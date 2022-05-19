Politics latest news: Sue Gray has right to name senior officials fined over partygate, says Dominic Raab

Sue Gray is set to publish her full report into the partygate scandal next week - AP

Dominic Raab has insisted it is up to Sue Gray whether she names senior civil servants who have been fined over the partygate scandal in her widely-anticipated report.

The Justice Secretary said the naming of names "is a question for Sue Gray" as he argued "independent processes" must be allowed to "come to their conclusions in the right way".

He said ministers who have been fined have already been named and added: "Whether it is right in relation to civil servants I think is a question for Sue Gray and the Metropolitan Police.”

Ms Gray, the senior civil servant originally tasked with looking into claims of lockdown-breaking gatherings in Downing Street, is set to publish her full report next week after the Metropolitan Police concluded its probe into the scandal.

She is expected to issue scathing criticism of senior political and Civil Service figures, calling into question why illegal social gatherings were allowed to take place.

With her report now being finalised, Ms Gray is in discussion with Civil Service human resources and legal teams, as well as trade unions, to determine how explicitly she can point the finger.

08:47 AM

'UK did not respond in any meaningful way'

Micheal Martin, the Irish Taoiseach, has accused the UK of failing to engage with EU proposals put forward last year which were designed to resolve problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said: "Decisive action was taken by the European Union last October, significant advances on a whole range of issues as the basis for further discussions.

“The British Government did not respond in any meaningful way to the proposals that were put forward by the European Commission. The challenge that I see here is that the goalposts keep on changing in respect of the protocol, or where the landing zone for a resolution of the legitimate issues that have been raised by people are.”

08:44 AM

Irish Taoiseach criticises DUP

Micheal Martin, the Irish Taoiseach, is in Belfast today to hold talks with Northern Ireland political leaders.

Speaking to the BBC before the meeting, Mr Martin criticised the DUP for blocking the election of a Speaker to the new Stormont Assembly which means it cannot function.

He said: “I think most people would agree that in the democratic world when people vote for their representatives and vote to elect a parliament, the first thing that happens is that parliament should convene. It is unheard of in a democratic world that that Parliament would not convene in the aftermath of an election.

“We can’t have a situation where one political party determines that the other political parties can’t convene in a parliament. I understand there are legitimate issues that have been issued in respect of the protocol. We have accepted that for quite some time.”

08:40 AM

DUP responds to Nancy Pelosi Brexit warning

The US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Northern Ireland Protocol, House speaker Nancy Pelosi has said (you can read the full story here).

Ms Pelosi cited concerns about damage being done to the Good Friday Agreement.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the DUP has now responded to Ms Pelosi and said that if she wants to see the Good Friday Agreement protected then “she needs to recognise that it is the protocol that is harming and undermining the agreement and that is why we need to deal with it”.

He told the BBC: “We will not re-enter the political institutions in full until we see decisive action taken on the protocol, that is the mandate I sought from the people of Northern Ireland and on the strength of the votes that we received we have made clear to the Government that decisive action is required.”

08:37 AM

'We remain very much in the dark about who was involved'

Lord Macdonald, a former director of public prosecutions and a crossbench peer, said the nation is still "very much in the dark about who was involved" in the partygate scandal and that is "not good enough".

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "We don’t know who these people are, and I do feel for the junior civil servants and I quite see why they would be distressed by their names being given, but there’s a wider public interest here.

“This was a major scandal at the heart of Government, at the heart of the civil service, and we remain very much in the dark about who was involved, who organised the parties, and who was responsible.

“Of course the Prime Minister and the head of the civil service are ultimately responsible, but there plainly were other people as well who were involved in this and we simply don’t know who they are, and I think that’s not good enough.”

08:22 AM

Labour: Tories 'unable to take basic decisions'

The "dysfunction" at the heart of the Conservative Party will continue until the Tories get rid of Boris Johnson as leader, the chair of the Labour Party claimed this morning.

Anneliese Dodds told Sky News: “The major consequence of this, and it will continue for as long as Boris Johnson leads the Conservative Party, is that that party seems to be unable to take pretty basic decisions.

“Labour has been calling for that windfall tax to get people’s bills down for many, many months. We have been calling for VAT to be taken off energy bills, again, for many months, and yet the Conservatives don’t seem to be able to take that very basic decision.

“There is dysfunction at the heart of the Conservatives now and it seems like that is going to continue until they get rid of their leader.”

08:19 AM

Labour: Tories are 'paralysed' by partygate

Anneliese Dodds, the chair of the Labour Party, was asked during an interview on Sky News this morning if it is still Labour's position that Boris Johnson should quit after the police partygate investigation concluded and the PM finished with one fine.

Ms Dodds said: "Our response has been the Prime Minister should resign because he has continually failed to take any responsibility over this and because he has lied repeatedly to Parliament, time and time again.

“He didn’t just say that he didn’t know that he was breaking the rules, he actually said… that there were definitely no parties, that none of this took place and just month after month we have seen those attempts at justification, at blaming other people and meanwhile, while his party has been focused relentlessly on trying to protect Boris Johnson, it should have been focused relentlessly on dealing with the cost of living crisis.

“The Conservatives just seem to be totally paralysed right now.”

08:03 AM

Early increase to Universal Credit not 'off the table'

Dominic Raab was grilled this morning on what more the Government could do to help combat the cost-of-living crisis.

He was asked specifically if an early uplift to the value of Universal Credit or a windfall tax are actively on the table and he replied: “Well, nothing is off the table but if you are asking what we are doing as opposed to what we have already done, and there is a £20 billion package of support to address those cost of living challenges, so in July there will be an around £300 tax cut by National Insurance for 30 million workers.

“In October there will be extra relief on energy bills… about to the tune of £200. That is on top of the national living wage, the UC changes we have already made and the council tax relief we have already provided.”

07:58 AM

Soaring inflation 'will be with us for a year or so'

Elevated levels of inflation in the UK are likely to last for "a year or so", according to Dominic Raab.

The Deputy Prime Minister told BBC Breakfast: “CPI inflation is at nine per cent but how it hits different families different backgrounds, different income, will depend on the basket of shopping or the bills that they have week-by-week.

“What I will tell you is it is high, it will be with us for a year or so, according to the forecasts, and we are doing everything that we can [to help on the cost of living crisis]..."

07:53 AM

Dominic Raab praises Rishi Sunak after he makes rich list

Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, has praised Rishi Sunak after the Chancellor joined The Sunday Times Rich List.

Mr Raab told Times Radio: “He’s a fantastic example of someone who’s been successful in business, who’s coming to make a big impact in public service.

“I think we want more of those people. I think it’s fantastic that you’ve got someone of British-Indian origin, showing all people in our country that you can get to the top of politics.

“And frankly, I think if I understood correctly, The Sunday Times Rich List was a reflection of not just him but his wife. His wife is an incredibly successful entrepreneur in her own right."

07:46 AM

Dominic Raab clashes with TV presenter over cost of fuel

Dominic Raab clashed with BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt this morning after he was asked if he knew the current price of unleaded and diesel.

The Justice Secretary said he only buys unleaded and the last time he visited a petrol station it was at approximately 1.65-1.67 per litre. Mr Stayt said that it had “gone up” recently.

Mr Raab asked Mr Stayt "well you tell me, what’s a litre of unleaded today?" and the presenter said he had seen 1.99 for diesel at a service station on the M6.

Mr Raab pressed again on the price of unleaded: “I’m just checking how in touch you are, because last time I filled up it was 165-167.”

Mr Stayt said that 168 was the latest price that he had seen for unleaded and Mr Raab replied: "So I was right."

07:37 AM

'The Government is getting on with the job'

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, said the Government is "getting on with the job" as it awaits the final Sue Gray report.

He told BBC Breakfast: "I think he [Boris Johnson] has been clear in relation to things that happened at No 10 Downing Street, mistakes were made and lessons have been learned, and from the interim Sue Gray report to now he has taken a series of actions to overhaul No 10, staff changes and the like.

“And we are getting on, whilst we await the final Sue Gray report, he is getting on with the job, the Government is getting on with the job on Ukraine, on the cost of living, on fighting crime.”

07:32 AM

Dominic Raab labels Labour call for windfall tax a 'populist trick'

Labour's calls for a windfall tax to be imposed on oil and gas giants to help tackle the cost of living crisis is a "populist trick", Dominic Raab has suggested.

The Deputy Prime Minister argued Labour had failed to assess the impact such a move would have on the energy industry and on tax revenues.

He told Times Radio: "The middle ground is, and I think this is the approach the Chancellor is taking, going and talking to those big energy companies, recognising the enormous amount of tax revenue that a company like BP will pay this year alone, billions of pounds, recognising the enormous amount of investment that they have already announced, and checking whether if we increase tax that goes up or down.

“That is the due diligence that you would expect from the Chancellor on energy but also across the board and frankly it is easy to say 'take this or that measure'. You have got to look at those fundamentals and that is why only this Government compared to Labour who will go for any populist trick to get in the newspapers, we are the ones looking at the fundamentals.”

07:28 AM

No 10 will publish Sue Gray report 'as soon as possible'

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, said No 10 will publish the Sue Gray report "as soon as possible" after it has been received. He also confirmed the PM will address the House of Commons once it has been published.

He told Times Radio: “We await the Sue Gray final report. Obviously we have already had the interim report and the Prime Minister has acted on it, the overhaul of No 10.

“The minute we get the final report we will publish it as soon as possible and the Prime Minister said he will come to the House of Commons and take questions so that we again have that additional tier of transparency and accountability.”

07:23 AM

Dominic Raab: 'Question for Sue Gray' if she names names in partygate report

Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, insisted it is up to Sue Gray whether she names senior officials who have been fined over the partygate scandal in her report.

Asked if he would support naming the officials, Mr Raab told Times Radio: “That is a matter for the police and for Sue Gray. Again, I think it is really important, I have said this all along, allow those independent processes to come to their conclusions in the right way.”

Told that it could be helpful for transparency for names to be named, Mr Raab said: "With the greatest respect of course if it is a politician or a minister that already happens.

“Whether it is right in relation to civil servants I think is a question for Sue Gray and the Metropolitan Police.”

07:20 AM

