risk of breaching our commitments under international law.”

Lord German argued that pressing ahead with the Bill would damage the UK’s reputation on the world stage and urged his colleagues to vote against the legislation.

03:35 PM GMT

Labour: Rwanda Bill 'threatens UK’s compliance with international law'

Lord Ponsonby of Shulbrede, Labour’s shadow home affairs spokesman, said that as currently drafted the Rwanda Bill “threatens the UK’s compliance with international law”.

He said Labour opposed the Bill but would not seek to torpedo it in the House of Lords given that it has already cleared the democratically-elected House of Commons.

The Labour frontbencher accused the Government of not being open about the total cost of the Rwanda scheme, saying ministers had been “reluctant at every stage” to divulge the up-to-date cost.

He argued that the deportation plan “will do nothing to stop boats coming to our shores”.

03:28 PM GMT

'Parliament can conclude with confidence that Rwanda is a safe country'

Lord Stewart of Dirleton, the Advocate General for Scotland, said that thanks to the UK’s new treaty with Rwanda “parliament can conclude with confidence that Rwanda is a safe country”.

He said that some of the measures set out in the Rwanda Bill are “novel” but the Government believed the deportation scheme “can be implemented in line with both our domestic law and our international obligations”.

The Government frontbencher said that both the UK Government and Rwanda are “completely committed” to their migration partnership .

He concluded by telling the upper chamber that the Government is “acting in the national interest”.

03:18 PM GMT

'Status quo' on small boat crossings cannot continue, says Advocate General

The second reading debate of the Rwanda Bill is now underway in the House of Lords.

Lord Stewart of Dirleton, the Advocate General for Scotland, is representing the Government and is introducing the legislation.

Lord Stewart said: “There is nothing generous about allowing the status quo to continue. That would only serve the deplorable people smugglers who facilitate these dangerous crossings...”

He said continued high levels of illegal migration would “continue to strain our communities and our public services”.

03:02 PM GMT

Rochdale by-election likely to be held on February 29

Labour has officially triggered the Rochdale by-election following the death of Sir Tony Lloyd.

Business in the House of Commons started this afternoon with Opposition chief whip Sir Alan Campbell issuing the writ for the vacant seat.

The by-election has to take place between 21 and 27 working days from the issuing of the writ, suggesting it will take place on February 29.

Sir Tony, 73, died on January 17 only days after announcing that he was suffering from an incurable form of leukaemia.

02:43 PM GMT

What time will debate on Rwanda Bill start?

The House of Lords has just started its Monday sitting.

There will be about 40 minutes for oral questions and then the second reading debate of the Rwanda Bill will get underway.

That should be at about 3.20pm.

02:29 PM GMT

Rishi Sunak urged to cut off aid over Chagos Islands row

Rishi Sunak has been urged to consider cutting off foreign aid payments to Mauritius over the escalating row about the Chagos Islands.

A leading think tank said the Prime Minister should look at the move as part of a scaling back of relations in response to “thuggish tactics”.

You can read the full story here.

02:07 PM GMT

Labour: Sunak a 'weak and unserious PM'

Labour claimed Rishi Sunak was a “weak and unserious PM” as the party responded to the news that almost 400 migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats at the weekend (see the post below at 11.31).

Stephen Kinnock, the shadow immigration minister, said: “After all the Prime Minister’s boasts, almost 400 people crossed the Channel in small boats over the weekend – four times the average yearly capacity of Rwanda’s asylum system.

“It could take years to remove those who arrived this weekend, even if the Prime Minister did manage to get a few symbolic flights off the ground.

“The Rwanda scheme is an unserious policy, and Rishi Sunak is a weak and unserious PM. Labour has a serious plan to end hotel use, strike a new deal on returns, and crack down on the smuggling gangs running Britain’s border security. We stand ready to deliver it.”

01:46 PM GMT

Gove accuses SNP of spreading ‘divisive nonsense’

The SNP spread “divisive nonsense” by implying Scotland is more tolerant than England, Michael Gove told the Covid Inquiry.

The Levelling Up Secretary said: “I think obviously the Scottish Government pursued a slightly different approach, but... it is often asserted that there is a huge difference in values between people in Scotland and people in the rest of the United Kingdom, and my experience is that that is a nationalist myth and that people in Newcastle or Liverpool or Manchester have the same values as people in Aberdeen or Broughty Ferry or Glasgow.

“But it is sometimes the case that the SNP and their supporters seek to suggest that there is something about the national community in Scotland that is somehow different, more compassionate, more tolerant, than people in England, and I think that is divisive nonsense.”

Mr Gove also told the Inquiry that some of the language used by Scottish Government officials led him to believe there was a “desire for differentiation” from the UK Government during the pandemic “for the sake of advancing a political agenda”.

01:43 PM GMT

‘We believe the Rwanda plan provides the missing deterrence’

No 10 insisted the Rwanda deportation plan will stop small boat migrant crossings.

Told that the number of migrants making the crossing had topped 1,000 this January (see the post below at 11.31) and asked if the Bill would stop that in the future, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Yes.

“We believe that the Rwanda plan provides the missing deterrence necessary to put a stop to the boats.”

01:13 PM GMT

Pictured: Richard Walker shows Sir Keir Starmer around an Iceland store in Warrington

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) tours an Iceland supermarket in Warrington with executive chairman of the food chain, Richard Walker

01:06 PM GMT

Rwanda plan 'the right thing to do', says No 10 ahead of Lords' debate

The Rwanda Bill is a “key part” of the Government’s plan to stop small boat Channel crossings and crackdown on criminal gangs, Downing Street said ahead of the debate on the legislation in the House of Lords later today.

No 10 said the deportation plan is “the right thing to do”.

Asked for Rishi Sunak’s message to the Archbishop of Canterbury (see the post below at 11.11), the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “This Bill is a key part of how we stop violent criminal gangs targeting vulnerable people that has led to too many deaths in the English Channel.

“That is the right thing to do, it is also the fair thing to do, both for taxpayers and for those individuals seeking to come here through safe and legal routes who see their place jumped by those who can afford to make the crossings in small boats.”

12:44 PM GMT

SNP tried to ‘engineer’ rows with UK Government, Gove tells Covid Inquiry

My colleague Neil Johnston has sent across another update from Michael Gove’s appearance in front of the Covid Inquiry:

The SNP tried to “engineer” rows - or a “rammy” - with the UK Government for political gain and believed their response to Covid was “superior” to the rest of the country, Michael Gove said. Referring to a message from Liz Lloyd, Nicola Sturgeon’s former chief of staff, who said she wanted a “good old fashioned rammy” with the UK Government, Mr Gove told the Covid Inquiry: “I think it is the case, and I think the First Minister at the time almost made this case, that she believed that Scotland’s, as she believed it to be, superior response would make the case for greater autonomy in due course. “Liz Lloyd [said] that at certain points the Scottish Government were tempted to go down a course where they could engineer a potential row, a rammy, in order to reinforce that political point as well.”

12:35 PM GMT

Covid Inquiry chair suggests Sturgeon breached confidentiality

The chair of the Covid Inquiry has suggested Nicola Sturgeon breached confidentiality when she announced a decision about mass gatherings, writes Neil Johnston.

Michael Gove was asked during today’s evidence session about a meeting of Cobra in March 2020 at which the minutes indicated attendees had agreed not to make any announcements about mass gatherings until further discussions had taken place.

Ms Sturgeon announced the ban on mass gatherings in Scotland before the UK Government had made its own decision.

Baroness Hallett asked the minister: “Mr Gove, forgive my interrupting, but some might think that’s being generous. It wasn’t just the First Minister announced, it was a breach of confidentiality.”

He replied “yes” before Lady Hallett said he was a long-standing minister who knew the importance of confidentiality.

“Yes, and my Lady, you are right that there were a number of people within government, including not just ministers, others, who were disappointed,” Mr Gove said.

12:20 PM GMT

Sunak 'disappointed' train companies are not using minimum service powers amid strikes

Downing Street said Rishi Sunak was disappointed train operating companies had not chosen to enforce minimum service levels during a fresh wave of strike action on the nation’s railways.

The Government passed a law to allow the firms to require a minimum service to be put in place during walkouts but none of the train operators affected by this week’s strikes have taken the step.

Asked if Mr Sunak was disappointed the powers had not been used, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Yes. It is obviously something that we and the public expect them to be used.

“It is ultimately up to train operators to effectively manage their services, we have been clear as possible that they should be ready to use all powers available to them to reduce the impact of rail strikes on passengers.

“But again, let’s not forget that it is Aslef’s leadership who are refusing to put this [pay offer] to their members for a vote.”

Rail passengers are facing disruption to services this week as members of Aslef launch a rolling programme of walkouts from Tuesday and ban overtime for nine days from today.

11:53 AM GMT

Labour poll lead falls from 17 points to 14 points

Labour’s poll lead over the Tories has shrunk by three points, according to a new Deltapoll survey.

The poll, conducted between Jan 26-29, put Labour on 43 per cent and the Tories on 29 per cent.

The Conservatives were up by one point and Labour were down by two when compared to the company’s previous poll conducted between Jan 19-22.

Labour’s lead has fallen from 17 points to 14 points.

🚨🚨New Voting Intention🚨🚨

Labour lead narrows to fourteen points in the latest results from Deltapoll.

Con 29% (+1)

Lab 43% (-2)

Lib Dem 10% (+1)

Other 19% (+2)

Fieldwork: 26th - 29th January 2024

Sample: 2,064 GB adults

11:40 AM GMT

SNP's aim to 'destroy UK' drove their Covid response, says Gove

Michael Gove is giving evidence to the Covid Inquiry today. My colleague Neil Johnston has sent across the following update:

The SNP response to the pandemic was partly driven by its aim to “destroy the UK” and for political advantage, Michael Gove has told the Covid Inquiry. The Levelling Up Secretary said it was “naive” not to be aware that “highly skilled politicians” might “well see political advantage” in certain points throughout the day-to-day management. Mr Gove, who was Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster during the pandemic, and communicated with devolved administrations said that it was “undoubtedly the case” that people within the Scottish Government “were at certain moments looking at the political as well as the policy consequences of their choices”. During the pandemic Nicola Sturgeon’s nationalist government often made different decisions to the UK, such as keeping restrictions for longer or introducing different rules.

11:31 AM GMT

Almost 400 migrants crossed Channel in small boats at weekend

Almost 400 migrants made the perilous crossing across the English Channel in small boats at the weekend, according to official Home Office statistics.

Data published this morning showed that 112 people made the crossing on Saturday and 276 on Sunday, making a total for the weekend of 388.

The Home Office said a total of seven boats had been detected over the two days.

The crossings at the weekend take the provisional total for the number of migrants arriving via small boat in 2024 so far to 1,057.

11:11 AM GMT

Archbishop of Canterbury due to speak during Rwanda Bill debate

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, is scheduled to speak during the debate on the Rwanda Bill in the House of Lords later today.

A total of 71 peers have put their names down to speak during the Bill’s second reading.

The Most Rev Welby has previously labelled the Rwanda policy “a mistake” that “will be a failure”.

Lord Blunkett, the Labour former home secretary, and Lord Clarke, the Tory former chancellor, are also among those listed to make a contribution.

The debate is likely to start at about 3.30pm.

10:51 AM GMT

Pupils tell Sunak use of vapes among children 'getting worse'

Pupils told Rishi Sunak that the problem of vaping was getting worse when he talked to teenagers during a school visit this morning.

The Prime Minister was at Haughton Academy in Darlington to talk about proposals to make e-cigarettes less attractive to children.

He spoke to year nine pupils, aged 13 and 14, who were learning about the issue in their personal development class.

One girl told Mr Sunak: “It’s getting worse.”

She said vapes were being marketed at children, with colourful packaging. Mr Sunak replied: “There’s no reason why kids should be doing it.”

10:28 AM GMT

PM insists vaping approach is 'balanced'

Rishi Sunak said his proposed ban on disposable vapes was balanced and the “right” action.

The Prime Minister told broadcasters: “You talk to any parent or teacher, they’ll talk to you about the worrying rise in vaping among children.

“Children shouldn’t be vaping, we don’t want them to get addicted, we still don’t understand the full long-term health impacts of vaping. So it is right we take strong action to stamp this out.”

He rejected concerns that the move could backfire and lead to more people taking up tobacco products.

“It is important that we maintain vapes for adult smokers who want to stop,” he said, describing the proposals as “balanced”.

“We have got the balance right, supporting adult smokers to stop smoking… but targeting all the things that make sure children don’t have access to vapes.”

10:09 AM GMT

Sunak hits back at Truss over criticism of smoking ban

Rishi Sunak has hit back at Liz Truss after she criticised his plan to effectively ban young people from smoking.

Ms Truss labelled the smoking ban “profoundly unconservative” and accused Mr Sunak of seeking to “extend the nanny state”.

But the Prime Minister told broadcasters this morning: “I don’t think there’s anything unconservative about caring about our children’s health.

“But on smoking, there’s been a long tradition in Parliament of these being free votes, which aren’t party political, people will have their own held views on that, that’s the same as it’s been in the past.

“So I respect that some people will disagree with me on this but… I think this is the right long-term thing for our country. Smoking causes one in four cancer deaths. It’s responsible for a hospital admission every minute.

“And if we don’t do something about it, hundreds of thousands of people will die in the coming years and I think that we do have a chance to do something about it.”

10:03 AM GMT

Richard Walker says he will not stand to be Labour MP

Richard Walker said he will not be standing to be a Labour MP after announcing his backing for Sir Keir Starmer’s party.

Asked the question during an interview on BBC Breakfast, the Iceland boss said: “No.”

Mr Walker had previously tried to stand as a Conservative MP before quitting the Tories in October last year.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I wasn’t selected [by the Tories] because I wasn’t right for them and actually they are not right for me.”

09:54 AM GMT

Iceland boss claims Tories have ‘failed the nation’

Iceland boss Richard Walker said the country is “in a mess” and accused the Conservatives of having “failed the nation”.

He announced overnight that he was now backing the Labour Party having previously been a Tory member (see the post below at 08.22).

Mr Walker told BBC Breakfast: “I think the Conservatives have failed the nation. They’ve drifted badly out of touch with people like my customers, and they’re drifting further and further to the right.

“What’s interesting is that my values and principles haven’t changed, and, whilst the Conservatives have moved away from me, Labour has steadily moved towards the centrist pragmatic views that I’ve long held.”

He added: “The country is in a mess, the country is in a significantly worse place than it was 14 years ago.”

09:38 AM GMT

Smoking ban a ‘big change’, says Health Secretary

The Health Secretary told LBC Radio the proposed phased ban on smoking represented a “big change”.

Asked what her message to former prime minister Liz Truss, who is opposed to the move, is, Victoria Atkins said: “Well, this, this is a big change. We absolutely acknowledge this.

“I think it’s rather like the debate that we had a decade ago about whether adults should be able to smoke in cars with their children. There was a lot of debate about that. But are we honestly saying now 10-12 years later that we would go back? Of course not.

“So to the debate even further back in time to smoking in public places, we wouldn’t go back to the days of smoke-filled pubs. And so this is one of those long-term decisions for the future that the Prime Minister wants to make and the Government is very, very ambitious about.”

09:29 AM GMT

Government aiming to help children avoid ‘horrendous pull of nicotine habit’

Victoria Atkins told BBC Breakfast the Government wanted to “help children avoid the horrendous pull of a nicotine habit” as she argued in favour of the proposed ban on disposable vapes.

The Health Secretary said the ban will most likely come into force early next year.

Asked about campaigners saying bans, including the plan to stop children buying tobacco, will not work, she said: “I’m old enough to remember a time when you could walk into a pub and it was filled with smoke and everybody at the time when that was being debated said ‘oh this will never work’.

“Nowadays of course you would be astonished if somebody tried to spark up a cigarette in a pub or a public facility.”

09:16 AM GMT

Liz Truss: Tobacco ban is 'profoundly unconservative'

The Government should abandon its profoundly unconservative plans for the ban on tobacco sales to those born after 1st January 2009.



A Conservative government should not be seeking to extend the nanny state. It only gives succour to those who wish to curtail freedom. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 29, 2024

09:06 AM GMT

Disposable vapes to be banned to stop children getting ‘hooked for life’

Disposable vapes will be banned and other e-cigarettes placed behind shop counters as part of the Government’s efforts to stop children becoming “hooked for life”.

Rishi Sunak will unveil plans today to limit reusable vapes to just four flavours and end the use of colourful packaging marketing them to youngsters.

You can read the full story on the vaping plan here.

We are expecting to hear from the Prime Minister later this morning as he conducts a visit to mark the announcement.

08:52 AM GMT

Health Secretary: ‘No more money on the table’ for striking NHS consultants

The Health Secretary today warned striking NHS consultants in England that there will be “no more money on the table” after the latest pay offer was rejected last week.

Consultants in England voted narrowly against an offer aimed at resolving a long-running pay dispute with the Government. The British Medical Association said its members rejected the offer by 51.1 per cent.

Victoria Atkins said “we are nearly there” in terms of striking a deal but stressed there will be no more money made available.

She told Times Radio: “My officials have been in discussions with the BMA. There are a couple of technical issues that arose during the course of the ballot, which we’re very much waiting to hear from the union as to how those technical matters can be clarified.

“But I must be clear, to consultants and to others listening to this, that that settlement that we reached, it was a reconstruction of a 20-year-old contract. It was trying to tackle things such as the gender pay gap that exists in medicine. And it’s something I feel very strongly about as the minister who introduced the gender pay gap regulations.

“We wanted to try and tease these matters out in this contract. There will be no more money on the table. And so we’ve got to find ways of working, within this contract or clarifying these issues that have caused problems for some consultants. But as I say, we are nearly there. It was a very, very narrow margin last week.”

08:40 AM GMT

Equality and Human Rights Commission criticises Rwanda Bill

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has criticised the Government’s Rwanda Bill, arguing it “undermines the universality of human rights”.

The legislation is due to start its passage through the House of Lords this afternoon and the equality watchdog issued its verdict on the proposals in a statement issued this morning.

A spokesman for the EHRC said: “Human rights are universal and must be guaranteed for all.

“The Human Rights Act (HRA) has significantly improved human rights protections for everyone in the UK, but the Safety of Rwanda Bill undermines the universality of human rights by disapplying core provisions of the HRA.

“On the face of the Bill, the Home Secretary was unable to confirm that it complies with the European Convention on Human Rights. By disapplying sections of the HRA and seeking to prevent courts from considering the risk of refoulement, this Bill could expose people to harm and breaches of their right to life, their rights to be free from torture and inhuman or degrading treatment and their right to effective remedy.”

08:22 AM GMT

Ex-Tory Iceland boss Richard Walker backs Labour in setback for Sunak

The executive chairman of Iceland supermarket has given his backing to Labour as he argued Sir Keir Starmer’s party is the “right choice” for business and voters.

Richard Walker, who quit the Conservative Party last October, announced the decision overnight in a setback for Rishi Sunak.

Writing in The Guardian, he said: “Labour is the right choice for the communities across the country where Iceland operates – and the right choice for everyone in business who wants to see this country grow and prosper.”

Richard Walker, the executive chairman of Iceland Foods

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said he was “delighted”. He said: “I’m delighted that Richard Walker has backed Labour.

“The work that he and his colleagues at Iceland have done to help customers through the cost of living crisis has been commendable.

“With Labour, shoppers and shop workers will get a fair deal. We’ll tackle the cost of living crisis, get Britain’s economy growing again and get our country’s future back.”

08:10 AM GMT

Health Secretary rejects Truss's criticism of smoking ban

Victoria Atkins has rejected Liz Truss’s criticism of Rishi Sunak’s proposed phased smoking ban (see the post below at 08.07).

Told that Ms Truss had argued adults should be free to make their own choices, the Health Secretary told Times Radio: “But we have also acknowledged that smoking affects not just the smoker but those who are around them.

“Many years ago the country had a big debate about whether we should ban smoking in public places and many arguments were put forward that this wasn’t right and somehow it breaches people’s civil liberties and yet now, can we really imagine a day where you could walk into a pub and it would be filled with smoke?

“So to the debate some 10 years ago about smoking in cars in front of children. Again, those arguments were put forward but again would anyone seriously suggest nowadays that we should all start smoking in cars with children in such a confined space? It is that impact on others that is part of this debate…”

08:07 AM GMT

Young people smoking ban will be 'popular' with public, says Health Secretary

A phased ban on smoking will be “popular” with the public, the Health Secretary insisted this morning amid a Tory revolt.

Victoria Atkins said banning young people from buying cigarettes will one day be viewed in the same way as the ban on smoking in pubs and in cars with children present.

Under a new law being pushed by Rishi Sunak, due to come into force from 2027, nobody currently aged 15 or under will ever be able to legally buy tobacco products.

Liz Truss, the former prime minister, has labelled the proposed ban as “absurd” and accused Mr Sunak of seeking to extend the “nanny state”.

But Ms Atkins told Times Radio: “This will be debated in the House, the Prime Minister has very much recognised that smoking is a matter of conscience, it always has been and these votes have not been whipped and we are honouring that.

“But I am very confident that we will be able to have a good debate about these things in the House. But ultimately mums and dads and carers, no mum or dad wants their child to start smoking and I genuinely think this will be a popular measure with the public.”

