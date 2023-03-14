Politics latest news: Date set for televised Boris Johnson partygate grilling

Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, is pictured during a Downing Street press conference on December 19, 2020 - Toby Melville/Getty Images Europe

Boris Johnson will give evidence to the Privileges Committee investigation into whether he misled MPs over partygate on Wednesday next week.

The former prime minister’s televised appearance in front of the committee is scheduled to get underway at 2pm.

The committee said earlier this month that Mr Johnson would give evidence in the week beginning March 20 and it has now confirmed March 22 for the ex-premier’s appearance.

The evidence session is likely to be one of the most-watched parliamentary hearings in recent history and it could have a significant bearing on Mr Johnson’s political future.

If the cross-party group of MPs rules Mr Johnson deliberately misled the Commons, they could recommend a suspension that may ultimately lead to a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

03:34 PM

Poll suggests people 'do not expect much from the Budget at all'

A majority of voters believe tomorrow's Budget is unlikely to improve the UK economy in a sign that Jeremy Hunt is facing an uphill battle to convince the nation of the merits of his proposals.

A new poll conducted by Savanta found three in five people - 60 per cent - believe it is unlikely the Budget will boost the economy.

Just a third - 32 per cent - believe it is likely that the Budget will improve the economy. The remaining respondents - eight per cent - said they did not know.

Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta, said: "This Budget does not have the makings of a 'classic' in terms of headlines and intrigue, but it's another opportunity for Rishi Sunak and his economics lieutenant, Jeremy Hunt, to further push their sensible, pragmatic and considered approach to managing the country and its finances.

"While there may not be any rabbits to come out of the Chancellor's hat, this poll implies that the public do not expect much from the Budget at all which, given the chaos of late 2022 and the improving poll ratings for Sunak and his government, may be no bad thing."

03:24 PM

Budget pension shake-up to leave retirees £3,600-a-month richer

The Chancellor’s Budget increase to pension savings limits will net retirees an extra £3,600 a month, calculations show.

Jeremy Hunt is planning to announce an increase to the lifetime pensions savings cap in tomorrow's Budget to between £1.5m and £1.8m, restoring the cap close to former levels.

He is also expected to announce an increase in the annual £40,000 savings cap and will tweak rules to encourage over-50s to return to the workforce, in a bid to boost the economy.

03:22 PM

Bottle of wine to cost 45p more in alcohol Budget tax raid

The price of a bottle of wine is expected to rise by around 45p thanks to an alcohol tax raid to be announced in tomorrow's Budget.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is set to confirm alcohol duties will rise with inflation from Aug 1 despite cost of living pressures, The Telegraph understands.

At the same time, a new system for taxing alcohol will come into effect - with stronger drinks having higher duties.

02:25 PM

'Whether the President visits or not, I have no arbitrary deadline here'

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the DUP, said a visit to Northern Ireland by US President Joe Biden to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement will not increase pressure on his party to accept the Windsor Framework Brexit deal.

Speaking in Washington today, Sir Jeffrey said: "We have had many American presidents who have taken time to visit our part of the United Kingdom. The really important thing for not only the American administration but for all of us is to ensure that we make progress on the basis of solid foundations.

"If and when Stormont is back up and running again, that it is based on those solid foundations. That is what we will work towards, however long that takes. I am totally focused on what we need to achieve in terms of our seven tests and the objectives we set out in terms of having the protocol replaced with new arrangements that respect Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.

"Whether the President visits or not, I have no arbitrary deadline here. I am not under any pressure in terms of timelines. I want to get this right. However long that takes is how long it will take."

01:29 PM

Privileges Committee confirms Boris Johnson evidence session on Wednesday next week

The Privileges Committee has just confirmed that Boris Johnson will give evidence in public on Wednesday March 22.

The hearing will get underway at 2pm.

12:58 PM

Boris Johnson to face partygate grilling on March 22

Boris Johnson will give evidence to the Privileges Committee investigation into whether he misled MPs over partygate on Wednesday next week, sources have told The Telegraph.

The former prime minister's evidence session has been scheduled for 2pm.

The Privileges Committee said earlier this month that Mr Johnson would give evidence in the week beginning March 20 but it is yet to confirm the exact date and time.

12:15 PM

Downing Street defends Aukus deal after criticism from China

Downing Street has defended its Aukus nuclear submarine pact with Australia and the US after criticism from Beijing (see the post below at 10.28).

A No 10 spokesman said: "This is not about any one individual country, it’s about investing in the capabilities we need to ensure UK security.

"We’ve set out the reason for the partnership and the aim of the partnership to deter aggression and enhance global security."

11:56 AM

No10 unable to say when MPs will vote on Brexit deal

Downing Street has repeated that MPs will be given a vote on the Windsor Framework Brexit deal after Rishi Sunak was warned against attempting to "railroad" it through the Commons (see the post below at 11.48).

No10 could not say when the vote will happen but said: "I would point back to what the Prime Minister said when he announced the framework which is that Parliament will have its say and we have confirmed that there will be a vote on this in Parliament.

"I can’t give you any guidance in terms of the timing of that."

11:48 AM

MPs warn Rishi Sunak against trying to 'railroad' them into backing Brexit deal

MPs have warned Rishi Sunak not to attempt to "railroad" the House of Commons into backing his Windsor Framework Brexit deal as they said they must be given the opportunity to give "meaningful input" on the agreement with the EU.

The European Scrutiny Committee said in a new report that MPs must have their say on the deal before it is finalised with the EU or it will be seen as a "fait accompli".

The committee had invited the Prime Minister to give evidence on the deal but he rejected the invitation. Downing Street has committed to holding a vote in the Commons but is yet to set a date.

ESC chairman Sir William Cash said: "We were put into a sticky situation by the sequencing of negotiations during the original Withdrawal Agreement talks. Our overwhelming desire is to come by the best outcome for Northern Ireland that does not imperil the Union.

"Parliament should not be railroaded into a deal that it has not had sufficient time to come to an educated choice over whether to proceed or renegotiate, which will be unlikely to happen if the Government were to rush ahead particularly if the EU wishes to do so.

"MPs in the House must have a meaningful chance at input before this happens."

11:15 AM

Sir Keir Starmer attempts to win over business chiefs ahead of tomorrow's Budget

11:14 AM

Boost for pensions as Jeremy Hunt prepares to raise savings cap

Jeremy Hunt is preparing to boost the tax-free allowance for pensions by more than half a million pounds as he battles the wave of early retirement that has squeezed growth.

The so-called lifetime allowance (LTA) – which is the maximum amount of money workers can put in their pensions before they are taxed – is expected to be lifted from just over £1m in the Chancellor's maiden Budget tomorrow.

The move will bring the LTA closer to its previous peak of £1.8m, which was cut by George Osborne.

11:07 AM

'History has shown many times it's very important to have strong defence'

Lord Hague, the former leader of the Conservative Party, said countries need to have "strong defence" capabilities in order to "deter conflict and war".

Asked why the UK was investing in new nuclear submarines when it was unlikely it would ever enter into a war against China, the ex-foreign secretary told Times Radio: "History has shown many times it's very important to have strong defence to deter conflict and war... if democracies leave themselves much less well defended than rival powers then one day, they're going to be in trouble.

"So we may not know exactly who we're going to point them at but we do know that we have to be able to deter attacks on us.

"And we have to be able to protect, particularly as an island country, we have to be able to protect the seas around us. So there's a really good case for strong submarine capability."

10:37 AM

Stephen Flynn denies SNP 'existential crisis'

Stephen Flynn, the SNP's leader at Westminster, has denied that his party is facing an "existential crisis" as infighting grips the leadership contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon.

Ash Regan, Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf are vying to become the party’s next leader, with voting having started yesterday. In the latest televised debate on Sky News front-runners Mr Yousaf and Ms Forbes clashed over their public support.

Mr Flynn, who is backing Mr Yousaf, was asked this morning if the SNP is facing an existential crisis. He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: "No, no, I don’t think there is an existential crisis at all... of course, there’s the wider issue here of the fact that there is quite clearly disagreement and discussion within the party.

"But it’s incumbent upon a new leader once they’re in place to bring everyone together."

10:28 AM

China claims UK, US and Australia 'walking down the path of error and danger' with Aukus deal

China has now responded to the latest step forward in the Aukus nuclear submarine programme between the UK, US and Australia.

Beijing claimed the three countries are heading down the wrong path.

"The three countries, for the sake of their own geopolitical interests, completely disregard the concerns of the international communities and are walking further and further down the path of error and danger," China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

10:23 AM

Labour accuses Tories of 'abject failure' on back to work support

Labour said today's unemployment statistics (see the post below at 08.06) showed the "Tories' abject failure to support people back to work".

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow work and pensions secretary, said: "The Tories’ abject failure to support people back to work means there are 234,000 fewer people in employment than before the pandemic.

"While other major economies have bounced back, Britain is languishing under the Tories – and families are paying the price.

"Labour is ambitious for Britain and has led the battle of ideas putting forward key welfare reforms to help get Britain back to work. We will support people into work and create good, new jobs across every part of the country."

09:38 AM

Lord Hague predicts defence budget will have to rise 'for years to come'

Lord Hague, the Tory former foreign secretary, has predicted the UK's defence budget will have to rise "for years to come" because of the "way the world is going at the moment".

The former leader of the Conservative Party said that he believed "over the next few years defence spending will have to go up further".

Asked if yesterday's announcement by Rishi Sunak of an extra £5billion for the armed forces was enough, Lord Hague told Times Radio: "These things are always a compromise. Just like we were saying about the junior doctors, you have to find the money from somewhere and here is a clear case where we have to find more money for defence because of the way the world is going at the moment.

"Well, it is a negotiation. According to newspapers Ben Wallace asked for £11billion, got £5billion extra. That is the sort of negotiation that happens in government.

"I do think though that over the next few years defence spending will have to go up further because you can see from the Ukraine war that it is not a case of accelerating a few missiles along, it is a case of producing many, many more missiles and rounds of ammunition for years to come in all probability.

"So we are looking at steady rises in defence expenditure I think for years to come. That is another big pressure on any chancellor."

09:15 AM

Lib Dems: Budget is 'judgement day' for Jeremy Hunt

The Liberal Democrats have described tomorrow's Budget as "judgement day" for Jeremy Hunt, challenging the Chancellor to "end the cost-of-living crisis".

Sarah Olney, the party's Treasury spokeswoman, said: "Tomorrow is judgement day for Jeremy Hunt. He must finally end the cost-of-living crisis and the endless pay squeeze which is crippling families across the country.



"The revolving door of Conservative chancellors in recent years have all failed at keeping prices down. Jeremy Hunt can take action tomorrow and cut energy bills by £500, by introducing a proper windfall tax on the bumper profits of oil and gas firms. They are raking in billions off the back of higher energy bills and the public won't stomach it any longer."

08:52 AM

Former justice secretary: Illegal Migration Bill won't solve small boats crisis 'on its own'

Sir Robert Buckland, the Tory former justice secretary, said the Government's Illegal Migration Bill will not stop small boat Channel crossings "on its own".

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "I think that on its own it won’t. I think the international action that I have described is going to be essential if we are to make headway here.”

Sir Robert said that it will "take time, it will take patience and it will take negotiation with individual countries many of whom are the source of the economic migrants issue that is undermining the credibility of a system of asylum that is part of our British tradition and something we should be proud of”.

08:42 AM

Government 'risks looking guilty of ineffective authoritarianism' over Small Boats Bill, says former minister

Sir Robert Buckland, the Tory former justice secretary, has warned the Government it "risks looking guilty of ineffective authoritarianism" due to parts of its Illegal Migration Bill.

The House of Commons voted last night by 312 to 250, a majority of 62, to give the Bill a second reading - the first hurdle new legislation must clear.

Explaining why he voted for the Bill despite having reservations about parts of it, Sir Robert told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "As I said, in my speech [in the Commons on Monday], I said that the issue relating to particularly women and children needs to be directly addressed.

"I do not support the detention of unaccompanied children or indeed the splitting up of families; that was a Government policy that has been followed since 2010 and I think that those parts of the Bill should be removed. Voting to allow the principle of a Bill to go forwards is different from the detail of the Bill and I would expect it to be scrutinised carefully."

He added: "I’ve made it very clear that I do not support the detention of children or indeed women in those circumstances and that I think that the Government risks looking as if it is guilty of ineffective authoritarianism, that’s something I do not support, and I made it very clear in the House last night."

08:40 AM

Senior Tory MP compares Small Boats Bill to 'Trump caging children'

A senior Tory MP has compared the Government's Illegal Migration Bill to "Donald Trump and his caging of children".

Caroline Nokes made the comparison to the controversial US policy of separating migrant children from their parents which dominated the headlines a few years ago during an interview on TalkTV last night.

Ms Nokes, who abstained when MPs voted on the Bill yesterday evening, said: "I listened to the words that the Home Secretary said last week, raising the spectre I think it started off at 100 million displaced people all coming here. That simply is a fallacy. They are not coming here. 73 per cent of displaced people around the world are in the neighbouring country to their country of origin.

"As chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee I looked at those provisions in the Bill which would have given the Home Secretary powers to lock up pregnant women, to incarcerate children with their families and although there was a carve out for unaccompanied children it would have given rise to the ability of the Home Secretary to remove to other countries, places like Rwanda, children which I thought was in conflict with our responsibilities under the 1989 Children Act.

"To be quite frank, did we not learn from Donald Trump and his caging of children that this is a horrendous thing to do to incarcerate children."

Asked if she was comparing the Bill to the US policy, Ms Nokes said: "I think when you saw his willingness to separate families and when I look at the content of this Bill which would allow children to be detained with no chance of immigration bail for a minimum of 28 days, to me that is just appalling, absolutely appalling."

Tory MP Caroline Nokes, Chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Committee, likens the Government's Illegal Immigration Bill to "Donald Trump's caging of children", saying that elements of the legislation are "absolutely appalling."@tnewtondunn | @carolinenokes pic.twitter.com/5OTlygvfFc — TalkTV (@TalkTV) March 13, 2023

08:14 AM

Security minister does not rule out TikTok ban

Security minister Tom Tugendhat has not ruled out a UK ban on the popular video-sharing app TikTok over security concerns.

He told Times Radio: "I don’t have it, and the Prime Minister asked me to lead the defending democracy taskforce a little while ago and as part of that we’re looking at the various threats to parliamentarians, but also to journalists."

He added: "Looking at the various different apps people have on their phones and the implications for them is a hugely important question and I’ve asked the National Cyber Security Centre to look into this... until they come back with an answer I’m not going to give you one nbevause they are the experts."

Pressed whether that meant that there could be a full ban on the Chinese-made software, Mr Tugendhat said: "It will be addressed with the challenges we face, with the threats we face. I’m not going to give you an answer until I know what the risks are."

08:08 AM

Jeremy Hunt: 'Jobs market remains strong'

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said the jobs market "remains strong" as he responded to figures published this morning by the Office for National Statistics (see the post below at 08.06).

He said: "The jobs market remains strong, but inflation remains too high. To help people’s wages go further, we need to stick to our plan to halve inflation this year.

"Tomorrow at the Budget, I will set out how we will go further to bear down on inflation, reduce debt and grow the economy, including by helping more people back into work."

08:06 AM

UK unemployment rate remains stable but signs of cooling in jobs market

Britain’s unemployment rate has remained unchanged, but there are further signs of cracks in the jobs market after official figures showed a fall in vacancies and an increase in redundancies.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced this morning that the rate of unemployment stood at 3.7 per cent in the three months to January, unchanged from the previous three months.

The data revealed a 51,000 drop in the number of job vacancies to 1.2 million, while the redundancy rate edged higher.

08:04 AM

China is a 'partner' to the UK in 'some areas', says Tom Tugendhat

China does pose a "threat" to the UK in "some areas" but in others it is a "partner", the security minister has said as he defended the approach taken towards Beijing in the Government's updated Integrated Review.

Tom Tugendhat told Times Radio: "The reality is China is many different things and to define it as a epoch-defining challenge I think is a pretty [good] way of doing an all encompassing headline line.

"The reality is that there is some areas where it is a threat, some areas where it is a challenge and some areas where it is a partner.

"The reality is we have got to look at the government in Beijing with our eyes wide open and not with the hope that some people approached a number of decades ago and to think really hard about what is in our interests, what is in the interests of the British people and how do we defend our friends and our allies and ourselves against what is becoming an increasingly challenging world. This isn’t just about China as well."

08:01 AM

Security minister insists UK has not 'gone soft' on China

Tom Tugendhat, the security minister, has insisted Rishi Sunak and the Government have not "gone soft" on China following the publication of a major foreign policy document yesterday.

The updated Integrated Review described China as a "epoch-defining challenge" rather than as a "threat". Liz Truss had been expected to use the latter description if she had stayed on as prime minister.

Asked if the Government had "gone soft" on Beijing, Mr Tugendhat told Times Radio: "No, absolutely not. What we have seen here is that the Prime Minister is aligning himself quite rightly with our two partners that he has been with in San Diego, the Australians and the Americans.

"Nobody is going to tell me that China isn’t a threat in some areas and a challenge in others. What the Prime Minister is doing is talking about that overarching picture because China isn’t just a single aspect or a single area.

"What we have got to do as the United Kingdom is to make sure that we are constantly ready to change the way in which we deal with partners and challenges around the world and that is exactly what this Integrated Review does and that is why the Aukus deal is so important.

"I have to say I am less worried about the headline language and I am much more interested in the response and San Diego proves to me what I have always known which is we will take our responsibilities internationally seriously and we will prepare for the future."