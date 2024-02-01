Starmer warns businesses he will 'level up' workers' rights

Sir Keir Starmer has warned business leaders that a Labour government will seek to “level up workers’ rights in a way that has not been attempted for decades”.

The Labour leader made the remark as he addressed the party’s business conference in central London this afternoon, attended by 400 senior figures from across the private sector.

Sir Keir conceded his plans for reform “may not please everyone in the room” but he argued they are necessary because economic growth cannot come from “driving down the terms and conditions of the British people”.

Outlining his plans, Sir Keir said: “We will make work pay. Zero hour contracts, scrapped. Fire and rehire, finished. A genuine living wage. I want to be crystal clear about this. We are going to level up workers’ rights in a way that has not been attempted for decades.

“And that may not please everyone in the room or the wider business community. But nobody can doubt that our labour market is at the heart of our challenges on productivity, a clear reason why the wealth we create fails to generate economic security.

“That is not just an argument about social justice, it is also about growth because the growth we need cannot come from driving down the terms and conditions of the British people. That is not a pathway to sustained productivity improvement.”

You can follow the latest updates below and join the conversation in the comments section here.

04:00 PM GMT

That is all for today...

Thank you for joining me for today’s politics live blog.

I will be back tomorrow morning.

03:24 PM GMT

Sunak’s Brexit deal with DUP sails through Commons

MPs have backed Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal with the DUP.

The agreement is designed to eliminate trade barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The changes to the law required to implement the deal were waved through by MPs in the House of Commons this afternoon without the need for formal votes. The regulations will now need to be approved by the House of Lords before they can become law. This is expected to take place on February 13.

It is hoped the deal will result in the restoration of power-sharing at Stormont.

03:23 PM GMT

Tories claim Starmer 'fundamentally does not understand business'

The Tories claimed Sir Keir Starmer “fundamentally does not understand business” as they responded to the Labour leader’s speech this afternoon.

Laura Trott, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said: “Sir Keir Starmer has demonstrated live in front of the country’s most senior business leaders that his Labour Party is in a mess over their £28 billion unfunded spending spree and that means higher taxes.

“Today Labour have delivered nothing but uncertainty, chaos and confusion over their £28 billion pledge. Starmer cannot answer questions because he doesn’t have a plan. He fundamentally does not understand business. He is completely out of his depth.

“By sticking to the plan, Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives are strengthening the economy and the plan is working – with inflation more than halved and taxes cut for businesses and families.”

02:53 PM GMT

You can trust me to make the best choices for business - and the responsible choice for our economy too. pic.twitter.com/i7SPKHjzUc — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) February 1, 2024

02:37 PM GMT

Labour leader pledges to 'walk together' with business towards 'decade of national renewal'

Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted to lead a UK that is “building again, growing again, believing again that hard work will be rewarded, aspiration will be backed, working people can be successful because we have a long term plan to get Britaoin’s future back”.

Concluding his speech at a Labour business conference in central London, Sir Keir said: “A partnership for growth, British business driving our country forward with a Labour Party on your side, walking together with you towards a decade of national renewal.”

02:21 PM GMT

Starmer: Labour will 'level up workers’ rights in a way not attempted for decades'

Sir Keir Starmer has told business leaders that a Labour government will seek to “level up workers’ rights in a way that has not been attempted for decades”.

Addressing a Labour business conference, Sir Keir said: “We will make work pay. Zero hour contracts, scrapped. Fire and rehire, finished. A genuine living wage.

“I want to be crystal clear about this. We are going to level up workers’ rights in a way that has not been attempted for decades.

“And that may not please everyone in the room or the wider business community. But nobody can doubt that our labour market is at the heart of our challenges on productivity, a clear reason why the wealth we create fails to generate economic security.

“That is not just an argument about social justice, it is also about growth because the growth we need cannot come from driving down the terms and conditions of the British people. That is not a pathway to sustained productivity improvement.”

02:15 PM GMT

Labour will 'get underneath the bonnet' and fix UK economy, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said a Labour government would “get underneath the bonnet” of the UK economy and fix it to deliver a more prosperous nation.

The Labour leader said he wanted to raise the living standards of working people in every community across the country.

He told Labour’s business conference: “And that means we will have to do the hard yards. Roll up our sleeves. Get underneath the bonnet and fix the unprecedented stagnation in British productivity.”

Sir Keir said it would be difficult to “overstate what the British people have been through” over the last 14 years.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured this afternoon delivering a speech at a Labour business conference - Dan Kitwood /Getty Images Europe

02:10 PM GMT

Labour leader tells business chiefs 'we have to start getting things done'

Sir Keir Starmer said Labour had not just “opened our doors” to business leaders but “we have taken decisions together as equal partners”.

He said the “fingerprints” of business could be found on all five of his missions for government.

The Labour leader said that planning was not enough and “we have to start getting things done”. That will mean new expectations being placed on companies, he said.

02:07 PM GMT

Starmer: 'Labour is the party of business'

Sir Keir Starmer is now delivering a speech at Labour’s business conference in central London.

The Labour leader said rebuilding trust with the business community had been one of the “key tasks” of his leadership.

He said that four years after replacing Jeremy Corbyn as leader “Labour is the party of business”.

01:59 PM GMT

MPs back part one of Sunak's new Brexit deal with DUP

MPs have backed part one of Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal with the DUP and will give their verdict on the second part later this afternoon.

The overall agreement is designed to smooth trade friction between Northern Ireland and Great Britain and to strengthen and renew Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.

The first set of regulations which give effect to the changes were waved through by MPs without the need for a formal vote.

The second set of regulations will now be debated and they will be voted on, or waved through, likely just before 3.30pm.

01:47 PM GMT

DUP leader says ‘more to do’ on improving post-Brexit arrangements for NI

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the DUP will “bank the gains that we have made in this process” of securing a new Brexit deal with the UK Government relating to Northern Ireland.

The DUP leader said that there also needed to be a recognition that “that there is more to do but also recognising that there are new opportunities to seek and secure change”.

He told the House of Commons: “This is progress. Does it give us everything we want? It doesn’t.”

He said parts of the current arrangements represent “unfinished business”.

01:29 PM GMT

Pictured: Starmer visits Kingswood constituency ahead of by-election on Feb 15

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with Kingswood by-election candidate, Damien Egan, speaking to pupils during a visit to Hanham Woods Academy school in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire - Andrew Matthews/PA

01:14 PM GMT

Northern Ireland Secretary insists Brexit deal ‘100pc’ renews NI’s place in UK

Chris Heaton-Harris said he believed “100 per cent” that the new Brexit deal with the DUP will renew Northern Ireland’s place within the UK.

DUP MP Jim Shannon asked Mr Heaton-Harris: “Does this deal constitute the renewal of our place within the constitutional and economic United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland as fully and as completely as any other area within this great UK?

The Northern Ireland Secretary replied: “I believe it does, 100 per cent.”

12:59 PM GMT

Badenoch: Labour corporation tax pledge ‘isn’t worth the paper it’s written on’

Kemi Badenoch claimed Rachel Reeves’ new pledge on not increasing corporation tax “isn’t worth the paper it’s written on”.

The Business and Trade Secretary said: “With Labour’s consistent track record of saying one thing but doing another, this is another Labour promise that isn’t worth the paper it’s written on.

“Labour cannot say how they will pay for their £28billion spending spree because they do not have a plan. That will just end up meaning higher taxes on businesses and working people.

“By sticking to our plan, Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives are strengthening the economy and the plan is working – with inflation more than halved and taxes cut for businesses and families.”

Ms Reeves, the shadow chancellor, announced this morning that a Labour government would impose a cap to prevent corporation tax from rising above its current level of 25 per cent (see the post below at 10.28).

12:44 PM GMT

DUP Brexit deal will not stop UK moving away from EU rules, says minister

The Northern Ireland Secretary has insisted the Government’s Brexit deal with the DUP will not stop the UK from diverging from EU rules and regulations.

Chris Heaton-Harris said the new package of measures to smooth trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland “will not change the freedoms and powers we have secured through leaving the European Union”.

Tory MP Sir Edward Leigh told Mr Heaton-Harris: “What worries me about all of this is not the deal as such, but I am a Brexiteer and I want us to have a dynamic and deregulated economy. What happens when we try and diverge from EU laws? Will some civil servant have to sign this off? Will it be a question of ‘no minister’ before we even get to the House of Commons?

“Can he assure me therefore that we will be able to enjoy our Brexit freedoms under this deal?”

Mr Heaton-Harris replied: “I can honestly say to him that this package of measures will not change the freedoms and powers we have secured through leaving the European Union or through the Windsor Framework. It will not reduce our ability to diverge, nor our commitment to do so should it be in the interest of the United Kingdom...”

12:35 PM GMT

No 10 backs Hunt over rebuke to OBR chief

Downing Street has doubled down on comments made by Jeremy Hunt rebuking the boss of the UK’s economic watchog (see the post below at 08.25).



The Chancellor said that Richard Hughes, the chairman of the Office for Budget for Responsibility, was “wrong” after he appeared to liken public finance forecasts to a “work of fiction”.



When asked whether Mr Hunt was right to accuse Mr Hughes of being “wrong”, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “Well, obviously we don’t agree with those comments, as the Chancellor has made clear.



He added: “Successive governments set their spending out through the spending review period. They don’t set plans beyond that and obviously, when we get to the next SR, we will set out detailed plans in the normal way.”

12:30 PM GMT

DUP deal will 'durably strengthen NI's place in UK', says Heaton-Harris

MPs are now debating Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal with the DUP.

Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland Secretary, told the House of Commons that the agreement is “designed to secure the widest possible support amongst the community in Northern Ireland for participating in the political process”.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the package of measures will “safeguard and durably strengthen Northern Ireland’s integral place in the union and the UK’s internal market”.

12:24 PM GMT

Alan Bates deserves 'right level of compensation', says No 10

Downing Street said Alan Bates “deserves the right level of compensation” for his suffering after the former subpostmaster rejected a “derisory” offer from the Government.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Alan Bates is a distinguished campaigner and deserves the right level of compensation for the suffering he’s been through, that’s the same for all subpostmasters.

“Claims are looked at by external lawyers who look at the evidence and provide advice to officials, and now anyone who is not content with their offer is eventually able to take their claim to an independent panel who can decide.”

12:21 PM GMT

No 10: 'No elected representative deserves to be abused or intimidated'

Downing Street has said that the “vitriolic hatred” that MP Mike Freer has faced (see the post below at 08.32) is an “attack on British democracy”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is extremely saddened that Minister Freer has faced such vitriolic hatred that he feels he is no longer able to serve his local community.

“The Prime Minister believes that serving and representing your community is a unique privilege and making a difference to people’s lives is the most rewarding job you can do.

“No elected representative deserves to be abused or intimidated and the attacks and abuse that Mike Freer references are clearly deeply distressing. They’re not just an attack on him but an attack on British democracy.”

12:08 PM GMT

Bank of England leaves interest rates unchanged

The Bank of England has left interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, it has also said inflation is expected to temporarily return to its target of two per cent by this summer – a year-and-a-half earlier than previously expected.

12:07 PM GMT

Commons Speaker: MPs in an 'election frenzy'

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said MPs appear to have whipped themselves up into an “election frenzy” and urged them to “turn down the heat”.

The Commons Speaker said politicians need to treat each other “in a much better way” to set a good example for the public after Tory MP Mike Freer announced he was standing down over threats to his safety.

Sir Lindsay told Sky News: “Of course I want nicer politics, and I want us to treat each other in a much better way than we’ve been seeing.

“We seem to be on an election frenzy at the moment. We seem to be driven by the belief the election’s coming tomorrow. Whether it’s tomorrow, or whether it’s November, whenever it be, that is a long period.”

It comes after he told MPs to show “greater self-restraint” in their behaviour in the chamber ahead of PMQs on Wednesday.

He added: “In the end, don’t be shocked if people react in the way that we react to each other. So what I want is nicer politics, kinder politics... hopefully we can try and install that and try and turn down the heat on the election frenzy that seems to be happening at the moment.”

12:02 PM GMT

Kemi Badenoch claims Labour wants to 'restart Brexit wars'

Kemi Badenoch said Brexit is “going well” as she marked the four year anniversary of the UK’s exit from the EU by setting out a list of the resulting benefits.

The Business and Trade Secretary used a lengthy Twitter thread to take aim at Brexit critics and to accuse Labour of wanting to “restart the Brexit wars”.

She said: “The reality is Brexit is a strategy for the next few decades. We’re only four years in and it is going well. Of course there are challenges, but we are working through them.

“Beware Labour and all those who want to restart the Brexit wars by taking us back to square one.”

You can read the full thread here:

The 'great and the good' told us the UK would fall off a cliff if we left the EU.



4 years on, it's clear the British people were right and they were wrong.



My dept has published the story of our successes https://t.co/db15fm7w6h



Here are the facts: 👇…1/11 pic.twitter.com/EmkgGzupED — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) February 1, 2024

11:51 AM GMT

Pictured: Sunak hosts small business event in 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured this morning hosting a business event in 10 Downing Street - Yui Mok/AFP

11:42 AM GMT

MPs set to debate DUP Brexit deal

MPs are set to debate and vote on Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal with the DUP.

The agreement will mean all new laws will be screened to ensure they do not create extra trade barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

But it has sparked concerns among some Tory Brexiteers that it could prevent the UK from moving away from EU rules.

Ministers will have to make a statement to Parliament if a Bill will have “significant adverse implications for Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market”.

Eurosceptics fear the requirement will mean any attempts to diverge from EU rules are rejected by civil servants before they even reach the Commons.

Despite the concerns, Brexiteer MPs are poised to support the deal after ministers and the DUP told them it would not hamper Britain’s ability to diverge.

The debate should get underway at noon, approximately.

11:17 AM GMT

Tax cuts in Budget will not be as large as the autumn's, Jeremy Hunt warns

Jeremy Hunt has publicly warned that the tax cuts set to be unveiled in the spring Budget will not be as large as the ones announced in November.

Speaking on ITV’s Peston program, the Chancellor said: “It doesn’t look like I’ll have the kind of room that I had for those very big tax cuts in the autumn.”

The remark came after the Treasury was handed the first round of estimates from the Office for Budget Responsibility [OBR] ahead of the Budget on March 6.

You can read the full story here.

10:57 AM GMT

No commitment to lift income tax thresholds from Labour

The shadow chancellor refused to make a commitment to lift income tax thresholds.

Rachel Reeves said that the tax burden is the “highest it has been in 70 years” but she said it would be “damaging” to promise tax cuts without knowing how they would be paid for.

Answering questions after her speech at a Labour business conference this morning, Ms Reeves said: “I have made no secret of the fact that I think taxes on working people are too high but I won’t make any commitments that are not fully costed and fully funded.

“And so while I would like taxes on working people to be lower, the most damaging thing you could do is promise tax cuts that end up crashing financial markets and sending mortgage rates soaring which is what the Conservatives have done. I will never make that mistake.”

10:47 AM GMT

Reeves won't be drawn on possibility of dropping £28bn green pledge

Rachel Reeves was told that Labour’s flagship pledge to spend £28 billion a year on green technology and jobs had become an “albatross around your neck”.

Asked if she was planning to drop the figure after the Budget, the shadow chancellor would not be drawn but said it was “absolutely essential that all of our policies are consistent with our fiscal rules”.

She said there will be “at least one more fiscal statement” before the next general election and Labour’s fiscal rules will “always take precedence”.

10:40 AM GMT

'The last thing we need is more chopping and changing'

Rachel Reeves was asked after her speech how business leaders could trust that she would not “change her tune” on key pledges given the recent row over Labour’s stance on the cap on bankers’ bonuses.

The shadow chancellor said: “When the Government scrapped the bank bonus cap, we didn’t feel that that was the right priority in that Budget.

“But what I hear loud and clear from business, that what i twill take to get them to invest in Britain is stability and the last thing we need is more chopping and changing.

“And the truth is in financial services there are a lot more rules and regulations and safeguards in place than there were before the financial crisis.”

10:28 AM GMT

Rachel Reeves promises no rise in corporation tax under Labour government

Rachel Reeves has announced a Labour government would cap corporation tax at its current rate of 25 per cent for the duration of the next parliament.

The shadow chancellor said that under the Conservatives business investment in the UK had “cratered” and that what businesses want is “stability” rather than tax rates that “shoot up and down like a yoyo”.

She said: “Our current [corporation tax] rate is the lowest in the G7 and we believe that a 25 per cent rate strikes the correct balance between the needs of our public finances and the demands of a competitive global economy.

“The next Labour government will make the pro-business choice and the pro-growth choice. We will cap the headline rate of corporation tax at its current rate of 25 per cent for the duration of the next parliament and should our competitiveness come under threat if necessary we will act.

“That means that business can plan today investment projects with the confidence of knowing that their returns will be taxed at a certain rate for the rest of this decade.”

10:23 AM GMT

Reeves: 'Plans for growth cannot depend on the methods of the 1980s or the 1990s'

The shadow chancellor said that “economic growth is essential for rising living standards and for funding strong public services” and that that securing that growth will be reliant on the UK attracting new business investment.

Rachel Reeves told Labour’s business conference this morning: “Plans for growth cannot depend on the methods of the 1980s or the 1990s. As our world has changed so must the relationship between government and business.

“Because while this Conservative Government can only lurch further down the path of managed decline, in other countries across Europe, Asia and Australasia and in North America a new economic consensus is taking shape.”

Ms Reeves described this as “securonomics”. She said that “securonomics starts with the recognition that the world as it was before the 2008 financial crisis has passed” and the global economy is being reshaped “in a new age of insecurity”.

She said the first priority of all governments should therefore be security and economic security.

10:14 AM GMT

Labour believes business profit is 'not something to be disdained', says Reeves

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, is now addressing Labour’s business conference in central London.

Ms Reeves said that “in a more unstable world business and government must work together like never before” in order to “rise to the most daunting of challenges”.

The Labour frontbencher: “This is all to make a simple point that when we say we want to work with business, that there is no policy that we can announce, no plan that can be drawn up in Whitehall that will not rely on the engagement of business, we mean it.

“That this Labour Party sees profit as not something to be disdained but as a mark of business succeeding.”

10:07 AM GMT

Business will ‘always have a seat at the table’ with Labour, says Rayner

Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, has just opened Labour’s business conference which is taking place in central London today.

Ms Rayner told business leaders that they will “always have a seat at the table” with a Labour government.

She said that with a Labour government there would be “honest, frank, open conversations about how we can boost Britain’s economy” to the benefit of businesses and families.

She said: “Never again can the Conservative Party credibly claim to be the party of business, not when sky high energy prices are pouting so many out of business, not when labour market pressures threaten to drag SMEs under and not when businesses can’t grow and flourish because they can’t find the workers.”

Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, is pictured this morning at Labour's business conference in central London - Dan Kitwood /Getty Images Europe

10:01 AM GMT

Polling picture ‘continues to look bleak’ for Sunak as Labour lead increases

The polling picture for Rishi Sunak and the Tories “continues to look bleak”, a polling expert said after a new Savanta survey found Labour’s lead had increased by five points.

The poll, conducted between Jan 26-28, put Labour on 46 per cent of the vote and the Tories on 27 per cent of the vote, a lead of 19 points.

Labour were up by three points and the Conservatives were down by two when compared to the company’s previous survey conducted between Jan 19-21 when the former had a 14 point lead.

Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta, said: “The polling picture continues to look bleak for Rishi Sunak, and with repeated rumours about a leadership challenge, the Conservative Party could perhaps be forgiven for thinking that a change of leader could provide the polling boost they need.

“Sunak, though, will hope to weather the storm, and will point to an early Budget in March as an opportunity to unfurl some popular ‘retail’ policies that could sway those lost voters back to the Conservatives.

“However, with two by-elections on the horizon that are likely losses, pressure will continue to mount on Sunak, and keeping his party at bay rather than winning over voters may soon become his primary focus.”

🚨NEW Westminster Voting Intention



📈19pt Labour lead



🌹Lab 46 (+3)

🌳Con 27 (-2)

🔶LD 10 (=)

➡️Reform 9 (+1)

🌍Green 3 (-1)

🎗️SNP 2 (-1)

⬜️Other 4 (=)



2,279 UK adults, 26-28 January



(chg 19-21 January) pic.twitter.com/8dqUqmXqGy — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) February 1, 2024

09:53 AM GMT

Pictured: Scottish Secretary Alister Jack arrives at Covid Inquiry in Edinburgh

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack is pictured this morning as he arrived at the Covid Inquiry in Edinburgh - Jane Barlow/PA

09:43 AM GMT

MP safety a ‘big challenge at the moment’, says Commons Speaker

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he was “saddened” to hear that justice minister Mike Freer is quitting Parliament over concerns about personal safety (see the post below at 08.32) and vowed to work to ensure MPs are safe.

Sir Lindsay told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “Politicians want to do the right thing by their constituents, by the country, but we have others who all the time are trying to stop people carrying out the job they were elected to do. It is not acceptable.

“I will do whatever I can as Speaker, working with the security, working with the police, working with ministers, to ensure that members are safe, their families are safe, their offices safe.

“But that is the big challenge at the moment. It really is a threat.”

09:28 AM GMT

Sir Tony Blair to publish new book on leadership

Sir Tony Blair has written a guide to political leadership “for the busy, aspiring leader”, to be published later this year.

The former prime minister uses examples from political systems around the world for a manual that he would have wanted in 1997 when New Labour swept to power, according to publisher Hutchinson Heinemann.

The book shares insights from his personal experience and from observing other world leaders at first hand, while he was in office and since leaving Downing Street.

Sir Tony said: “This book is not an academic work or designed to be comprehensive. It’s a short guide to governing for the busy, aspiring leader.”

09:16 AM GMT

'We didn’t say at the time we would ever reinstate it'

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds defended Labour’s decision not to bring back the cap on bankers’ bonuses.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We didn’t say at the time we would ever reinstate it – that’s because that policy was of its time, the financial crisis, the reaction to that.”

He added to Sky News: “It was of its time post-financial crisis, the reforms that were put in place around the stability of banks and how other rules relating to bonuses, in terms of how misconduct can mean bonuses are clawed back, that’s more important.

“Really, all this has done is hasn’t really delivered what was originally intended, it’s made it slightly hard to transfer staff between this country and other countries but, as a policy to deliver what the British economy needs, it’s not a priority.”

09:01 AM GMT

Labour frontbencher concedes Labour may not achieve £28bn green pledge

The shadow business secretary has appeared to concede that Labour may not achieve its wobbling £28billion green investment commitment.

The pledge to spend £28 billion a year on green investment is a flagship Labour policy but it has been gradually weakened.

Asked if the pledge remained in place or not, Jonathan Reynolds told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “That is our level of ambition but how quickly we get there and if we can get there has to have respect to, and heed to, the overall position of the economy.”

It was suggested to Mr Reynolds that Labour had decided to drop the £28billion figure but “simply don’t want to say it”.

Mr Reynolds said: “I don’t think we’re struggling to make our minds up, I think we’re very clear we want to see public investment rise.”

08:55 AM GMT

Remainer ‘predictions of Brexit doom never materialised’, says Lord Frost

Lord Frost said Remainer “predictions of doom” about Brexit “never materialised” as he marked the four year anniversary of the UK’s divorce from Brussels.

The former Brexit minister tweeted: “Despite the harping criticisms of many, then and now, the predictions of doom have never materialised and the British economy is doing at least as well as its European competitors.

“We should of course be doing even better. The task now is to intensify reforms, to control our borders, and deliver on the opportunities now that we are out of the dead hand of EU regulation.”

Lord Frost said the UK faced a choice between becoming a “dynamic economy” or sinking “back into European-style torpor”.

Four years ago tonight I was at No10 with @BorisJohnson getting Brexit finally done.



Britain has been re-established as a true national democracy in which national elections really matter.



Despite the harping criticisms of many, then and now, the predictions of doom have never… pic.twitter.com/nUQxJLbnNM — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) January 31, 2024

08:39 AM GMT

Farage: Voters feel ‘great sense of disappointment’ over Brexit implementation

Nigel Farage said many voters feel a “great sense of disappointment” over the way Brexit has been implemented as he marked the four-year anniversary of the UK’s split from the EU.

The former leader of the Brexit Party said Brexit was a “gigantic victory” and “there’s no going back”.

He told GB News: “It was an extraordinary victory of ordinary folk against an establishment who did the damnedest after the referendum to stop it from ever being enacted.

“Now, four years on, constitutionally the position has changed and there’s no going back.”

He added: “But as somebody who was a Brexiteer… and who campaigned for it for over a quarter of a century, there are great senses of disappointment and I think perhaps one of the key areas is migration.”

08:32 AM GMT

‘Unacceptable’ that Tory MP has been ‘hounded out’ of politics, says minister

Laura Trott, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said politics must change because it is “unacceptable” a Tory MP has been “hounded out” by intimidation.

Justice minister Mike Freer has announced he will step back from frontline politics at the next election over death threats and intimidation because of his pro-Israel views.

Ms Trott told GB News: “It is incredibly sad. Mike Freer is a brilliant minister and a great man and he has made a huge contribution to British life and the fact that he feels that he cannot stand as an MP at the next election because of the intimidation that he has been part of is frankly unacceptable.

“We need to change the way that politics is conducted in this country so that people can air opinions without fear of harassment and intimidation.

“It is unacceptable that somebody like Mike who is a brilliant man, a brilliant MP, is being hounded out of politics in this way.”

08:25 AM GMT

Jeremy Hunt slaps down boss of UK’s economic watchdog

Jeremy Hunt has rebuked the boss of the UK’s economic watchdog after he appeared to liken last year’s public finance forecasts to a “work of fiction”.

The Chancellor said Richard Hughes, the chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility, was “wrong” and the comment “shouldn’t have been said”.

Mr Hughes had told a House of Lords committee last month: “Some people call (the projections) a work of fiction, but that is probably being generous when someone has bothered to write a work of fiction and the Government hasn’t even bothered to write down what its departmental spending plans are underpinning the plans for public services.”

Responding to the comment, Mr Hunt told the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast: “Those words are wrong and they shouldn’t have been said. Governments decide spending plans and spending reviews.

“The next spending review will start in April 2025 and obviously until that point when that spending review is done we don’t publish our spending plans, no government ever has.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.