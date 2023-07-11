Politics latest news: Voters trust Starmer over Sunak on economy and foreign policy

Rishi Sunak walking across the tarmac at Stansted to board his plane to the Nato summit - Paul Ellis/PA Wire

Voters trust Sir Keir Starmer over Rishi Sunak on all leadership qualities including the economy and foreign policy, new polling has shown.

Sir Keir leads Mr Sunak across every one of the 17 characteristics polled Redfield & Wilton including “can build a strong economy”, where he leads by 39 per cent to 32 per cent.

The Labour leader also trumps the Prime Minister on “works well with foreign leaders”, a metric Mr Sunak had led on as recently as June 26. Sir Keir is now out in front by five percentage points, with his biggest leads (16 percentage points) on “can bring British people together” and “cares about people like me”.

Figures from the poll also show Mr Sunak’s rating has sunk to its joint-lowest score nationally since February 26. He is now on minus 16 points, having started his premiership in positive territory.

It came as The Telegraph revealed Mr Sunak is considering reshuffling his Cabinet in September rather than later this month after senior ministers pushed for a delay.

09:17 AM BST

Mel Stride confirms inflation target 5.35 per cent

Mel Stride has confirmed the Government’s “halve inflation” target refers to a figure of 5.35 per cent.

The Work and Pensions Secretary told Times Radio: “It was 10.7 percent at the time that the pledge was made. So half of that will be 5.35 percent would be my interpretation of that.”

08:55 AM BST

‘I’d rather walk over broken glass’: The key women abandoning the Tories

In the run-up to every general election, a certain breed of voter is identified as being critical to the success of the winning party, writes Camilla Tominey.

For Tony Blair, it was “Mondeo Man”, David Cameron had “Worcester woman”, and for Theresa May it was seemingly “Brenda from Bristol”, whose “not another one” reaction to the 2017 election appeared to speak for an entire electorate.

Gina Broadhurst says there is little the Conservative Party can do to change her mind - Jeff Gilbert

With the Tories trailing Labour in the polls by more than 20 points, Rishi Sunak faces an uphill task in persuading 2019 Conservative voters to fall back in love with a party that saw off two prime ministers in the space of two months and now stands on the precipice of electoral oblivion.

Today, data suggests that if the Prime Minister is to stand any chance of success then he must woo middle-aged women who, according to strategists, will hold the most sway at the ballot box come 2024.

Analysis: If Sunak loses Tory women, he’s finished

08:46 AM BST

Mel Stride suggests MPs should not name BBC presenter in Parliament

Mel Stride said he would not use parliamentary privilege to name the BBC presenter at the heart of allegations about payments for sexually explicit images, amid reports some MPs are threatening to do so.

The Work and Pensions Secretary told LBC radio: “I think everybody has to take their own decision on this one.

“I can only tell you what I would do, which is that I would not be naming anybody in the House of Commons.

“Parliamentary privilege is a very special and privileged thing and it should be used very, very sparingly.

“My own view is that, regarding the BBC situation, not enough is known yet by the outside world of absolutely what has been going on here.

“And until we know all the facts, and we won’t know I think until this whole matter is concluded, I think it would be wrong to prejudge things and jump to conclusions that people should be named or otherwise.”

08:29 AM BST

Labour and Lib Dems attack 'dismal' economic record

Opposition parties have accused the Government of “dismal” handling of the economy in the wake of today’s new data.

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow work and pensions secretary, noted Britain is the only G7 country which has a lower employment rate than before the pandemic.

“These figures are another dismal reflection of the Tories’ mismanagement of the economy over the last 13 years.”

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesman, urged the Conservatives to “do more to get a grip on the economy that they’ve left in tatters”.

“We finally need to see a proper plan from ministers to ease the cost-of-living crisis and grow the economy,” she said. “That means action to tackle the soaring price of food, mortgage bills and energy costs.”

08:25 AM BST

Jeremy Hunt: Labour market reforms will fuel growth

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, has responded to this morning’s economic figures, which show that unemployment rose as pay growth reached a record level.

“Our jobs market is strong with unemployment low by historical standards,” Mr Hunt said.

“But we still have around one million job vacancies, pushing up inflation even further.

“Our labour market reforms - including expanding free childcare next year - will help to build the high-wage, high-growth, low-inflation economy we all want to see.”

08:24 AM BST

'Keir Starmer isn’t the new Blair: he’s Labour’s answer to David Cameron'

History doesn’t repeat itself but it rhymes, so they say, writes Sherelle Jacobs. Yet sometimes this is just a trick of the ear – the faded echo of a moment lost in time. Still, the centre-curious are straining to hear the same mood music as that which preceded Tony Blair’s historic victory in 1997.

True, there is the same low roar of an approaching tsunami in the Tory camp that can no longer be dismissed as a passing train. Meanwhile, a cling-film wrapped Opposition is once more shuffling and squeaking toward final victory. There is more than a touch of déjà vu in the Labour camp’s militant ban on “complacency”; so too its freshly laminated negative spending pledges, intended to reassure the middle classes.

'In a bleak reversal of the Blairite promise, things can only get worse,' writes Sherelle Jacobs - Labour Party

Even so, it is premature to consider this a repeat event. For one, Keir Starmer’s distinct lack of New Labourish reforming grit is on the brink of being rumbled. While he may have quietly crushed the Corbynites, he is flailing in the face of a new green anti-growth coalition that is determined to slow choke urban capitalism by erecting low-traffic neighbourhoods and terminate North Sea oil exploration.

Naturally, weak conviction works both ways; the prospective PM has also watered down his £28 billion flagship green policy amid scrutiny over costs.

Sherelle Jacobs: Starmer will revert to the perilous socialist playbook

08:21 AM BST

Stride: We can get illegal immigration down with 'right result' on Rwanda

Pressed on illegal immigration numbers no longer being down compared to last year, Mel Stride insisted the Government had to use a “number of measures” to smash trafficking gangs taking money from those crossing the Channel.

Referring to the reduced number of Albanian arrivals, the Work and Pensions Secretary said numbers would fall by year-on-year by the end of this year “if we can get the right result on the Rwanda arrangement and get that going”.

Mr Stride seemed unfazed about amendments to the Illegal Migration Bill (see 8.13am), arguing it was “the nature of these kind of complex bills”.

08:13 AM BST

More than 10,000 migrants to be spared deportation to Rwanda

More than 10,000 Channel migrants will be spared automatic deportation to Rwanda under concessions designed to save Suella Braverman’s flagship illegal migration legislation.

The Home Secretary has abandoned plans to apply the new powers of automatic detention and deportation to any migrant who arrived after March 7, the date when her Illegal Migration Bill was presented to Parliament.

Instead, the powers will only come into force once the Bill has passed through all its Parliamentary stages and been granted Royal Assent, which ministers hope will be later this summer.

Ministers wanted the legislation to be retrospective as a deterrent to small boat crossings over the spring and summer, and to prevent a surge in migrants seeking to beat the Bill’s later implementation deadline.

Charles Hymas, our Home Affairs Editor, has the story

08:02 AM BST

Mel Stride: We must control wage growth when possible

Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, has insisted ministers must control public sector pay amid high wage growth this morning.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “What is really important is just as the Bank of England is doing its bit on the monetary side with interest rates, the Government does the right thing with fiscal policy and that does mean leaning into controlling wage growth when possible, principally in the public sector..

“And the importance of that is really clear, because inflation is something that impoverishes everyone, it particularly hits those least well off, and we’re absolutely determined to continue to bear down on it and actually meet the Prime Minister’s target of halving the level of inflation by the end of this year.”

Asked if he still believed that was possible, Mr Stride replied: “Yes I do, and in fact if you look at most of the forecasters and I know this is a rapidly evolving and changing situation that we’re in, if you look at those forecasters they all suggest that is where we will get to. But it’s not going to be easy...

“We [need to] do what my department is doing, which is to increase the labour supply, and we’ve seen more of that in the figures this morning, particularly getting economic inactivity down.”

07:56 AM BST

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Reporter, guiding you through today’s events in Westminster.

Voters trust Sir Keir Starmer over Rishi Sunak on all leadership qualities including the economy and foreign policy, according to polling published overnight by Redfield & Wilton Strategies.

Sir Keir leads Mr Sunak across every one of the 17 characteristics polled by the firm including “can build a strong economy”, on which he leads by 39 per cent to 32 per cent.

The figures come amid a backlash from some of the Prime Minister’s backbenchers over the Government’s current direction of travel on the economy and tax and spend.

