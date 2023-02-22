Politics latest news: Rishi Sunak will not 'sell anyone out' on Brexit deal

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured in Downing Street on January 25 - Toby Melville/Reuters

Rishi Sunak is "not going to sell anyone out" on Brexit as he tries to secure a deal with the European Union to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, a minister has said.

Johnny Mercer, the minister for veterans' affairs, said Mr Sunak should be given the chance to finalise a deal with Brussels and then Tory MPs should "get behind him".

He told Sky News: "Let’s give the Prime Minister a chance to come out with something. He’s attacking this, he is throwing everything he can into it. He voted for and campaigned hard for Brexit, right?

"So he is not going to sell anyone out or come up with a solution that is unfair or doesn’t deliver on what he thinks is Brexit.

"I think, let’s give him a chance, let’s give him the opportunity to bring some sort of resolution to the protocol and then let’s get behind him and get on with all the other challenges that we face across this country at the moment."

Asked whether there could be a deal this week, Mr Mercer replied: "I don’t know, I hope so. But let's see what happens."

His comments came as Mr Sunak faces a growing Tory rebellion over Brexit amid fears among Conservative Brexiteers that the PM's plans will not go far enough in ending EU involvement in Northern Ireland's affairs.

You can follow the latest updates below.

09:03 AM

Sir Tony Blair on digital ID cards: 'The world is moving in that direction'

Sir Tony Blair said he could understand why his proposals to introduce digital identification cards (see the post below at 08.07) would frighten many people.

But he argued that the increased digitisation of personal data is the direction the world is heading in.

Asked if he understood fears about data being lost or misused, Sir Tony told the BBC: "I understand it but if you look at the biometric technology that allows you to do digital ID today it can overcome many of these problems.

"By the way, the world is moving in that direction. Countries as small as Estonia and as large as India are moving in that direction or have moved in that direction."

Story continues

08:54 AM

Putin nuclear threats cannot deter the West from 'doing what is necessary' - Sir Tony Blair

Vladimir Putin yesterday announced that Russia is walking away from the world’s last remaining nuclear arms control treaty, sparking fears of a new global arms race (you can read that story here).

Sir Tony Blair said the Russian President talking about nuclear weapons or threatening the use of nuclear weapons must not stop the West from "doing what is necessary" in supporting Ukraine.

Speaking to the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "Of course it is dangerous. But on the other hand you can’t end up in a situation where Putin talking about the use of nuclear weapons or threatening the use then deters us from doing what is necessary."

He added: "You can’t end up in a situation where he uses a nuclear threat to stop us defending Ukraine from the aggression."

08:49 AM

Sir Tony Blair: Russian invasion of Ukraine 'only ends' when Putin realises 'he cannot succeed'

Sir Tony Blair said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will only come to an end when Vladimir Putin finally "understands that he cannot succeed".

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the former prime minister said: "I think it only ends when it is absolutely clear to Putin that his war ambitions can’t succeed and to put it very simply his original war ambitions have disintegrated, the Ukrainians have shown extraordinary stoicism and bravery in resisting the Russian aggression.

"The West and Nato has been united. And so the last hope of Putin is that that resolve of the West disintegrates in some way and dissipates and so what is important is to show that it remains absolutely strong anf firm for as long as it takes and that we are prepared to do what is necessary in providing weapons and munitions for the Ukrainians to carry on their resistance.

"Once he understands that he cannot succeed, that is when you open up the possibility of ending the conflict."

08:13 AM

Johnny Mercer: Rishi Sunak 'is not going to sell anyone out' on Brexit

Rishi Sunak's deal to solve problems with the Northern Protocol is "not going to sell anyone out", a Government minister has said.

Veterans' affairs minister Johnny Mercer told Sky News that the Prime Minister had "good discussions last week with the European Union" and had "good engagement going on with other MPs".

He added: "Let’s give the Prime Minister a chance to come out with something. He’s attacking this, he is throwing everything he can into it. He voted for and campaigned hard for Brexit, right?

"So he is not going to sell anyone out or come up with a solution that is unfair or doesn’t deliver on what he thinks is Brexit.

"I think, let’s give him a chance, let’s give him the opportunity to bring some sort of resolution to the protocol and then let’s get behind him and get on with all the other challenges that we face across this country at the moment."

Asked whether there could be a deal this week, Mr Mercer replied: "I don’t know, I hope so. But let's see what happens."

08:07 AM

Sir Tony Blair and Lord Hague plan for digital ID cards a 'good idea' - minister

Sir Tony Blair and Lord Hague today launched a push to bring in digital ID cards which would contain a person's passport, driving licence and tax records, amongst other things.

The former Labour prime minister and ex-Tory leader said in a piece for The Times that the move would be part of a much-needed "technology revolution".

The proposal was given a decidedly lukewarm reception by Johnny Mercer, the minister for veterans' affairs, who described it as a "good idea" but suggested the pair should have acted on the idea when they were in positions of power.

He told Times Radio: "I have no view on that at all. I think that it sounds like a great idea. But if only they had been in a position to do something about it.

"Oh wait, Tony Blair was prime minister for nine years wasn’t he. Look, good idea but I think there’s lots of other things to be getting on with as well."

08:02 AM

'If you take a wage as a politician you should probably turn up to work'

Politicians who are paid to perform a public role "should probably turn up to work", a minister has said after he was asked about the ongoing collapse of powersharing at Stormont.

Johnny Mercer, the minister for veterans' affairs, was asked if he believed the DUP is acting in good faith amid the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He told Times Radio: "That is a question for them. I have made my views clear on the level of politics in Northern Ireland over a number of issues over a number of years.

"I think people in politics have got to remember what they are there for. We are here to serve, it is a life of public service. No one party is a monopoly on what is right for Northern Ireland.

"I think everybody needs to do their best and conduct themselves in good faith and I hope and expect the DUP are doing that as everybody else is."

He added: "I think if you take a wage as a politician you should probably turn up to work like everyone else in the country and that is what I want to see happen."

07:58 AM

Minister urges Tory MPs to back Rishi Sunak on Brexit and accept his deal on Northern Ireland Protocol

Johnny Mercer, the minister for veterans' affairs, has urged Tory MPs to back Rishi Sunak on Brexit and accept the Prime Minister's proposed deal to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He told Times Radio: "We have got to operate in the real world, right? And I think that is the problem with this debate over many years.

"Rishi Sunak campaigned, voted for and is very committed to Brexit as you have seen a number of times and I think whatever he comes back with, we need to resolve this issue and we need to get on and seize the opportunities of Brexit that have been talked about for so long.

"I hope colleagues recognise the work he is putting into it, I think he is taking the right approach and I think what he comes back with, if he is happy, I am happy and we get on with it and tackle all the other challenges that we are facing today."