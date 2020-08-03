Politics latest news: EU rejects Tory MP's call to reopen Brexit divorce deal

Sir Iain has claimed the EU "want our money and they want to stop us being a competitor" - AFP

The European Commission has rejected calls for the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to be rewritten after senior Tories complained it could leave the UK liable for £160 billion of unpaid loans.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith yesterday claimed the EU "want our money and they want to stop us being a competitor", adding "the Withdrawal Agreement we signed last year sadly helps them".

On top of the £39bn divorce bill, he claims the UK is on the hook for defaults on loans made available through the European Investment Bank (EIB) - a AAA-rated multilateral financial institution - and European Financial Stability Mechanism.

The £160bn figure is heavily contested, as it relies on many individual investment projects across the EU collapsing at same time.

Either way, Brussels has rejected his calls to reopen the divorce deal, which was signed by Boris Johnson and the 27 EU members last year.

Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said the Withdrawal Agreement is a "firm document" which "stands".

He added: "I think it's very clear that we are not going to get into a debate with British politicians on liabilities or any other of the provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement."

01:07 PM

Give local councils resources to develop their own Track and Trace system, says Labour

Labour has called for the Government to give local authorities the resources to deal with outbreaks, after it emerged that at least one council was developing its own contact tracing scheme.

Dominic Harrison, the director of public health and wellbeing at Blackburn with Darwen Council, told Sky News: "The national system is simply not tracing enough cases and contacts fast enough."

Last month, Blackburn and Darwen was placed on the highest level of the coronavirus watchlist and designated an "area of intervention" by Public Health England (PHE).

Jonathan Ashworth, shadow health secretary, said: "Given infection rates are rising and some areas have had restrictions tightened, it is no wonder local authorities are abandoning Johnson’s failed approach and setting up their own systems.

"Local Directors of Public Health, primary care and NHS labs were always better placed to do this vital work effectively and should be given the resources and data to get on with it."

12:54 PM

Have your say on: Rishi Sunak's Eat Out to Help Out scheme

Yesterday saw the first day of Rishi Sunak's 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme, and judging by the number of Tory MPs (and others) posting restaurant-based selfies, it might well have prompted a splurge in dining.

But it hasn't stopped Pizza Express announcing plans to shut 67 of its UK restaurants putting up to 1,100 jobs at risk.

That's just one of the many hospitality firms suffering because of the lockdown and residual fears keeping people at home rather than returning to the country's cities - something the Government is acutely aware of.

So will the discount dining scheme be enough - or is it just tinkering around the edges when more fundamental support is needed? Have your say in the poll below.

12:46 PM

Twitter in fresh racism row over tweets to Labour MP

Twitter is under fresh pressure to remove racist content sooner after a Labour frontbencher complained that offensive posts remained on the site for more than 13 hours after being flagged.

David Lammy, the shadow justice secretary, reported a tweet to police on Sunday after a Twitter user branded him "monkey boy" and threatened: "You will hang from a lamppost if you are not careful."

Despite this the posts remained up for several hours, prompting Mr Lammy to call on Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey to get involved, telling him: "You need to get so much faster at removing hate."

He was backed by Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The racism David Lammy, Black MPs and Black people across our society are subjected to is disgraceful.



Social media platforms must be quicker at taking action against hate.



Racism has no place online or anywhere in our society. https://t.co/XuHxiNyonD







— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 3, 2020

12:21 PM

Schools reopening 'not up for debate', despite second wave fears, says minister

Schools reopening in the autumn is "not up for debate", despite fears it could lead to a second wave more than double the size of the first, a minister has said.

Asked about the Lancet study, which says Government has just four weeks to improve Test and Trace or risk a second wave 2.3-times bigger than the first when schools reopen, Simon Clarke told Sky News: "One thing is clear - schools are going to reopen in full in autumn. That is not up for debate."

The local government minister added: "There's nothing gung-ho about getting schools back. There is little doubt about the major damage that it does to children's education not to be in school. We've lost half a year now to this virus ... and it's disrupted every child's education.

"It is an absolute priority that we get on with this, it is a basic matter of social justice, there is a generation of children whose performance will be inhibited throughout the rest of their time in education unless we get this right and we're confident that we can."

12:06 PM

EU rejects Iain Duncan Smith's calls to reopen Withdrawal Agreement

The European Commission has rejected calls for the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to be rewritten after senior Tories complained it could leave the UK liable for £160 billion of unpaid loans.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the deal means we are "hooked into the EU's loan book".

But Brussels said the commitments made in the Withdrawal Agreement - the divorce deal signed by Boris Johnson and the 27 EU members - are reasonable and will stand.

Sir Iain claimed that the UK's liabilities go far beyond the £39 billion divorce deal - although the full scale of the financial implications will depend on defaults on loans made available through the European Investment Bank (EIB) and European Financial Stability Mechanism.

Commission spokesman Eric Mamer insisted that the Withdrawal Agreement is a "firm document" which is not going to be rewritten.

He said: "I think it's very clear that we are not going to get into a debate with British politicians on liabilities or any other of the provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement."

Whilst the UK wants to have a good trade relationship with the EU as a sovereign state, the EU has different ideas. They want our money and they want to stop us being a competitor. The Withdrawal Agreement (WA) we signed last year sadly helps them. (1/3) — Iain Duncan Smith MP (@MPIainDS) August 3, 2020

11:29 AM

Man who planted fake bomb by polling station jailed for three years

A 48-year-old man who planted a fake bomb near a polling station on the day of December's General Election has been jailed for three years.

Peter Conoboy placed a shoe box containing the device in the foyer of the tower block where he lived in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.

A nearby community room was to be used as a polling station for the 12 December vote.

Bomb disposal experts initially believed the device was viable, however a controlled explosion was carried out and it was found to be a hoax.

11:26 AM

'Stay at Home' messaging may have led to increase in heart attack deaths, research suggests

The Government's "Stay at Home" messaging may have led to an increase in the number of heart attack deaths, new research has suggested.

The slogan deployed by Boris Johnson during the early part of the pandemic may have had the "unintended consequences" of people putting off seeking care for heart attack symptoms, researchers said.

Experts found that during lockdown, there was a "substantial decline in admissions" among acute heart attack patients.

Researchers examined data on hospital admissions for 99 hospitals in England comparing information from before lockdown and during lockdown.

Hospitals saw a substantial drop in the number of people with heart attacks.

There was also an increase in death rates for what is usually a lower risk heart attack, according to the study published in the European Heart Journal - Quality of Care and Clinical Outcomes

11:23 AM

Government 'pulling rug out' from under businesses by ending furlough scheme, says Labour

Labour has accused the Government of "pulling the rug out" from under businesses by ending the furlough scheme when firms still need it.

Lucy Powell, shadow minister for business and consumers, said the news that Pizza Express was closing 67 branches, putting around 1,110 jobs at risk, was further evidence that more support is necessary.

“The jobs crisis is clearly accelerating with redundancies being announced every day. It’s only Tuesday and just this week we’ve heard of mass redundancies in the hospitality, retail and travel sectors," she said.

"The Government is pulling the rug out from beneath businesses by ending furlough support indiscriminately and prematurely.

"They must end their damaging blanket approach urgently, and target support at the hardest-hit sectors - or be responsible for more people losing their jobs.”

11:13 AM

11:04 AM

Test and Trace system 'integral' to small business certainty, says FSB

It's not just schools that are desperate for a fully-functioning Test and Trace system - small businesses claim it will be "integral" to getting them back and up running, or risk ruining the country's economy.

Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) National Chairman Mike Cherry said: “What we thought would be a gradual, linear unlocking of the economy now looks to be anything but. With that being the case, these vital support mechanisms need to be kept under close and constant review to ensure they’re effectively helping the 5.8 million small firms that make-up 99% of our business community...

“Small firms and their staff need to be confident that the infrastructure is there to tackle this virus. We were promised a world-beating test-and-trace system, and such a system is integral to getting businesses firing on all cylinders again. "

Mr Cherry also urged ministers to consider additional financial support for firms heading into the autumn, saying the Government must "think carefully about how it will help those who have been left behind."

He claimed the current schemes had "shone a light on weaknesses within the big banks and the need to inject more competition and diversity into the small business finance sector", adding: "The danger is that a concentration of emergency lending at established players makes a bad situation worse.”

10:51 AM

10:31 AM

Revealed: How the Government is really deciding which countries to put on quarantine list

There is undoubtedly a long line for those with a bone to pick with the Government over its coronavirus travel advice.

From the Spanish tourist board and struggling hotels in the Algarve to befuddled travel agents and frustrated holidaymakers, many have been left scratching their heads as countries on the holiday 'safe' list turn from red to green and back to red.

The Government maintained - and still does - it was the right decision. So do they know something we do not?

10:19 AM

John Longworth: Once people realise what Boris' Brexit deal means, they'll want a cleaner break

We are now entering a fascinating period in the Brexit saga and there are many competing interests and factors that will determine the measurement of the outcome.

The ultra Leavers' measure would be that of exiting the transition at the end of this year with no relations with EU whatsoever, other than those that an arm's length country such as the USA might have. But this black and white measure might not be in our best interests.

As John Longworth says, the true measure of sovereignty, of liberty and free choice for the UK must surely be our ability to choose what relationships we have with any other party, including the EU.

10:07 AM

Tui extends Portgual flight ban until mid-August

Tui has extended the suspension of its holidays to Portugal for UK customers until at least the end of next week.

The UK's largest tour operator said it will "continue to review its holiday programme in line with UK Government advice".

The Government has advised against non-essential travel to mainland Portugal since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tui has already announced that its holidays to mainland Spain for UK tourists are cancelled until August 17, while its programmes in Spain's Balearic Islands and Canary Islands are on hold until August 10.

This is due to the Government's decision to reintroduce the 14-day self-isolation requirement for people arriving from Spain and advise against non-essential travel to the country.

09:56 AM

Post-menopausal women at higher risk of severe Covid symptoms, research suggests

Post-menopausal women with lower levels of the female sex hormone oestrogen appear to be at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19, research suggests.

The study, led by researchers at King's College London, found that high levels of oestrogen may have a protective effect against the coronavirus.

Researchers suggest this might explain why men of all ages are at a higher risk of severe infection, including Covid-19.

The study of more than 500,000 women found those aged 45-50 were most likely to be at risk, with a significant number reporting symptoms including loss of taste and small, fever and a persistent cough, and the need for oxygen treatment in hospital.

Women using the combined oral contraceptive pill between 18-45 years had a lower rate of predicted Covid-19 and related symptom. The rate of hospitalisation was also significantly lower in this group.

09:46 AM

Pharma firms told to stockpile drugs ahead of Brexit transition end

Pharmaceutical companies should stockpile six weeks' worth of drugs to guard against disruption at the end of the Brexit transition period, the Government has warned.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has written to medicine suppliers advising them to make boosting their reserves a priority and stressing that ministers will not be asking for an extension to the transition period past December 31.

"We recognise that global supply chains are under significant pressure, exacerbated by recent events with Covid-19," the letter says.

"However, we encourage companies to make stockpiling a key part of contingency plans, and ask industry, where possible, to stockpile to a target level of six weeks' total stock on UK soil."

But the British Medical Association, the trade union representing doctors, warned the stockpile is "at best a short-term solution".

09:43 AM

Africa at 'pivotal point' as continent races towards one million coronavirus cases

After months of slow burn, Africa is now roaring towards one million coronavirus cases.

Many officials are looking anxiously to South Africa, where the virus is surging through densely packed urban areas, overwhelming some of the best equipped public hospitals on the continent and forcing authorities to dig mass burial sites.

“The continent is at a pivotal point,” Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization’s Africa Director said last week. “The virus has spilled out of major cities and spread into distant hinterland.”

09:37 AM

Getting health services back to normal before winter 'big stretch', warns NHS chief

Getting health services back to near-normal levels ahead of winter will be "a big stretch", the chief executive of the NHS Confederation has warned.

Niall Dickson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme there were multiple issues, including productivity and patient confidence, with people still staying away from hospitals.

"I think it's a big stretch," he said. "It's very uncertain at the moment how quickly people will be able to get up and running, and, of course, there's lots of other uncertainties around.

"It's not just obviously trying to run Covid and non Covid services, staff having to wear this PPE equipment, social distancing, all those things inhibit productivity and some services at the moment are around 60 per cent.

"There's another factor actually which is about patient confidence and whether patients will actually come in the numbers that we need them to come because there are sort of two messages coming from Government at the moment."

09:23 AM

Watch: Donald Trump implies South Korea's Covid statistics can't be trusted

A clip of an interview with Donald Trump is getting a lot of traction on social media this morning, as the US President is seen fending off criticism about the country's high coronavirus death rate, quibbling over statistics and implying South Korea's statistics aren't to be trusted.

It's worth a watch if you have a couple of minutes.

09:14 AM

Workers who have to go to the office resent those staying at home

Workers who have continued to come into the office during the coronavirus pandemic resent their colleagues who work from home and some are being offered extra pay or perks, HR professionals have said.

Those who feel that they have taken on extra responsibilities as others work from home or are furloughed have even resorted to launching grievance procedures against their employers, it has emerged.

The anger of their colleagues has even seen some furloughed workers asked to return early, it is understood.

09:09 AM

Total Covid-19 support costs at £92bn, employment support passes £40bn

The latest figures for the Government’s spending on schemes to support businesses through Covid-19 have reached £92bn, with employment support alone passing £40bn.

09:06 AM

UK Covid-19 death rate tops 56,600

More than 56,600 deaths involving Covid-19 have now been registered in the UK.

Figures published on Tuesday by the ONS show that 51,596 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in England and Wales up to July 24, and had been registered by August 1.

Figures published last week by the National Records for Scotland showed that 4,201 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to July 26, while 854 deaths had occurred in Northern Ireland up to July 24 (and had been registered up to July 29) according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

Together, these figures mean that so far 56,651 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

08:57 AM

08:43 AM

England and Wales deaths below five-year average for sixth week in a row

England and Wales have recorded the sixth week in a row that deaths have been below the five-year average, official figures show.

There were a total of 8,891 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to July 24, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 161 fewer than the five-year average of 9,052.

Of the deaths registered in the week to July 24, 217 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate - the lowest number of deaths involving Covid-19 since the week ending March 20 (103 deaths).

08:37 AM

UK risks 'very bad surges' without strong Test and Trace system, warns WHO special envoy

The UK risks "very bad surges" if Test and Trace is not carried out sufficiently, a WHO special envoy has warned.

This morning, a major study claimed the UK's contact tracing was reaching just 50 per cent of contacts, well below the level required to be effective, which Sage scientists have said needs to be around 80 per cent.

Dr David Nabarro told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "This virus is capable of surging back really quickly and is actually doing so in most countries where there's been success at getting it under control and, as it surges back, the way you stop outbreaks developing is through having well-functioning contact tracing linked to testing, with isolation of people who've got symptoms or who've been in contact.

"If we can do that, and do it well, then the surges are kept really small, they're dealt with quickly and life can go on.

"If, on the other hand, this testing and tracing and isolation just is not done properly, then you get very bad surges occurring and this will lead to economic challenges."

08:33 AM

Government prepares for six months border disruption as Brexit transition ends

The Government is preparing for six months of border disruption at Dover at end of transition period and introducing a new scheme to deal with it called Operation Fennel that will be underpinned in law.

Under the plans, which will incorporate the existing scheme known as Operation Brock, a lorry park in Ashford will hold up to 2,000 vehicles articulated lorries while HGV drivers will be fined £300 if attempt to cross without the right papers. Goods may also be confiscated and destroyed.

"Disruption at the cross-Channel ports at the end of the transition period is not inevitable, but it is clearly a possibility for which a responsible government needs to prepare," the proposal says.

"At this stage it is therefore prudent to assume that overall border readiness could be at levels similar to those anticipated for October 2019, which indicates that something akin to Operation Brock will need to be confirmed for use at the end of the transition period."

08:11 AM

Brexit has sparked 'potential brain drain' out of UK, study finds

Brexit has sparked "a potential brain drain" out of Britain to Europe akin to one caused by a serious economic or political crisis, according to a new study.

Migrations to EU countries have risen 30 per cent since the Brexit referendum, according to a joint research project between the Oxford-in-Berlin partnership and the WZB Social Science Centre, based on OECD and Eurostat data.

Migration from the UK to EU states has risen to an average of 73,642 a year between 2016 and 2018, up from 56, 832 a year between 2008-15. The number of UK citizens securing an EU passport has risen sharply, by 500 per cent across the continent.

"The study reveals the UK is facing a potential brain drain of highly-educated British citizens, who have decided to invest their futures in continental Europe," the study's authors - Daniel Auer and Daniel Tetlow - said in a statement.

Dr Auer added: "These increases in numbers are of a magnitude that you would expect when a country is hit by a major economic or political crisis."

08:02 AM

Germany already experiencing second wave says doctors' union

Germany is already contending with a second wave of the coronavirus and risks squandering its early success by flouting social distancing rules, the head of the German doctors' union said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

The number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases has ticked up steadily in recent weeks, with health experts warning lax adherence to hygiene and distancing rules among some of the public is spreading the virus across communities.

"We are already in a second, shallow upswing," Susanne Johna, president of Marburger Bund, which represents doctors in Germany, told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 879 to 211,281, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by eight to 9,156, the tally showed.

08:00 AM

Toby Young: Never mind squeezing the brakes – the PM's lockdown strategy is a car crash

According to an ongoing survey of more than 70,000 adults by University College London, just 45 percent of the population has a “broad understanding” of the current lockdown restrictions. That cannot possibly be accurate. It must be lower than that.

Toby Young has lost count of the number of U-turns the government has done. First we were told that masks were unnecessary. Now they’re mandatory in indoor public spaces. Primary schools were supposed to re-open weeks before the summer holidays. Then they weren’t. You are absolutely, positively allowed to go to Spain on your summer holidays – oh no, wait a minute, you’re not. It’s hardly surprising that even members of the Cabinet are being caught out by last-minute policy shifts.

07:49 AM

NHS Test and Trace contact tracers could be sent to people's homes, minister says

The Government is considering sending contact tracers in person, if individuals cannot be reached on the phone, a minister has said.

Speaking with the Today programme this morning, Simon Clarke defended the Government's Test and Trace system, but said "we need to keep driving those numbers up". He was speaking after a Lancet study claimed that Test & Trace is reaching just half of all contacts, falling well below the required level of effectiveness.

Mr Clarke, the local government minister, said the people working on Test and Trace were "constantly tweaking the practice... to work out how we reach the most people".

That includes working out what is the best time of day to make contact and considering a "physical follow up if you can't reach them on the phone", he said.

07:40 AM

Mass testing is 'only way to get through this' says Tony Blair

A mass testing regime, including people without coronavirus symptoms is "the only thing that gets you through this", former prime minister Tony Blair has said.

Without a vaccine or an effective treatment, mass testing is the only way to control the spread of the virus, and avoid a need for another national lockdown, he said.

"On some estimates 70 per cent of people with the disease are asymptomatic, so if you are only testing people with symptoms you are losing the majority of people from your testing strategy," he told Times Radio.

"From the very beginning, mass testing has been the only thing that gets you through this, avoids the severity of the very blunt instrument of lockdown and gets you to a place where you can more or less get your economy moving whilst containing the disease."

He praised the Government for increasing testing availability but said more needs to be done, including making sure the existing capacity is actually used.

07:30 AM

No change to 14-day quarantine - but work ongoing, minister says

A minister has said work is still ongoing to try and find a way to reduce the quarantine period from 14 days, but stressed there is no change expected imminently.

Simon Clarke, the local government minister, told Sky News: "The guidance remains two weeks and I can’t offer any further news on that - if there is progress we will make an announcement very, very quickly.

As further travel firms announce they are having to make redundancies, Mr Clarke said: "I completely sympathise with all travel operators in the sector, it is a situation that no one wants to see - and it's not actually anybody's fault."

07:16 AM

Local leaders trying to 'score political points', claims minister

A minister has rejected claims that local leaders are being shut out of key discussions and decisions about imposing localised restrictions as people trying to "score points".

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, and Sir Peter Soulsby, the mayor of Leicester, are among those to criticise the Government for failing to communicate plans or include them in exercises.

But Simon Clarke, the local government minister, told Sky News: "Without wanting to draw attention to it, they are all opposition politics. They all have a drum to beat on this issue."

He added: "I am absolutely certain that there is more that both national and local government can always do to improve our performance.

"I'm not sitting here saying that Government can get everything right all the time, I don't think that's realistic, but my goodness we're trying and there is no sense in which we are not listening to local leaders, quite the opposite. It is frankly unhelpful for them to try and score points on that issue."

07:10 AM

Test and Trace is 'delivering', minister says

The NHS Test and Trace programme "is delivering" but "there's always more to do", minister for regional growth and local government Simon Clarke has said.

He claimed the Government was "on track" to boost the country's testing capacity to 500,000 a day by the end of October.

He told Sky News: "I think it's obviously vital that we always continue to keep up the progress that we're making with test and trace, which is a massive national undertaking and it is working, I really would emphasise that.

"184,000 people so far have been contacted by the programme, either who've tested positive or their contacts, and those people have all been allowed to self isolate, removed from the community at a time when they could be at risk of spreading the virus.

"That's obviously a massive success, we reach over 80% of positive test results and contact over 75% of their close contacts, so this is a programme which is delivering and which is helping to keep us all safer.

06:53 AM

Stopping immigrants leaving France like 'trying to empty sea with a spoon', says Calais MP

The MP for Calais MP has said efforts to stop immigrants leaving France are like "trying to empty the sea with a spoon" as he admits it is all but impossible.

Pierre-Henri Dumont told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Maybe we could do more, but the fact is we need to monitor 300-400 km of coast. And again you need only five minutes for smuggler to take a boat, to bring immigrants to the boat.

"What we are doing here is trying to empty the sea with a spoon. It is very difficult to stop them doing everything they want to do."

For immigrants reaching the UK is "the dream", he added. "If they are not crossing one day they will try another day and the day after and if not by boat they will try by lorry."

Mr Dumont insisted immigrants were returned to France if they were intercepted in French waters, but taken to Dover if they were in British waters, saying authorities were "just applying the law of sea".

06:49 AM

No 10 ditches plan to shield over-50s after backlash from ministers

Proposals to extend shielding to some over-50s this winter have been abandoned after Cabinet ministers mounted a backlash against the proposal.

Downing Street killed off the plan to tell over-50s to stay at home after ministers warned it was impractical, could damage the economy and sent out mixed messages on the day the Government wanted workers to get back to the office.

Industry chiefs and prominent backbenchers including former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith also warned it was “economic madness” by depriving business of key managers and experience at a time when they were needed to help rescue industry in face of a recession.

Government sources confirmed the plan on Sunday under which over 50s with defined “risk factors” would have "enhanced" shielding to protect them from a second wave of Covid-19, adding to the 2.2million people who stayed at home completely from March to August 1. It led to a row within Government with business and economic ministers distancing themselves from the policy and warning of economic consequences.