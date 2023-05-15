Rishi Sunak latest news: Jacob Rees-Mogg criticises PM over 'pathetically unambitious' Brexit plans

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, is pictured addressing a National Conservatism conference in Westminster this morning - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

Jacob Rees-Mogg has criticised Rishi Sunak for scaling back post-Brexit plans to scrap EU laws as he claimed the Government's approach was "pathetically unambitious".

The Government had pledged to complete the axing of thousands of regulations which apply in the UK by the end of the year but the overhaul has been watered down, sparking a furious backlash among Tory Brexiteers.

Some 600 laws will now be revoked by the end of the year rather than the 4,000 which had been originally pledged.

Mr Rees-Mogg told a National Conservatism conference in Westminster this morning: "These reforms are so pathetically unambitious. We are removing things that are merely otiose, and would have been dropping off by the sunset, which was the whole point of a sunset in the first place. But the opportunity for the country is supply side reforms."

He accused Mr Sunak of a "surrender to the blob" which "risks exposing the Government to ridicule, ridicule particularly to the action he has taken".

The Government last week defended the change, insisting it was taking a "pragmatic and balanced approach" to removing and reforming EU red tape.

01:00 PM

Suella Braverman comments on cutting net migration are in line with Government approach, says No10

Downing Street said Suella Braverman’s expected comments this afternoon on cutting net migration are in line with the Government’s approach.

The Home Secretary will use a speech at a National Conservatism conference to demand Rishi Sunak deliver the Tory manifesto promise to reduce net migration so that Britain does not forget how to "do things for ourselves".

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: "She continues to represent the UK Government views on all issues relating to the Home Office, as you would expect."

The spokesman added: "We want to see employers make long-term investments in the UK domestic workforce instead of relying on overseas labour as part of building a high-wage and high-skilled economy and we are supporting those industries in doing that."

The 2019 Tory manifesto pledged that "overall numbers will come down". But asked about what level the numbers would come down from, the spokesman said at lunchtime: "I don’t think we’ve set out a baseline."

12:39 PM

No10: 'No plans' to donate Typhoons or F-35s to Ukraine as Kyiv wants F-16s

Downing Street said there are "no plans" to supply Ukraine with the Typhoon or F-35 fighter jets currently operated by the UK armed forces.

The Ukrainian government has identified the more widely-used F-16 as its Western fighter plane of choice as it pushes for the aircraft to be donated.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman told reporters at lunchtime: "The Ukrainian government has made the decision to train their pilots on F-16 jets, that’s a decision for them.

"Obviously, I believe, they are in discussions with other countries who use those jets and we are working with those countries."

12:34 PM

Michael Gove: Speed up house building or I’ll remove planning powers

Michael Gove has threatened to strip planning approval powers from the Peak District National Park Authority and nine councils in a bid to speed up house building.

The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary wrote letters to the bodies’ chief executives after they were found to be repeatedly falling short of targets for making decisions on planning applications.

Mr Gove warned that decision-making powers would be removed and given to the UK-wide Planning Inspectorate unless tangible improvements were seen by June.

12:03 PM

UK training for Ukrainian pilots to fly western fighter jets to start 'relatively soon', says PM

Rishi Sunak said the UK will be ready to help train Ukrainian pilots to use Western fighter jets "relatively soon" but that helping to supply the planes was "not a straightforward thing".

Speaking to broadcasters following talks with Volodymyr Zelensky at Chequers, the Prime Minister said: "We are going to be a key part of the coalition of countries that provides that support to Volodymyr and Ukraine.

"It is not a straightforward thing as Volodymyr and I have been discussing to build up that fighter combat aircraft capability. It’s not just the provision of planes its also the training of pilots and all the logistics that go alongside that and the UK can play a big part in that.

"One thing we will be doing starting actually relatively soon is training of Ukrainian pilots and that’s something we’ve discussed today and we’re ready to implement those plans in relatively short order."

11:55 AM

Zelensky focused on fighter jet asks during talks with Sunak

Volodymyr Zelensky said he discussed the issue of western fighter jets with Rishi Sunak in their talks at Chequers this morning and that he was anticipating "very important decisions" to be made soon.

The Ukrainian President told broadcasters following the meeting: "Today we spoke about the jets. Very important topic for us because we can’t control the sky."

Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelensky smile as they walk around the Chequers estate in Buckinghamshire this morning - Shutterstock

He said Ukraine and the UK were "real partners", with Mr Sunak knowing details of developments on the battlefield.

Mr Zelensky said: "We want to create this jets coalition and I’m very positive with it. We spoke about it and I see that in the closest time you will hear some, I think very important decisions but we have to work a little bit more on it."

11:53 AM

PM and Zelensky discussed long term security arrangements for Ukraine

Rishi Sunak said he discussed "long-term" security arrangements from allied countries for Ukraine to protect itself against "future Russian aggression" in his meeting with the country’s leader.

Speaking to broadcasters following his talks with Volodymyr Zelensky at Chequers, the Prime Minister said: "Another topic of conversation we’ve had today is about the security arrangements we should put in place among allied countries for Ukraine for the long term to ensure it can defend itself and provide effective deterrence against future Russian aggression."

11:32 AM

PM has 'surrendered to the blob' on scrapping EU laws, claims Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg accused Rishi Sunak of "surrendering to the blob" after the Government watered down a post-Brexit promise to scrap EU laws (see the post below at 11.15).

Addressing a National Conservatism conference in Westminster, the former business secretary and leading Brexiteer, said: "Rishi Sunak made a specific promise to scrap thousands of EU laws in a specific video with a shredder working overtime. He's broken that promise, which is very unfortunate because one of his virtues is his trustworthiness.

"And his surrender to the blob risks exposing the Government to ridicule, ridicule particularly to the action he has taken. It also risks making us poorer.

"Because restoring economic growth is vital. Resolving our constitutional settlement is the way to get to prosperity, and it won't be if the governing philosophy of the Conservatives in power is simply taking official advice."

11:15 AM

Jacob Rees-Mogg criticises Rishi Sunak over 'pathetically unambitious' axing of EU laws

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, has slammed the Government’s decision to scale back post-Brexit plans to scrap EU laws.

The Government had pledged to complete the axing of thousands of regulations by the end of the year but the overhaul has now been watered down.

Some 600 laws will now be revoked rather than the 4,000 which had been originally pledged in a U-turn which has sparked a furious backlash among Tory Eurosceptics.

Mr Rees-Mogg told a National Conservatism conference in Westminster this morning: "These reforms are so pathetically unambitious. We are removing things that are merely otiose, and would have been dropping off by the sunset, which was the whole point of a sunset in the first place. But the opportunity for the country is supply side reforms."

10:46 AM

Starmer tells Braverman to cancel migration speech and 'get back to the office'

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, is due to address a National Conservatism conference in Westminster this afternoon when she will demand that Rishi Sunak deliver the Tory manifesto promise to reduce net migration so that Britain does not forget how to "do things for ourselves" (you can read the full story here).

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said this morning that Ms Braverman should cancel the speech, "get back to the office" and solve the problems with the UK's asylum system.

He told LBC Radio: "Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, is today making a speech about what she thinks ought to happen on immigration. She is the Home Secretary.

"They’ve been in power for 13 years. This is like [Mikel] Arteta [the Arsenal manager]… doing a speech this afternoon on what Arsenal ought to do."

Sir Keir added: "This is pathetic. I’d say to the Home Secretary: Stop the speech, cancel that, get back to the office and sort out the processing of these claims."

10:32 AM

Tory MP claims 'cultural Marxism' is 'destroying our children's souls'

A Conservative MP has claimed "cultural Marxism" is "destroying our children’s souls".

Miriam Cates told the National Conservatism conference in Westminster that young people would not have children if they did not have "hope for the future".

She said: "That hope is sadly diminishing in so many of our young people today, because liberal individualism has proven to be completely powerless to resist the cultural Marxism that is systematically destroying our children’s souls.

"When culture, schools and universities openly teach that our country is racist, our heroes are villains, humanity is killing the Earth, you are what you desire, diversity is theology, boundaries are tyranny and self-restraint is oppression, is it any wonder that mental health conditions, self-harm and suicide, and epidemic levels of anxiety and confusion characterise the emerging generation?"

She added: "We must end the indoctrination of our children with destructive and narcissistic ideologies, instead protecting childhood, training children in the timeless virtues and teaching them how to love our country."

10:28 AM

Falling birth rate bigger risk to West than Russia or China, claims Tory MP

Britain's falling birth rate is a bigger risk to the West than Russia, China or climate change, a Tory MP has claimed.

Miriam Cates, who represents the Red Wall seat of Penistone and Stocksbridge, told the first day of the National Conservatism conference in London that the declining birth rate is the "one overarching threat to British conservatism and the whole of western society".

She said: "It’s not climate change, it’s not Russia or China or Iran. It’s not the neo-Marxist ideology that has so weakened our institutions. No, there is one critical outcome that liberal individualism has failed to deliver and that is babies."

Ms Cates went on to blame "recklessly liberal" immigration policies for a shortage of good family homes, and criticised society for failing to "value" motherhood and paternity.

10:23 AM

Stage invasion briefly disrupts Rees-Mogg speech at National Conservatism conference

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s keynote address at a National Conservatism conference in London was briefly disrupted by a stage invasion this morning, writes Dominic Penna, The Telegraph’s political reporter, who is at the venue.

A man briefly got up onto the stage and grabbed the microphone from Mr Rees-Mogg.

He said: "Ladies and gentlemen, you're very nice people and I'm sure you are fantastic. I'd like to draw your attention to a few characteristics of fascism…"

A protester interrupts Jacob Rees-Mogg's keynote address at a National Conservatism conference in London this morning - Jeremy Selwyn/Selwyn Pics

The man was subsequently led away by security as the audience laughed and cheered.

Mr Rees-Mogg said national conservatism was about free speech "so he can have his national loony convention next week".

10:14 AM

Shift to proportional representation not a 'priority' for Labour government, says Starmer

Changing the UK voting system at general elections to proportional representation will not be a "priority" for a Labour government, Sir Keir Starmer said this morning - but he did not entirely rule the move out.

Asked if proportional representation was going into the mix of Labour's consideration of potential voting changes, Sir Keir said: "Not really. To be fair, there is a lot of people in my party who think very strongly, there is a fierce debate. Again, in Wales and Scotland you have got versions of PR but I have been very clear, I think we are going to inherit a real mess if we are privileged enough to come into power.

"I know that means an incoming Labour government needs to be laser focused on fixing the things that need fixing and PR isn’t one of my priorities."

09:58 AM

Zelensky thanks UK for continued support amid ongoing Russian invasion

Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the UK for the support shown to Ukraine since the Russian invasion as he said he and Rishi Sunak would "discuss very important issues" during talks at Chequers today.

Speaking to Mr Sunak in front of broadcast cameras this morning, Mr Zelensky said: "Your support is already a lot for us, you did a lot – you, your government and His Majesty the King and of course your people, your society.

"We are thankful from all our hearts, from Ukrainians, from our soldiers, we are thankful. It is a privilege to be here."

09:53 AM

Sunak compares Zelensky to Sir Winston Churchill

Rishi Sunak compared Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine's fight against Russia to Sir Winston Churchill and the UK during World War Two as he welcomed him to Chequers.

Speaking to the Ukrainian President in front of broadcast cameras, the Prime Minister said: "You are actually the first foreign leader that I have had the privilege of welcoming here as Prime Minister and there is a lot of great history here.

"In fact this room that we are standing in, Winston Churchill made many of his famous speeches in World War Two from this room and in the same way today your leadership, your country's bravery and fortitude are an inspiration to us all.

" I look forward to us discussing what more we can do to support you and your country."

Rishi Sunak welcomes Volodymyr Zelensky to Chequers this morning - Carl Court /Getty Images Europe

09:48 AM

Pictured: All smiles as Rishi Sunak welcomes Volodymyr Zelensky to Chequers

Rishi Sunak welcomes Volodymyr Zelensky to Chequers in Buckinghamshire

09:43 AM

Handing vote to 16 and 17-year-olds 'not such an outlandish idea', says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said handing the vote to 16 and 17-year-olds is "not such an outlandish idea".

The Labour leader told LBC Radio: "They can have babies, they can work, they can join the army, so there are big things you can do at 16 and 17 and, again, it is not such an outlandish idea. In Wales it already happens, in Scotland it already happens. So again, we are looking at voting."

He added: "These are some of the ideas that are going into the mix but they are not policy. We are just looking at them."

09:38 AM

'It just doesn’t pass the common sense test for me'

Sir Keir Starmer said the fact that an EU citizen who has lived in the UK for 30 years cannot vote at a general election "doesn't pass the common sense test for me".

He told LBC Radio: "Let’s just take someone who has been here for 30 years, has literally put down their roots here… this is their country, this is where they live, this is where they contribute.

"I think it is very hard to say well, you should really be voting back in your country of origin where you haven’t been living for 30 years. Actually it just doesn’t pass the common sense test for me."

09:24 AM

Zelensky arrives at Chequers for talks with Sunak

Volodymyr Zelensky , the President of Ukraine, has now arrived at Chequers to hold talks with Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mr Zelensky and they posed for photographs before walking away.

09:23 AM

Starmer: 'Feels wrong' that EU citizens settled in UK cannot vote at general election

Sir Keir Starmer said it "feels wrong" that EU citizens who have lived in the UK for many years are not currently allowed to vote in general elections.

Asked to make the case for giving the vote to settled migrants, the Labour leader told LBC Radio: "The thinking behind it is that if someone has been here say 10, 20, 30 years, contributing to this economy, part of our community, they ought to be able to vote.

"Let me bring it alive, I have obviously knocked on a lot of doors in the last few years and you go to doors sometimes in a general election and you are met with someone who says ‘look, I am an EU citizen, I have been living here for 30 years, I am married to a Brit, my kids were raised and brought up here, they are now working in the UK, I am even working in lots of community projects etc, but I can’t vote’.

"I think that feels wrong and something ought to be done about it."

09:16 AM

Sir Keir Starmer rejects claims Labour is planning to reverse Brexit

Sir Keir Starmer has rejected claims that he is trying to drag the UK back into the EU with a Labour plan to hand the vote to millions of EU citizens (you can read the original story here).

The voting policy is being considered by Labour and Greg Hands, the Conservative Party chairman, argued Labour was "laying the groundwork to drag the UK back into the EU by stealth".

But Sir Keir told LBC Radio this morning: "The first thing is there is no plan to reverse Brexit. I don’t know how many times I have said there is no case for going back in, we are going to make Brexit work and that is our absolutely firm position."

He added: "This is the fact that we are looking at some of the voting issues and looking at is the operative word, there is no settled policy here."

08:45 AM

Senior Tory MP refuses to say if Sunak should lead Tories into next election

Sir John Redwood, a senior Tory MP, has refused to say whether Rishi Sunak should lead the Tories into the next general election.

Asked if he agreed that Mr Sunak will, and should, fight the next election as leader, the former Cabinet minister said: "I agree that the argument at the moment is about what we do now, immediately. Most of us just want to govern the country well or help those who govern the country well to do so and we think policy needs to change.

"So the focus is all on policy, not on people."

Asked if it would become about people if the policies do not change, Sir John told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "The current focus is on policy and I am an optimist. I think this Government could do well, it could make changes for the better, I and my colleagues are desperate for it to do so.

"It needs to make some big changes on its attitude towards Brexit, on its attitude towards economic growth and on its attitude towards migration."

08:20 AM

Braverman challenges Sunak to cut ‘unsustainable’ net migration

Suella Braverman will demand that Rishi Sunak deliver the Tory manifesto promise to reduce net migration so that Britain does not forget how to "do things for ourselves".

The Home Secretary will use a speech at the National Conservatism Conference this afternoon to argue that "it’s not xenophobic to say that mass and rapid migration is unsustainable" amid a Cabinet split over the scale of immigration since the Brexit vote.

The Tories made a manifesto pledge in 2019 to bring down overall numbers, but the official figures are expected to show net migration close to 700,000 within weeks, with analysis suggesting that it could top one million this year.

07:59 AM

Zelensky visit comes ahead of big diplomatic week for Rishi Sunak

Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the UK today comes ahead of a crunch week of international diplomacy for Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister is due to attend a Council of Europe summit in Iceland on Tuesday and Wednesday before travelling to a G7 summit in Japan this weekend.

Mr Zelensky is also due to attend the Council of Europe summit virtually.

Downing Street said Mr Sunak will "use these gatherings to push for sustained international support for Ukraine, both in terms of military aid and long-term security assurances".

07:49 AM

PM: Ukraine facing 'crucial moment' and allies 'must not let them down'

Rishi Sunak said today's meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky at Chequers comes at a "crucial moment in Ukraine's resistance" and the country's allies "must not let them down".

The Prime Minister said: "This is a crucial moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke. They need the sustained support of the international community to defend against the barrage of unrelenting and indiscriminate attacks that have been their daily reality for over a year.

"We must not let them down. The frontlines of Putin’s war of aggression may be in Ukraine but the fault lines stretch all over the world. It is in all our interest to ensure Ukraine succeeds and Putin’s barbarism is not rewarded.

"That is why the UK is sustaining our support to Ukraine – from tanks to training, ammunition to armoured vehicles. And this message of solidarity will ring loud in all my meetings with fellow world leaders in the days ahead."

07:47 AM

Sunak to announce new UK donation of long-range attack drones to Ukraine

Rishi Sunak will today confirm the UK is donating hundreds of air defence missiles and more unmanned aerial systems to Ukraine as he holds talks with Volodymyr Zelensky.

The latest donation, which comes just days after the UK announced it was giving Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kyiv, will include hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of more than 200km.

Downing Street said these weapons "will all be delivered over the coming months as Ukraine prepares to intensify its resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion".

Mr Sunak will discuss with Mr Zelensky what further support Ukraine needs in the coming months as it prepares for an intensified period of military activity.

07:40 AM

No10: Rishi Sunak will welcome Zelensky to Chequers

Rishi Sunak will welcome Volodymyr Zelensky to Chequers, the Prime Minister's grace and favour home in Buckinghamshire, for talks today, No10 has just announced.

Mr Zelensky will be the first world leader that Mr Sunak has hosted at the residence.

Downing Street said the Ukrainian President had already arrived in the UK.

07:37 AM

Visit to London continues whistle-stop tour of western Europe for Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has engaged in a whistle stop tour of western Europe in recent days as he looks to bolster support for Ukraine as it continues to fight back against the Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian President held talks in Rome, Italy, and then in Berlin, Germany on Saturday before heading to Paris, France yesterday.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky meets French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Presidential Palace on May 14 - Christian Liewig/Corbis News

The visit to the UK today comes after Rishi Sunak and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced the Government had agreed to donate long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles after continued Russian attacks.

It also comes after the UK hosted the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine on Saturday.

07:23 AM

Volodymyr Zelensky to hold talks with Rishi Sunak in London today

Volodymyr Zelensky has announced a surprised visit to London today to hold "substantive negotiations" with Rishi Sunak.

The Ukrainian President said that the UK "is a leader" in helping the country to expand its ground and air military capabilities and "this cooperation will continue today".

Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2023

Mr Zelensky tweeted: "Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today.

"I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations."

