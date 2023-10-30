Politics latest news: Sunak does not feel 'snubbed' by world leaders skipping AI summit, insists No 10

Rishi Sunak does not feel “snubbed” by notable world leaders skipping his artificial intelligence safety summit, Downing Street said.

The summit, hailed as the first of its kind by the Government, is due to take place at Bletchley Park on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

But prominent figures like US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are not attending.

Asked if the premier felt “snubbed”, the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “No, not at all.

“I think we remain confident that we have brought together the right group of world experts in the AI space, leading businesses and indeed world leaders and representatives who will be able to take on this vital issue.

“This is the first AI safety summit of its kind and I think it is a significant achievement that for the first time people from across the world and indeed from across a range of world leaders and indeed AI experts are coming together to look at these frontier risks.”

04:00 PM GMT

03:46 PM GMT

'You can’t grow up in networks'

A leading psychologist has said under-16s should be banned from using social media.

Jonathan Haidt told the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference in London that he would like to see a global expansion of phone-free schools, writes Daniel Martin.

And he urged parents to give their children older phones rather than smartphones, so they can still text each other to meet up but are no longer in danger of the worst aspects of social media.

“The Great Rewiring of Childhood happened between 2010 and 2015,” he said. “But you can’t grow up in networks, you have to grow up in communities… Nobody defends this phone-based childhood. Everyone sees the problems.”

03:42 PM GMT

Jeremy Hunt considering inheritance tax cut in Autumn Statement

Jeremy Hunt is considering an inheritance tax cut in the Autumn Statement, following positive projections about the state of the nation’s finances.

The Chancellor is open to bringing forward plans for non-inflationary tax cuts next month if independent figures show he has enough headroom.

It comes after the Office for Budget Responsibility calculated that a reversal in fortunes means the Treasury is now around £5.5 billion in the black.

You can read the full story here.

03:18 PM GMT

US presidential candidate: 'We live in a 1776 moment'

US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has called for a “1776 moment” where the citizens of today rise up against abuses of power, writes Daniel Martin.

Speaking by video link to the Alliance of Responsible Citizenship conference in London, he urged people to stand up against those who seek to centralise power - whether from the public sector or the private sector.

Taking a break from campaigning, the 38-year-old Republican entrepreneur said: “We live in a 1776 moment that I hope rings true around the world, where citizens of democracies and self-governing nations have an opportunity to say no to these agendas. A moment where we the citizens will take back control.”

Mr Ramaswamy said he wanted to see a “great uprising against the merger of state power and corporate power”.

02:51 PM GMT

Terror threat level remains unchanged

The UK terror threat level has remained unchanged following a meeting of the Cobra committee today, Suella Braverman has confirmed.

Cobra was convened to discuss the situation in Gaza and to consider the impact the crisis could have on the risk of domestic terror incidents.

Ms Braverman told broadcasters this afternoon: “As Sir Mark Rowley himself said there is an accelerated terrorism threat because of what is happening and it is vital that we keep a close eye on the developing situation.”

Asked if there was any update on the threat level, the Home Secretary said: “JTAG, the Joint Threat Assessment Centre, has maintained its assessment to date.”

The current terror threat level is set at “substantial” which means an attack is likely. It has stood at that level since February last year when it was lowered from “severe”.

02:37 PM GMT

Braverman brands London pro-Palestine marches ‘hate marches’

Suella Braverman has branded pro-Palestine marches in central London “hate marches”.

The Home Secretary also said she “will not hesitate” to change the law if necessary to crackdown on “utterly odious” behaviour which falls just below the criminal threshold.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Braverman said: “First of all, let me explain what we have seen over the last few weekends. We have seen now tens of thousands of people take to the streets following the massacre of Jewish people, the single largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust, chanting for the erasure of Israel from the map.

“To my mind there is only one way to describe those marches. They are hate marches. Secondly, the police and the Crown Prosecution Service are operationally independent so it is not for me to provide a running commentary on the specific legal decisions that they are making in real time on the ground.

“But what the police have made clear is that they are concerned that there is a large number of bad actors who are deliberately operating beneath the criminal threshold in a way which you or I or the vast majority of British people would consider to be utterly odious.

“We keep our laws under review and if there is a need to change the law, just as we did in relation to Just Stop Oil protests last year, I will not hesitate to act.”

02:17 PM GMT

Sunak urges nation to support Poppy Appeal

I'll be wearing my poppy with pride this year, honouring our veterans and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.



Please support this year’s #PoppyAppeal and the important work @PoppyLegion do. pic.twitter.com/fe9GF1mdgf — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 30, 2023

01:44 PM GMT

World is at 'civilisational moment', says US Speaker

The world is at a “civilisational moment” which could result in a tragic decline of Western values, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives has said.

In his first public comments since his election, Mike Johnson called on the West to return to the “Judeo-Christian tradition” on which its greatness was built, writes Daniel Martin. And the Republican said he would look to these values every day as Speaker.

Mr Johnson had been due to attend the Alliance of Responsible Citizenship conference in London, but had to call off the visit when he was elected speaker last week. In an address by video link, he said the West faced a critical question over how it faces the future.

“We will lose our critical connection to our foundational principles, if we answer this question the wrong way,” he said.

“If we enter it the right way, it will lead to renewal rather than replacement or the ultimate decline of our civilization. So here now is a unique opportunity for us to choose renewal, to revitalise our vision of what it means to flourish as individuals, as families, as greater communities.”

The speaker said: “Our better story seeks to return responsibility from government to the citizenry. And most importantly, our better story says that we in the West draw on an extraordinary heritage built on the best of the classical liberal and the Judeo-Christian tradition.”

01:35 PM GMT

Tory MP sounds alarm over infants starting school while still wearing nappies

A Tory MP has blamed the rising number of women going out to work for an increase in infants going to school wearing nappies, writes Daniel Martin, The Telegraph’s deputy political editor.

Miriam Cates told the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference in London today that too many parents wanted to shield their children from all physical discomfort - such as the ordeal of potty training.

And she said the “GDP-obsessed” economic climate meant that mothers of toddlers were being pushed into the workplace, where they cannot toilet train their children.

“Nowhere have the disastrous results of this distorted pursuit of freedom, prosperity and happiness been more evident than in the damage being done to our children,” she said.

“To use a very practical illustration, consider the rising number of young children who start schooling in the UK still wearing nappies...

“A child who has not been trained in this most rudimentary of skills by the age of five has little chance of being trained in all of the other essential skills and virtues required for a successful life.”

01:12 PM GMT

Sunak does not feel ‘snubbed’ by world leaders skipping AI summit

Rishi Sunak does not feel “snubbed” by the absence of notable world leaders from his artificial intelligence safety summit.

The summit is due to take place at Bletchley Park on Wednesday and Thursday but prominent figures like US President Joe Biden are not attending.

Asked if the premier felt “snubbed”, the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “No, not at all. I think we remain confident that we have brought together the right group of world experts in the AI space, leading businesses and indeed world leaders and representatives who will be able to take on this vital issue.

“This is the first AI safety summit of its kind and I think it is a significant achievement that for the first time people from across the world and indeed from across a range of world leaders and indeed AI experts are coming together to look at these frontier risks.”

01:07 PM GMT

No10: ‘Not acceptable’ to call for ‘intifada’

It is “not acceptable” for people to call for intifada or chant “from the river to the sea”, Downing Street has said.

Asked about reports pro-Palestinian demonstrators had used the Arabic word meaning shaking off or struggle, Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman told reporters: “Obviously that’s not acceptable and people need to think extremely carefully about the impact of their actions following a traumatic terror event which saw more than 1,000 people killed.”

He said the chant “from the river to the sea” is “deeply offensive” to many.

“Obviously it’s up to the police to make an operational decision about the use of that language if they see fit to do so, but I can understand how the use of that language and others will be of significant concern to many,” the spokesman said.

12:35 PM GMT

West is not split on Gaza ceasefire, No10 insists

No10 has insisted the West’s response to the Israel-Hamas conflict is not splintering after a crunch vote at the United Nations.

The UK abstained in a UN vote last week which called for an effective ceasefire but the US and Israel voted against (see the post below at 12.29).

Asked if Rishi Sunak was concerned about potential splits in the West, the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “I think you can see actually from the actions that leaders are taking that we are coordinated in our approach. Indeed, the Prime Minister spoke to President Macron over the weekend and he has spoken to President Biden as well.

“We are coordinated and speaking with one voice about Israel’s right to self-defence and equally working effectively to help ensure more aid gets into Gaza and working to ensure nationals can leave through the relevant crossings.”

12:29 PM GMT

No10 explains why UK abstained on UN vote on Gaza ceasefire

Downing Street has explained why the UK abstained in a crunch vote at the United Nations last week on whether there should be a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The United States and Israel voted against the resolution which called for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities”.

Asked why the UK had abstained, the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “I think we set out over the weekend that while we supported many elements of the UNGA resolution, including the call for humanitarian access and protection of civilians, the UK could not and would not sign up to a resolution which didn’t condemn Hamas’s terror attack against Israeli civilians. So that was the reason we set out.”

Asked why the UK did not vote against the resolution, the spokesman said: “As we said, there were a number of elements that we did support, including humanitarian access but obviously we can’t support something which does not condemn an attack by a terror group.”

12:09 PM GMT

Cobra meeting on Israel-Gaza situation ongoing

Rishi Sunak is currently chairing a Cobra meeting on the situation in Israel and Gaza, Downing Street said.

The meeting was due to discuss what is happening on the ground but also “how that situation is also impacting on domestic communities” here in the UK, No10 said.

No10 does not normally provide a readout on Cobra discussions but it will set out any “significant updates” - if there are any.

11:46 AM GMT

Public services are in doom loop of decline and worse than pre-Covid, report warns

Public services are in a doom loop of decline with almost all in a worse state than pre-pandemic, Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, has been warned.

Many parts of the state are crumbling and have deteriorated dramatically since the Tories came to power in 2010, a report by experts found.

But, they concluded that the situation would not improve under Labour because of budget constraints committed to by Sir Keir Starmer.

You can read the full story here.

11:17 AM GMT

Minister: UK ‘absolutely clear’ Gaza ceasefire ‘not the answer’

The Government has been “absolutely clear” that a ceasefire in Gaza at this time is “not the answer”, education minister Robert Halfon has said.

Asked on Sky News why the UK did not vote in favour of a ceasefire at the UN General Assembly, Mr Halfon said: “Well, as I understand it, they wanted the motion to ensure that it had condemnation of Hamas. But the Government have been absolutely clear that a ceasefire at this time is not the answer. We have called for a humanitarian pause.

“A ceasefire would allow Hamas to regroup, it doesn’t necessarily mean release of the hostages, there is no guarantee that Hamas would keep ceasefires. They haven’t kept ceasefires in the past. But that is different from having a humanitarian pause to allow aid to get through, and 30 trucks have gone through in recent days.

“Of course, we need as much aid to go and support the Palestinian people who are suffering because of Hamas. But we need to support them and make sure the aid gets to them, and isn’t taken away by Hamas.”

10:47 AM GMT

Pictured: Just Stop Oil activists cause disruption outside Parliament

Climate activists from Just Stop Oil block traffic and cause congestion around Parliament Square in Westminster this morning - Thomas Bowles Photography

10:36 AM GMT

'Our vision is to build a community of people of courage and strength'

Baroness Stroud, the founder of the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship, warned that the present generation was failing to pass on its values to its children, writes Daniel Martin who is at the three-day ARC conference which is being held in Greenwich, London.

She told delegates that if people stop defending Western civilisation, the alternative was “scarcity and decline”. And she said her conference hoped to nurture a new generation of leaders who had not forgotten the “discarded legacy”.

Baroness Stroud was the originator of the Tories’ flagship benefit reforms, Universal Credit.

She said: “When one generation no longer esteems its own heritage, and it fails to pass on its torch to its own children, it is saying in essence that the very foundational principles and experiences that make it the society that it is are no longer valid.

“Many of us would say that is the moment we are standing in now. What is required when that happens, and society has lost its way, is for leaders to arise who have not forgotten the discarded legacy and to love it with all their hearts.

“So our vision is to build a community of people of courage and strength to quite literally rebuild the foundations of our nations.

“We believe that is a better story. And it is one of optimism that sees a future of abundance and opportunity not scarcity and decline.”

10:26 AM GMT

AI will impact ‘almost every job’, minister admits

Artificial intelligence is going to affect “almost every job”, an education minister has admitted.

Asked about the prospect of AI causing considerable job losses, Robert Halfon told LBC Radio: “Of course there are going to be threats of artificial intelligence, the fourth industrial revolution, it is going to impact almost every job – but there are also opportunities as well.

“So, for example, I met a big business, they told me that they didn’t need accountants anymore because of artificial intelligence. But they were retraining all those accountants to do cybersecurity and we are also transforming our skills base.

“So, for example, we rolled out 21 institutes of technology up and around the country, spending £300 million so that students have the digital skills of the future, investing in T-levels and high technical qualifications, and many of them are digital.”

10:15 AM GMT

Ex-US House speaker tells London conference: 'Decline is not inevitable'

Former US House speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference in London this morning by saying there was “no alternative to western civilisation”, writes Daniel Martin, The Telegraph’s deputy political editor.

He said: “We need to restore peace and freedom once again. That’s why we need ARC.”

Mr McCarthy said “surrender was not an option” to the forces of socialism.

“Only the Conservative tradition speaks to humanity’s internal needs,” he said. “With tyranny there is no peace and no stability.”

He said this meant standing up to Hamas and China abroad, and keeping spending down at home.

“We must promote personal responsibility and we must break the mindset of victimhood,” he said. “Decline is not inevitable. ARC offers a compelling hope-filled vision for the future.”

10:11 AM GMT

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty buy Remembrance Poppies in Downing Street

Rishi Sunak purchased a poppy outside 10 Downing Street this morning as he met Royal British Legion fundraisers in the lead-up to Remembrance Sunday.

The Prime Minister put money into a collection pot before he and his wife, Akshata Murty, attached a poppy to each other.

Mr Sunak then thanked, and posed for photographs with, the fundraisers, many of whom were dressed in military uniform, in front of the door of No10.

Poppies will be plastic-free and recyclable for the first time this year in a move to reduce single-use plastics. Remembrance Sunday falls on November 12 this year.

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are pictured in Downing Street this morning buying a Remembrance Poppy from the Royal British Legion - Peter Nicholls/Getty Images Europe

10:05 AM GMT

Jewish students ‘having Palestinian flags draped over their cars’

Robert Halfon, the skills minister, said he had been told that Jewish university students are being targeted and “having Palestinian flags draped over their cars”.

He told Times Radio: “When you hear that Jewish schools have to close their doors, when you hear of students – I am the universities minister as well – I get messages from Jewish chaplaincy service in higher education that Jewish students are having Palestinian flags draped over their cars or doors knocked on of the Jewish chaplain with people knocking on doors saying ‘we know where you live’.

“Antisemitism has gone up enormously even in my area of higher education. The Community Security Trust suggested it has gone up by over 400 per cent since October 7.

“So, it is not a great time for those of the Jewish faith but I’m glad that the Government is doing everything possible to support the Jewish community. We have been very clear with universities about what they need to do to protect Jewish students.”

09:50 AM GMT

‘It’s frightening for Jewish people in England at the moment’

Hearing people chanting “from the river to the sea” is “horrific” and “scary”, an education minister has said.

Asked on Times Radio what it means to him when he hears the phrase, Robert Halfon, who is Jewish, said: “It’s horrific. It’s scary. It’s frightening for Jewish people in England at the moment, you know.

“I really welcome that the Prime Minister has done everything possible to support those of the Jewish faith, but it is frightening when you hear those chants… when you hear cries of jihad every week in central London. It is frightening.”

09:37 AM GMT

Shadow minister: Frontbenchers who challenge Starmer on ceasefire should not be disciplined

Labour frontbenchers who challenge Sir Keir Starmer’s position on whether there should be a ceasefire in Gaza should not be disciplined, a shadow minister has said.

Labour’s official position is that there should be “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting and Sir Keir is resisting calls for a full ceasefire.

So far 13 junior shadow ministers have publicly challenged their leader’s position, either by calling for a truce or supporting those who have done so.

Darren Jones, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, was asked if his frontbench colleagues who are speaking out should be disciplined.

He told the BBC Westminster Hour programme: “No, I think they should continue to make their case to Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, and my colleagues in the shadow cabinet.”

Mr Jones said it was “perfectly right and proper for MPs” to express their views on the issue.

09:18 AM GMT

Confirmed: Sunak to chair Cobra meeting

Rishi Sunak will chair an emergency Cobra meeting amid fears the conflict between Hamas and Israel could have increased the domestic terror threat in Britain.

The Prime Minister will assemble police and national security officials and Home Secretary Suella Braverman in Downing Street on Monday morning, Whitehall sources said.

The current terror threat level is set at “substantial” which means an attack is likely. It has stood at that level since February last year when it was lowered from “severe”.

09:14 AM GMT

AI tools will give teachers ‘personal assistant at their fingertips’

The rollout of artificial intelligence tools in the nation’s classrooms will provide teachers with a “personal assistant at their fingertips”, the skills minister has said.

Rishi Sunak has announced a £2 million investment in new classroom technology, including AI-designed lesson plans and quizzes.

Robert Halfon said he believed the new technology will “make life easier for teachers”.

He told Times Radio: “What this is about is about making life easier for teachers so they can spend more time in the classroom and less time doing burdensome administrative tasks because AI helps with data analytics, it helps teachers have a, literally, a personal assistant at their fingertips.

“It helps enhance collaboration because it allows for professional development and sharing best practice.

“We are investing £2million into the Oak Academy to help provide teachers with the best of AI, developing curriculum, helping them with lesson plans and ensuring that they can spend more time in the frontline in the classroom doing what they do best.”

09:01 AM GMT

Pictured: Sir Keir Starmer leaves his London home this morning

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured leaving his London home this morning - Nigel Howard Media

08:48 AM GMT

Minister: ‘Hamas are the Isis of the region’

Robert Halfon, the skills minister, said this morning that Hamas “are the Isis of the region” and Israel has “the right to defend themselves and destroy the Hamas terror network”.

He told Times Radio: “Israel has the right to take the necessary measures in order to defeat Hamas.

“If Britain had suffered a similar attack Britain would be doing everything possible. Remember, Hamas are the Isis of the region and Israel has suffered a tragedy, the worst tragedy since the Holocaust, they have to take out Hamas, it is a terrorist organisation.

“They have over 300 miles of tunnels underneath Gaza. They are keeping hostages. There are reports today… that Hamas won’t allow foreign citizens out of Gaza.

“Israel is doing everything possible to try and protect civilians but I go back to the original point: They have the right to defend themselves and destroy the Hamas terror network.”

He added: “Israel has to do everything possible to ensure that Hamas is obliterated. Not just for Israel but for the wellbeing of the Palestinian people as well.”

08:31 AM GMT

Cobra meeting expected to be convened this morning

A Cobra meeting is expected to be convened by the Government this morning as it continues to monitor and respond to events in the Middle East.

The meeting will reportedly assess the threat posed by domestic terrorism amid the worsening situation in Gaza and the wider region.

08:27 AM GMT

Sunak expresses 'serious concern at worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza'

Rishi Sunak has expressed “serious concern at the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza” after fighting between Israel and Hamas intensified over the weekend.

Mr Sunak spoke to Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, last night to discuss the crisis in the Middle East.

Downing Street issued the following readout of the phone call:

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, this evening about the crisis in the Middle East. The leaders shared their serious concern at the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and stressed the importance of increasing the supplies of water, medicines and fuel reaching civilians. They discussed options to help expedite the supply of aid and efforts to support British and Dutch nationals in Gaza and to ensure the safe return of hostages. The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Rutte reflected on their visits to Israel, where they had witnessed the deep grief and trauma caused by Hamas’ attack. The two leaders agreed on the vital importance of maintaining international humanitarian law and protecting civilians in Gaza. They also discussed the importance of avoiding further damaging and destabilising escalation in the region, and to reinvigorate the process towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict and a two-state solution. The leaders agreed to remain in close contact on the next steps.

