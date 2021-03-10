Politics latest news: UK and EU must stop post-Brexit 'point scoring', ambassador says, amid latest vaccine row

The UK and the EU must stop "trying to score points" after Brexit, and focus of strengthening the "special relationship", the EU's ambassador has said.

Speaking during the latest vaccines row, Joao Vale de Almeida told a Westminster briefing that he wanted there to be the "best possible relationship" between Britain and the EU post-Brexit amid disputes over trade arrangements.

He added: "We need to make an effort to change the mindset and give up on trying to score points ... and focus ourselves on what we can do for making out of the agreements that we made - the Withdrawal Agreement on one side and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement on the other."

To make the post-Brexit relationship work "we need to have high levels of trust - mutual trust", he added.

His comments come as Charles Michel doubled down on his claim that the UK imposed an "outright ban" on coronavirus vaccine exports.

Boris Johnson yesterday told MPs that the UK has not "blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine" while a senior diplomat was summoned to the Foreign Office.

However the European Council president told Politico: The facts are the facts. At a certain point, it’s my call for more transparency. How many doses did they export?"

01:36 PM

Lobby latest: Vaccine film made with 'no additional cost' to taxpayer

Number 10 has insisted that a 30-minute film which will show how the Government delivered the vaccine programme was made in-house with “no additional cost” to the taxpayer.

After Boris Johnson was accused of producing a propaganda film ahead of the local elections, his spokesman told reporters the video was made by a team of approximately eight social media personnel in Downing Street.

He also rebuffed suggestions it was a political ploy, pointing out that the majority of people featured in the short documentary were scientists and medical experts.

Judge for yourself by checking out the trailer below.

“Extraordinary. Unexpected. Fantastic.”



A Beacon of Hope: The UK Vaccine Story.



Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/G8SQYhDp5F — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 10, 2021

01:34 PM

Lobby latest: Row continues over whether the PM misled Commons on nurses' pay

Boris Johnson did not mislead the House of Commons by claiming Labour had voted against a pay rise for nurses because he had been referring to the party’s decision to vote down the Queen’s Speech, Downing Street has claimed.

Digging in over claims that Mr Johnson had wrongly accused Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs, his press secretary referred reporters to comments made by Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Mr Rees-Mogg told MPs on Thursday morning the Prime Minister had been referring to the Queen’s Speech, rather than the Budget document, which went through unchallenged by Labour.

It comes after Sir Lindsay Hoyle that ministers had a "responsibility" to correct the record.

During the launch of his local election campaign, the Labour leader said the Prime Minister was "wrong".

"He should acknowledge that, he should apologise and correct the record," he added. "But I'm afraid we've got a Prime Minister who never has taken responsibility for anything in his life, and he should start now."

01:29 PM

Give police 'space to carry out Sarah Everard investigation', says Justice Secretary

The Justice Secretary has said it is "crucial that the authorities are given space" to continue with their investigation into the disappearance of Sarah Everard.

Robert Buckland echoed the Prime Minister and Home Secretary in saying he was "shocked and appalled by recent developments".

He added: "Women should not have to walk in fear.

"It is crucial that the authorities are given space to carry out an ongoing criminal investigation which may result in criminal proceedings."

Shocked and appalled by recent developments in the Sarah Everard investigation. Women should not have to walk in fear. It is crucial that the authorities are given space to carry out an ongoing criminal investigation which may result in criminal proceedings. — Robert Buckland (@RobertBuckland) March 11, 2021

01:23 PM

Government urged to set out plans for international travel

The Government must “urgently” set out its roadmap for the return of international travel, a group of MPs have demanded.

In an interim report, the cross-party Transport Select Committee urged the officials to reveal “when and how the current quarantine schemes will be phased out”.

The aviation industry, which has been largely grounded for the past year, “thrives on certainty” and “redundancies have mounted” as the return of travel overseas “continues to be delayed”.

“In order to return passenger aircraft to the skies and to connect the UK to the world, a roadmap to restart international travel is urgently needed”, reads the report. “The Department [for Transport] has not yet specified the standards that destination countries must meet on vaccine and testing capabilities in order to reopen for travel with the UK.”

The Government's Global Travel Taskforce is due to release its plans for the reopening international travel on April 12, although the earliest it will restart is May 17.

01:07 PM

Twitter wars: Labour MP contrasts 'low budget' deputy speaker videos with Chancellor's 'glitzy' effort

A Labour MP prompted some light booing in the Commons this morning, after praising the deputy speaker for her "increasingly iconic" Twitter videos by contrasting them with Rishi Sunak's output.

Darren Jones, chairman of the business, energy and innovation committee congratulated Dame Eleanor Laing, saying that despite having a "lower budget, provide more charm than the Chancellors more glitzy versions on Instagram."

The comments drew some booing - and laughter - from his fellow MPs.

No comment, @DarrenPJones.😆 You can follow me on Instagram too, if you wish. pic.twitter.com/ZS6Vox1efE — Dame Eleanor Laing 🤲😷↔️ (@eleanor4epping) March 11, 2021

12:57 PM

Lobby latest: No 10 defends commitment to ending conversion therapy

Downing Street has defended the Government, after three advisers to its LGBT+ panel quit this week, calling women and inequality ministers Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch "ministers for inequality".

No 10 said the Government has been "clear that conversion therapy is wrong and we are committed to ending these vile practices for good".

The Prime Minister's official spokesman told a Westminster briefing that the Government would continue to consider all legislative and non-legislative options.

Earlier, a Government spokesman said: "The Government is committed to building a country in which everyone, no matter their sexuality, race or religion, is free to live their lives as they choose.

"We have repeatedly made clear that we will take action to end conversion therapy and we are working to bring forward plans to do so shortly."

12:55 PM

Lobby latest: No 10 fails to back Shaun Bailey on Sarah Everard tweet

Downing Street has declined to back Conservative London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey during a Westminster briefing, when asked about accusations he had politicised the disappearance of Sarah Everard.

The Prime Minister's press secretary Allegra Stratton said: "You have heard from the Prime Minister this morning, expressing real shock and distress at what's happened.

"This is a conversation to have with Shaun Bailey. You have seen the Prime Minister's approach today and you have seen the Home Secretary's approach today."

Further pressed on whether Mr Bailey had the backing of the Prime Minister, Ms Stratton said: "Today, we believe, is a day to give sympathy to the family of Sarah in an incredibly difficult and distressing time for them."

12:38 PM

Lobby latest: Ministers developing a strategy to ensure women's safety, says No 10

The Government is working with "law enforcement agencies, charities, women's group" to develop a strategy to ensure women's safety," No 10 has said.

In the wake of the Sarah Everard case, the Prime Minister's official spokesman told a Westminster briefing the Government was undertaking a violence against women and girls strategy.

"That will help us better target perpetrators and support victims of these crimes and increase our ability to tackle new and emerging forms of violence against women and girls, such as upskirting and revenge porn," he added.

"The Prime Minister said previously it remains his intent to ensure that we work to reduce crime across the country."

12:18 PM

Commons debate in praise of Queen would take 'all available time', says Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said a debate about the role of the monarchy would take "all the legislative time available" because of the length of time it would take to praise the Queen.

Conservative MP Sir David Amess called for a debate on the insitution, during which time "the argument could be made that it is never wise for a family dispute to be aired in public with everyone getting damaged and hurt by the fallout".

The debate could also "could celebrate the fact that we're so blessed to have had our monarch for 70 years" instead of having a president "which we very nearly had under Tony Blair," he added.

But the Commons Leader replied: "Were we to have a debate to praise our sovereign lady, it would take up all the legislative time available in this House.

"So all I'll say is - God save our gracious Queen, long live our noble Queen, God save the Queen, send her victorious, happy and glorious, long to reign over us, God save the Queen, O Lord our God arise, scatter her enemies and let them fall, frustrate their knavish tricks, confound their politics, on thee our hopes we fix, God save us all."

12:03 PM

UK and EU must 'give up trying to score points', says ambassador

The European Union's ambassador to the UK has called on London and Brussels to "give up on trying to score points" and ensure there is trust between both sides.

Joao Vale de Almeida told a Westminster briefing that he wanted there to be the "best possible relationship" between Britain and the EU post-Brexit amid disputes over trade arrangements.

He said: "I think we need to make an effort to change the mindset and give up on trying to score points ... and focus ourselves on what we can do for making out of the agreements that we made - the Withdrawal Agreement on one side and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement on the other.

"With coherence, with consistency and with common willingness to move together... For all that we need to have high levels of trust - mutual trust.

"Trust is maybe the most important commodity in international agreements. When there is no trust, when levels of trust go down, you are less capable of finding solutions."

12:00 PM

Denmark suspends AstraZeneca jab programme amid blood clot fears

Denmark has temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after some patients developed blood clots since receiving the jab.

The move comes "following reports of serious cases of blood clots among people vaccinated with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine", the Danish Health Authority said in a statement. "It has not been determined, at the time being, that there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots".

Austria announced on Monday that it had suspended the use of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines after a 49-year-old nurse died of "severe blood coagulation problems" days after receiving an anti-Covid shot.

Four other European countries - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxemburg - have also suspended the use of vaccines from this batch, which was sent to 17 European countries and consisting of one million jabs.

On Denmark suspending AstraZeneca vaccines.



Last week Denmark had used 87,757 of it stock of 96,760 AZ jabs.



So it is only abou 9,000 vaccines being affected.



Denmark has in stark contrast to many EU member states used 98.9% of its vaccine stock, according to ECDC last wk — James Crisp (@JamesCrisp6) March 11, 2021

11:57 AM

Women should be 'as free as men' to walk at night, says Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs that everybody in the country "should feel free to walk the streets at night safely and securely" following the disappearance of Sarah Everard.

During business questions, Labour MP Zarah Sultana said she like many others had "not been able to stop thinking about Sarah Everard - my thoughts are with those who knew and loved her."

The Coventry MP called on the Leader to "make it clear that the emphasis must be tackling violence against women and girls and the norms that too often sustain it, rather than victim-blaming narratives that say women shouldn't be on the street at night."

The minister said he "entirely, entirely" agreed, adding: "Everybody in this country should feel free to walk the streets at night safely and securely and women should be as free to do that as men - and the best way to do this is by tackling crime and making our streets safer and getting the extra 20,000 police on the street.

"There is nothing more reassuring than seeing a police officer in uniform when walking the streets, and that is a comfort that we hope to be able to continue to take more of in this country as more police join the various forces up and down the country."

11:55 AM

EU extends export monitoring scheme amid vaccine supply delays

The European Commission has extended the transparency and authorisation mechanism for Covid-19 vaccine exports, following persistent delays in deliveries to the EU.

Under the measure, which will now continue until the end of June, manufacturers which have signed advance purchase agreements with bloc must made a declaration if they intend to export doses to other countries.

It was brought in after AstraZeneca failed to meet promised delivery schedules to EU members while honouring its British contract. Italy triggered the mechanism last week to block a shipment of 250,000 jabs to Australia.

However, amid a row in which European Council chief Charles Michel accused the UK of an "outright ban" on vaccine exports, the EU claimed it was "the leading provider of vaccines around the world".

More than 34m doses have been "granted" to 31 different countries "as they did not threaten the contractual engagements between the EU and the vaccine producers".

11:44 AM

'I believe in UK', says Sir Keir Starmer - but it must change to survive

Sir Keir Starmer has said he "believes" in the United Kingdom, as he sought to clarify comments made by Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, who last week said it was "over as we know it".

The Labour leader said: "I believe in the United Kingdom and what Mark Drakeford was saying... is that it has got to change to survive and he is right about that.

"If the debate anywhere is simply between the status quo and independence, then it is the wrong debate," he added.

The country must "get our priorities right" as we come out of the pandemic, and the "idea that the next thing we should have a second referendum" is wrong.

The focus should be on how to "rebuild economy, the NHS and our public services in Scotland, as well as making up for the educational attainment problem - that is what we will focus on."

Sir Keir Starmer said the UK must change to survive - PA

11:37 AM

Nurses should receive 'real rise' in pay, says Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has said nurses should receive "a real rise" in pay, but resisted calls to back a 12.5 per cent increase.

The Labour leader said: "The rise for NHS frontline workers should be above inflation - a real rise. The starting point should be 2.1 per cent that was promised and of course budgeted for.

"Our frontline NHS deserve a fair pay rise, not the one per cent which, of course, is a real terms cut."

11:34 AM

Wider society must 'reflect' on Meghan's racism and mental health claims, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has said the wider country must "reflect" on issues of racism and mental health that were raised by Meghan during her interview with Oprah Winfrey this week.

The Labour leader said: "The issues that Meghan has raised, of racism and mental health are serious.

"I do think it is a matter now for the family, and I do hope it is resolved as soon as possible, but the wider issues are something for all of us to take seriously

"Too many people face racism and the stigma of mental health. It is for all of us to reflect on that and redouble our efforts to deal with it."

11:31 AM

Sir Keir Starmer sidesteps question about NHS strikes over pay

It is "doubly insulting to cut the pay" of NHS frontline workers "just as they are rolling up their sleeves" to work on reducing waiting lists, the Labour leader has said.

Asked if he would support strike action, Sir Keir Starmer said: "The only person who is causing this dispute it the Prime Minister... and it is the Prime Minister who needs to shift his position."

But he sidestepped the nub of the question, not once but twice.

He added: "The NHS don't want to go on strike... I support them in entirely in their right for a fair pay rise."

11:27 AM

Boris Johnson must resolve 'problem' with ministers over LGBT panel resignations

The Prime Minister must take steps to resolve "what is obviously a problem" with ministers, following the resignation of three members of its LGBT+ panel today, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader said there was no doubt that "conversion therapy is abhorrent" and must be tackled, but he added that there was a "pattern of behaviour" among his top team which had led to the advisors quitting in the last 24 hours (see various posts below).

"The Prime Minister needs to address what is obviously a problem within his Government and observe this pattern of behavior closely," he said.

11:23 AM

Authorities must 'recognise the scale' of violence against women, says Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer is then asked about the Sarah Everard case, and what needs to change to make women feel.

He is also asked what success will look like come the elections.

On the first point, he says his thoughts are "very very much with her family and friends".

But he says the first thing must be to "recognise the scale" of the issue, and tackle it "at the root", challenge behaviours and have more police officers on the beat.

On the local elections, he asys Labour will be "out there with a strong campaign", but repeats they will be "tough... we are constrained in the way we can campaign, but we will fight for every vote".

11:20 AM

Sir Keir Starmer admits local elections will be 'really tough'

Sir Keir Starmer then turns to journalists questions, the first of which is whether Labour should be making more gains than it is.

He claims that local leaders such as Andy Burnham have been making a real difference, and insists the pandemic is what is making it harder rather than his own performance as leader.

"Yes these are going to be tough elections - really tough elections... I am yet to make a speech to a live audience."

Sir Keir Starmer launches the party's local election campaign - Getty

11:18 AM

Starmer attacks SNP over 'record of shame' in Government

Sir Keir Starmer then turns his attention to Scotland, saying the SNP are "fighting among themselves rather than fighting for the Scottish people".

Under the SNP Government child poverty has risen and educational standards have fallen, he adds.

"Scotland now has the lowest life expectancy in Western Europe and the highest number of drug deaths." the Labour leader says. "That’s a record of shame."

Instead of focusing on these issues the SNP's priority is "another divisive referendum", he adds, saying Labour's new leader Anas Sarwar "will focus on what unites Scotland, not what divides us."

Turning to Wales, he claims that Mark Drakeford has "shown the leadership that’s been sorely lacking from Boris Johnson, and he’s shown the difference that Labour can make in power."

11:15 AM

Local elections chance to 'vote against Tory tax rises', says Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer says the local election is "a chance to show the Conservatives that the British people value our NHS and our key workers so much more than this government does".

He adds that is also the chance to show "we can’t wait any longer for the Conservatives to fix social care".

He claims that "for 10 years they’ve been promising to fix this and for 10 years they’ve failed - which is why it’s so unforgivable that our care homes were left unprotected during this pandemic.

"We simply can’t let them make the same mistakes again."

He adds: "This election is also a chance to vote against the Conservatives’ tax rises on families – which will take money out of people’s pockets at the worst possible time.... And it’s a chance to say that after a decade of Conservative mistakes, we need a build a better future."

11:13 AM

Vote for Labour in local elections is 'vote to support nurses', says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer says it is not enough to return to how things were - picking up on a theme he has run with previously.

"Their masks are slipping and we are seeing the real face of this Conservative party," he adds. "A party that gives a 40 per cent pay rise to Dominic Cummings but a pay cut to our nurses."

The Government has spent "a decade weakening our services and now has no answer", he adds.

A vote for Labour is "a vote to support our nurses," he says. "Our doctors, our NHS staff, and to reward our key workers."

"My mum was a nurse. My sister was a nurse. My wife works for the NHS. I know what it means to work in the NHS.

"When I clapped for our carers, I meant it - the Prime Minister clapped for carers, then he slammed the door on them."

11:09 AM

Vaccine rollout success 'mustn't blind us' to previous Tory failure, says Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer is launching the Labour party's campaign for the local elections with a focus on NHS "who have worked under the most unimaginable pressure".

He says local communities have "come together for the small things", while businesses "have gone to lengths they never thought possible, just to keep their heads above water".

But he notes the "mistakes the Conservative shave made", saying the vaccine rollout success mustn't "blind us to what happened before".

He highlights the high death toll, economic damage and Dominic Cummings' pay rise as examples.

The local elections are "about how Britain recovers... and how we reward our frontline", he adds.

11:00 AM

Boris Johnson should 'take responsibility' to correct the record, suggests Speaker

The Speaker has slapped down a minister who claimed Boris Johnson is "always right", as he made it clear the Prime Minister should return to correct the record over misleading claims made in the House.

Transport minister Andrew Stephenson was asked by Labour's Grahame Morris to correct the Prime Minister's previous denial over Transport for the North suffering a 40 per cent budget cut.

Mr Stephenson replied: "The honourable gentleman has been in this House long enough to know that the Prime Minister is always right."

But Sir Lindsay Hoyle intervened, saying: "You might be proved wrong."

The Prime Minister was also accused of misleading MPs at PMQs yesterday, by claiming that Labour voted against an NHS funding package. No 10 insisted that the Speaker had accepted Jon Ashworth's point as a clarification, and that the matter was closed.

However today, Sir Linsday said ministers "must take responsibility for correcting the record if a mistake has been made".

"It is not dishonourable to make a mistake, but to seek to avoid admitting one is a different matter," he added.

10:45 AM

European Council chief asks 'how many doses have UK exported' in vaccine bans row

The European Council chief has hit back at the UK in the bitter row over vaccine nationalism, asking "how many doses did they export?".

Charles Michel said "it is unfair to attack the EU" over its export transparency ban, which Brussels could extend today.

He told Politico: "I confirm what I said because there are different ways to impose a limitation or a ban. There are different ways, not only via one executive order or via one legislation.

"There are different ways. And I repeat, it’s very simple, one certainty and one question. What’s certain: Europe is a continent which exports a lot of doses, that’s why I wrote it very clearly.

"It’s unfair to attack the European Union on this topic, saying that we would choose vaccination nationalism or protectionism. This is not the truth. The facts are the facts. At a certain point, it’s my call for more transparency. How many doses did they export?"

10:41 AM

Northern Irish minister calls for 'reality check' on protocol

Stormont's Agriculture minister Edwin Poots has called for a "reality check" on the Northern Ireland Protocol when grace periods end.

Mr Poots referenced the prediction of his department's chief vet who last week highlighted that Northern Ireland will be expected to conduct the same number of agri-food checks as the whole EU combined after these period lapse.

Briefing members of his Assembly scrutiny committee, Mr Poots asked where he was supposed to find the number of vets needed to take on this huge workload.

"At this stage we're potentially looking at around 400 staff (for the checks) and a very high number of vets being required," he said.

"Now I'm not sure where I'm going to get these vets because there already is a shortage of vets in the UK, so I'm not sure where we're going to get them."

He said he could not allow vets to be diverted away from existing food safety work in Northern Ireland.

10:33 AM

Every woman should feel safe, says Priti Patel

"Every woman should feel safe to walk on our streets without fear of harassment or violence," Priti Patel has said, as part of a statement on the Sarah Everard case.

The Home Secretary, who posted her response just minutes after the Prime Minister, said she was "deeply saddened" by the investigation, and her thoughts were with Ms Everard's loved ones "at this unbearable time".

A statement on the Sarah Everard investigation. pic.twitter.com/T405O4mPNh — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) March 11, 2021

10:21 AM

Allister Heath: The shameful EU elite will never take responsibility for its vaccine disaster

For flailing demagogues across the centuries, the answer has long been clear: blame Perfidious Albion and our supposed propensity for betrayal, writes Allister Heath.

To many of today’s énarques, Brexit is merely the latest, most flagrant instance of the great British double-cross: we signed on the Treaties’ dotted line, we bought into the plan and yet we reneged in spectacular fashion.To add insult to injury, our departure from the EU, which was supposed to lead to immediate pain for the UK, has been rewarded by a triumph far greater and more immediate than any Eurosceptic had ever dreamt of: we went it alone on vaccines, and it has been a triumph.The response from the Euro establishment has been visceral, and straight out of the historic playbook: they have blamed Britain, perfidious Britain, accusing us of cheating, of treachery and of contributing to Europe’s own calamitous failure.

Read Allister's column in full here.

10:10 AM

PM 'shocked and saddened' by Sarah Everard case

Boris Johnson has said he is "shocked and saddened" by the latest developments in the Sarah Everard case, after Scotland Yard confirmed that human remains had been found in woodland in Kent.

The discovery of as yet unidentified human remains in woodland in Ashford in Kent was announced by Cressida Dick, the Met Police Commissioner.

During a media briefing, she said the news that a serving police officer was arrested on suspicion of Miss Everard’s murder “has sent waves of shock and anger through the public and through the whole of the Met”.

This morning the Prime Minister said: "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the developments in the Sarah Everard investigation. Like the whole country my thoughts are with her family and friends. We must work fast to find all the answers to this horrifying crime."

I am shocked and deeply saddened by the developments in the Sarah Everard investigation. Like the whole country my thoughts are with her family and friends. We must work fast to find all the answers to this horrifying crime. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 11, 2021

09:58 AM

Third adviser quits over 'ministers for inequality' row

A third Government adviser from its LGBT panel as quit their post amid criticism of women and equalites ministers Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch.

Jayne Ozanne and James Morton (see posts below) have been joined by Ellen Murray, who is said to have accused the Government of "hostility" towards LGBT people.

Ms Ozanne told ITV that Ms Truss and Ms Badenoch were known in the LGBT community as the "ministers for inequality", saying she was "increasingly concerned about what is seen to be a hostile environment for LGBT people among this administration".

Conservative MP Caroline Nokes, who chairs the Commons Women and Equalities Select Committee, said she was "disappointed" the Government was "rowing back" on legislation to ban conversion therapy.

A Government spokesman said on Wednesday: "We have repeatedly made clear that we will take action to end conversion therapy and we are working to bring forward plans to do so shortly."

Listening to @JayneOzanne on @GMB this morning about her experience of so-called conversion therapy. I am so disappointed that Government rowing back from legislating to ban it, last July we were given the impression it would be done. — Caroline Nokes MP (@carolinenokes) March 11, 2021

09:46 AM

Government must stop 'disadvantaging' high street stores, claims Labour

Labour has called for the Government to bring forward a "proper long-term plan for our high streets", after bellwether John Lewis has warned of further store closures amid Covid-induced losses.

The retailer said it "does not expect" all of its department stores to reopen once lockdown restrictions ease. It comes on top of previously announced plans to close eight stores.

Lucy Powell, shadow minister for business and consumers, said: "This news is really worrying for John Lewis employees and is yet another blow for our struggling high streets.

"The pandemic has accelerated changes to the way we shop, but the Government continuing to disadvantage bricks and mortar shops over online companies is cranking up the pressure and leading to businesses collapsing that may otherwise have had a bright future as our country recovers.

"Unless the Government puts in place a proper long-term plan for our high streets, including real action to help level the playing field and to ease the weight of debt piling up on businesses, we will see more shops vanishing and our high streets hollowed out."

09:36 AM

Jess Phillips: Violence against women is 'an epidemic'

Violence against women is "an epidemic" that requires more time and effort to address, a high profile Labour MP has said, as she calls on the Metropolitan Police not to tell women what they "should or shouldn't do".

Jess Phillips, shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, uses the annual debate for International Women's Day to read out the names of all the UK women killed by men over the previous year.

She told Radio 4's Today programme: "Since last week, since Sarah first went missing, six women and a little girl have been reported as being killed at the hands of men, so it's not particularly rare and it’s a fear that women live with. It's an everyday thing.

"[Met Police Commissioner] Cressida Dick has to temper it, but the reality is that for most women, they have had some form of experience that they feel frightened of."

"The message they should be sending out is not one about what women should or shouldn't do - it is about how serious violence against women and girls is and how it is an epidemic that we have to we have to put far more attention and resource into."

"The message which this should be sending out is not what women should or shouldn't do"



Labour's Jess Phillips says Met Police chief Cressida Dick was right to be tempered in her statement but there must be more attention on violence against womenhttps://t.co/qhEP4HTLJm pic.twitter.com/cdlq2bx2VN — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) March 11, 2021

09:16 AM

Minister accuses China of 'hollowing out space for democratic debate'

The Government is considering whether China's latest move to tighten control over Hong Kong breaches the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

The National People's Congress voted on Thursday to reduce the role of its public in picking the territory's leaders - giving a pro-Beijing committee power to appoint more legislators.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it is the latest step by China to "hollow out the space for democratic debate" in the former British colony.

He said: "This can only further undermine confidence and trust in China living up to its international responsibilities and legal obligations, as a leading member of the international community."

The Sino-British Joint Declaration is a legally binding treaty which the UK has previously accused China of breaching. It is understood that a decision will be announced shortly.

09:14 AM

Angela Rayner defends £249 AirPod pro expense claim

Angela Rayner has defended her expense claims this morning, which included a £249 pair of AirPod Pro earphones when she started working at home.

The deputy Labour leader was attacking the Government over the money spent on PPE contracts, saying the money should go towards frontline NHS staff.

But challenged about the recent expenses row, she said the spend was necessary "so that I can carry out my job, because on average I use them four hours a day now on Zooms",

It was "nowhere near billions of pounds that has been wasted on contracts with people who have had no experience whatsoever," she told ITV's Good Morning Britain.

"We wouldn't mismanage the finances going forward," she added. "We would ensure the management of finance is prudent, as it should be because it's taxpayers money and that we reward workers who have been on the frontline, putting their lives at risk."

Angela Rayner has come under fire over her expenses - Christopher Pledger

08:58 AM

Ireland and EU speak to US Congress about 'strained' relationship with UK

Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister has told an influential group of US Congress members about the growing tension between the EU and the UK over issues around Brexit.

Simon Coveney and EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic spoke to the Friends of Ireland caucus on Wednesday, including its chairman, Congressman Richie Neal.

Speaking to RTE afterwards, Mr Coveney said: "We explained what happened last week in the context of the tension around the protocol, the divisions and polarisation of politics in Northern Ireland related to that.

"And why the relationship between the EU and the British Government is so strained at the moment on this issue.

"We talked for about an hour and a half about the protocol, its implementation, the tensions around that, the mistakes that have been made by both sides.

"The need to try to re-engage in discussion, because without finding a way forward through dialogue, which of course has to be the preference for everybody, then Maros Sefcovic outlined that the EU side really has no option but to take legal action, which will begin this week."

08:56 AM

'Has Today lost the plot?' Former minister criticises BBC over interview 'minimising risk to women'

A former minister has criticised BBC Radio 4 for giving air time to a criminologist who was "minimising the real risks women face every day by ignoring the stats on sexual violence against women. "

Marian Fitzgerald, a visiting professor of criminology at the University of Kent, said the fear that women experience is "real", and would be exacerbated by the news of Sarah Everard, but "that doesn't mean the risk has changed".

Men are "far more likely to be murdered", particularly by someone they don't know, she added, suggesting that both women and men should take precautions when walking on their own.

"The trouble is you have social media now and these things can escalate... but we should not pander to stereotypes and get hysterical."

But Anna Soubry, the former Conservative MP for Broxtowe who received multiple death threats during her campaign against Brexit, said "Bloody hell has Today lost the plot?"

Bloody hell has #Today lost the plot? Interviewing a woman crimologist who is minimising the real risks women face every day by ignoring the stats on sexual violence against women.

Using the word “hysterical” & now reveals she was attacked herself twice ! — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) March 11, 2021

08:47 AM

Labour plays down prospects ahead of local elections in May

Labour's deputy leader has played down expectations ahead of the upcoming local elections.

Angela Rayner said the May 6 polls would be "challenging times" for the party, as the public's focus is on the pandemic.

"These elections are being fought in incredibly challenging times and the public's focus is on the pandemic, and not on the elections" she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"We know that that could affect turnout and voting patterns and all around the world, the incumbent governing party has had a benefit.

"And the Conservatives themselves have said they expect to get a vaccine bounce, so these are challenging times."

08:42 AM

Keir Starmer 'not giving Tories an easy ride', claims deputy Labour leader

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner defended Sir Keir Starmer's approach to handling the pandemic, amid growing criticism and lacklustre polling.

"Keir Starmer made a decision, which I think was the right one, to try and be constructive, and to ensure that we gave constructive opposition that worked in the national interest," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"And that's what we focused on. Now I know some people felt that that was giving them an easy ride, it wasn't.

"It's incredibly frustrating, especially when you see the kids not getting the laptops they need, when they're not giving them the food, when the billions of pounds has been squandered.

"We've highlighted those things but we've tried to be constructive."

08:39 AM

Ministers maintained 'war on wokeness' despite warning, claims former adviser

The Government has maintained its "war on wokeness", despite being warned it was creating a "scary" environment for trans people, a former adviser has said.

James Morton, who quit the Government's LGBT advisory panel, today, told Radio 4's Today programme he had been " increasingly concerned about the direction of travel around trans rights" for the last year.

"I didn't have any naive expectation that an advisory panel would manage to get a government to make massive improvements to LGBT people's lives, but I did hope that there would be some kind of genuine engagement with the panel and interest in learning about the needs and experiences of LGBT people, and it just felt like in the last 12 months there just wasn't."

Mr Morton said: "After we have been trying to explain to [ministers] how badly fuelling culture wars affects trans people and their day-to-day lives, they continue to make comments about 'war on wokeness', and how LGBT and race equality have become 'too fashionable' and therefore need to be de-prioritised.

"It certainly does not feel fashionable to be a trans person in the UK at the moment, it feels really scary."

08:35 AM

Ministers 'seem committed to vilifying trans community', claims adviser following resignation

Two of the government’s LGBT advisers have resigned their posts and sharply criticised the equalities ministers Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch.

Jayne Ozanne, a member of the LGBT+ advisory panel, quit last night, accusing ministers of creating a hostile environment for LGBT people and said Truss and Badenoch were ignorant on key issues.

James Morton, who has been a manager at the Scottish Trans Alliance, has also resigned from the same panel.

Speaking this morning, Ms Ozanne said that Government pledges to take action to end the controversial practice of conversion therapy only referred to sexuality and not gender identity.

"Sadly there has been never any mention of protecting our trans friends who are twice as likely to be offered and to be forced to go through conversion therapy," she told Good Morning Britain.

"I fear it's this Government's attitude to the trans community that is right at the heart of this.

"They need to embrace the trans community and protect them rather than vilify them which, I'm afraid, both Liz Truss and Kemi seem committed to doing."

08:33 AM

Minister defends Conservative mayoral candidate amid backlash over Sarah Everard tweet

Conservative mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey can "absolutely" still run for office, despite a controversial tweet relating to the ongoing case of Sarah Everard, a minister for London has said.

The tweet has criticised for making political capital out of the investigation, with MPs including Dawn Butler, Stella Creasy and Gavin Newlands among those to publicly condemn it. Conservative MPs have privately expressed concerns, while former advisers, including Nick Timothy, have called for him to delete it.

But Paul Scully, minister for small business, consumers and labour markets, said people should not be "distracted" from the serious crime, following questions that Bailey had used the case as "political capital".

"Shaun Bailey has a plan for London in terms of giving the leadership on crime, on housing, on transport and air quality," he told Sky News. "The first thing people want to be is safe in their homes and Shaun has been doing a lot of work around (that).

"But we shouldn't be distracted from the fact that there is a serious crime that's gone on here."

As a father and husband it breaks me to think that my wife and daughter have to live in fear in their own city.



It doesn’t have to be this way.



As Mayor, I‘ll ensure that we are working to deliver for the safety of women and girls in London.https://t.co/aVf2Clabt1 — Shaun Bailey (@ShaunBaileyUK) March 10, 2021

07:54 AM

PM moves to keep US onside over Northern Ireland

A Government representative is set to be dispatched to the US to help counter the EU’s efforts to turn President Biden’s administration against the UK over its actions in Northern Ireland.

A senior official from the Northern Ireland Office will be seconded to the British embassy in Washington in the coming weeks to help build alliances with Irish Americans and the new administration.

The Telegraph has been told the official will also be tasked with providing factual briefings to US politicians, as well as rebutting EU claims made about the UK post-Brexit.

Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, is understood to be pushing the plans, having stepped up engagement with senior Democrats in recent months in a bid to keep the new administration onside.