Politics latest news: 'Barbaric' Vladimir Putin is prepared to kill children, says Boris Johnson

"Barbaric" Vladimir Putin is "prepared to kill children" in an attempt to achieve control of Ukraine, Boris Johnson said as he visited Warsaw in a show of British solidarity with Nato allies.

Speaking alongside Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish Prime Minister, Mr Johnson said the war in Ukraine had proven worse than was initially predicted.

The Prime Minister said that Putin is "prepared to use barbaric and indiscriminate tactics against innocent civilians, to bomb tower blocks, to send missiles into tower blocks to kill children, as we're seeing in increasing numbers".

"I'm more convinced than ever, as this hideous conflict progresses, that Putin will fail and I believe that Putin must fail, and that we will succeed in preserving and protecting a sovereign and democratic Ukraine," Mr Johnson told reporters. "That is our joint objective."

Earlier on Tuesday, Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, warned that Britain had to commit to defending Ukraine "for the long haul" as Russian aggression intensifies.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

11:00 AM

Boris Johnson tells Putin: Turn your tanks round

All of us must proceed with wisdom and care and moderation. We have a duty to ensure that this crisis does not spread any further.



But if we are to have any chance of ending this nightmare, then Putin must understand that his savagery will be met with unrelenting economic pressure.



And that the West will be united in supporting Ukraine and that we are ready for a prolonged crisis. I have no doubt that if the West can maintain the extraordinary unity that we have shown so far, if we can press ahead with the strategy we have set out... then Putin's venture will ultimately fail.



The path ahead will require patience and resolve and we must be rational in our response and recognise that Russia is capable both of misunderstanding and misrepresenting what we say. And yet I will not waver in my conviction that however long it takes, a sovereign and independent Ukraine will emerge once again.



Because Putin has stubbed his toe and tripped on a giant and immovable fact, which is no matter how many troops and tanks he sends, the Ukrainians' desire to live in a free and independent country is something that holds. And in this desire, the UK will always give them our wholehearted support.



In the face of this gathering tragedy, I say to Vladimir Putin and his regime: There is only one way out of this morass, and that is to stop the tanks, to turn back the tanks on their way to Kyiv. Turn them round and take the path to peace.

Story continues

10:57 AM

PM: This is Putin's war, not Russia's

It is not "the Russian people's war, this is Putin's war", Boris Johnson adds.

Putin's invasion has already forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes and we should prepare for an outflow that could number millions, he says.

The UK will provide up to £220million of emergency and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, while 1,000 troops are on standby to help the effort in neighbouring countries.

It will become easier for Ukrainians living in the UK to bring relatives to their country, "and although the numbers could be hard to calculate, they could be more than 200,000".

"If the worst happens and President Zelensky's government is no longer able to function in Kyiv, we must prepare to support them whatever happens in the weeks ahead and we should recognise that this crisis will impose costs on ourselves... The sanctions have consequences for ourselves as well as Russia, no step is free from risk.

"And whatever the difficulties ahead, and they may be considerable, this is now the moment for Europe to do something that is long overdue, and that is finally wean ourselves off dependence on Russian oil and gas and in the long term reduce our reliance on fossil fuels from any source at all."

10:51 AM

Boris Johnson: 'No nation safe' if Putin succeeds

"No nation would be safe" if Vladimir Putin succeeds in overthrowing the post-Cold War order, Boris Johnson says in his speech.

"It is because of the implications of what is happening in Ukraine, as well as the sheer horror, that the UK has worked side by side with the European Union and the United States to devise the biggest package of sanctions ever imposed on Russia, and one of the biggest packages of sanctions of all time.

"Now, we will do more with our friends to exclude Russian banks from the Swift system, freeze their assets and restrict trade. We will go further in our efforts to sanction those who are close to the Putin regime."

Mr Johnson says "all our hearts ache for the Russian soldiers sent to die in this futile venture", and the West will grieve with their parents.

10:49 AM

Boris Johnson hails Zelensky and calls for Putin to end 'misbegotten venture'

Boris Johnson, who has spoken to Volodomyr Zelensky almost every day during the conflict, says he has to "marvel at his coolness under fire, his bravery, his invincible good humour".

"I think he is mobilising the world against the horror of what is happening and as I said in Munich 10 days ago, Russia will not be able to subjugate the second largest country in Europe, encompassing nearly a quarter of a million square miles.

"Putin's war machine will not succeed in holding down Ukraine - even to hold down a part of that giant country, with the constant threat of reprisals and guerrilla attacks, would be exhausting and economically ruinous."

It is clear that Putin will "ultimately fail and must" in Ukraine, Mr Johnson concludes, "and the best thing for Russia and Ukraine and the world is for this misbegotten venture to be halted and reversed as far as possible."

"With every day and hour that goes by, that amazing Ukrainian resistance is helping to solidify and unite the rest of the world. If anything, Western unity and determination is growing stronger."

10:46 AM

Putin's invasion "a tragedy - and a colossal mistake"

It is 126 hours since Vladimir Putin "launched a war of aggression on our continent, tearing up every principle of civilised behaviour between states", Boris Johnson has said.

Mr Putin has "hurled his war machine on the people of Ukraine, bombarded civilian targets' and is "responsible for hundreds of civilian casualties, including growing numbers of children".

"We must accept the grim reality that Putin will continue to tighten the vice and if you go by the sheer size and power of the Russian war machine, the odds have always been heavily against Ukrainian armed forces."

However, Putin's invasion "is not only a tragedy, it is also a colossal mistake", Mr Johnson adds. "Putin has lied to his people and to his troops about how this conflict would go and he's now been caught out in that lie. They've not been welcomed to Ukraine as he prophesied... Instead, Ukrainians have mounted a tenacious resistance and delayed his whole invasion plan.

"He has totally miscalculated the nature of the conflict and the character of the people of Ukraine. With every hour the passionate desire of the people of Ukraine to defend their country has become more apparent and millions of people around the world have been stirred and moved by their courage."

10:32 AM

PM calls out horrific scenes in short statement

Boris Johnson might have only spoken alongside his Polish counterpart for a matter of minutes, but chose his words carefully and effectively amid dreadful footage from the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Russian missiles hit the centre of Kharkiv this morning, including residential areas and the city’s regional government building, with a child injured in the blast, according to local government officials. Sixteen children have been killed and 45 wounded in the conflict so far, officials say.

No surprise, then, that Mr Johnson did not restrain himself in his rhetoric.

Pointing out the grimmest of realities - that President Putin is "prepared to kill children" through his military's acts of aggressive and indiscriminate bombing - the PM insisted the man that he last week labelled a "dictator" must fail for the sake of Europe.

"We will keep up the economic pressure," Mr Johnson added, pressure that has already led to a historically bad day for the rouble and forced the Russian stock market into a state of suspended animation for fear of the chaos that will be inflicted by sanctions and penalties.

10:17 AM

Boris Johnson: Putin has 'fatally underestimated' Ukraine and West

Boris Johnson observes Vladimir Putin has "fatally underestimated two things" as the war in Ukraine enters its sixth day.

"The first is the passionate desire of the Ukrainian people to defend and protect their own country, their belief in their sovereign right to defend themselves, and I pay tribute by the way to the leadership and courage that is being shown by Volodomyr Zelensky.

Boris Johnson and Mateusz Morawiecki speaking at the Polish Chancellery - Leon Neal/Getty Images

"I think that Vladimir Putin has also underestimated the unity and the resolve of the West and of the rest of the world. We will keep up the economic pressure, it is probably one of the most powerful packages of sanctions advanced against any country in the last few decades.

"I'm more convinced than ever, as this hideous conflict progresses, that Putin will fail and I believe that Putin must fail, and that we will succeed in preserving and protecting a sovereign and democratic Ukraine. That is our joint objective."

10:13 AM

Boris Johnson: Tragedy we predicted has come to pass

Boris Johnson says it is "great to be back in Warsaw" before adding "the tragedy we predicted has come to pass, and if anything it is worse than our predictions.

"We are seeing an unfolding disaster in our European continent and once again our Polish government are on the frontline as so often in history."

Mr Johnson hails the "generosity and welcome" Poland is giving to refugees, and Britain will "stand ready" to take Ukrainian refugees "in considerable numbers, as we always have done and we always will".

He agrees with Mr Morawiecki that Vladimir Putin is "prepared to use barbaric and indiscriminate tactics against innocent civilians, to bomb tower blocks, to send missiles into tower blocks to kill children, as we're seeing in increasing numbers".

10:10 AM

'Ukrainians are fighting for freedom'

Mateusz Morawiecki is now speaking in Warsaw alongside Boris Johnson.

"Ukrainians are fighting for freedom, we fulfil our humanitarian obligations," Mr Morawiecki is reported by Polskie Radio 24 as saying.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is greeted by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki - Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

"I would like to thank the Poles who are involved and help refugees."

10:04 AM

Finland to discuss joining Nato in wake of Ukraine invasion

Finnish lawmakers will discuss the possibility of their country joining Nato in response to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, writes James Crisp.

The parliament debate is being held the day after an opinion poll showed that a majority of Finns were in favour of joining the Alliance for the first time.

Finland, which was invaded by the Soviet Union in 1939 and has Europe’s longest border with Russia, avoided taking sides in the Cold War and pursued a policy of non-alignment.

Increasing Russian belligerence, culminating in the invasion of Ukraine, has led to a landmark shift in attitudes in a country that was long reluctant to join Nato.

“It is very understandable that many Finns have changed or are changing their minds after Russia started waging war on Ukraine,” Sanna Marin, the prime minister, said on Monday.

Majority of Finns now support Nato membership for first time

09:56 AM

RT and Sputnik access blocked by YouTube

Access to Russian state-owned media outlets has been blocked by YouTube across the UK and the EU, the platform announced today.

It means Britons will not be able to view content from RT and Sputnik, although YouTube warned the ban may take a while to implement.

09:48 AM

'People more scared of cancer than Covid'

People are more frightened of cancer than Covid, NHS chiefs have said, urging those with symptoms to seek help, and not let fear of a diagnosis stand in their way, Laura Donnelly writes.

In a new media campaign, NHS leaders and cancer charities are urging people not to delay vital checks, saying the disease is much more treatable in the early stages.

Some nine out of 10 people who have symptoms checked do not end up having cancer, but experts say it is far better to know the truth so treatment can start if needed.

It follows warnings that around 50,000 cases of cancer have been missed in the UK since the start of the pandemic.

Full story: NHS says it is prioritising cancer

09:37 AM

Latest: Boris Johnson greets Mateusz Morawiecki

Boris Johnson and Mateusz Morawiecki shake hands - AgencjaWyborcza.Pl

Boris and Mateusz - Leon Neal/Getty Images

09:30 AM

Volodymyr Zelenksy thanks Cambridges for support

As my colleague Marcus Parekh reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their support amid the Russian invasion.

"Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that, at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens," President Zelensky tweeted.

"Good will triumph."

Conflict latest as missile strikes Kharkiv government building

09:18 AM

Boris Johnson touches down in Poland

Boris Johnson's flight arrived at Warsaw Chopin Airport in the last hour.

Mr Johnson was met by James Hughes, minister-counsellor and acting deputy head of mission at the British Embassy in Poland's capital.

The PM was then taken to meet Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish Prime Minister, with whom he will hold a press conference very shortly.

Boris Johnson stepping off the plane at Warsaw Chopin Airport - Leon Neal/Getty Images

09:08 AM

£3million campaign aims to curb violence against women

Priti Patel said that women must no longer bear the responsibility for keeping themselves safe on the street, writes Charles Hymas, as she launched her new strategy marking the anniversary of Sarah Everard’s murder.

The Home Secretary unveiled a multi-million pound publicity campaign that will urge people to report street harassment and other abuse of women whether by friends, relatives, work colleagues or strangers.

The campaign, launched by Priti Patel with national radio, online and press adverts, is part of the Government’s strategy to tackle violence against women and girls and will be branded under the tagline "enough".

Under the plan, violence against women and girls will be elevated to the same status as terrorism, forcing police to devote the necessary resources and capability, while ministers confirmed yesterday that they will introduce a specific new offence of street harassment "if there is a need".

Campaign to include street security overhaul

09:04 AM

Better ways to help than joining the frontline, says shadow defence secretary

Britons should not travel to Ukraine to fight as there are "better ways" to help its people, the shadow defence secretary warned this morning.

Liz Truss suggested on Sunday morning that the issue was "something people can make their own decision about", adding: "If people want to support that struggle, I would support them in doing that."

Pressed on the Foreign Secretary's comments, John Healey told Sky News: "I think there are better ways for Britain to help the Ukrainians resist this Russian invasion.

"The military support that we're putting in, the economic sanctions to isolate Russia, the support that's now needed for the prosecutor in the International Criminal Court to pursue Russian war crimes, and maintaining and building that Western unity that is going to be required to make sure that, even if (Vladimir) Putin succeeds in the short term with his overwhelming firepower in Ukraine, he fails in the long run."

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, also said on Monday there were "better ways" for Britons to show their support. Mr Healey's comments came as The Telegraph revealed the Army warned its soldiers not to go rogue and fight for fear of escalation (see 8.24am).

08:58 AM

Ben Marlow: City do-gooders must pick a side

BP’s decision to pull out of Russia is an overdue victory for good sense, writes Ben Marlow.

No western company should be assisting Putin’s illegal invasion and BP, with its $14billion stake in state-backed oil producer Rosneft, was effectively helping to fuel the Russian army and its tanks.



The chief executive, Bernard Looney, deserves some credit for grasping a nettle - albeit after a quiet word from HM Government - which will cost BP and its investors billions of pounds in lost profits and dividends.



Still, one can’t help but wonder whether the oil giant extracted something from ministers in return for abandoning an asset that accounted for roughly half its reserves and 30 per cent of annual production.



The world has changed dramatically in the last few days. Russia is now a pariah state and it is time to pick a side.

Ben Marlow: Russia issue must be top of boardroom agenda

08:30 AM

Why Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could prove disastrous for Russia

Roland Oliphant reported from Moscow for over a decade. Now The Telegraph’s Senior Foreign Correspondent, he’s in Ukraine, covering President Putin’s brutal invasion of the country.

He left Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, fearing a Russian siege. It has since been subject to Russian missile strikes killing dozens of people.

Speaking to Christopher Hope on this week’s Chopper’s Politics podcast, which you can listen to here, he tells us why Putin’s forces are "genuinely shocked" that they haven’t been welcomed with open arms by the Ukrainian people.

"They seem to have had this idea that all we’ve got to do is drive into a Russian-speaking city and we’re going to be welcomed with flowers and salt and bread… And it hasn’t happened."

08:24 AM

Exclusive: British Army warns its soldiers not to go rogue

The British Army will today warn soldiers not to travel to Ukraine to take up arms as it risks triggering a major escalation in the conflict, Camilla Turner, Dominic Nicholls and Tom Ough report.

The cautionary order comes after Downing Street rebuked Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, who said she "absolutely" supported British nationals fighting against the Russian invasion.

In a daily message to every soldier, seen by The Telegraph, known as a Part 1 Order, Sir Chris Tickell, the second in command of the army, will say on Tuesday: "There has been some recent media coverage relating to foreigners being welcomed into Ukraine to help fight against Russia.

"To be clear, as members of the British Army, you are not authorised to travel to Ukraine to support the ongoing conflict against Russia in any form, whether you are on leave or not. Please remain professional and focused on your duty and your team."

Read more: Fears of major escalation in conflict

08:20 AM

What's happening today?

Boris Johnson will visit Poland and Estonia today as a show of British solidarity with two Nato states that border Russia.

Meanwhile Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, is headed for Geneva where she will make a speech at the UN Human Rights Council.

She will say: "Putin is murdering Ukrainians indiscriminately. There is blood on his hands, not just of innocent Ukrainians but the men he sent to die... the world will not stand for it."

In the Commons, health questions take place from 11.30am before MPs consider Lords amendments to the National Insurance Contributions Bill and a motion goes through to approve the end of coronavirus self-isolation rules.

08:17 AM

Mastercard and Visa block Russian payments

Mastercard and Visa have blocked multiple financial institutions from their payment networks after the West rolled out tough new sanctions against Russia, writes James Warrington.

Mastercard did not say which institutions it had restricted, but said it would continue to work with regulators. Visa said it was taking action to ensure compliance with sanctions.

Both credit card companies also pledged a $2million (£1.5million) donation for humanitarian relief.

It comes after Ukrainian officials urged both Mastercard and Visa to halt transactions on credit and debit cards issued by Russian banks.

08:15 AM

'Her Majesty's Opposition stands with the Government'

The number of Labour MPs who had initially diverged from party policy was "marginal", the shadow defence secretary said.

Asked about the need for his party leader to order 11 MPs to withdraw their signatures from a Stop the War letter last week, John Healey said: "Sir Keir Starmer leads the party, he’s supported by people like me in the Shadow Cabinet

Keir Starmer ordered MPs including Diane Abbott and John McDonnell to remove their signatures from the Stop the War letter - PA Wire/House of Commons

"These Labour MPs who were tempted to support a different point of view and fall for some of Putin’s propaganda about Nato aggression have simply been marginal and they’ve withdrawn their support for that sort of statement.

"The really important thing is that Her Majesty’s Opposition stands with the UK Government."

08:08 AM

British anti-tank weapons are transforming the battlefield in Ukraine's favour

British-made anti-tank weapons, Turkish drones and even commercial satellites have helped Ukraine score a series of unexpected battlefield victories against Russia's massive army, writes Dominic Nicholls, our Defence and Security Editor.

Vladimir Putin’s forces have been stalled by ambushes and airstrikes as Ukraine's far inferior army utilises the array of foreign weaponry being channelled into the country from the West.

A Ukrainian serviceman fires an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation - Vadim Ghirda/AP

The bulk of Russian forces are still 30km north of Kyiv. The army has been slowed by Ukrainian forces defending Hostomel airfield, a key Russian objective for day one of the conflict.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence latest intelligence assessment said: "The Russian Armed Forces has, for the first time, been forced to acknowledge suffering casualties."

Ukrainains have been making good use of 2,000 Anglo-Swedish Next-generation Light Anti-tank Weapons sent by Britain. More weapons and aid from the UK are set to follow.

Analysis: Russian forces stalled by ambushes and airstrikes

08:04 AM

Russia finally kicked out of World Cup as part of global football ban

Russia was finally sent into the sporting abyss as Fifa threw them out of the World Cup amid a wholesale ban from international competition.

Football's world governing body agreed to the immediate suspension less than 24 hours after sparking global outrage by ruling Russia could continue to play in neutral colours.

Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic had all refused to face Russia in the upcoming World Cup qualifier play-offs - Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Following mounting pressure, Russia is now expelled from the upcoming World Cup play-off match next month and the women's European Championship this summer. Spartak Moscow have also been kicked out of the Europa League, meaning RB Leipzig qualify for the quarter-final stage.

European football leaders also announced it now had severed its estimated £40milllion-a-year sponsorship deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

Tom Morgan, Ben Bloom and Tom Garry have more

08:02 AM

'Misadventure' in Ukraine may deter Vladimir Putin from going further

Asked what will stop Vladimir Putin from attacking other countries with the same nuclear threat he has already used and the absence of any Nato troops in Ukraine, Dominic Raab claimed his aggression in Ukraine had turned into "a much, much more perilous misadventure for Putin than I think he realised".

Mr Raab pointed to the "demoralising effect" on Russian forces, some of whom are young conscripts, while the will of the Ukrainian people had been steeled further.

"That is how we will make sure Putin fails in Ukraine," he told Sky.

"Some of these very brutal tactics that we’re seeing being reported, with the harrowing pictures that we will see on our TV screens and in the newspapers, I think we’re being very clear that those that engage in war crimes will be held to account.”

07:57 AM

Britain needs stamina to defend Ukraine 'for the long haul', says Dominic Raab

Britain must commit to defending Ukraine "for the long haul", the Deputy Prime Minister said this morning.

"If you look at the short-term consequences, it is having the effect that we want and it is turning into a very, very difficult campaign for Putin," Mr Raab told Sky News.

Ukrainian forces have put up a fierce resistance to the Russian invasion - Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty

He said that while warnings the invasion would prove "disastrous" for Russia had been vindicated, "I do think we’ll need to have the stamina to be in this for the long haul... This has not been the walk in the park that [Putin] expected, either in terms of Ukrainian resistance or the effectiveness of his own tactics.

"So all these things will slow him down and, we hope, change the calculus and get him to step back. We do this with our partners and we are willing to be in this for the long haul because I suspect notwithstanding the initial stuttering, Putin will seek to respond in evermore heavy-handed ways.”

07:53 AM

Good morning

Vladimir Putin's tactics in Ukraine will become "even more barbaric" amid resistance to Russian military efforts, Dominic Raab has warned.

Here is the front page of your Daily Telegraph: