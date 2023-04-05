Politics latest news: Two-thirds in Northern Ireland believe Sunak’s Brexit deal could boost economy

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured alongside Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, during a visit to Leeds on April 3 - Simon Walker/No10 Downing Street

A clear majority of voters in Northern Ireland believe Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal could bring economic benefits to the region, a new poll has found.

The polling, carried out by LucidTalk on behalf of researchers at Queen’s University in Belfast, indicated that 69 per cent think the Windsor Framework could bring economic benefits.

Meanwhile, two thirds - 66 per cent - believe the Stormont Executive should return now that the deal has been formally adopted by both the UK and the EU.

However, some 48 per cent of respondents who identified as "strongly unionist" do not see potential economic benefits from the framework.

Mr Sunak’s agreement was designed to resolve post-Brexit border problems caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The deal has been signed off by London and Brussels but the DUP voted against it and the party continues to block a return to powersharing until its concerns are addressed.

You can follow the latest updates below.

09:05 AM

Biological women set to be protected by change to equality law

Rishi Sunak is set to rewrite equality law to protect women by making it easier to bar trans people from female sports and single-sex spaces.

It emerged yesterday that the Government had asked the equalities watchdog for advice on changing the wording of the Equality Act to specify that it protects "biological sex" rather than "sex".

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) recommended that such a change would "bring legal clarity" in eight areas, including sports and single-sex areas.

A source close to the Prime Minister said last night that he remained committed to his leadership election pledge to ensure the facts of biology are written into the Act.

You can read the full story here.

08:47 AM

'The economy is always a top issue when it comes to an election'

Steve Reed, the shadow justice secretary, refused to say what Labour's main focus will be at the next general election but said the economy is always a "top issue".

He told Sky News: "I think the economy is always a top issue when it comes to an election and many of the problems we are facing in this country right now, the cost-of-living crisis, is because the Government has lost control of the economy, they have failed to grow the economy."

Story continues

It was suggested to Mr Reed that Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, could use the next Budget to announce a series of giveaways to win over voters just before the election.

Mr Reed said: "The Conservatives do like to play people for fools but people remember what happened last October when we had that disastrous mini-Budget... that caused a run on the pound, it caused an increase in price rises, people are still paying a mortgage premium."

08:36 AM

Labour frontbencher: Voters have 'had enough of clowns and charlatans in No10 Downing Street'

Steve Reed, the shadow justice secretary, said voters have "had enough of clowns and charlatans in No10 Downing Street" after he was asked about polling which put Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer neck and neck in terms of their personal ratings.

An Ipsos survey published yesterday gave Mr Sunak a one point lead over Sir Keir on the question of who would make the most capable PM.

It was suggested to Mr Reed that Sir Keir should be further ahead of Mr Sunak and he told Sky News: "If you are looking at the polls at the moment, Labour has had a very consistent lead for a very long time over the Conservatives but we are not going to be complacent about that.

"The polls don't actually matter. The only one that matters is where people get out in a general election and they mark their crosses on a ballot paper and that is what we are working for."

He added: "When I am speaking to voters, I was in Plymouth yesterday, Swindon the day before, they have had enough of clowns and charlatans in No10 Downing Street and I think Keir Starmer comes across as a very measured, sensible man who is talking about the things that matter most to British people."

08:22 AM

Companies 'taking advantage of "easy-minded" MPs to influence political process'

The Commons Standards Committee published a report overnight calling for new rules to govern how all party parliamentary groups (APPGs) are set up and run in order to stop hostile states and lobbyists from buying access to politics.

The report calls for an outright ban on secretariats provided by foreign governments and for annual reports on income and spending to be published by the informal interest groups to enhance transparency.

Chris Bryant, the Labour chairman of the committee, suggested this morning that the current system allows commercial bodies to take advantage of "easy-minded" MPs in an attempt to influence the political process.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "A commercial body, if they want to influence how legislation is going forward, one of the easiest ways is find an easy-minded MP, get them to set up [an APPG], publish a report which looks remarkably like an official report from Parliament, and that will influence the political process."

08:14 AM

Pictured: James Cleverly arrives for day two of Nato summit in Brussels

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, speaks with Nato military personnel as he arrives for the second day of a Nato summit in Brussels - Virginia Mayo/AP

08:13 AM

Environment Agency workers to strike for four days in row over pay

Thousands of Environment Agency workers in England are to strike for four days later this month in a dispute over pay, Unison has just announced.

Unison said its members in England will walk out from 7pm on April 14 until 7am on April 17, adding that communities, waters and wildlife will be put at risk.

The union accused the Government of making no attempt to hold talks to resolve the row, despite months of strikes and other forms of industrial action.

The latest strike will involve union members who work on coastal sea defences, protect communities from floods, tackle water pollution, waste fires and fly-tipping.

08:11 AM

Clear majority in Northern Ireland believe PM's Brexit deal could boost economy - poll

A clear majority of voters in Northern Ireland believe Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal could bring economic benefits to the region, a new poll has found.

The polling, carried out by LucidTalk on behalf of researchers at Queen’s University in Belfast, indicated that 69 per cent think the Windsor Framework could bring economic benefits.

Meanwhile, two thirds - 66 per cent - believe the Stormont Executive should return now that the deal has been formally adopted by both the UK and the EU.

However, some 48 per cent of respondents who identified as "strongly unionist" do not see potential economic benefits from the framework.