Politics latest news: No-deal 'very, very likely' Boris Johnson says, as Emmanuel Macron defends hardline stance

Boris Johnson has warned that the prospect of no-deal is now "very, very likely", after Emmanuel Macron insisted that he would not be prepared to relinquish his share of fisheries.

The Prime Minister said that leaving without an agreement would be "wonderful for the UK and we’d be able to do exactly what we want" from January.

"It obviously would be different from what we’d set out to achieve but I have no doubt this country can get ready and, as I say, come out on World Trade terms," he said.

It comes after Emmanuel Macron has insisted that he was not "asking to have my cake and eat it” during Brexit negotiations.

The French President, who has taken a hard stance on fisheries, insisted that he was not prepared to “give up my share”.

He said: “I’m not asking to have my cake and eat it, no. All I want is a cake that’s worth it’s weight because I won’t give up my share of it either.”

Earlier Ursula von der Leyen told EU leaders she was pessimistic about striking a successful Brexit trade deal, during a presentation on Brexit at an EU summit in Brussels.

An EU official said: "The situation is difficult. The main obstacles remain. The probability of a no-deal is higher than of a deal. It is to be seen by Sunday whether a deal is possible."

03:57 PM

Talks could continue past Sunday, German Foreign Minister states

Heiko Maas said that Brexit trade negotiations could continue beyond Sunday's deadline.

"In the end, the talks will not fail because a few days more are needed ...We believe that an agreement is difficult but still possible," he claimed in Berlin before meeting Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney.

"We will keep negotiating...as long as a crack of the window is open."

03:14 PM

Take on tech giants or risk another child sexual abuse inquiry, MPs told

Police bosses have warned the Government it needs to get tough on technology companies or risk another public inquiry into child sexual abuse.

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) told the final ever public session of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) that "real leadership" was needed in Westminster to ensure children are protected online.

In a closing speech as the inquiry's final hearing drew to a close on Friday afternoon, James Berry, on behalf of the NPCC, called for the introduction of an independent regulator for the tech sector and a duty of care which platforms must agree to.

He said: "Real leadership is needed by Parliament in passing an Online Harms Act, no doubt over considerable opposition including from ordinary internet users, who don't want the way in which they enjoy using the internet to be affected.

"But the bottom line is surely that corporate profit margins, user experience and privacy cannot trump the paramount concern of keeping children safe."

02:57 PM

Tory MP 'deeply insulted' at news EU refused the PM a call with Angela Merkel

The Tory MP for Wakefield Imran Ahmad Khan says he is "deeply insulted at the shocking news that the German Chancellor has refused the British Prime Minister’s request for a telephone call".

He adds: "The EU’s contemptuous treatment of the UK makes it clear there cannot be a deal until it accepts the UK as a sovereign equal and awards us the respect and regard we merit."

Earlier it was reported that the European Commission blocked Boris Johnson's request to hold phone calls with Emmanuel Macron and Ms Merkel.

02:39 PM

Arlene Foster says it is 'very important' for UK to get a deal

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster said she hoped that a no-deal outcome would not emerge from ongoing negotiations.

She said: "I really do hope that the negotiators on both sides are able to come to a deal for us here in Northern Ireland.

"It's very important indeed for the whole of the UK to get a deal. I know that some people think that they could deal with an Australian type of Brexit. But really, for us, it would be very good if we had a free trade agreement."

02:08 PM

EU deal still 'possible', Simon Coveney insists

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney addressed a press conference as he met German counterpart Heiko Maas.

He told reporters: "We still believe it is possible to get a deal with a future trade agreement."

He added that could be achieved in a way that protected the EU's interests in preserving the integrity of the Single Market while respecting Britain's insistence on being an independent and sovereign country outside the bloc.

"Both can be achieved, we need to find a way of designing a middle ground that can achieve both," he said.

"We are designing a new but hopefully positive relationship with an independent and sovereign Britain."

01:51 PM

£3,000 pay rise for MPs scrapped

A recommended pay rise for MPs has been scrapped over concerns it would "not reflect the reality" that the public is facing from the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) on Friday ordered a pay freeze for the next financial year instead of the £3,300 pay hike after coming under pressure from MPs.

The chair of the independent body that sets their salaries, Richard Lloyd, wrote to parliamentarians saying the raise would be "inconsistent" with what voters are experiencing.

Mr Lloyd wrote to MPs: "The unprecedented impact of the Covid pandemic has had an unexpected, but different, effect on public and private sector earnings.

"It is clear that applying the forthcoming official statistic for public sector earnings growth would result in a salary increase for MPs that would be inconsistent with the wider economic data and would not reflect the reality that many constituents are facing this year.

"The Ipsa board has therefore decided that the salary for Members of Parliament will remain unchanged for the financial year 2021/22."

01:34 PM

Christmas bubble was 'revisited'

Representatives from the four UK nations met to discuss whether the decision to allow three households to mix for five days over Christmas should be "revisited", Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said.

"I met with Michael Gove as the minister in charge of the Cabinet Office, with the First Minister of Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland on Wednesday of this week," he said.

"The question was raised, should we revisit the decision we had made in relation to Christmas?

"The decision was that we shouldn't do so - many people will have made plans on the basis of what was announced - but that we would reinforce the message, each one of us would reinforce the message, that that extra freedom for those five days must be used responsibly."

01:22 PM

Wrong to 'conflate' lorry queues with Brexit, No 10 says

A Downing Street spokesman said it would be wrong to "conflate" queues of lorries at British ports with Brexit.

He said: "It has been primarily caused by a global spike in demands for consumer goods over many months this year.

"As well as disruptions to global shipping patterns and container capacity related to changes caused by the pandemic and subsequent commercial issues at ports."

01:17 PM

No-deal would be 'disastrous' for Wales, Mark Drakeford warns

A no-deal Brexit would be "disastrous" for Wales and the UK Government must discharge its "responsibility to strike a deal", First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Mr Drakeford told a press conference in Cardiff: "A no-deal exit from the European Union is disastrous from a Welsh perspective.

"We are more exposed, as the report published today demonstrates, to a no-deal exit than almost any other part of the United Kingdom.

"A higher percentage of our exports goes to Europe than the United Kingdom as a whole, we have a higher proportion of our economy in manufacturing than any other part of the United Kingdom, we rely on being able to export our agricultural products, safe and fresh to other parts of Europe.

"If there are tariffs or non-tariff barriers in the path of that trade that will inevitably make the difficult job of gaining markets and building up business even more difficult.

01:05 PM

No 10 urges Christmas shoppers to be 'vigilant' this weekend

Downing Street warned both Christmas shoppers this weekend and Londoners at risk of moving into Tier 3 to be vigilant to control the spread of coronavirus.

Asked if Boris Johnson would urge those on the high street to be careful this weekend, a No 10 spokesman said: "Yes, absolutely. As we've been clear throughout the pandemic, we would urge the public to follow the guidelines in relationship to their activity to ensure that we are able to continue to drive down the transmission rate and protect communities."

And asked his message to Londoners, the spokesman said: "We would encourage people to remain vigilant and to adhere to local restrictions and to follow the social distancing rules that are in place."

12:55 PM

No change on sovereignty, Downing Street claims

Earlier there had been suggestions that the EU had moved a little on the issue of sovereignty (see 11.41 post).

Number 10 says this is not the case.

The Prime Minister's spokesman says: "I would say there isn’t anything new here, because they still say they would adapt the conditions they place on us for access and our position on sovereignty remains unchanged."

12:50 PM

It is a 'fact' that UK will control fisheries after Brexit, No 10 insists

In today's lobby meeting, the Prime Minister's spokesman issued a rebuff to Ursula von der Leyen, who earlier said that Britain "aspires to control its waters".

The spokesman said it was a "fact", not an aspiration.

He said: "We've been quite clear on this. As an independent coastal state, we are ready to conduct an annual negotiation with the EU on arrangements for 2021."

12:42 PM

EU leaders rejected proposal for Brexit calls with Macron and Merkel

EU leaders rejected a proposal from Boris Johnson for a Brexit call with the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, and the French president, Emmanuel Macron, a senior EU official said today.

Officials reportedly said that all talks should go through the European Commission.

Downing Street said that the Prime Minister would "go the extra mile" to reach an extra deal, including going to Paris or Berlin.

12:36 PM

No deal 'very, very likely', PM says

Speaking to journalists on his visit to Blyth, Northumberland, Boris Johnson said: "I’ve got to tell that from where I stand now, here in Blyth, it is looking very, very likely that we will have to go for a solution that I think would be wonderful for the UK, and we’d be able to do exactly what we want from January 1.

"It obviously would be different from what we’d set out to achieve but I have no doubt this country can get ready and, as I say, come out on World Trade terms."

"Very, very likely" that UK will have to start trading with the EU on World Trade Organization terms from 1 January, says PM Boris Johnson



12:21 PM

Coronavirus recovery 'rigged', MP claims

Jake Berry, the leader of the Northern Research Group of MPs, is not happy about the Government's testing drive to spare London from Tier 3.

Pointing to coverage of the push, Mr Berry laments the "rigged system".

12:07 PM

Self-isolation cut to 10 days

Isolation for contacts of positive Covid-19 cases, and those returning from abroad is to be cut to 10 days from Monday, Laura Donnelly reports.

And there are hopes that the system for such cases will be abolished in the new year, replaced with daily tests for those at risk.

Health officials said the confinement for close contacts of positive cases and those returning from countries not on the travel corridor list will be reduced from 14 days to 10.

Read the report here.

11:53 AM

What's the PM up to today?

Meanwhile, away from Brussels, Boris Johnson has been snapped giving 'coronavirus handshakes' to workers at the National Renewable Energy Centre in Blyth, Northumberland.

The Prime Minister will be working from Downing Street for the rest of the afternoon and will tomorrow open the Climate Ambition Summit, co-hosted by the UK with the UN and France.

Boris Johnson visits National Renewable Energy Centre - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Boris Johnson visits National Renewable Energy Centre - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

11:41 AM

Could Ursula von der Leyen be hinting at movement on sovereignty?

Speaking about the 'ratchet' clause, the European Commission President said:

"But this is not to say that we would require the UK to follow us every time we decide to raise our level of ambition, for example, in the environmental field. They would remain free - sovereign if you wish - to decide what they want to do. We would simply set the conditions for access to our market."

Raoul Ruparel, who was Europe adviser to Theresa May when she was prime minister, believes this could be significant.

11:21 AM

Fears over impact of no deal on fighting crime

Police and Border Force staff have "no idea" what resources they will have access to next month, while Brexit negotiations hang in the balance, MPs have warned.

As a no deal Brexit looms, calls have been made for the Government to "urgently explain" what is being done to avoid a "security downgrade" if access to criminal databases is lost.

Yvette Cooper, chairman of the Commons Home Affairs Committee, said: "Police and Border Force currently have no idea what tools they will still have access to in a few weeks' time.

"The Government must urgently explain what they are doing to ensure there is an agreement on security co-operation, no matter what the final outcome is on trade, fisheries and other issues."

11:01 AM

Irish Taoiseach says 'prevailing mood' is towards no deal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says that securing a deal is going to be a "very challenging task".

He tells RTE: "People recognise the enormous challenges that remain now in terms of pulling off a deal, suffice to say that people feel and believe across the member states that this is going to be a very challenging task."

10:58 AM

Let him eat cake

French President Emmanuel Macron insists that the EU is not "asking to have its cake and eat it" in Brexit negotiations.

He also argues that the talks are not in a “no deal situation” as the Withdrawal Agreement has already been agreed and says that member states are “united” behind chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

10:43 AM

Hundreds of thousands of tests for school children in South East announced

Hundreds of thousands of tests will be offered to secondary school and college age children in North East London and South Essex and Kent in a targeted effort to drive down rapidly rising cases, Matt Hancock announces.

From today all staff, students and their families in certain schools and colleges will be urged to get tested. The surge testing capacity will be deployed to help identity as many positive cases as possible, especially those who may be asymptomatic.

The Health Secretary says: “I urge every student, parent and teacher in these areas to step forward for testing - irrespective of whether they have symptoms.

"While Covid-19 may be lower risk to children and young people, it still poses a significant risk to their families and communities.

"By taking these vital steps, we can get on top of cases and help bring transmission of this virus under control now.”

10:31 AM

Ursula von der Leyen hails 'new beginnings for old friends'

European Commission president says that in less than three weeks it will be "new beginnings for old friends".

She says: "On fisheries here also we continue to have a gap we haven't yet found the solutions to bridge our differences we understand the UK aspires to control its waters. The UK must on the other hand understand the legitimate expectations of EU fishing fleets.

"On these and other points our negotiators are working we will decide on Sunday whether we have the conditions for an agreement or not. One way or another in less than three weeks it will be new beginnings for old friends."

10:28 AM

UK would remain 'sovereign' on level playing field, EU chief insists

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tells a press conference in Brussels that the UK would not need to "follow us every time" the EU upgrades its standards.

She tells the Commission: "Positions remain apart on fundamental issues. On the level playing field, we have repeatedly made clear to our UK partners that the principle of fair competition is a precondition to privileged access to the EU market. It is the largest single market in the world. And it is only fair that competitors to our own enterprises face the same conditions on our own market.

"But this is not to say that we would require the UK to follow us every time we decide to raise our level of ambition, for example, in the environmental field. They would remain free - sovereign if you wish - to decide what they want to do. We would simply set the conditions for access to our market."

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and Ursula von der Leyen - OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

10:09 AM

Culture Secretary backs Burley

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has supported the decision by Sky News not to sack Kay Burley and Beth Rigby following the row over breaches of coronavirus tier restrictions at the presenter's birthday party.

Mr Dowden said: "I have great respect for journalists Kay Burley and Beth Rigby - they've apologised, they have come off air.

"I think that is a suitable response."

10:07 AM

French President Emmanuel Macron is photographed this morning waiting for the second day of the EU Summit to begin.

French President Emmanuel Macron waits for the start of the second day of an EU Summit - Thierry Monasse/Getty Images/Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

09:36 AM

UK and Vietnam sign trade deal

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss announces that the UK has signed a trade deal, a day after forging an agreement with Singapore.

Ms Truss says the rollover deal will deliver "certainty for UK business" and marks another step to joining the Trans Pacific Partnership.

09:30 AM

Government not 'taking people for a ride' over Aussie rules, minister insists

The Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is asked if the Government was taking people for a ride by saying not reaching a trade deal with the EU would amount to "Australian-style" relations with Brussels.

"I don't think it is taking people for a ride to take a major economy that is relatively similar to the United Kingdom and compare the trading relationship," he says.

He adds: "I don't dispute that there will be challenges in relation to having an Australia-style relationship - by the way, it's worth saying those challenges apply to both sides, that's why it is so much in the interests of both sides to reach that deal, we are 90% of the way there.

"But, we can't, as Labour appear to be suggesting... accept it at any price."

09:06 AM

Nicola Sturgeon says chance of a deal is 'almost vanishingly small'

Scotland's First Minister has revealed she is starting to worry the Prime Minister is "actually now almost planning for" a no deal Brexit.

She told CNN: "I think the chances of a deal now are almost vanishingly small. They're not non-existent, and I remain hopeful I guess, because no-deal would be catastrophic.

"But I'm starting to worry not just that no deal is now the overwhelming likelihood, but that Boris Johnson is actually now almost planning for that."

08:53 AM

Ursula von der Leyen pessimistic about trade deal

The European Commission President told EU leaders she was pessimistic about striking a successful Brexit trade deal, during a presentation on Brexit at an EU summit in Brussels, James Crisp reports.

EU leaders spoke about Brexit for ten minutes after spending all night and morning discussing the target of making the EU carbon neutral by 2050.

An EU official said: "The situation is difficult. The main obstacles remain. The probability of a no deal is higher than of a deal.

"It is to be seen by Sunday whether a deal is possible."

EU leaders welcomed the launch of emergency no deal plans on Thursday and also praised the breakthrough in discussions over the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement.

08:49 AM

Woah, we're 90% of the way there

Oliver Dowden says that there is a danger that we will get "caught in the sphere of influence in the EU”, given its current level playing field demands.

He says: “It is frustrating we are 90% there with a deal. But we cannot accept a deal at any price.”

The Culture Secretary argues that EU demands on fish and regulatory alignment are a step too far.

"What we are aiming for, and we have always aimed for and we are continuing to aim for and we are still pushing at the 11th hour to get, is a free trading relationship with the EU," he adds.

"It would be in both sides' best interest. They export huge amounts to us, we export huge amounts to them, we should have a free trade deal just as the EU does with Canada and elsewhere."

08:42 AM

Barbara Windsor 'much more than a great pub landlady', PM says

Away from Brexit, politicians have been paying tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor, who has passed away with Alzheimer's.

Boris Johnson said: "She campaigned for the lonely and the vulnerable - and cheered the world up with her own British brand of harmless sauciness & innocent scandal. Thoughts with Scott and all her family & friends."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock called her a "true national icon" and former transport minister George Freeman said he had happy memories discussing with Dame Barbara how she was "the only Tory in Eastenders".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said her death was a "huge loss".

08:35 AM

Former Australian PM warns Boris Johnson to be 'careful what you wish for'

Boris Johnson has been told to "be careful what you wish for" as he was given a stark warning of the torments of trading with the EU on so-called Australian terms by the nation's previous prime minister.

Malcolm Turnbull said that Australia faces "very large barriers" to trading with the bloc and that ending the Brexit transition period on similar terms will be "pretty disappointing".

Mr Turnbull, who was the Liberal Party prime minister until 2018, told BBC Question Time: "It'll be pretty disappointing, I think you'll find out."

“Be careful what you wish for. Australia’s relationship with the EU is not one, from a trade point of view, that Britain would want.”



08:32 AM

Only one in five businesses ready for Brexit, consultancy warns

Only one in five businesses are ready for Brexit, consultancy firm EY says.

Sally Jones, the trade strategy and Brexit leader, tells Today many firms "don't know what they need to do" and argues "we should have been prepared a long time before now".

It comes as Kent wakes up to it's fourth day of road delays, as lorries line up en route to the Eurotunnel at Folkestone and the Port of Dover.

The congestion is thought to be caused by a mix of coronavirus pressures, the Christmas rush and Brexit stockpiling.

Lorries line up in Dover - Stephen Lock / i-Images/Stephen Lock / i-Images

08:24 AM

Growing Tory concern over no deal

Former transport minister George Freeman says this morning that a no deal Brexit would undermine the Conservative Party's "business credentials".

He says it would be "hugely damaging" to both EU and UK economies and hit industries including agriculture and automotive.

Senior Tory backbencher Tobias Ellwood has told the Prime Minister a no-deal would cause "colossal" long-term damage to the UK economy and urged the two sides to show "political courage" to broker an agreement.

1/2. Boris is holding firm.



Looks like we’re heading for a NoDeal Brexit.



This would be hugely damaging to the EU & UK economies, key UK industries like agriculture, automotive, life science, aerospace, manufacturing & the Conservative Party’s business credentials.



08:20 AM

It's not looking rosy for that US trade deal either...

Democratic senator Chris Murphy suggested that a trade deal between the EU and the US should be prioritised over one with Britain, as he stressed the Good Friday Agreement must be “kept intact in its entirety”.

Speaking at a Washington Ireland Programme event with president-elect Joe Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, the senior Democrat did, however, welcome the British Government’s commitment to the Northern Ireland protocol this week.

08:12 AM

Good morning

After Boris Johnson's glib warning yesterday afternoon, Oliver Dowden this morning saying there's a "significant" possibility of a deal and says we're 90 per cent of the way there.

However, the Culture Secretary warns it cannot "come at any price" and says there is not a "country in the world that has to compromise on its territorial waters" for a trade deal.

Meanwhile, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has told leaders that she has "low expectations" that the EU can reach a Brexit deal.

We'll bring you the latest here.