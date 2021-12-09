Politics latest news: Tory MPs 'having conversations' on how to oust Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson: MPs are "definitely" in talks about how to oust him - PA

Conservative backbenchers are having "conversations" about how to oust Boris Johnson, in the wake of multiple scandals and increased frustration at his handling of the pandemic, a Tory peer has said.

Lord Barwell, the former chief of staff under Theresa May, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme MPs were frustrated by Number 10's "self-inflicted wounds" such as the alleged Christmas parties, the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat and the row over Owen Paterson, noting that information was "being dragged out of them, piece by piece, day by day, which is incredibly damaging".

Asked about possible discussions to depose the Prime Minister, the peer said: "There are definitely those conversations happening - MPs have talked to me about it.

"That doesn't mean it is going to happen. But Boris, more than anyone, his position depends on being seen as an electoral asset. If over time that goes, he really is in trouble."

Lord Barwell noted there was "genuine anger" among the public over the Downing Street Christmas parties, which yesterday Labour gain a six-point lead over the Conservatives in a poll by Survation, with a four-point lead in a YouGov survey.

08:32 AM

Minister: It's been a difficult week for the Government

It has been "a difficult week for the Government", the small business minister has admitted.

Paul Scully said it was key to "get to the bottom" of allegations about parties and gatherings, telling the BBC Breakfast an investigation had been launched because "we want to see beyond doubt that there were no rules broken, which is what the assurances have been to the Prime Minister, and that's what I've heard.

"I wasn't there. I don't know."

But he would not be drawn on whether No 10 press chief Jack Doyle should still be in his job, after fresh allegations about other gatherings over the 2020 Christmas period at No 10.

Mr Scully said other key messages were getting lost amid the saga.

He added: "Look, I feel very comfortable about the Prime Minister's integrity. Clearly though, I don't feel comfortable about the fact that it's been a difficult week for the Government."

08:30 AM

Downing Street bash was 'gathering' rather than 'party', minister suggests

A minister has described the alleged Christmas party at Downing Street as a "gathering", because the word "party" implies a greater degree of organisation and entertainment.

Paul Scully, the small business minister, told LBC he was using the word gatherings because the word party suggested "balloons and poppers and these kind of things".

He said: "It suggests that there's big invitations going out and lots of people coming in from out... from elsewhere and those kind of things".

He said he did not know how many allegations there now were about parties or gatherings across Government departments during lockdown measures in late 2020.

However The Times reports this morning that the bash was planned for three weeks with invitations sent to officials and aides on WhatsApp.

08:26 AM

Tory MP: The truth on 'these serious issues' must come out

A senior Tory MP said that "the truth must come out" about the various allegations levelled at Downing Street.

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, who is treasurer of the 1922 Committee, told the BBC: "What we need from all of this is a really straightforward version from the Prime Minister on all of these serious issues - whether it's by investigation of the most senior (civil) servant Simon Case on the Downing Street parties, whether it's by investigation by Lord Geidt on the donations to the Downing Street flat - all of these things need to be investigated and the truth must come out."

He added: "The whole parties issue could have been investigated in a day or two, a week or so ago, and the correct version given - whoever it was who organised whatever it is that we don't know or do know that happened.

"The truth should have been given and then the appropriate action against those who organised these parties - if that's what they were, or gatherings... the appropriate disciplinary action should have been taken.

"And I think now as other commentators have said, the Prime Minister needs to get a grip on all of these matters."

08:23 AM

Mood among Tory MPs 'not good', says former minister

A senior Conservative MP has said the mood among her colleagues is "not good", ahead of a fresh vote on Covid measures.

Boris Johnson faces the biggest rebellion of his premiership over the latest set of restrictions. Last night almost 30 backbenchers had condemned the latest Plan B rules and indicated their intention to join a revolt when the measures are put to a vote next Tuesday.

This morning Nus Ghani, a former minister and the vice chair of the 1922 committee, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The mood in parliament is not good.

"Listening to the statement from the House Secretary was not easy because there did not seem to be the facts to hand about the level of restrictions coming into place."

08:19 AM

Boris Johnson did not know who 'underlying donors' were for flat refurb, says minister

A minister has insisted Boris Johnson did not know who the initial "underlying donors" were for the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat, a minister has said.

Yesterday the Electoral Commission fined the Conservative Party £17,800 for breaking rules on reporting donations after its own investigation – which included the "missing" evidence – found Mr Johnson had asked a Tory donor to fund the makeover.

The Telegraph understands Lord Geidt will consider his position if Mr Johnson does not satisfactorily explain why he did not share vital evidence with him when he investigated the affair earlier this year.

Asked about this, Paul Scully told LBC radio: "I am not aware of Lord Geidt's position.

"The Prime Minister been really clear in the investigation in terms of the fact he didn't know who underlying donors were for the refurbishment - that came out clearly in the result of the investigation."

He added: "The system worked under blind trust whoever spent the money was up to chairman of the trust, and the Prime Minister wouldn't know anything about that."

08:14 AM

Boris Johnson faces trio of leadership challenges, says Tory peer

Boris Johnson is facing a trio of challenges that could bring him down, a Conservative peer has said - the most "toxic" of which is the ongoing row over Downing Street Christmas parties.

Lord Barwell, former chief of staff to Theresa May, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme this had led to "genuine anger" among the public.

"This issue is hugely toxic for the Government because it speaks to a narrative that when all the rest of us had draconian restrictions on our lives," he said. "My mum spent Christmas Day on her own, which I found very distressing. This hugely cuts through with voters as we have seen with some of the polls in recent days."

Fresh allegations about whether Mr Johnson knew where the donations used to pay for the refurbishment of his flat are also potentially "serious".

Thirdly is the backdrop of a brewing Tory rebellion ahead of next week's vote on Covid regulations.

07:55 AM

Leadership challengers begin to stir

Boris Johnson has been warned that he faces the biggest rebellion of his premiership over new Covid restrictions, as Tory MPs insist there is "no justification for these restrictions upon liberty".

By Thursday night, almost 30 backbenchers had condemned the latest Plan B rules and indicated their intention to join a revolt when the measures are put to a vote next Tuesday.

Their numbers are expected to grow in coming days – and anger was not confined to the back benches, with predictions rife that ministers may quit as the backlash grows.

Wider questions about Mr Johnson's leadership have begun to arise during a week of turmoil for Number 10.

07:53 AM

Good Morning

This week might have felt like the longest one in Boris Johnson's political life - and it's not over yet.

Lord Geidt, the PM's standards adviser, is on the brink of quitting over fresh revelations about the Downing Street flat refurbishment.

Meanwhile Tory MPs are increasingly happy with the top in Number 10 - and are making moves.

Here is today's front page.