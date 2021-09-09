Politics latest news: Social care levy will see Government 'rewarded', insists minister

Boris Johnson's ministers are expected to be ambushed by grassroots Tories this weekend - Reuters

A Cabinet minister has sought to play down growing unhappiness over the Government's health and social care levy, insisting voters will "reward" them at the ballot box.

Labour has taken the lead in opinion polls for the first time since January, as Boris Johnson's Tories slid five percentage points in the wake of the tax rise, according to a YouGov survey for The Times. Some 49 per cent of respondents said it was unacceptable for the Government to break its manifesto pledge - a view held by 41 per cent of Conservative voters.

It comes as Tory associations unhappy about the levy prepare to give ministers a piece of their mind.

But Oliver Dowden played the findings down, saying "opinion polls come and go" and that "in the end, the electorate will reward governments who take difficult decisions".

The Culture Secretary told Sky News: "The Government is taking the long term decisions in the national interest. At the next election, which is some time away, people will weigh that up."

He added: "We take decisions in the national interest. I hate putting up taxes, any Conservative hates putting up taxes, but the alternative would have been to mislead the public... People will ultimately recognise that."

He said told Times Radio: "The real test is general elections and in my experience, the electorate rewards... governments for taking difficult decisions."

10:12 AM

Friday Q&A with Lee Anderson: Triple lock pledge should remain in place

The Telegraph's Politics Live talks to Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield

The pandemic has clearly rendered some of the manifesto commitments - foreign aid, the triple lock, tax rises - harder to deliver. Do you feel promises can be restored before the next election?

We should do our very best to stick to our manifesto pledges as that was a promise we made to the British public.

That said the public are fully aware of the massive amount of money that has been thrown into the economy to safeguard jobs, businesses and whole communities and realise that some parts of the manifesto may now be much harder to deliver.

For example, the reduction in foreign aid was broadly welcomed across the UK but tinkering with the triple lock [will] not be welcome. We should make sure this remains in place.

10:02 AM

Friday Q&A with Lee Anderson: It's been a whirlwind since becoming MP

Boris Johnson and Lee Anderson last autumn - just before the MP for Ashfield tested positive for Covid - Twitter

The Telegraph's Politics Live talks to Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield

You became MP at what has turned out to be the most turbulent time in living memory. How difficult has it been to navigate?

As I have never been an MP or been to Parliament before then I have sort accepted the current situation and all the challenges it has presented as being our ‘normal’.

I guess what I mean is that we have not known any different, so we have just got on with the job. It has been a whirlwind of a time, but we have had to learn quickly and been part of making some very difficult decisions through a very difficult time.

It’s not been too difficult to navigate but it has been frustrating not being able to spend as much time in Parliament debating important issues and asking difficult questions in the Chamber.

09:56 AM

Metropolitan Police Federation 'fully supports' Dame Cressida Dick

Dame Cressida Dick is 'ethical, courageous and highly competent' the federation said - PA

The Metropolitan Police Federation has backed Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick following calls from critics for her to be replaced.

A number of high-profile figures signed an open letter to the Prime Minister accusing Dame Cressida of "presiding over a culture of incompetence and cover-up" after reports she had been offered a two-year extension to her contract.

In a statement, the federation said it "fully supports" the contract extension, adding: "It is easy to comment and criticise from the sidelines."

The statement said: "Whilst the federation does not always agree with the commissioner - the same goes for anyone who holds that post - we think she is doing a good job in difficult circumstances... We have worked with this commissioner for a number of years now and believe she is still the best candidate for the role.

"We know her to be an ethical, courageous and highly competent police leader who genuinely cares about London, its citizens and her officers."

09:45 AM

Renegotiating protocol would cause 'instability, uncertainty and unpredictability'

Renegotiating the Northern Ireland protocol would cause "instability, uncertainty and unpredictability", Maros Sefcovic has said.

The European Commission vice-president told an audience in Belfast that the EU had been "engaging constructively" with the UK Government to limit the impact of the protocol on everyday life in Northern Ireland.

He added: "The UK government negotiated, agreed and signed the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland. Its Parliament ratified it. The exercise of sovereign right to enter into international agreements goes hand in hand with the responsibility to respect them once they are concluded."

The focus of talks now should be "on those issues that matter the most to the people of Northern Ireland, and not on requests, such as removing the role of the European Court of Justice", he added.

"Instead, let's see what can be done to further ease the supply of goods, and let's see how to involve the people of Northern Ireland in our discussions on the implementation of the protocol.

"A renegotiation of the protocol - as the UK Government is suggesting - would mean instability, uncertainty and unpredictability in Northern Ireland."

09:38 AM

Protocol must be 'properly implemented' to realise post-Brexit benefits, Maros Sefcovic says

The Northern Ireland Protocol must be "properly implemented" to ensure Northern Ireland benefits from its special post-Brexit status, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has said.

As part of the Withdrawal Agreement, Northern Ireland has effectively remained in the EU's Single Market, as well as the UK - although the crux the problem with the protocol is that goods are checked as they arrive from Britain.

Delivering a keynote speech at Queen's University in Belfast, Mr Sefcovic attempted to paint a positive picture, saying: "The implementation of this agreement will continue to require compromise from both sides. While the negotiations were difficult, their outcome now presents a real opportunity for Northern Ireland.

"Enormous benefit can be extracted from its unparalleled access to two of the world's largest markets with more than 500 million consumers - a powerful magnet for foreign investment, translated into jobs and growth."

He added: "But if we are to turn this opportunity into reality, the protocol must be properly implemented."

An honour to be @QUBelfast.



The EU has an unshakeable commitment to the people of Northern Ireland to ensure that the peace, stability, prosperity they've enjoyed over the last 20+ yrs is preserved. In all my meetings, I heard this very call.



My speech: https://t.co/K99NOwGo5e pic.twitter.com/hmwCyx6bJr — Maroš Šefčovič🇪🇺 (@MarosSefcovic) September 10, 2021

09:29 AM

Ditching Northern Ireland protocol will not make 'problems disappear', says Maros Sefcovic

Removing the Northern Ireland protocol "would not make problems disappear", European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has said.

During a speech at Queen's University in Belfast, he stuck firm to the Brussels line, saying the protocol was "not the problem. On the contrary, it is the only solution we have".

He added: "I am, of course, acutely aware of how some in Northern Ireland feel about the protocol, in particular in the unionist community. That is why my team and I have been actively engaging with political representatives, stakeholders, civil society and people in Northern Ireland from all communities since the beginning."

Mr Sefcovic, who is on his second day in the region, stressed the EU was "seeking solutions that work for all, including those opposed to the protocol" that would work "for the long run".

He added: "I know it is possible for us to work together, if rhetoric on both sides is dialled down."

09:18 AM

Have your say: Should Boris Johnson worry about his waning popularity?

One swallow doesn't make a summer, just as one bad poll doesn't mean the end of a Government. But the problem facing Boris Johnson is arguably bigger than just one poll.

With grassroots Tories preparing to make their feelings known to ministers this weekend, and the possibility of further upset at the Party Conference, the health and social care levy rammed through this week appears to be causing some structural damage to the PM's popularity.

It's not just the tax rise: the erosion of civil liberties, high spending and some of the culture wars that have been waged from Downing Street appear to be upsetting voters. The breadth of the problem can be seen by the range of parties people are flocking to as alternatives.

But is it a temporary blip that he can overcome at the next election - or has Mr Johnson got a real problem on his hands? Have your say in the poll below.

09:02 AM

DUP threatened to pull out of Stormont to prevent talks lasting 'months if not years'

The DUP leader threatened to pull his ministers out of the Stormont executive because he feared that negotiations between the EU and UK Government over the Northern Ireland Protocol would be "dragged out" for years.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the BBC's Nolan Show that he had been working on the strategy for months.

He said: "I have been reasonable, I have given people time to take the action that I feel is necessary to remove this Irish Sea border. I have worked with the Government, I have engaged with the EU, I have put forward proposals and suggestions in terms of how we can address these issues.

"There reaches a point where, with the decision taken to extend the grace periods indefinitely, that it appears to me that this will be dragged out for months, if not years, and we simply can't afford that.

"The harm that is being done to our economy every day is not sustainable."

08:52 AM

Chopper's Politics: Special relationship has had ‘wobble in confidence’, says defence minister

The special relationship between the UK and the United States has experienced a “wobble in confidence”, a senior Government minister has said in the wake of the hurried withdrawal from Afghanistan.

James Heappey, a defence minister, told Chopper's Politics podcast, that the criticism of the US swift pull-out had meant that Washington was nervous about how to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday.

The US was now having “a real crisis in confidence about its role in the world”.

He added: “There’s a wobble. But it’s not an institutional wobble. It’s a wobble in confidence. It’s a wobble in ‘mojo’. And I’m really worried about that.”

Listen to the interview in full above.

08:45 AM

Protocol solution expected 'within weeks', says DUP leader

The DUP leader has said he hopes the Northern Ireland protocol will be replaced "within weeks" after he yesterday threatened to collapse the Stormont Executive over the deadlock.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the BBC he was seeking a quick solution to the problem that was costing "somewhere in the region of £850 million a year" as well as the constitutional issues.

"I am hoping that within weeks we will get solutions that will help us to remove the Irish Sea border and restore our place within the UK internal market," he added.

"I was encouraged by the two meetings I've had this week with Lord Frost in London and with Maros Sefcovic in Belfast yesterday. I think there is now a realisation that we can't go on dragging this out interminably. There does need to be action and I've heard that clear language.

"We want to see what that means in practice from people."

08:39 AM

Health and social care levy 'absolute mess of a policy', says Tory MP

It's not just voters who are showing their displeasure over Boris Johnson's health and social care levy.

Marcus Fysh, one of the Conservative MPs who abstained on this week's vote, says it is "an absolute mess of a policy that hasn't been properly thought through".

The Yeovil MP told Spectator TV the National Insurance increase was a "a bit of a wheeze that someone has thought up" to make the most of the "goodwill" towards the NHS "to force through a tax rise but call it something else".

'It's an absolute mess of a policy which hasn't been thought through.'



🗣Marcus Fysh on the NI rise



Full video 👉https://t.co/gLTzgAyimL pic.twitter.com/YST5r8pt7A — The Spectator (@spectator) September 10, 2021

Mr Fysh recently wrote a column for The Telegraph outlining his argument: Our PM is losing sight of what it means to be Conservative

08:33 AM

Social care reforms will ‘disproportionately’ benefit wealthy southerners

Sources say people in the South East will on average be just under £400 better off than those living in the North East - PA

Boris Johnson’s social care reforms will “disproportionately” benefit the wealthy and people living in the South, the Government’s own analysis shows.

The Government is yet to publish an impact assessment showing how different groups and parts of the country will benefit from the plan, amid claims that the £86,000 cap on lifetime care costs will skew state support towards wealthier pensioners.

However, The Telegraph understands that modelling conducted by the Department for Health last year suggested people living in the South East stand to be on average hundreds of pounds better off than those in the North East.

Read more on that story here.

08:21 AM

MI5 boss: Allied withdrawal has emboldened extremists

There is "no doubt" that the allied withdrawal from Afghanistan will have "emboldened" extremists, the head of MI5 has said.

Ken McCallum said it was "difficult to give a simplistic answer" to whether the UK was safer, or less safe now from the threat of terrorism since 2001, because while reducing large-scale terror events there had been a growth of inspired terrorism".

Isis had "managed to do something that al-Qaeda did not" by inspiring more smaller-scale plots, he told Radio 4's Today programme, and these inspired" terrorist acts were "by volume" the biggest threat posed to the West.

"There is no doubt that events in Afghanistan will have heartened and emboldened some of those extremists and so being vigilant to precisely those kinds of risks that my organisation is focused on along with a range of other threats," he said.

He said that although the Government had pledged to judge the Taliban by their actions, the UK security service and its partners would plan for the chance that "more risk, progressively may flow our way".

08:05 AM

MI5 boss: We prevented six 'late-stage' terror attacks during pandemic

The threat of terrorism in the UK is "real and enduring," MI5 director general Ken McCallum has said as he reveals that authorities have prevented six "late-stage" attack plots during the pandemic.

"We do face a consistent global struggle to defeat extremism and to guard against terrorism - this is a real problem," he told the BBC's Today programme.

"In the last four years, working with the police, my organisation has disrupted 31 late-stage attack plots in Great Britain. That number includes mainly Islamist attack plots but also a growing number of attack plots from right wing terrorists."

And even during the pandemic "we have had to disrupt six late-stage attack plots," he said. "So, the terrorist threat to the UK, I am sorry to say is a real and enduring thing."

07:59 AM

How that YouGov polling looks...

Oliver Dowden is right, of course, that polls will rise and fall many times before the next election.

However, after 149 consecutive leads, the Conservatives are now trailing Labour for the first time since January.

And looking at the movement - with Labour up just one percentage point while the Tories have fallen five points - it seems reasonable to conclude that it is less a win for Sir Keir Starmer and more a loss for Boris Johnson.

Here's how it looks:

Labour takes the lead for the first time since January in our latest Westminster voting intention poll (8-9 Sep)



Con: 33% (-5 from 2-3 Sep)

Lab: 35% (+1)

Lib Dem: 10% (+2)

Green: 9% (-1)

SNP: 5% (n/c)

Reform UK: 5% (+2)https://t.co/LPKdjVUZp6 pic.twitter.com/YqdKEVfqPK — YouGov (@YouGov) September 10, 2021

07:53 AM

World is 'closer to another 9/11' after Afghan withdrawal, says former chief of defence staff

The former chief of the UK defence staff has said we are closer to "another 9/11" in the wake of the US and UK's withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the resurgence of the Taliban.

Speaking ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attacks, General Lord Richards told LBC: "I fear the Taliban and some extremist jihadist groups are, whatever they like to say, in each other's pockets, scores will be settled, debts will have to be repaid and there will be ungoverned space opened up in Afghanistan which those groups will exploit and the ability of the Taliban to actually manage them will be minimal.

"I think we are [closer to another 9/11]. We've now been pitched back into a dark period which we somehow have to manage."

07:51 AM

Politicians should ignore polls on long-term policy decisions, says Tony Blair

Politicians must not pay attention to polls going "five points up here or five points down there" when making difficult policy decisions, Tony Blair has said.

The former prime minister was speaking the prospect of needing "boots on the ground" in Afghanistan - but given today's polling on the social care levy, his comments have a wider significance.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "You can't make policy through an opinion poll, where when you delve deep into people's opinions about issues like this it's much more complicated. It's the job of politicians not to think whether it's five points up here or five points down there but if we are trying to protect people long term, and protect our allies, what is the right way of doing it."

Mr Blair said he was "totally sympathetic to people in Government today" but did not say whether he thought they were "up to it", adding: "Part of the problem you have with today's politics is there is so much small politics in big political parties, that for people to concentrate on long term strategic problems is hard, it's tough."

07:42 AM

Government will not 'endanger lives' through pushback plans, minister insists

This week saw another daily record of migrants attempting the crossing - Getty

The Government will not "endanger lives" if it presses ahead with controversial "pushback" tactics to prevent migrants crossing the Channel, a minister has said.

Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, stressed those making the perilous journey were "coming from a safe country" in which they could remain, and that it was a "persistent problem".

He added: "The Home Secretary is rightly exploring every possible avenue to stop that. We have said that that will include looking at turning migrants back, but that will only be done in accordance with international law and clearly the safety of migrants is absolutely paramount."

"We would not do anything to endanger lives, clearly, but I think the public at large would expect us to be taking measures to prevent people from travelling from the safe country of France to England, and I think it is right to consider all measures."

07:37 AM

Chancellor shrugs off lower-than-expected growth figures

The UK's economy slowed its expansion rate in July, but continued a six-month growth streak, the Office for National Statistics has said.

The ONS revealed that gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.1 per cent in July, a slowdown from the one per cent growth in June. An average of economist predictions, compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics, had forecast a 0.5 per cent rise to GDP.

Rishi Sunak put a positive spin on the figures, saying: "Our recovery is well underway thanks to the success of the vaccination rollout and the roadmap, with more employees on payrolls that at any point since last March.

"I am confident that – supported by our plan for jobs – we’ll continue to recover from the pandemic, we’ll see more new jobs, and we will build back better."

07:30 AM

UK has 'moral' obligation to help vaccinate world, says Oxford Group boss

The UK has a "moral" obligation to help vaccinate other countries around the world, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group has said.

"We're not seeing the rapid evolution of new variants that are threatening the world today but that may well happen in the future and it's as likely to emerge in vaccinated populations as unvaccinated populations," Professor Sir Andrew Pollard told the BBC's Today programme.

"They key thing for vaccinating people in other countries is because they need to be protected.

"There is such a big risk, morally from our perspective, there's a risk to trade, there's a risk to economies, but also these are our friends and colleagues who need to be protected and we are losing them every day that goes by."

07:23 AM

Minister: No 'current' plans to make vaccines compulsory outside health workers

There are "currently" no plans to extend mandatory vaccinations to roles where there is not a "clinical need", a Cabinet minister has said.

Joe Biden, the US President, has warned all employers with more than 100 workers that their staff will be required to be vaccinated or face weekly testing for the virus, affecting about 80 million Americans.

But Oliver Dowden told Sky News there was no similar plan for England

"In care homes we are already mandating it; we just announced yesterday a consultation for wider NHS workers - that is because they are in contact with very vulnerable people," he said. "At the moment, we have no plans to extend it to wider government.

"All I would say is that during this Covid crisis, you never know what is going to happen, but currently at the moment we have no plans to do that."

07:19 AM

UK 'not an outlier' on booster programmes, insists minister

A Cabinet minister has insisted the UK is "not an outlier" in pressing ahead with a booster programme this autumn, after the woman behind the Oxford vaccine told The Telegraph it was less of a priority than vaccinating those in the developing world.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert said immunity is "lasting well" and boosters would not needed for everyone, and the doses would be better spent preventing outbreaks elsewhere.

But Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, told Sky News there was "a range of opinion among scientists" about the booster programme, adding: "We are committed to 100 million jabs going by 2022, we have already delivered nine million, so it is not an either/or - we are doing both of those things."

Guidance from the JCVI is expected "very shortly", Mr Dowden said.

He added: "Pretty much all nations are looking at doing a booster programme - Israel are already doing it - so we are not an outlier in doing this."

07:11 AM

Vaccine passports could be required in more venues, minister admits

A minister has hinted that vaccine passports could be required in more venues than currently expected.

Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, said the Government still planned to impose certification for nightclubs and large events in just a few weeks.

"We will be looking at bringing in certification for nightclubs at end of the month," he told Sky News.

"If there is a need to further extend that certification according to the public health need, we will look at doing so but we're always reluctant to impose more restrictions on businesses unless we really need to."

06:54 AM

Seize the moment, Burnham tells Starmer

Andy Burnham: Is the King of the North making a move on Westminster? - AFP

Andy Burnham has told Sir Keir Starmer he must set out an alternative to the Government's social care plans, as he warned Labour could miss the "biggest opportunity for some time" to take on Boris Johnson.

Mr Burnham, the Manchester mayor who is widely tipped to be the next Labour leader, said Sir Keir should "not leave it too long" before setting out his stall on social care and should “catch the wave” of anger directed at Boris Johnson’s National Insurance rise.

His comments come as Sir Keir prepares to address the Labour conference in Brighton, while Tories and hard-Left backbenchers accuse him of failing to take a stance on the most pressing political issues.

On Thursday night, the Labour leader came the closest yet to endorsing a new tax on wealth, dividends and landlords to pay for an alternative social care plan, but stopped short of giving any details.

06:52 AM

Good Morning

The Government is in bunker mode as ministers dig down and try to ride out the fall-out from the social care levy.

But this is not the only challenge facing Number 10 as we head into the weekend, with the Prime Minister coming under pressure to set out his plan for the coming months if Covid cases begin to get out of control (again).

Here is today's front page.