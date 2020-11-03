Politics latest news: Outcome of US election will affect 'opportunities and risks' in US-UK relationship, Dominic Raab says

Dominic Raab has conceded there will be different "contours to the opportunities and the risks" for the UK-US relationship depending on who is in the White House.

Despite stressing he was "very confident the relationship will go from strength to strength," the Foreign Secretary said: "The contours of the opportunities and the risks always shift a little bit, but that needs to be set against the context of this bedrock and this wider set of interests which are so strong."

He played down the suggestion that a Biden presidency would be bad for a post-Brexit trade deal and saying the relationship "come what may" would be "even stronger going forward".

The Foreign Secretary declined to comment on Donald Trump's claims that he had won the election and that his voters were being "disenfranchised". The US President has said he will go to the Supreme Court to stop legitimately cast votes being counted.

Mr Raab said: "We respect the values of democracy and checks and balances in the US system, which we are very confident will produce a result."

Challenged again on Mr Trump's statement, he added: "There are checks and balances in the US system, they have contested seats before.

"We are very confident in the US system producing a definitive result according to the rules."

Dominic Raab 'not getting sucked into debate' about Donald Trump's fraud claims

The US election has been a "very powerful expression of democracy", Dominic Raab has said, as he sought not to be drawn into the "heated debate" over postal ballots.

Incumbent Donald Trump this morning falsely declared victory, simultaneously claiming "major fraud" was taking place that he wanted "all voting to stop", despite postal ballots in key swing states still being counted.

Asked on Times Radio about Mr Trump's comments about "fraud" in the election, Mr Raab said: "I think different countries have different ways that they approach the voting system.

"I know that there is obviously a heated debate about the balance and the propriety of posted votes versus votes cast in the ballot box in a polling station - I'm just not getting drawn into that.

"We are right in the heated aftermath where both candidates are making statements ... if there are any contentious aspects around it, it is for the courts and the electoral college system to decide that.

"I'm not getting sucked in at all into that debate."

Labour will back Boris Johnson on second lockdown - but not without making it hard for him

Labour will back the Government on today's key vote over the second lockdown - but it's clear the opposition are not going to make things easy for him.

Jon Ashworth, shadow health secretary, said the party would "support Boris Johnson’s lockdown", but added: "This lockdown is longer, harder and more restrictive because Boris Johnson dithered and didn’t take action weeks ago when advised."

Today we will support Boris Johnson’s lockdown.



We need to drive infections down, save lives and protect our NHS.



But this lockdown is longer, harder and more restrictive because Boris Johnson dithered and didn’t take action weeks ago when advised.



GPs getting 'geared up to start vaccinating country by Christmas', says NHS boss

GPs will be ready to start getting the country vaccinated "by Christmas if the vaccine becomes available", the boss of NHS England has said.

NSir Simon Stevens said the health service has been preparing to administer any potential Covid-19 vaccine, telling BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "There are over 200 vaccines in development and we believe that we should hopefully get one or more of those available from the first part of next year.

"In anticipation of that we're also gearing the NHS up to be ready to make a start on administering Covid vaccines before Christmas, if they become available.

"We reached an agreement with GPs to ensure they will be doing that, and we'll be writing to GP practices this week to get them geared up to start by Christmas if the vaccine becomes available."

Lockdown deadline 'written into law', says Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab has stressed the December 2 date for lifting the four-week lockdown is "written into law", ahead of a key Commons vote on the measures today.

Asked whether people in England could mark the date of the end of the second national lockdown on their calendars, he said: "Put it in your diary, it is written into law.

The Foreign Secretary denied that the Government had used a "doomsday scenario" and "highly selective" data in its modelling of the second wave's impact when justifying the second lockdown on Saturday.

Mr Raab told LBC Radio: "I don't think that's right. In fairness to the science, the data is fluid, it is being updated all the time - what was being presented was a model, not a forecast.

"We introduce restrictions, we adapt them the best we can to the information we have got."

Claims of 'stolen election' will test democracy's global reputation, says Jeremy Hunt

Claims of a "stolen election" will only make totalitarian leaders like Vladimir Putin happy, Jeremy Hunt has said.

The former foreign secretary told Radio 4's Today programme the US election was a "total nail-biter" but that he was concerned about the role it would play in global democracy.

"My biggest worry is that we forget US is the leading democracy in the world.

"If we end up with a huge argument about process, and people talking about a stolen election right, left and centre, we are only going to put a smile on the face of people like Vladimir Putin and President Xi...

That would be an absolute disaster," he added. "We must remember that the reputation of democracy across the world is at stake here".

Coming days 'crucial for integrity of US democracy', says Nicola Sturgeon

The hours and days ahead are "crucial... for the integrity of US democracy", Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Donald Trump this morning said he was going to the Supreme Court to stop votes being counted as he claimed his voters were being "disenfranchised" and that "major fraud" was being committed.

"Let’s hope we start to hear the voices of Republicans who understand the importance of that," the First Minister has tweeted.

Tory MP mocks lack of staying power as states delay vote count overnight

It's not just the tight presidential election result that UK politicians are debating - it's the lack of staying power by those who are counting the votes.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP & Vice Chair of the Conservative Party Andrew Bowie is less than impressed.

In some states they have stopped counting because it's midnight and will start again tomorrow...

In Aberdeenshire, in 2019, the staff counting the votes stopped for a half hour tea break...at 0230.

Peter Bone confirms he will vote against Government on second lockdown today

It is not all about the US election of course.

Back here in Westminster, the Prime Minister is gearing up for another Tory rebellion as MPs vote for the second lockdown.

It is thought up to 80 Tories could go against Boris Johnson, although 1922 vice chairman Charles Walker - who is himself planning to rebel - said he believes it could be as few as 20. Either way, Labour has already said they will support it, making any vote against a symbollic act.

Conservative MP Peter Bone this morning made it clear what side he has come down on, tweeting: "The government's case is based on dubious modelling. It seems to me there are lies, damn lies and Covid statistics!!"

Dominic Raab 'confident US system will produce definitive result'

Dominic Raab has avoided a question about Donald Trump's call to stop counting the votes.

The Foreign Secretary declined to comment on whether this was an appropriate position for the leader of the free world, telling Sky News: "We respect the values of democracy and checks and balances in the US system, which we are very confident will produce a result."

He said it was not "a good move for the UK Foreign Secretary" to comment on the ongoing race.

Challenged again on Mr Trump's statement, he added: "There are checks and balances in the US system, they have contested seats before.

"We are very confident in the US system producing a definitive result according to the rules."

Mr Raab said he was "keeping a close eye" on the results as they came in, but noted it could be "days, not hours" before a final decision was made clear.

"It is too close to call at this point," he added.

Dominic Raab: The 'bedrock' of ties between UK and US will continue regardless of election result

Dominic Raab has said he is confident the "bedrock" of ties between the UK and the US will continue regardless of who has won the presidential election.

"I am very confident the relationship will go from strength to strength," the Foreign Secretary told Sky News, emphasising the "shared values" as well as the "mutual interests" in security and the economy.

He played down the suggestion that a Biden presidency would be bad for a post-Brexit trade deal and saying the relationship "come what may" would be "even stronger going forward"

Mr Raab stressed there was a "deep well of shared interest" between the two countries.

Unclear US election result 'damaging and dangerous' for global democracy, says David Miliband

A contested US presidential election will be "very damaging and dangerous" to the rest of the world, former foreign secretary David Miliband has said.

The Labour politician-turned head of the International Rescue Committee told the BBC that the "resounding defeat [of Donald Trump] would have sent an important signal" to populist leaders in other countries, but over the next 10-20 years, the world would have to "bake in the prospect of unpredictability" if he went onto win.

"There isn't going to be a return to the status quo... you are baking in unpredictability and that has quite severe consequences for the way the world looks over the next generation".

Speaking from New York, Mr Miliband said people should still "hope for a clear result because obviously for the small-d democratic world the prospect of a contested American election is really very damaging and dangerous.

"At a time when democracy is in retreat around t he world, the danger of the world's strongest democracy, the biggest economy that is a liberal democracy, in balk would be extremely worrying."

Donald Trump's claims to have won election 'wishful thinking', says Liam Fox

Liam Fox has said Donald Trump's claims to have won the election were "wishful thinking".

The former international trade secretary stressed "you can't claim you've won until all the votes have been counted" - saying Mr Trump should "have patience".

But the MP said he was confidence that "ultimately democracy triumphs" and it was "incumbent on us all to have the humility to wait until the voters' voices are heard before our own voices are heard."

Either way, the UK Government will be "close to whatever" party wins, he added.

"The lesson of history is the UK Government and US Government have to work together whatever the political make up because it is in our interest to do so," he added. "We are going to have to wait until these final states have finished counting."

Donald Trump calls election 'a major fraud on our nation' as he pledged to go to US Supreme Court

Donald Trump has said he will go to the Supreme Court to call for "all voting to stop", claiming that the election is "a fraud on the American public".

The 45th President told his supporters that the race was "an embarrassment", adding: "We were getting ready to win this election, frankly we did win this election.

"Our goal now is to ensure the integrity of the election for the good of the people," he added, repeating "this is a major fraud on our nation."

He told those gathered in the White House he was "going to the US Supreme Court" because "we want all voting to stop."

Donald Trump claims supporters are being 'disenfranchised"

Donald Trump has claimed that his supporters are being "disenfranchised", during a speech in the White House.

The US President said the results so far had been "phenomenal" and he had been ready to call a victory, but was unable to because a "very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group pf people [his supporters]".

He said it was "very clear we have won Georgia", and "clearly won North Carolina."

There is also "a lot of life left" in Arizona, saying that the call for Joe Biden could be "overturned".

But "we don't even need it - that is a state we could have got and it would have been nice, but we don't need it."

Donald Trump to speak shortly - to packed room, with very few face masks

Donald Trump is expected to speak shortly from the White House - here is the scene in the room, where people appear chipper (and very unsocially distant).

US-born MP warns of 'civil rest regardless of result'

American-born MP Joy Morrissey has warned of "civil unrest regardless of result", as the presidential race continues to be too close to call.

Currently Joe Biden has 220 electoral college votes, while Donald Trump has 213. The candidates need 270 to win.

The Conservative MP for Beaconsfield, who is a dual citizen, tweeted earlier: "I predict civil unrest regardless of result: if Biden wins the right will be encouraged by Trump to think they’ve been cheated. If Trump wins the radical left will not accept it."

Second term Trump will have 'the straight-jacket removed', says Nigel Farage

If Donald Trump wins the 2020 presidential election he will rule with "the straight-jacket removed", Nigel Farage has said.

The Brexit Party leader told ITV that "heads will roll inside the Washington swamp, inside the Government agencies with term two, because he will have nothing to fear".

Mr Farage - a long-time ally of Mr Trump - said that if the President were re-elected he would be "able to keep the promises he has made... and really take on the swamp.

A second term would yield a "much more radical president, unconstrained in every way and maybe, just maybe, he can make Americans believe Washington isn't any longer working against them."

Unrest at the White House as America tensely awaits result

More than 1,000 people protesting President Donald Trump converged on Black Lives Matter Plaza on Tuesday night, just a block from the White House, while hundreds more marched through parts of downtown Washington, sometimes blocking traffic and setting off fireworks.

Scattered protests also took place from Seattle to New York City, but across the U.S. there were no signs of serious violence or widespread unrest in the hours immediately after the polls closed, with the outcome still unknown.

The demonstrations in Washington were largely peaceful, with people shouting, "Whose streets? Our streets!" and "If we don't get no justice, they don't get no peace!"

Groups of teenagers danced in the street as onlookers cheered. Large banners, including one reading "Trump lies all the time," were unfurled.

Twitter labels Donald Trump's 'stealing election' tweet misleading

Twitter has labelled Donald Trump's tweet, accusing the Democratic party of "trying to steal the election", as misleading.

A warning now appears next to the tweet saying: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

Mr Trump originally tweeted: "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!", adding: "I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!"

Tory MPs angry as veterans must stand outside on Remembrance Sunday

War heroes will be forced to stand outside in the cold on Remembrance Sunday rather than attend traditional church services, under the new national lockdown rules.

A draft law enforcing the lockdown, which is set to be approved by MPs Wednesday afternoon and comes into force just after midnight, makes it illegal for veterans to attend Remembrance Sunday services in churches and instead requires them to stand outside to pay their respects.

Any veteran who tries to go into a church on Remembrance Sunday risks a £200 fine, which can increase up to £6,000 for every repeat offence.

Conservative MPs who served in the Armed Forces have already condemned the move, saying that an exception had to be made on Remembrance Sunday, which falls on November 8, this coming weekend.