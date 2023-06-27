Covid inquiry latest: No-deal Brexit planning saved lives, Matt Hancock says

Matt Hancock revealed the UK came “within hours” of running out of key medicines at the peak of the coronavirus crisis but no-deal Brexit planning had prevented supplies from running empty.

The former health secretary told the Covid inquiry that no-deal preparations on bolstering supply chains was “the difference between running out of medicines in the peak of the pandemic and not running out”.

The inquiry heard that no-deal Brexit planning had resulted in pandemic planning being scaled back at the Department of Health as resources were reallocated in the run up to the UK’s split from the EU.

12:50 PM BST

'Lions led by structural donkeys'

Put to him that planning for the pandemic was “lions led by structural donkeys”, Matt Hancock said: “That’s absolutely right and that was a problem across the western world.”

12:43 PM BST

Size of health protection budget in UK 'completely indefensible', says Hancock

The disparity in funding between the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Ministry of Defence is “completely indefensible”, Matt Hancock said as he argued for more money to be made available for health protection measures.

He told the Covid inquiry: “In this country this year we spent £53billion on physical military defence. UKHSA’s core budget is £450million. That is less than one per cent.

“And yet over 220,000 died of Covid, have died of Covid so far. The impact on the health of the nation and the wellbeing of the nation of health protection is an order or magnitude bigger than, as currently represented, in the UKHSA budget.

“The idea that we spend over £50billion on defence and under £500million on UKHSA is for me completely indefensible.”

12:34 PM BST

'I bear responsibility for all the things that happened'

Asked a series of questions by Hugo Keith KC, Matt Hancock agreed “absolutely” that significant areas of pandemic preparation were overlooked or not progressed.

Asked if the nation’s preparation for a pandemic of the nature of Covid was good enough, he replied: “No.”

When it was put to him that there was a “serious and significant inadequacy” in preparation for a pandemic health emergency Mr Hancock agreed.

Asked if as secretary of state he bore “ministerial responsibility for that calamitous state of affairs”, Mr Hancock said: “I bear responsibility for all the things that happened, not only in my department but also the agencies that reported to me as secretaryu of state.”

12:29 PM BST

Hancock attacks 'colossal scale of failure' in government pandemic planning approach

Matt Hancock said an “explicit decision” that a pandemic could not be stopped was the “central failing” in government preparations ahead of the covid crisis.

The former health secretary told the inquiry: “The central failing that hampered the UK’s response, common with the rest of the western world, was the refusal and the explicit decision that it would not be possible to halt the spread of a new pandemic.

“That is wrong and that is at the centre of the failure of preparation. I know that because I was the person responsible as the category one responder when this pandemic struck and all of the other considerations are small, important but small, compared to the colossal scale of failure in the assumption that it will not be possible, and the lack of ambition in the assumption that you can’t stop the spread of a disease. We can.”

12:03 PM BST

UK came 'within hours' of running out of key medicines during pandemic, Hancock reveals

Matt Hancock answers questions during a hearing of the Covid inquiry today

11:58 AM BST

Government's flu pandemic planning body did not meet for a year

The Covid inquiry heard that the only cross-government body preparing for a flu pandemic did not meet for a whole year.

“I do not recall being aware of that,” Matt Hancock said, adding that work under the board’s guidance had continued.

11:57 AM BST

Hancock 'wasn't enthusiastic' about pandemic planning being 'scaled back' amid threat of no deal Brexit

Hugo Keith KC, counsel to the Covid inquiry, asked Matt Hancock about the impact of no deal Brexit planning on government pandemic planning as resources were reallocated ahead of the UK’s exit from the EU.

Mr Keith asked: “So you were aware and you agreed that a range of work relating to pan flu and HCID [high consequence infectious diseases] would have to be scaled back or paused?”

Mr Hancock replied: “Yes and I wasn’t enthusiastic about it but I signed it off and the reason that I signed off the overall reshaping of the department is because we have a very real and material threat should a disorganised Brexit happen that we needed to be prepared for.”

11:50 AM BST

No deal Brexit planning prompted reallocation of Department of Health resources

Matt Hancock was grilled over the impact of government no deal Brexit planning on other policy areas, like pandemic planning, at the end of 2018 and during 2019.

Asked what he was briefed on in the winter of 2018, the former health secretary told the Covid inquiry: “I was of course aware that Brexit was a significant part of the national debate and in the department we needed to be prepared for it.”

Mr Hancock said that no deal Brexit planning meant resources did have to be reallocated in his department.

He said: “There was a moment at which we had to move resources on to prepare for that in the summer I think of 2019 and we did that within the department, the plans to do that were drawn up by the team and I signed them off.

“But I return to my broader point which is the professionalism and dilligence with which the civil service team looked at all of the different challenges and threats that were faced was exemplary.”

11:15 AM BST

10:59 AM BST

Government's 2011 flu pandemic strategy was not updated before Covid struck

Matt Hancock admitted the government’s 2011 flu pandemic strategy was never updated.

He was also warned by Hugo Keith KC, counsel to the inquiry, to focus on answering questions about pandemic planning rather than veering into talking about decisions made during the covid pandemic.

10:50 AM BST

Hancock 'worried' pandemic response capability is being 'dismantled'

Matt Hancock said he understood why many people would not accept an apology from him over the Government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also said he was concerned that the systems put in place to tackle the Covid outbreak “are being dismantled as we speak”.

He told the official inquiry this morning: “I am profoundly sorry for each death that has occurred and I also understand why for some it will be hard to take that apology from me.

“I understand that. I get it. But it is honest and heartfelt and I am not very good at talking about my emotions and how I feel but that is honest and true and all I can do is ensure that this inquiry gets to the bottom of it and that for the future we learn the right lessons so that we stop a pandemic in its tracks much, much earlier and that we have the systems in place ready to do that because I am worried that they are being dismantled as we speak.”

10:45 AM BST

UK approach to pandemic planning 'completely wrong', says Hancock

Former health secretary Matt Hancock said that in the UK the “doctrine was wrong” when it came to preparing for a pandemic.

He told the Covid inquiry: “The absolutely central problem with the planning in the UK was that the doctrine was wrong.”

He added: “The attitude, the doctrine of the UK was to plan for the consequences of a disaster. Can we buy enough body bags? Where are we going to bury the dead? And that was completely wrong.

“Of course, it’s important to have that in case you fail to stop a pandemic, but central to pandemic planning needs to be – how do you stop the disaster from happening in the first place? How do you suppress the virus?”

Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, is pictured today as he gave evidence to the Covid inquiry - PA

Mr Hancock said many aspects of the UK’s response to the Covid pandemic were “built from scratch” because of flawed pandemic planning.

He said: “The reason I explained the doctrine at this point is that by not preparing to stop a pandemic, and worse by explicitly stating in the planning that it would not be possible to stop a pandemic, a huge amount of other things that need to happen when you’re trying to stop a pandemic didn’t happen.

“We had to build them from scratch when the pandemic struck. For instance, large scale testing did not exist, large scale contact tracing did not exist because it was assumed that as soon as there was community transmission, it wouldn’t be possible to stop the spread.”

10:40 AM BST

Matt Hancock was 'assured' UK was 'one of best placed countries in the world' to respond to pandemic

Matt Hancock said he “wanted to know about the department’s preparation and its planning processes” for pandemics after he took the job as health secretary in July 2018. He said he had received some answers but he had “continued to ask questions”.

He told the Covid inquiry: “For instance, one of the areas that I pushed hard on was the lack of UK domestic vaccine manufacturing given the importance of vaccine to responding to any pandemic. That was an area that I worked on intensively up until the pandemic struck and obviously then thereafter.”

He continued: “I was also assured that the UK was one of the best placed countries in the world for responding to a pandemic and indeed in some areas categorised by the World Health Organisation as the best placed in the world.

“So just to give context to this interaction between me as the new secretary of state and my officials, at the same time in one of the documents I got very early on it stated clearly that we are well prepared and that wasn’t the civil servants own assessment, that was the World Health Organisation assessment of the UK and I know that Mr [Jeremy] Hunt referred to that last week but when you become the secretary of state you think about the challenges in front of you, in my case I had a background in technology and the NHS desperately needed better technology, the NHS needed more people and we needed to be better at prevention of ill health across the board.

“Of course prevention of a pandemic is part of that but there is also a huge focus on for instance obesity. I took those as my three priorities. I continued the work on protection from these threats but it is important to focus, and you can understand that when you are assured by the leading global authority that the UK is the best prepared in the world, that is quite a significant reassurance. That turned out to be wrong.”

10:28 AM BST

Planning focused on influenza pandemic because it was viewed as 'most likely', says Hancock

Matt Hancock said that the main focus of government pandemic planning was on influenza because it was viewed as the “most likely pandemic”.

He told the Covid inquiry: “I was told that the reason that was the category one risk is because it is the most likely pandemic.

“But of course we were aware of other infectious diseases, not least because we were actively involved in responding to Ebola and to a lesser extent Mpox and PHE had a day to day responsibility for other infectious diseases that tend to happen in much smaller numbers like Legionnaire’s disease.”

10:16 AM BST

Matt Hancock asked questions about pandemic preparedness from 'day one' in health secretary role

Matt Hancock told the Covid inquiry that he had “some experience at a more junior level” of dealing with crises before becoming health secretary.

Asked if the Department of Health was in the “driving seat” on pandemic planning, Mr Hancock said: “Yes and as Secretary of State I felt keenly the responsibility as essentially the lead responder in the first instance to those sorts of health emergencies and it was part of my day to day work because these emergencies happen from time to time.”

Mr Hancock said that an influenza pandemic was recognised as a “Tier One” risk.

He said: “I recall that on my first day I was given a briefing document about as big as this one and one of the elements of it was making clear my responsibility as the tier one national responder for pandemic flu and for other infectious diseases.

“I was already aware of this element of the role from my time at the Cabinet Office but nevertheless it was properly and formally brought to my attention and on day one I asked for more information on preparedness because having been involved in previous crises for instance at the Bank of England before I went into politics I knew that when things go wrong things move quickly and you need to be as well prepared as you can.”

10:08 AM BST

'There isn’t a day goes by that I do not think of all those who lost their lives'

Today’s hearing with Matt Hancock is purely on pre-pandemic issues, Hugo Keith KC told the inquiry.

He said his questions today will focus on emergency planning and preparedness.

In a witness statement shown to the hearing Mr Hancock said “there isn’t a day goes by that I do not think of all those who lost their lives to this awful disease or the loved ones they left behind”.

“I express my deepest sympathies to all those affected,” he said.

The statement said that “although this inquiry won’t heal all the pain, I want to answer all questions to the best of my ability”.

He added: “A large amount of work by a very large number of people was done with diligence, due care and tireless effort against the background that any pandemic is by its nature a response to a novel disease. Throughout I was guided by science”.

10:04 AM BST

Matt Hancock begins giving evidence to Covid inquiry

Matt Hancock has now started giving evidence to the Covid inquiry.

The former health secretary was just sworn in and is now being questioned by Hugo Keith KC, counsel to the inquiry.

09:14 AM BST

Matt Hancock set to give evidence to official Covid inquiry

Matt Hancock will give evidence to the official Covid inquiry this morning as he answers questions on the UK’s preparedness for the pandemic.

The former health secretary is appearing as part of the inquiry’s “module one” which is focused on resilience and preparedness.

The module is looking at whether the pandemic was “properly planned for and whether the UK was adequately ready for that eventuality”.

Mr Hancock’s evidence session is due to get underway at 10am.

Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, is pictured arriving at the Covid inquiry in central London this morning - Peter Macdiarmid/London News Pictures Ltd

08:46 AM BST

08:19 AM BST

08:14 AM BST

