Politics latest news: Tories have a 'mountain to climb' to win next election, says minister

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured yesterday visiting a donation centre in London that is supporting the Turkey earthquake appeal - Kin Cheung/AP

The Conservative Party has a "mountain to climb" if it wants to win back voters and secure victory at the next general election, a minister has said.

George Freeman, the science minister, said he would not "whitewash" the scale of the challenge facing the Tories, with Labour having held a consistent double digit poll lead for many months.

He also said that while Rishi Sunak's five-point plan to fix the country's problems is "important" some people "may find it boring".

Asked for his message to former Tory voters who have abandoned the party, he told the BBC's Question Time programme: "What I would say to them is we have a mountain to climb. The Prime Minister has made that clear. We understand that."

Mr Freeman was interrupted by some laughter in the audience and after a pause he continued: "Some think it is funny, it’s great, I am just being honest, I am not trying to whitewash it, we have a mountain to climb and we are setting off to climb it and I for one am working my socks off, we have got two years and I think the public want to see us debate properly the big issues of the day, grip the big issues.

"I think the Prime Minister in his five point plan set out, some may find it boring but it is pretty important that we get on top of inflation, that we reduce debt, that we drive growth up, that we invest the money we are in the NHS backlogs and we get on top of the small boats."

Mr Freeman made the comments just hours before Labour comfortably held onto the seat of West Lancashire, with Sir Keir Starmer's party benefiting from a 10.5 per cent swing away from the Tories in the by-election.

You can follow the latest updates below.

09:00 AM

Union boss says Dominic Raab should not make public comments while bullying probe is ongoing

Dominic Raab told The Telegraph in an exclusive interview that it is possible to set high standards without staff being bullied, insisting he has "behaved professionally at all times".

Dave Penman, the leader of the FDA union, which represents senior civil servants, said this morning that the Deputy Prime Minister should stop giving public statements while the inquiry into bullying allegations against him is ongoing.

Story continues

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Penman said: "What we need is for this inquiry to conclude as quickly as possible and for the protagonist in it, who has been reminded about confidentiality, to stop giving comments to the public.

"This demonstrates ably the issue of why the Prime Minister should have suspended Dominic Raab because, while these allegations are hanging over him, he is still serving as a minister, there are still concerns about someone who conducts themselves potentially in that way still being in charge of civil servants."

08:52 AM

Lib Dems accuse Tories of 'economic vandalism'

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrat's Treasury spokeswoman, said the "blame" for today's "gloomy" economic figures "lies squarely with the Government".

She said: "Britain is dangling on over the edge of a recession after months of economic vandalism and chaos in Government. The blame for these gloomy figures lies squarely with the Government, who have botched budgets, failed to tackle inflation and have no plan for growth.

"The Conservative party hasn't a shred of economic competence left. This Government has hiked taxes to record levels and done nothing to stimulate economic growth. Businesses are now drowning in mountains of red-tape because of failed trade deals which has stifled all hope of an economic recovery after the pandemic. Gross incompetence and mismanagement of the country's finances has led to this point."

08:35 AM

Labour: UK economy is 'stuck in the slow lane'

Labour's Rachel Reeves said flatlining economic growth in the final quarter of 2022 demonstrated that the UK economy is "stuck in the slow lane".

The shadow chancellor said: "Today's figures show us how - despite Britain's great potential - our economy is stuck in the slow lane. We can be a leader in the industries of the future that will help grow our economy.

"And we must bring in urgent measures to prevent yet more harm from the cost-of-living crisis, using a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants to stop the energy price cap going up in April so that people have more money in their pockets.

"Built on the rock of economic stability, Labour will tackle the cost of living crisis and get our economy growing, with our Green Prosperity Plan, reform to business rates, and by making the UK the best place to start and grow a business."

08:23 AM

Jeremy Hunt warns UK is 'not out the woods yet'

Jeremy Hunt has warned the UK is "not out of the woods yet" after official economic data showed the country narrowly avoided a recession in the second half of 2022 (see the post below at 08.15).

The Chancellor said: "The fact the UK was the fastest growing economy in the G7 last year, as well as avoiding a recession, shows our economy is more resilient than many feared.

"However, we are not out the woods yet, particularly when it comes to inflation.

"If we stick to our plan to halve inflation this year, we can be confident of having amongst the best prospects for growth of anywhere in Europe."

08:15 AM

UK narrowly avoids recession in second half of 2022

The Office for National Statistics published its latest GDP data this morning and it showed the UK's economy flatlined in the last three months of 2022, helping the nation to narrowly avoid a recession.

The ONS recorded 0.0 per cent growth in GDP in the fourth quarter, or 0.01 per cent when counting to two decimal places.

Anything below zero would have pushed the economy into recession, with a recession generally defined in the UK as two quarters of declining GDP in a row. The economy had contracted by 0.2 per cent in the third quarter.

08:08 AM

Lee Anderson death penalty comments 'unhelpful', says minister

Lee Anderson's comments about supporting the death penalty were "unhelpful" but he has every right to make them, a minister has said.

George Freeman, the science minister, was asked during an appearance on the BBC's Question Time programme if he agreed with the new Tory deputy chairman's remarks and he said: "No, I absolutely don’t."

Asked if Mr Anderson should be in the role, Mr Freeman pointed out that Mr Anderson is not a minister and therefore not bound by the government principle of collective responsibility.

He said: "The point I was making is that Parliament is a place that needs to speak for all the people of this country, even voices we don’t all want to hear and Lee Anderson does speak for a lot of people in this country."

Asked if he was happy about Mr Anderson making the comments about the death penalty, Mr Freeman said: "No, I think it is an unhelpful thing to say."

08:01 AM

Minister: Tories have a 'mountain to climb' to win next general election

George Freeman, the science minister, said the Tories have a "mountain to climb" if they are to win the next general election.

Appearing on the BBC's Question Time programme last night, just hours before Labour's by-election victory, Mr Freeman was asked what his message would be to former Tory voters who have abandoned the party.

He said: "What I would say to them is we have a mountain to climb. The Prime Minister has made that clear. We understand that."

Some audience members laughed and Mr Freeman continued: "Some think it is funny, it’s great, I am just being honest, I am not trying to whitewash it, we have a mountain to climb and we are setting off to climb it and I for one am working my socks off, we have got two years and I think the public want to see us debate properly the big issues of the day, grip the big issues.

"I think the Prime Minister in his five point plan set out, some may find it boring but it is pretty important that we get on top of inflation, that we reduce debt, that we drive growth up, that we invest the money we are in the NHS backlogs and we get on top of the small boats."

“When he arrived in No 10, I breathed a huge sigh of relief. Here is a man with proper standards, proper integrity, proper discipline”



Conservatives’ George Freeman defends Rishi Sunak’s leadership #bbcqt https://t.co/1HM0629uys pic.twitter.com/UpdXyDgrdB — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) February 9, 2023

07:57 AM

Watch: New Labour MP claims 'general election is long overdue'

07:55 AM

Labour wins West Lancashire byelection with best ever performance

While you were sleeping the Labour Party cruised to an easy victory in the West Lancashire by-election.

Ashley Dalton held the seat for Sir Keir Starmer's party and used her victory speech to tell the Tories to "move out of the way".

Labour's Ashley Dalton celebrates after being declared the winner in the West Lancashire by-election at Burscough Racquet and Fitness Centre in Ormskirk, Lancashire - Peter Byrne/PA

Labour recorded its best ever performance in the constituency as it increased its vote share to 62 per cent, up from 52 per cent in 2019. Labour benefited from a 10.5 per cent swing away from the Tories.

You can read the full story here.