Politics latest news: Summer holidays 'definitely closer' says Grant Shapps, despite criticism of costs of tests for travel

From May 17 holidays abroad for British citizens could be back on under new traffic light system

Summer holidays are "definitely closer", Grant Shapps has said, despite criticism over the cost of tests for travel.

The Transport Secretary said this morning that "before" May 17th the Government will announce whether travel abroad can "resume on the 17th of May".

He said: "I'm not telling people that they shouldn't book summer holidays now, it's the first time I've been able to say that for many months."

Mr Shapps added that "there are risks with Coronavirus" and advised that, with the new traffic light system due to come into practice, people "would want to be clear about which countries are going to be in the different traffic light system and people predominantly of course will be looking to book in a green country. "

"For the first time, people can start to think about visiting loved ones abroad, or perhaps a summer holiday," he told Sky News.

However, it comes amid heavy criticism that only those who can afford costly PCR tests will be able to travel.

Heathrow chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, welcomed the Government's traffic light system, but said there are "far better ways" than using PCR testing system for returning passengers.

"It's good news that we now have flying opened up again from May 17 at the earliest, and I think the risk-based approach with this traffic light system is a good step forward," he told BBC Breakfast.

He added: "If you are a British citizen, you've been fully vaccinated, and are going to somewhere low risk such as Israel or the United States, not only do you have to have a test before you get on the plane coming back to show that you don't have Covid, you then have to take an expensive PCR test after you arrive to demonstrate again.

Story continues

"Most people would say: 'That makes no sense, that's a £150 bill I shouldn't have to be paying when I've already demonstrated I don't have Covid'.

"I think there are far better ways of delivering on the Prime Minister's promise of quick and easy testing, which we already use, such as taking a lateral flow test to demonstrate you don't have Covid, and only taking a PCR test if you've tested positive, which of course in that case is exceptionally unlikely."

​​Follow the latest updates below.