Politics latest news: Jean-Claude Juncker blasts EU over 'stupid vaccine war'

Jean-Claude Juncker has railed against the European Union for waging a "stupid vaccine war" with Britain.

The former president of the European Commission said he was "disappointed" with his successor's handling of the bloc's vaccine programme, suggesting the sluggish rollout was in part because the EU had been too "budget conscious" and "too cautious".

Speaking ahead of a key Brussels summit, he told the BBC he was "not a fan" of Ursula von der Leyen's threat of an export ban, warning it would "create major reputational damage" for the EU.

"We used to be the world's free trade champion," he said. "We have to pull back from a vaccine war.

"We have special relations with Britain, there's room for dialogue... Nobody in Britain, nobody in Europe understands why we are witnessing such a stupid vaccine war. What the EU is asking for cannot be dealt with in a war atmosphere.

"We are not in war and we are not enemies - we are allies."

He added: "I don't understand this [EU] temptation to fight against Britain, and the British temptation to fight against the EU. Let's discuss it amongst adult people. What is the image we're giving?'"

01:03 PM

Lobby latest: Boris Johnson to give debut from £2.6m media room next week

Boris Johnson's £2.6m White House-style media briefing room has been completed and will be the home of all future press conferences from next week, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister will make his debut on Monday, his official spokesman confirmed.

"Work on the briefing room in No 9 Downing Street is now complete, so going forward all future coronavirus press conferences will take place over in No 9," he added.

Boris Johnson's press secretary Allegra Stratton said the Government still planned to go ahead with daily televised briefings.

She said: "Yes, we are but we just don't know yet when. It is all about hitting milestones in the road map."

12:54 PM

Tory backbenchers demand answers over six-month extension to Covid laws

Mark Harper has said he will be challenging the Government over why ministers are planning to extend emergency Covid powers until October.

The Covid Recovery Group boss said: "I haven't heard a single good answer about why the Government wishes to do that, given the Prime Minister has said he wants to be out of all our legal restrictions by June."

The Forest of Dean MP also told Sky News he will challenge the speed of the roadmap itself.

12:45 PM

Government urged to keep face masks in schools after Easter

"With only two weeks' data, or two and a bit weeks' data, it's not safe to make that decision right now."

There is not enough evidence to support removing face masks in classrooms after Easter, the leader of the UK's largest teaching union has said.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), said face coverings should remain in secondary schools "until the science says that it's safe to remove them".

Secondary school pupils are being advised to wear face coverings wherever social distancing cannot be maintained, including in class, but the Government has said the measure will be reviewed at Easter.

Mr Courtney said: "We're worried that with only two weeks' data, or two and a bit weeks' data, it's not safe to make that decision right now and therefore to say remove them after Easter."

He added: "It's really important that we get every mitigation in place that we can to try and stop cases spreading in schools. Ventilation is going to get easier as the weather warms, but we really need to work on ventilation. We would be in favour of continuing mask wearing until it is clear that we don't need mask wearing."

12:32 PM

Minister defends rights of women as DUP hit out over abortion powers

Brandon Lewis has highlighted the plight of "vulnerable" pregnant women as he justified the UK Government's decision to introduce new powers around abortion services in Northern Ireland.

The Cabinet minister told the Commons : "It is unacceptable that there are women and girls in parts of the United Kingdom that cannot access these fundamental rights as they can elsewhere in the UK."

But DUP MP Carla Lockhart said the UK Government's introduction of new powers compelling Stormont to implement abortion laws breaches the Belfast Agreement.

That was echoed by DUP Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who said that it should not be for Westminster to "impose its views in breach of the devolution settlement".

12:16 PM

Vaccine passport for pubs 'not viable', says former minister

A former minister has said she does not believe it would be "viable" to have legislation for Covid vaccine passports to go to the pub.

Harriet Baldwin said it was "not a good thing" that powers would extend beyond the end of June, when restrictions are expected to be fully lifted, but the main concern was little-used but "very wide" powers.

Tory backbenchers have "particular concerns" about renewing powers that allow police officers to detain people they believe to be infected with Covid, she told Sky News.

Asked about vaccine passports for pubs, she noted that had not been tabled for MPs to vote on, but said: "I can't see them being viable".

11:59 AM

Former EU commissioner attacks 'lack of equilibrium' on vaccine supplies

A former EU trade commissioner has said the flow of vaccine supplies from the EU to the UK without recriprocity was "a flagrant lack of equilibrium".

Karel De Gucht said the bloc was seeking its "fair part of the vaccine", and rejected suggestions that the row was caused by the difference in when contracts were signed.

"It's not purely technical, it's also about the type of contracts you make," he told Sky News. "We followed the rules of public procurement, but we cannot be the ones to produce all the vaccines and see they go to others. Nobody would accept that."

He rejected suggestions that the EU was stockpiling vaccines while the rollout had been slowed by hesitancy, exacerbated by comments made by European leaders such as President Macron.

11:53 AM

'Covid babies' reinforces need to prioritise early years investment, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson said the pandemic had highlighted the need to invest in children's early years, after he had been "talking to some babies".

Speaking at the Monkey Puzzle Day Nursery in Greenford, the Prime Minister said: "They are Covid babies, they have been born in lockdown, they are almost a year old, some of them just over a year old.

"The things they will experience now, the amount of love, affection, contact, neural stimulation... that they get, that will make a huge difference to their life chances.

"We as a Government totally understand that, that's why we want to make these changes now, these investments, and push forward the whole Start for Life agenda."

11:48 AM

Have your say: Should pubs have the right to ask for vaccine passports?

Boris Johnson put the cat among the pigeons yesterday afternoon, when he suggested that "individual publicans" might decide whether to demand vaccine passports from their customers.

This morning he stressed that any such scheme would not be in force when pubs begin outdoor service from April 12, but he added: "I do think there is going to be a role for certification."

The industry has warned that any such move would create tension between businesses and their customers, was likely discriminatory and "impossible" to implement, while Tory backbenchers have warned it will create a "two-tier Britain" in which those who have not had the jab for reasons outside their control will be barred from society.

However, with a third wave rising in Europe and the threat of variants never far, it might be the only way to keep the economy open.

11:39 AM

Boris Johnson defends his 'freedom-loving' instincts

Boris Johnson has defended his libertarian instincts against charges from lockdown-sceptic Conservative backbenchers.

Up to 60 Tory MPs could rebel against the renewing of Covid regulations for another six months during a vote today - although the vote is expected to pass easily, with the support of Labour.

However the ongoing infringement of civil liberties is gnawing away at support for the Prime Minister within the party.

Speaking during a school visit this morning, he said: "The libertarian in me is also trying to protect people's fundamental right to life and their ability to live their lives normally and the only way really to restore that for everybody is for us to beat the disease.

"The best path to freedom is down the cautious but irreversible road map that we've set out - that's what the freedom-lover wants."

11:33 AM

Business Secretary hits back after Labour claims he had to be 'dragged' to Commons

Kwasi Kwarteng insists steel was a 'top priority' for the Government - AFP

The Business Secretary has hit back at Labour's suggestion that he had been "dragged" to the Commons to answer questions on UK steel, telling MPs: "This is not the case at all.

Kwasi Kwarteng was called to answer questions about nationalising Liberty Steel, which employs 5,000 people, and faces an uncertain future after its main financial backer - Greensill Capital - collapsed into administration earlier this month

"I was the Secretary of State that reconstituted the Steel Council on March 5. That was a top priority for me because I feel we do have a future for UK steel," he told Labour's shadow business minister Lucy Powell.

Noting the Government's infrastructure plans need several million tonnes of steel over the next decade, he added: "It's absolutely a commitment of mine as Secretary of State to ensure we have a viable steel industry in this country."

11:26 AM

Russell Lynch: Europe’s ‘Anglo-Saxon’ phobia is proving deadly

Floundering Europe is poised to press the nuclear button with a vaccine ban on exports, but there is no doubt in their minds who bears the blame.

Despite a litany of procurement failures by the European Commission, MEP Phillippe Lamberts became the latest politician to pour petrol on a raging diplomatic row when he accused AstraZeneca of a “culture of dishonesty, overpromising and underdelivering by massive amounts” and added: “Everything points to a company that cannot be relied on.”

A combination of panic over a third wave and lingering bruises over Brexit may be behind the latest slurs, but critics say Astra – an Anglo-Swedish firm run by a Frenchman – is also bearing the brunt of decades of deep-seated suspicion over Anglo-Saxon capitalism on the Continent.

11:17 AM

Pubs will not have to impose vaccine passports from April 12, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson visits Monkey Puzzle Nursery in central London - No10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson has moved to reassure pubs that vaccine passports will not be used when they reopen for outdoors service on April 12.

The Prime Minister has put the industry on high alert after his admission yesterday that certification was in the mix for hospitality.

Asked about this during a school visit today, he said: "No decisions have been taken at all... and none of this will apply on April 12 when all outdoors anyway."

He added: "I do think there is going to be a role for certification. What we said is we'll be reporting on the work of the certification group in early April, either on April 5 or April 12.

"There are lots of difficult issues because there are some people who for medical reasons can't get a vaccination, pregnant women can't get a vaccination at the moment, you've got to be careful about how you do this.

"You might only be able to implement a thorough-going vaccination passport scheme even if you wanted such a thing in the context of when absolutely everybody had been offered a vaccine."

11:11 AM

European Commission made a 'major mistake' on vaccine procurement, says Jean-Claude Juncker

Jean-Claude Juncker said the EU was too budget conscious, while 'others' were not - Reuters

The European Commission was caught between a rock and a hard place on the vaccine procurement plan, Jean-Claude Juncker has said - but ultimately made a "major mistake".

The former president told the BBC that the decision to be "budget conscious" was "quite normal" because "in normal times the Commission is accused of spreading money around without taking into consideration what is happening."

However "others were not" so conscious of this issue "because they wanted to fight against the pandemic", he noted.

"And that was a major mistake which should not have happened. But it happened."

11:04 AM

Ursula von der Leyen should not resign over vaccine delays, says Jean-Claude Juncker

Ursula von der Leyen has not done a brilliant job in handling the vaccine programme - but it would be a lot worse if she resigned, Jean-Claude Juncker has said.

Her predecessor, who handed over the reins in 2019, said the EU's slow pace of vaccination was because of a "too cautious" and "budget conscious" approach.

But asked if she should resign, he told the BBC: "No."

"These are not failures of the Commission, they are failures of the member states and so I don't think the removal of Mrs von der Leyen would be helpful. On the contrary, it would prolong the delays."

He added: "It's too easy to put all the responsibility on the shoulders of the Commission under Mrs von der Leyen. All the member states of the European Union are responsible for these delays, given the bureaucratic approach some member states had when it came to translate into reality the decisions which have been taken on a European level."

10:53 AM

Postal votes will not be quarantined for May's election

Postal votes for May's elections will not have to be quarantined, a Cabinet Office minister has confirmed.

Conservative MP Bob Blackman called on Chloe Smith, the constitution minister, to clarify what measures would be taken to ensure "both the count is secure and also that postal votes are treated appropriately" during the pandemic.

Ms Smith said that guidance was being put out on "the overall election process".

She added: "I might take this opportunity to emphasise that postal votes and other items of paperwork do not need to be quarantined, contrary to some recent media reporting, and that has also been made clear by the Electoral Commission and others."

10:49 AM

Northern Ireland must not be excluded from Britain's flag rule, says DUP

The Government said yesterday the national flag should be flown every day on all public buildings - AP

The DUP has called for new guidance on the flying of the Union flag to be extended to Northern Ireland, after Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden called for it to be flown from Government buildings every day "as a proud reminder of our history and the ties that bind us".

In Northern Ireland it will continue to be flown only on designated days.

But DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it is "bizarre" that the UK Government is "only deciding in 2021 to fly the Union flag, the flag of our nation, on all Government buildings every day".

"When I visit other nations around the world, flying the national flag on Government buildings is commonplace," he said.

"The decision to exclude Northern Ireland at this stage is wrong and runs contrary to New Decade, New Approach which sought to align us with the rest of the UK when it came to the Union flag being flown on Government buildings.

"This is a matter we will be pressing the Government to address."

10:16 AM

Tories to challenge Government on police powers ahead of lockdown vote

A vote on extending coronavirus laws for a further six months will take place in the Commons this afternoon amid talks between the UK and EU aiming to resolve a dispute over vaccine supplies.

On Thursday, MPs will be asked to approve the regulations for the route out of lockdown and keep some of the emergency powers in the Coronavirus Act in place until September.

The legislation for restrictions over the coming months, as the Government sets out its road map for coming out of lockdown, will see some restrictions remain in place in England until at least June 21.

The vote on Thursday is likely to comfortably pass, with Labour not expected to oppose the measures.

But Conservative MP Steve Baker, deputy chairman of the Covid Recovery Group of Tory lockdown sceptics, said the vote was a "rare opportunity" for MPs to "say no to a new way of life in a checkpoint society" and up to 60 Tory MPs may oppose.

Mr Baker is expected to put down an amendment this morning seeking the suspension of a section of the legislation which permits police officers to take action against "potentially infectious" people.

The amendment would remove Schedule 21 of the Act, which allows officers to force people to be tested or restrict their movement. It becomes an offence if they do not comply.

10:10 AM

Boris Johnson urged to think again on 'impossible' pubs passport plan

Boris Johnson has been urged to think again on Covid vaccine passports for pubs, after he suggested that it would be down to individual landlords to impose.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said the concept would be "putting our businesses in an impossible situation", in which they may "have to discriminate against those who have not had vaccine", including those who have been advised not to, such as pregnant women "or who haven't had the opportunity to, like younger people".

That could lead to "tension with customers that may or may not have had vaccine, or smart phone to prove it", she added.

She told Sky News: "We did not consider this was something would be put to domestic venues and our pubs. We understand it was being considered for international travel, but it would be a huge business burden and we desperately want to avoid that situation."

She added: "I hope the Government do give this more consideration and decide it is not the right road to go down."

09:58 AM

Retaliatory export ban over row with EU will have 'huge ramifications' for UK

The director of the Wellcome Trust has warned against a tit-for-tat export ban against EU countries, warning it could have "huge ramifications" for vaccine supplies coming into the UK.

Sir Jeremy Farrar told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that any retaliation could result in bans being imposed by other countries, such as India, which is a hub for the global supply of Covid vaccines.

He added: "I hope moving towards a diplomatic and political solution to this comes through in the coming hours and days because we are all dependent on this.

"Supply chains of how we make vaccines are by necessity international - they cross borders - and an argument between the UK and the European Union about this is sending repercussions all around the world, I'm afraid.

"I hope that we now see an outbreak of statecraft and skill, diplomacy, and, frankly, leadership, because science has really delivered over the past year and now we really do need our politicians to make sure that we make that science available to the most number of people all over the world."

09:55 AM

Travel ban likely until European cases drop and vaccinations rise, says Wellcome Trust boss

During yesterday's liaison committee hearing, Boris Johnson gave little away about what the chances of international travel might be this summer - although truth be told he sounded downbeat.

That was echoed this morning, in an assessment by Wellcome Trust director Sir Jeremy Farrar, who told Radio 4's Today programme the third wave is likely to delay any lifting of restrictions.

He said: "I think [the ban] will [continue], until we can see progress in Europe with the epidemic coming down and vaccination rates going up in Europe."

He noted that vaccine passports could cross the line "of individual freedoms and public health", adding that "public health works when there is trust and when people want to do things that are their interests, and in the interests of their community, their families and their society".

09:46 AM

Poacher turned gamekeeper: Cameron investigated by lobbying watchdog he set up

David Cameron, former Prime Minister - Anadolu Agency

Former prime minister David Cameron is being investigated by the lobbying watchdog following claims he tried to persuade Government figures to grant loans to a financial firm he worked for.

Mr Cameron reportedly sent a number of texts to the Chancellor's private phone asking for support for Greensill Capital through the Government's Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF).

He is also alleged to have approached the Bank of England about the firm, which collapsed into administration earlier this month.

His activities are now being investigated by Harry Rich, the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists - a post set up in legislation passed by Mr Cameron's Government in 2014.

09:35 AM

Europe is reliant on the vaccines it can make, says Merkel

Angela Merkel, speaking in the Bundestag this morning - STEFANIE LOOS/AFP

European Union leaders will discuss how to make sure more vaccines are made on European soil since the bloc's supply problems are more to do with a lack of production capacity than with under-ordering, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said.

"British production sites are manufacturing for Britain and the United States is not exporting, so we are reliant on what we can make in Europe," she told legislators ahead of an EU leaders' summit later on Thursday.

"We have to assume that the virus, with its mutations, may be occupying us for a long time to come so the question goes far beyond this year," she added.

In addition, more work had to be done on ensuring the rest of the world was supplied with vaccines, since otherwise new mutations would keep emerging, some of which might turn out to be vaccine-resistant, Merkel warned.

09:29 AM

What you can and can't do from March 29

As the Easter holidays begin, the Government has allowed limited changes to lockdown rules to allow families to reunite.

On Monday, March 29, for the first time in 12 weeks, people across England will no longer be ordered to "Stay Home", with limited contact between different households being allowed and many outdoor activities able to resume.

09:26 AM

Border Force will get powers to stop and redirect boats carrying migrants across Channel

Border Force officers are to get new Australian-style “turn-back” powers to stop and redirect boats carrying illegal migrants across the Channel, Charles Hymas reports.

Their new powers will be enshrined in Home Secretary Priti Patel’s new sovereign borders bill enabling them to turn back vessels wherever they suspect they are carrying illegal migrants.

It mirrors similar “turn-back” tactics in the Australian Government’s Sovereign Borders campaign in 2013 where it redirected boats to Indonesia or Sri Lanka.

09:12 AM

Miliband: Flying flags on Government buildings is 'fine by me'

Labour's shadow business secretary Ed Miliband has said plans to fly the Union flag on all Government buildings is "fine by me".

Ministers yesterday announced a change to guidance that would require all Government buildings to have a flag.

The move comes after a leaked report by consultants hired by Labour suggested the party made more use of the Union flag to boost its image as a party of patriotism.

Ed Miliband on the decision to fly the Union flag from all government departments: "Fine by me". @TimesRadio — Matt Dathan (@matt_dathan) March 25, 2021

09:03 AM

Minister hopes vague joint statement 'calms tensions'

Children's minister Vicky Ford said she hopes a joint statement between the UK and the European Union on the vaccine supply row has "calmed down some of the tensions".

Britain and the EU issued a statement yesterday promising to work together on the vaccine export situation to create a "reciprocally beneficial relationship" - but there were no specifics on what that means.

Ms Ford told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "I think it is really helpful that both the UK and the EU worked together yesterday on that joint statement saying they want to work together to make sure there is that reciprocity and making sure the vaccine continues to flow across borders.

"That is so important and that is what we will all continue to work towards."

Mrs Ford added: "We need to all work on this together and I hope that the joint statement that came out of the EU and the UK yesterday has calmed down some of the tensions."

08:53 AM

Mark Harper: Vaccination passports raise 'significant moral questions'

Covid Recovery Group chairman Mark Harper said the vaccination programme should signal a return to normality rather than lead to people being required to show proof of vaccination to access hospitality venues.

Speaking to Sky News about vaccine passports, he said: "I actually agree with the Prime Minister - that is the Prime Minister of February when he said that he didn't think there was a case for expecting people to show papers to go to the pub and said there were very significant problems with ethical, moral questions about this issue.

"I've heard some heads of pub chains this morning set out some of those significant problems.

"The key way we are going to deal with this issue is by vaccinating people, and we've already almost finished vaccinating, with their first doses, the top nine groups who are most vulnerable, who account for 99 per cent of those who died of Covid and over 80 per cent of the hospitalisations.

"That's how we get out of this."

08:49 AM

What is today's big rebellion all about?

Steve Baker, the co-chair of the Covid Recovery Group - Victoria Jones/PA

MPs will today vote on the extension of powers in the Coronavirus Act, which would continue emergency powers to police lockdown, rules around statutory sick pay and other emergency legal changes until October.

Many MPs are sceptical of continuing some of the more draconian provisions in the Act, especially the police's powers to force people to go and receive a coronavirus test if they have reasonable grounds to think they are potentially infectious.

Schedule 21 of the Bill also has the power to restrict a person's movement or their contact with other people, and it can be an offence if they do not comply.

Steve Baker, a Tory MP, will today table an amendment to remove those powers from the bill. He calls them "redundant to say the very least" and points out that they have a "100 per cent unlawful prosecution record".

08:35 AM

Miliband: Don't leave vaccine passports to discretion of landlords

Labour shadow business secretary Ed Miliband said ministers should not leave the use of vaccine passports to the "discretion" of pub landlords if they thought it was the right move for public health.

Put to him on ITV's Good Morning Britain that scientists might recommend the rollout of vaccine passports to encourage people to take up the offer of a jab, Mr Miliband said: "Maybe. I don't think that's really the thing that is going to persuade people to get the vaccine.

"I think we've done brilliantly in this country at rolling out the vaccine and people taking up the vaccine and the key thing is a campaign of persuasion for people to take up the vaccine. That is the biggest priority.

"Now, if the Government has got evidence that this is necessary for people to go to hospitality venues, let's look at that evidence.

"That isn't quite what the Prime Minister said yesterday.

"And indeed if it was necessary, why would you be leaving it up to individual landlords? If this was really a public health measure, you wouldn't be saying, 'Well, it is going to be a landlord discretion' - you'd be saying, 'This is the Government's view, this is what's safe'.

"So there are many, many unanswered questions about this."

08:31 AM

Pub passports 'a fairly poorly though-out idea'

Jonathan Neame, chief executive of Shepherd Neame pub group, has said making vaccination a mandatory prerequisite to attend a pub is "a fairly poorly thought-out idea" which could lead to young staff having to deal with intimidation from customers.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I'm very concerned about the pressure we put on our young people - 50% of people (working) in pubs are under 25 - you're going to force them to make some very challenging judgments, because they're not qualified or trained as door staff, as they might be in the nightclub sector.

"So those people might therefore be subject to intimidation, if people think they are being unfairly discriminated against, and then there's the question about who's going to enforce this - are police going to do random checks?

"I don't think so, I don't think that's the society we want."

He added: "This is a fraught with difficulty I think, and it is, in my view, a fairly poorly thought-out idea at this stage."

08:30 AM

Boss of 300 pubs will not enforce 'discriminatory' jab passport rule

Jonathan Neame, chief executive of Shepherd Neame group, said he would not make having had a coronavirus vaccine a mandatory condition for people to enter one of his 300 pubs.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 Today programme, he said: "The whole essence of a pub is that they are diverse and inclusive environments, where everybody, and families in particular, are extremely welcome.

"I mean imagine a scene where a family is reconnecting for the first time after this crisis, where grandpa's forgotten his vaccination certificate, mum is pregnant, and the kids are too young to have had it yet - who's going to make the judgment on the door on that occasion?

"I also think there are some issues with discrimination.

"I think it's absolutely fine to exclude people where there is a situation of bad behaviour or drunkenness, and that's already enshrined in law, but if you're going to exclude people for what they are, or what they have not done, that's a wholly different issue which does touch on discrimination, civil liberties, and in this case data protection issues."

08:23 AM

Pub passports were outlined in PM's roadmap, minister suggests

As our front page story by our Political Editor Ben Riley-Smith revealed, landlords may ask punters for vaccine passports before they are allowed in for a drink.

But a Government minister suggested this was outlined as part of the Prime Minister's road map for lockdown easing.

Children's minister Vicky Ford, when asked why Boris Johnson appeared to U-turn on vaccine passports during his appearance before the Liaison Committee on Wednesday, told Sky News: "When we set out the road map way back in February to show us the way out of this lockdown, one of the things we said was that there would be reviews of different situations and there was always in that road map a review of the certifications (of having received a vaccine) and use of testing.

"And that review - which looks at how you would use vaccines, how you would use testing to keep settings safe when we go to that widest reopening - that is due before the fourth stage of the lockdown, so it has always been very clear we would be looking at all the different measures in order to take that really widest step."

08:18 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Thursday, Mar 25.