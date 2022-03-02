Politics latest news: UK has only approved a ‘few hundred’ visas for Ukrainian refugees, minister suggests

Around a million refugees are thought to have fled Ukraine in the past week - AP/Markus Schreiber

The UK has only approved “a few hundred” visas, out of a million refugees that have fled Ukraine, a minister has suggested.

Damian Hinds, the security minister, admitted that there had been a “relatively small number” of applications processed in the past week, while the Government refused to waive the visa requirements needed to come to the UK.

He told Sky News that “very soon” centres would be the capacity to deal with 6,000 visa applications a week, up from around 890 that were available in one week.

He did not deny that the UK had not approved any more than a “few hundred” applications so far.

In the past seven days there has been an exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine into neighbouring countries, the swiftest exodus of refugees this century.

The Government has come under criticism in recent days for not waiving the Visa process for Ukrainians, unlike countries such as France or Ireland.

He said that the Government was increasing staffing in its visa application centres across Europe to cope with the influx of people seeking visas to the UK, as Ukrainians have rights to move to any country in the 26 Schengen, such as Poland.

08:49 AM

Why is the UK lagging behind on oligarch sanctions?

Despite leading the way on several sanctions before the EU, such as Swift, the UK is now somewhat lagging behind the rest of Europe on sanctioning Russian oligarchs, says Ben Riley-Smith, our Political Editor.

Worth noting there are areas the UK is leading others on sanctions - first to ban Aeroflot, first to ban Russian vessels from ports, led the move on Swift.



Which makes it all the more curious we’re lagging behind Brussels on sanctioning individual oligarchs. — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) March 3, 2022

08:42 AM

Boris Johnson is not scared of going after Russian elites, minister says

The wealth of Russian oligarchs with British investments will not prevent the UK Government from "going after" them, the security minister said.

Put to him that Boris Johnson's administration is "scared" of targeting wealthy Russian elites due to the "legal implications", Damian Hinds told BBC Breakfast: "No.

"You shouldn't overlook or just ignore what I just said about people who have already been sanctioned - that is very material in these circumstances.

"And there will be more individuals (who) can be sanctioned.

"And we do understand some of these are deep-pocketed people - that doesn't mean they are immune or exempt in any way.

"We will be going after people as needed."

08:26 AM

Five key developments from Ukraine

Eight days into the war, Ukraine has surrendered its first city to Russia.

Here are five key developments overnight, and you can follow the latest news in our live blog.

Ukraine's president said his country had thwarted Russia's "sneaky" plans. One million refugees have fled Ukraine in the week since Russia's invasion. Germany will increase its weapons deliveries to Ukraine. France expressed fear that the worst phase of Russia's war is yet to come. An explosion rocked Kyiv railway station, where thousands of women and children have been sheltering.

You can read more about these important developments here.

French teacher Pjotr Vyerko, 81, in his house which was damaged by the shockwaves of a Russian airstrike in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv. - AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

08:16 AM

MoD maintains that Ukraine still holds major cities

The latest military update from the region from the Ministry of Defence says that Ukraine still holds major cities such as Kharkiv.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 03 March 2022

🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/94E5eEDqiw



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/XFTUykMhQx — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 3, 2022

08:09 AM

Russia is threat to Europe and the world

Damian Hinds, the UK's security minister, told Sky News: "This is a ruthless invading force. When it comes to tactics and military strategy.

"But we do know that this is a ruthless force, an extremely dangerous (force) obviously imminently right now for Ukraine, but actually dangerous for wider Europe and the world."

08:00 AM

We need to make sure Russia 'hurts' from sanctions

Damian Hinds, the security minister told Sky News: “We’re all desperately concerned. This is a ruthless invading force. When it comes to tactics and military strategy, I’m not going to second-guess Vladimir Putin.

“The bravery, the tenacity we’ve seen from the people of Ukraine, my god, we have all been taken aback.

He said that all of the measures such as sanctions introduced by the UK mean we need to “make sure we make the regime hurt”.

07:40 AM

Damian Hinds, the security minister is on the morning round. He was quizzed strongly on Sky News over its visa scheme.

Here's what to expect today: