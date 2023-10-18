Politics latest news: Treasury minister refuses to commit to increase benefits in line with inflation

Andrew Griffith, the economic secretary to the Treasury, is pictured delivering a speech at the IFGS 2023 summit at the Guildhall in London on April 17 this year - Chris Ratcliffe /Bloomberg

A Treasury minister has refused to give a commitment to increase benefits in line with inflation next year.

The Office for National Statistics today published figures which showed inflation in the 12 months to September was 6.7 per cent.

The September inflation figure is normally used by the Government as the baseline for uprating benefits in the following April.

In September 2022 inflation was 10.1 per cent and that was the figure used by ministers for the increase in April this year.

But Andrew Griffith, the economic secretary to the Treasury, would not be drawn this morning on whether today’s figure will be used, seemingly leaving the door open to a potential below-inflation increase.

He told Sky News: “We have just had I think five minutes ago the numbers so you are absolutely right, it is normally the case that following the September release of headline inflation that my colleagues in government, the Department for Work and Pensions Secretary, assesses and makes recommendations about what to do with public benefits.

“That process is yet to happen. It wouldn’t be right to come out immediately after today’s figures. We should let that process run.”

You can follow the latest updates below.

09:59 AM BST

Halving inflation pledge ‘not worth the paper it’s written on’, claim Lib Dems

Sarah Olney, the Lib Dems’ Treasury spokeswoman, claimed the “Government’s promise to halve inflation seems to not be worth the paper it’s written on” as she responded to today’s inflation figures (see the post below at 08.33).

She said: “People are struggling to put food on the table, pay their mortgage bill and heat their home, yet this Government doesn’t seem to care.

“The very least ministers could do is offer struggling families and pensioners some reassurance, by committing to properly raising benefits in line with inflation and protecting the triple lock on pensions.”

“Not doing so would callously fail to recognise the intense pressure that the Conservative party’s economic vandalism has set upon households and would risk another heating and eating crisis this winter.”

09:36 AM BST

Labour on inflation figures: UK 'cannot afford another five years of Tories'

Labour claimed working people “cannot afford another five more years of the Conservatives” as the party responded to today’s inflation figures remaining stubbornly unchanged (see the post below at 08.33).

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said: “Working people have been left worse off because of thirteen years of chaos and instability under the Conservatives.

“Britain is forecast to have the highest rate of inflation of any other major economy next year, meaning higher energy bills and prices in the shop. Rishi Sunak has no plan to fix the economy and he is too weak to stand up to the policies of Liz Truss. Working people cannot afford another five more years of the Conservatives.

“Labour’s plan for the economy will make working people better off by boosting growth, cutting household bills and getting Britain building again.”

09:17 AM BST

Pictured: Sir Keir Starmer leaves his London home ahead of PMQs at noon

Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, is pictured leaving his London home this morning - Goff Photos

09:04 AM BST

Minister: Halving inflation pledge 'not in the bag yet'

Treasury minister Andrew Griffith said “it’s not in the bag yet” but that he believes the Government will hit its target of halving inflation by the end of the year.

The economic secretary to the Treasury told LBC Radio: “I think we’re on track to do that, but it was always challenging, these things don’t move in straight lines.

“What we’re seeing today, with most of the year now having elapsed, is that we are on track, most forecasters do expect us to meet that target. But you wouldn’t expect me to say it and it’s not in the bag yet.”

08:47 AM BST

Sunak: 'Still a way to go' in fight against inflation

Rishi Sunak said “great progress” had been made in the battle against inflation but he conceded “there is still a way to go” as he attempts to deliver on his pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Tackling inflation remains my number one priority as Prime Minister. We’ve made great progress, but I know there is still a way to go.

“We will stick to our plan and get it done.”

08:44 AM BST

'We never said it was easy'

Andrew Griffith said the Government “never said it was easy” to deliver on Rishi Sunak’s pledge of halving inflation this year.

The Treasury minister insisted the Government is “on track” to meet the target (see the post below at 08.38) but he stressed it was always an “ambitious” pledge.

Told that there was now not a lot of time left for the inflation number to fall to the desired figure of about five per cent, Mr Griffith told Times Radio: “Look, we always said it was ambitious, we always said it was a challenge. That is why it has been so important that the Chancellor, the Prime Minister, have held to the plan and made responsible decisions around that because it is the biggest single thing that we can do to improve the welfare of ordinary people up and down the country.

“We are going into the final quarter of this year, we are in an environment where energy bills are reducing and as a result that is why forecasters do expect us to achieve that target. But we never said it was easy.”

08:38 AM BST

Government still 'on track' to halve inflation this year, minister insists

Andrew Griffith, the economic secretary to the Treasury, insisted the Government remained “on track” to deliver on Rishi Sunak’s pledge to halve inflation this year despite inflation remaining unchanged at 6.7 per cent in September (see the post below at 08.33).

Asked if he expected the measure of inflation last month to be lower, Mr Griffith told Times Radio: “No, I expected it to be flat. At the beginning of the year we set ourselves an ambitious target to halve inflation this year.

“Today’s figures, flat for September, show that we are on track for that and importantly within that food inflation fell by just over one percentage point.”

He added: “Core inflation is flat, as I said, but the key thing is that the plan is working, most forecasters do expect us to achieve that ambitious plan to halve inflation by the end of this year.

“We have had to make tough decisions but responsible decisions to achieve that and this is something that is incredibly important to every one of your listeners because it speaks to the amount of disposable income they have got and the standard of living that they can expect.”

08:35 AM BST

Hunt: 'Inflation rarely falls in a straight line'

Jeremy Hunt said “inflation rarely falls in a straight line” but he still expected it to keep falling in the coming months as he responded to today’s figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The Chancellor said: “As we have seen across other G7 countries, inflation rarely falls in a straight line, but if we stick to our plan then we still expect it to keep falling this year.

“Today’s news just shows this is even more important so we can ease the pressure on families and businesses.”

08:33 AM BST

Inflation unchanged in September in setback for Sunak

Inflation was running at 6.7 per cent in the 12 months to September, unchanged on the figure for August, Office for National Statistics data revealed this morning.

The number represented a setback for Rishi Sunak as he attempts to deliver on his pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year.

Inflation was just over 10 per cent when the Prime Minister made the pledge in January which means he needs to get close to five per cent by the end of the year - now just three months away.

08:29 AM BST

Treasury minister refuses to commit to inflation-linked benefits increase

A Treasury minister has refused to give a commitment to increase benefits in line with inflation next year.

The Office for National Statistics today published figures which showed inflation in the 12 months to September was 6.7 per cent. The September inflation figure is normally used by the Government as the baseline for uprating benefits in the following April.

But Andrew Griffith, the economic secretary to the Treasury, would not be drawn this morning on whether today’s figure will be used, seemingly leaving the door open to a potential below-inflation increase.

He told Sky News: “We have just had I think five minutes ago the numbers so you are absolutely right, it is normally the case that following the September release of headline inflation that my colleagues in government, the Department for Work and Pensions Secretary, assesses and makes recommendations about what to do with public benefits.

“That process is yet to happen. It wouldn’t be right to come out immediately after today’s figures. We should let that process run. Last year as you will remember we increased benefits by 10 per cent to protect people, one of the largest ever increases in that.”

He added: “There is simply just a process to be followed. It is right that we let that process in the same way as every other year, we take that number, we put that into the process and in due course update with whatever the government’s plans are. We are always going to be responsible.”

