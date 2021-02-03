Politics latest news: Schools will begin to reopen during the first week of March, confirms minister

Cat Neilan
Ministers have repeatedly stressed that schools will be the priority for reopening once pressure on the NHS eases - PA
Ministers have repeatedly stressed that schools will be the priority for reopening once pressure on the NHS eases - PA

Schools will start to reopen on March 8 as the country begins to emerge from lockdown, the vaccines minister has confirmed.

Nadhim Zahawi was more emphatic than any of his colleagues have been to date, as he pushed back against suggestions that the Government was moving the goalposts on when restrictions would be lifted.

He told Sky News: "On February 22, when Parliament returns, we will publish our roadmap - first on opening schools on March 8.... then the gradual reopening of our economy."

He did not comment on what form that would take, although ministers have previously suggested primary schools could open before secondaries. Boris Johnson has repeatedly stressed his preference for a national approach.

Asked about the concerns that the focus was shifting from hospitalisations and deaths to cases, Mr Zahawi said the mid-February review would be based on "much greater evidence" of the extent of transmission after the vaccines.

Yesterday, England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty confirmed the UK was past the peak, prompting calls for details on when and how lockdown will be lifted.

Follow the latest updates below.

08:07 AM

About 4,000 Covid variants mutated worldwide, says minister

There is a "library" of coronavirus mutations being stored to ensure the UK was ready to respond with updated vaccines, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "All manufacturers - Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford/AstraZeneca and others - are looking at how they can improve their vaccine to make sure we are ready for any variant.

"There are about 4,000 variants around the world of Covid now.

"We have the largest genome sequencing industry - we have about 50% of the world's genome sequencing industry - and we are keeping a library of all the variants so that we are ready to be able to respond, whether in the autumn or beyond, to any challenge the virus may present, and produce the next vaccine so we can always protect the United Kingdom and of course the rest of the world as well."

08:01 AM

Schools will begin to reopen during the first week of March, says minister

Schools will start to reopen on March 8 as the country begins to emerge from lockdown, the vaccines minister has confirmed.

Nadhim Zahawi was more emphatic than any of his colleagues have been to date, as he pushed back against suggestions that the Government was moving the goalposts on when restrictions would be lifted.

He told Sky News: "On February 22, when Parliament returns, we will publish our roadmap - first on opening schools on March 8.... then the gradual reopening of our economy."

He did not comment on what form that would take, although ministers have previously suggested primary schools could open before secondaries. Boris Johnson has repeatedly stressed his preference for a national approach.

Asked about the concerns that the focus was shifting from hospitalisations and deaths to cases, Mr Zahawi said the mid-February review would be based on "much greater evidence" of the extent of transmission after the vaccines.

Yesterday, England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty confirmed the UK was past the peak, prompting calls for details on when and how lockdown will be lifted.

07:42 AM

Scrap Northern Ireland protocol, says Arlene Foster

Arlene Foster has said the protocol governing post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland “cannot work” and must be scrapped, as Boris Johnson warned Brussels he could override parts of the agreement.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has warned that simply extending grace periods for businesses cannot solve the “wholly disproportionate” paperwork and checks they face, and that the province’s “political and economic links” to the UK are now at risk.

Writing for The Telegraph after holding crunch talks with the Prime Minister, she urges him to work with her to find “permanent solutions” to the problems being experienced by traders moving goods across the Irish Sea.

Her intervention comes after Mr Johnson threatened Brussels with unilateral action unless it dealt with problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was established to ensure the smooth flow of goods between Britain and the province, which remains in the EU customs orbit.

