Politics latest news: Summer holidays 'definitely closer' says Grant Shapps, despite criticism of costs of tests for travel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danielle Sheridan
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
From May 17 holidays abroad for British citizens could be back on under new traffic light system
From May 17 holidays abroad for British citizens could be back on under new traffic light system

Summer holidays are "definitely closer", Grant Shapps has said, despite criticism over the cost of tests for travel.

The Transport Secretary said this morning that "before" May 17th the Government will announce whether travel abroad can "resume on the 17th of May".

He said: "I'm not telling people that they shouldn't book summer holidays now, it's the first time I've been able to say that for many months."

Mr Shapps added that "there are risks with Coronavirus" and advised that, with the new traffic light system due to come into practice, people "would want to be clear about which countries are going to be in the different traffic light system and people predominantly of course will be looking to book in a green country. "

"For the first time, people can start to think about visiting loved ones abroad, or perhaps a summer holiday," he told Sky News.

However, it comes amid heavy criticism that only those who can afford costly PCR tests will be able to travel.

Heathrow chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, welcomed the Government's traffic light system, but said there are "far better ways" than using PCR testing system for returning passengers.

"It's good news that we now have flying opened up again from May 17 at the earliest, and I think the risk-based approach with this traffic light system is a good step forward," he told BBC Breakfast.

He added: "If you are a British citizen, you've been fully vaccinated, and are going to somewhere low risk such as Israel or the United States, not only do you have to have a test before you get on the plane coming back to show that you don't have Covid, you then have to take an expensive PCR test after you arrive to demonstrate again.

"Most people would say: 'That makes no sense, that's a £150 bill I shouldn't have to be paying when I've already demonstrated I don't have Covid'.

"I think there are far better ways of delivering on the Prime Minister's promise of quick and easy testing, which we already use, such as taking a lateral flow test to demonstrate you don't have Covid, and only taking a PCR test if you've tested positive, which of course in that case is exceptionally unlikely."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

Recommended Stories

  • Jobless rates for Hispanic women 3.3% higher than rates for white women

    What little recovery there has been in employment numbers is not reaching Black and Hispanic women. Driving the news: The latter’s jobless rates in comparison to early 2020 are 3.3% greater than those of white women, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Half of Latinas in the U.S. say they’ve had trouble paying for basic necessities like food, housing or childcare in the past year, and almost half also say their savings are less than $300 dollars, an inequity that predates the pandemic but grew during it, per a recent survey.The current situation has already undone four years of women’s labor gains in OECD countries.In Latin America, between 25% and 31% of women have no income of their own and have been sidelined into dependency, according to U.N. statistics.Women historically struggle much more to return to a job after economic crises while also carrying the burden of unpaid domestic work and childcare.Go deeper: How a ‘she-cession’ threatens overall economic recoveryMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Politics latest news: Profiteering testing companies will not be spared, warns Grant Shapps

    Sunak 'pushed' Cameron bank request 'Irresponsible' to blame Brexit for NI violence Backlash over cost of tests for holidays Coronavirus latest news: France tells under-55s to abandon AstraZeneca jab for second dose Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Profiteering testing companies have been threatened by Grant Shapps with removal from the official list, as travel bosses say holidays will be "just something for the wealthy". The Transport Secretary said: "I won't spare those companies that seem to be profiteering, including potentially removing them from the recommended list." Currently travelers who want to visit countries on the safe "green list" will still be expected to pay for gold standard PCR tests on their return to the UK at around £120 each – an extra cost of almost £500 for a family of four. Mr Shapps insisted that he would be working with the travel industry to "drive down the cost" of tests, as he reiterated: "I think that cost should be cheaper for those private tests, I'll be driving that down in the next couple of weeks, where we can, and potentially even removing providers if they're not playing ball, because I don't want to see people being ripped off." It comes as Mr Shapps said summer holidays are "definitely closer", despite criticism over the cost of tests for travel. He told Sky News: "I'm not telling people that they shouldn't book summer holidays now, it's the first time I've been able to say that for many months." "For the first time, people can start to think about visiting loved ones abroad, or perhaps a summer holiday." However, John Holland-Kaye, the Heathrow Airport Chief Executive, has criticised the Government's double testing requirement for returning travellers as making "no sense" and making foreign holidays this year "just something for the wealthy". Follow the latest updates below.

  • Biden White House in talks with airlines on vaccine passports; will issue guidance

    The Biden administration is in extended discussions with U.S. airlines and other travel industry groups to provide technical guidance for vaccine passports that could be used to ramp up international air travel safely, industry officials said. The administration has repeatedly made clear it will not require any businesses or Americans to use a digital COVID-19 health credential, however. The key question, airline and travel industry officials say, is whether the U.S. government will set standards or guidelines to assure foreign governments that data in U.S. traveler digital passports is accurate.

  • Pakistan gears up for Ramadan amid COVID concerns

    While people would typically be stocking up on provisions and preparing to entertain family and friends for the breaking of the dawn-to-sunset fast, this year, markets appear empty, and some shopkeepers say they are fighting a losing battle.The predominantly Muslim country reported 5,329 new infections and 98 deaths on Thursday (April 8), according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). The NCOC has issued guidelines to curb the spread of the virus during Ramadan, including the wearing of face masks and social distancing in mosques. It also says children, people with flu symptoms and those over 50 should not go to mosques at all.Meanwhile, the annual rate of inflation rose to 9.05 per cent in March, up from 8.7 per cent the previous month, according to the country's statistics bureau.

  • The Latest: Libya gets 57,000 AstraZeneca doses from COVAX

    Libya has received more than 57,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX initiative. The U.N. children's agency, UNICEF, said the doses that arrived late Thursday have been earmarked to health workers, people older than 75 and people with chronic disease. Libya’s National Center for Disease Control said 57,600 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine were in the first COVAX shipment to Libya.

  • Exclusive: Glue traps which cause 'immense suffering' to animals could be banned

    Glue traps which can cause "immense suffering" could be banned, as the government plans a consultation into their use. The Telegraph understands that ministers are pushing for an imminent consultation, and hope this will lead to a ban, as there is "no justification" for their use. The traps are used to catch rodents, but animals including favourite garden birds and household pets have been known to get stuck to them, becoming injured or even dying. Animal Welfare Minister Lord Goldsmith told The Telegraph: “There are growing calls for a ban on the use of glue traps, which can cause immense suffering to both target and non-target animals. “It is an issue we are looking very closely at as part of our continued drive to maintain the highest animal welfare standards in the world.” Sources at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs added that alternative traps are just as effective for catching unwanted rodents, so there is "no justification" for the use of glue traps. This proposed ban would likely come as part of a raft of animal welfare policies due to be brought to parliament this year to show that the UK can lead on animal welfare after Brexit.

  • Police release cause of Tiger Woods's wreck: excessive speed

    Los Angeles County police have released the cause of Tiger Woods' February wreck.

  • 'Matt Gaetz wants to date your child' billboard goes up in Florida

    The bitey billboards were paid for by liberal PAC Mad Dog, and appeared this week at the height of Gaetz's sex trafficking scandal.

  • Analysis: White House, U.S. companies could agree on 25% tax rate, officials, business groups say

    President Joe Biden has championed raising the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% as the main way to fund his $2 trillion infrastructure plan, but few people in Washington, including inside the White House, really think the rate will land there. Biden made it clear on Wednesday that he is open to compromise, after a reporter asked if he would be willing to agree on a tax rate below 28%. "I'm willing to listen to that, I'm wide open to it," Biden said.

  • The US is prepared to lift sanctions on Iran that are 'inconsistent' with the 2015 nuclear deal

    The US and Iran are involved in indirect talks in Vienna this week as part of an effort to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Warner Bros. says it expects to premiere some 2022 movies 'exclusively' in theatres signaling confidence in a box office comeback

    It's a reversal of WB's decision to release films both on HBO Max and in theatres in 2021, following a downturn at the box office during the pandemic.

  • Countries worldwide hit new records for virus cases, deaths

    Ambulances filled with breathless patients lined up in Brazil as nations around the world set new records Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections. In the United States, Detroit leaders began making a plan to knock on every door to persuade people to get vaccine shots. Brazil this week became just the third country, after the U.S. and Peru, to report a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths that exceeded 4,000.

  • Column: Payback for Elder, but he'll never be paid in full

    Lee Elder was 40 years old when he made history as the first Black player to tee it up at the Masters, after so many prime years had already been stolen from him by the scourge of racism. When Augusta National finally extended him the long-overdue honor of serving as an honorary starter, Elder's fragile, 86-year-old body wouldn’t allow him to take even a single swing alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. Sitting in a chair at the first tee, an oxygen tube running beneath his nose, Elder listened intently to a glowing introduction by club chairman Fred Ridley before struggling to get his feet Thursday morning.

  • What to Watch Thursday: Katey Sagal stars in new Erin Brockovich-inspired series

    “Rebel” also stars John Corbett, Tamala Jones and Andy Garcia.

  • Body positive influencers say they don't blame Khloe Kardashian for wanting to remove an unedited photo

    Body positive activists told Insider keeping the post up could have been helpful, but Kardashian shouldn't be demonized: "She's not there yet."

  • Roundup: Jose Coto is making impact for El Camino Real's unbeaten soccer team

    Jose Coto gets goal and assist in El Camino Real's 3-2 win over Granada Hills on Thursday.

  • Norway prime minister fined by police over virus rules violation

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian police said on Friday they have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules when she organised a family gathering to celebrate her birthday. The fine is for 20,000 Norwegian crowns ($2,352), police chief Ole Saeverud told a news conference. "It is therefore correct to issue a fine in order to uphold the general public's trust in the rules on social restrictions," he said.

  • Fact check: CDC data on adverse effects of vaccine cannot determine cause

    Claims that CDC data in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System show an increase in vaccine-related deaths are missing context.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says

  • Poet Amanda Gorman for president? Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton hope so

    Poet Amanda Gorman, who discussed her future campaign for president in a new cover story for Vogue, already has endorsements from powerful figures.