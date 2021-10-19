Politics latest news: Winter lockdown ruled out by minister despite his 'concerns' over slow booster rollout

A winter lockdown has been ruled out by the Business Secretary despite his "concerns" over a slow booster rollout.

The NHS Confederation last night urged the Government to introduce its 'Plan B' strategy, which would involve measures such as mandatory face coverings and a return to working from home.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, said the Government was "concerned" about the slow uptake of booster jabs in light of rising Covid cases.

But ruling out further lockdowns, Mr Kwarteng said that ministers "don't want to go back into further restrictions" and noted there were no vaccines this time last year.

"I think the conversation about restrictions on travel, restrictions on more lockdowns is completely unhelpful," he told Sky News. "The vaccine has changed our total approach to this and has given us a measure of security that is very important. I would rule [lockdowns] out.

"As the Health Secretary said it’s something we’re going to have to live with and I think we are managing the situation."

A total of 43,738 positive tests were recorded yesterday, a 16 per cent week-on-week increase. A further 223 deaths were registered, the highest single-day reported figure since March.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

12:00 PM

'This Parliament is the poorer for his loss'

Theresa May, the former Prime Minister, described working alongside James Brokenshire as "an enormous privilege", firstly in the Home Office before he became Northern Ireland Minister and Mrs May entered Downing Street.

"James was a remarkable man. He was an outstanding minister, a great constituency Member of Parliament and a true friend. Words have been used by others such as 'diligent', 'hardworking' and he was both of those. As minister he was assiduous in dealing with the briefs he read, he was thoughtful in his consideration of the issues and careful in his decision-making. That is what you want from a Government minister.

Story continues

The country is poorer for the loss of James Brokenshire, Theresa May has said - Carl Court/Getty Images

"He gave his time and effort because he understood the importance of the decisions he was making. He cared about people and he cared about the work he was doing. And that came through in all the decisions he made.

"He was a true friend [and] great fun... He was also a loving family man. I remember when he had been first diagnosed with his lung cancer. His first thought to me was about the impact it would have on Cathy and the family. He gave dedicated public service to this country. The Government is the poorer for his loss, this Parliament is the poorer for his loss and this country is the poorer for his loss."

11:46 AM

Johnson and Starmer pay tribute to James Brokenshire

Boris Johnson praised James Brokenshire's work in looking to dispel the stigma and myths around lung cancer.

"James was a gentleman politician," Mr Johnson said before quoting Theresa May's tribute to their colleague.

Sir Keir Starmer revealed that when he was appointed as the shadow immigration minister in 2015, Mr Brokenshire "[reached] out across the divide to provide helpful pointers".

"In one of my first outings I almost made my cue to make my argument," Sir Keir said. "But James was far too decent for that, he wouldn't take advantage. He went out of his way to make sure that I was heard, but that I was heard with respect. That was the character that was James.

"From that day in 2015, we forged a friendship that lasted until his untimely death. Anyone who got to know James, who worked with him or against him, ended up respecting him and liking him, and willing him to pull through."

Sir Peter Bottomley said Mr Brokenshire's memory could be honoured by ensuring that fire safety costs are not passed on to leaseholders.

11:41 AM

'An astute politician, of rare ability'

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House, led tributes to James Brokenshire's "immense" contribution during his 16 years in Parliament.

Mr Brokenshire, a Conservative MP and the former Northern Ireland Secretary, died aged 53 on October 8 after he was diagnosed with lung cancer just over three years ago.

"I will always remember James for his positivity, his good sense of humour and being one of the most friendly, thoughtful and well-liked members of the House of Commons," he said. "His passing is a profound loss to us."

Conservative MP and Ex-Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire - Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto/Getty

Boris Johnson hailed his "unflappable, earnest and sincere" colleague, and said he would have been delighted to know that his birthplace of Southend will now be granted city status.

"It was James's diligence, composure and experience as a lawyer - steeped in the art of negotiating last-minute deals - that proved so valuable to the Government. The fact he improved his reputation in each post shows that we've lost an astute politician, of rare ability."

11:34 AM

More than 600 attacks on NHS staff in one Trust during pandemic

Colleen Fletcher, the Labour MP for Coventry North East, said her local NHS Trust has dealt with more than 600 attacks on its staff during the pandemic.

"Staff in the hospital's A&E department are now wearing body cameras," she said. "It simply isn't right that doctors and nurses should have to go to such lengths just to feel safe at work."

She asked Mr Johnson to join her "in condemning such abhorrent attacks, and set out the steps he will take to protect our NHS heroes".

The Prime Minister "particularly" condemned attacks on NHS staff, and said he had already toughened sentences for those who attacked those on the frontline.

11:25 AM

Lost for words

The SNP's Ian Blackford - who has lost his voice - described Cop26 as "the last chance" to stop climate change in its tracks and reduce the damage done.

He said it was a "devastating blow" to have Scotland's clusters bid around carbon capture rejected by ministers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated the people of Scotland on their efforts, but Mr Blackford was being "far too gloomy" about the prospects of the Acorn Project - which has been selected as a reserve cluster.

Boris Johnson told Ian Blackford to be less gloomy during today's PMQs - Reuters

In his subsequent question, Anthony Mangnall quips Mr Blackford is "the new quiet man of British politics".

11:21 AM

Covid press briefing at Downing Street today

The Health Secretary Sajid Javid will front a coronavirus press briefing at Downing Street today, writes Gareth Davies.

It will be at 5pm, and you can follow it live here later this afternoon.

It has not yet been announced who will flank him at the press conference.

It comes as NHS leaders urged ministers to press ahead with Plan B restrictions, which could mean the reintroduction of mandatory face masks, working from home and banning indoor gatherings.

11:21 AM

Closing anonymous accounts would not have saved Sir David Amess, says Starmer

"Closing down anonymous accounts would not have prevented the murder of Jo Cox, nor of PC Keith Palmer," Sir Keir told the Commons.

"Although we don't know the full circumstances surrounding his death, nor would it have saved Sir David. If we're to get serious about stopping online spaces between safe spaces for terrorists."

He said "arrogant, unaccountable" social media companies must take responsibility they publish, as he called on the Prime Minister to work on a cross-party basis to tackle violent extremism and its enablers "together".

Boris Johnson said he was delighted to commit to tackle online harms and extremism alongside Sir Keir.

"I must say that what I think the whole country and whole House to see, in addition, is a commitment by the Labour Party in future to support measures not to allow the early release of those terrorists and those who are convicted of those offences from prison. To hear that from the Labour Party would be a fine thing."

11:18 AM

'Things are getting worse, not better'

Boris Johnson promised convicted terrorists will not be allowed early release from prison, as he noted that Labour opposed it.

"After the week we've just had, I really don't want to descend to that kind of knockabout," Sir Keir replied.

"Either we take this seriously - and I'm taking my lead from those on the opposite benches on Monday - or we do a disservice to those we pay tribute to. There are clearly problems with the Government's counter-extremism strategy. Internet users are increasingly likely to come across extremist content online.

Sir Keir Starmer challenged the Prime Minister on the worsening lone terror attacks - Parliament TV

"The Government's own independent review said there is no evidence [Prevent] is effective and we've seen a spate of lone attack killings with the perpetrator inevitably radicalised online. At the moment things are getting worse not better - so what urgent plans does the Prime Minister have to fix these problems?"

Mr Johnson said he was in favour of "collegiate and cooperative" collaboration between parties, and said it would be a "fine thing" if Labour withdrew its planned opposition to stop the early release of violent criminals.

"We will continue to do everything we can to strengthen our counterterrorism opposition and support all those who are involved in keeping us safe."

11:13 AM

'Criminal sanctions with tough sentences' for those who allow online hate, pledges PM

Sir Keir Starmer said that as the House paid tribute to Sir David on Monday, users of Telegram could access videos of murders, extremist content, and death threats towards politicians.

He asked why such companies would not face criminal sanctions under the current draft legislation, to which Mr Johnson said he would "come down hard on people who allow dangerous and extremist content on the internet".

Mr Johnson praised Sir Keir for taking a "tough new line" on the issue, as the Labour leader again called for criminal sanctions.

Boris Johnson speaks during PMQs - Parliament TV

"It is frankly beyond belief that 40 hours of hateful content from Anjem Choudary could easily be accessed online," he said. "We don't need to delay, so in the collaborative spirit we saw in this House on Monday will the Prime Minister commit to taking this away, looking at it again and working with all of us to strengthen our proposed legislation?"

Mr Johnson responded there will be "criminal sanctions, with tough sentences" for those responsible for allowing extremist content online.

11:09 AM

Johnson and Starmer in agreement on Online Harms Bill

Sir Keir Starmer thanked the entire Commons for its decorum in the tributes to Sir David Amess on Monday.

"We saw the best of this House and I want to see if we can use that collaborative spirit to make progress on one of the issues that was raised on Monday, tackling violent extremism," he said.

Pointing to the absence of an Online Safety Bill, Sir Keir said "dangerous algorithms" are causing more damage than ever.

Islamist and far-Right content has stayed on TikTok as it does not contravene the guidelines, he said, asking Boris Johnson to bring forward the Bill by the end of the year - saying Labour will support it.

"What we're doing is ensuring that we crack down on companies that promote illegal and dangerous content, and we'll be toughening up those provisions," Mr Johnson said.

"What we are also going to do is ensure the Online Safety Bill does complete its stages before Christmas in the way that he suggests, and I'm delighted he is offering to support it."

11:05 AM

Systemic problems to solve around violence against women, says Prime Minister

Rachael Maskell, the Labour MP for York Central, asked what steps Boris Johnson will take to ensure women with lived experience can lead on work, and what the Government will do to protect women and girls after the murder of Sarah Everard.

"I want all people in this country, particularly women, to feel confident in our police force, to feel confident in our police and I believe that they c an and they should," Mr Johnson said.

He pointed to investment in better street lighting and more CCTV, but also referred to the need to sort "systemic problems" in the criminal justice system to ensure that men are prosecuted and convicted for rape and sexual assault.

"Those individuals [must] get the tough sentencing that they deserve and that's what this side of the House believes in," he said.

10:57 AM

Prime Minister's Questions

In a couple of minutes Boris Johnson will face Sir Keir Starmer in the first Prime Minister's Questions since the return of Parliament from recess after the Labour and Conservative party conferences.

It will also mark the first PMQs since Sir David Amess was killed.

Watch live at the top of this blog and follow live text updates here

10:53 AM

Hate preachers face more time in jail under new tougher sentencing guidelines

Hate preachers face a crackdown as jail terms for encouraging terrorism are to be more than doubled from seven to 15 years under sentencing council guidelines announced today, reports Charles Hymas.

The sentencing council is also recommending to judges that the “minimum” starting point for jailing those convicted of encouraging terrorism should be increased from five years to 10 years.

Terrorists who plot to kill two or more people will also face a minimum of 14 years in jail under the new guidelines. Britons who travel to war zones also face harsher sentences.

Anjem Choudary was convicted for inviting support of Islamic State - Nick Edwards

The changes will also widen the scope of section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000, under which hate preacher Anjem Choudary was convicted.

It will now cover those who express support for a proscribed organisation and are “reckless as to whether others will be encouraged to support it”. This will increase the minimum sentence to 10 years.

Read more: New laws to strengthen Terrorism Act

10:41 AM

Watch: Kwasi Kwarteng says it is 'not the time' for Britain's Covid Plan B

10:31 AM

Poland's 'intelligent Brexit' means it can have its cake and eat it

Poland has, to borrow a phrase from Michel Barnier, learned the lessons of Brexit.

The European Commission president and Poland’s prime minister both warned the EU could collapse on Tuesday, amid fears of a looming Polexit.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaking in the European Parliament - Ronald Wittek/Pool via Reuters

The Polish Constitutional Tribunal triggered a crisis when it ruled national superseded European law, which contradicts a cornerstone of the EU’s treaties.

But Poland is pursuing what some in Brussels call “an intelligent Brexit”.

James Crisp: Warsaw won't make the same mistakes as Britain

10:19 AM

'After Cop26, the Government won’t hesitate to lock the country down again'

Don’t plan any social gatherings after November 12 – that’s my advice, writes Ross Clark. That is the day that the great and good of the climate lobby fly off back home, many in their private jets, and consequently the day the Government will feel free once again to plunge Britain back into some kind of lockdown.

The vultures are already circling. You know something is up when Professor Neil Ferguson starts reappearing on the airwaves. Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, has demanded that ministers at once implement a "winter plan B", which he said consisted of enforcing mask-wearing, ordering people to work from home and introducing vaccination passports.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary - Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, yesterday told the Commons health committee that the Government will still be working out details over the next couple of weeks. If you didn’t notice, Parliament has quietly extended the Government’s emergency Covid powers for another six months.

There is no visible strategy behind any of this. We have become prisoners of the daily Covid numbers. When they rise, ministers start panicking. When they rise fast enough to present as a straight upwards line on one of Chris Whitty’s graphs, they panic a little more.

Ross Clark: Panicked ministers will look to extreme counter-measures once more

10:08 AM

Quarter of public oppose ban on petrol and diesel cars by 2030, poll finds

A poll of environmental attitudes in seven European countries identified opposition to a ban on new diesel and petrol vehicles after 2030, despite widespread concerns about climate change.

In Britain, 76 per cent of those polled said they were either very or fairly concerned about climate change, but 27% indicated opposition to a ban on new petrol or diesel vehicles.

Thousands of new officers lined up at a compound in Kent - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

In Germany, where 70 per cent of participants expressed concern about climate change, 50% opposed such a ban - the highest of the seven countries surveyed: Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden, Spain and Italy.

The polling was carried out in August by the YouGov-Cambridge Centre for Public Opinion Research, with 9,000 people answering questions.

Gareth Davies has more on this story

09:59 AM

'Confidence gap' between police and black community has increased, says Cressida Dick

The "confidence gap" between the police and the black community has increased in the year and a half, Dame Cressida Dick told the London Assembly.

"We had managed to build more confidence... [but] because of the murder of George Floyd and other related issues we have a hill to climb," she said.

"It's about engagement, it's about communication, it's about actions. I hate this phrase but we are on a journey. The good thing about London is that people want to help the police, a lot of people are interested in helping the police improve."

Dame Cressida acknowledged a "general lack of trust plays in a potentially worrying way" into violence against women and girls, as black women have often not had the confidence to contact the police for fear that officers may overreact or it may be culturally difficult to contact their local force.

09:44 AM

'On occasion, we can appear defensive', admits Met chief

The Met will cooperate as far as possible with the Home Office in its inquiry into the circumstances of the murder of Sarah Everard by Wayne Couzens, Cressida Dick said.

"I do accept on occasion we can appear defensive. I am absolutely determined that we be seen as world-class in every way, absolutely in terms of our openness and our transparency," she said.

"You have my absolute assurance that we will give every assistance to the various investigations and reviews, and particularly the part one, part two non-statutory inquiry. I welcome that piece of work, I think it needs doing and I'm looking forward to the findings of it. I want it to be as well-informed as it possibly can be."

Dame Cressida said the only limits on openness "come from the law", as she looked forward to a "competent and professional" relationship with the Home Office.

There is no place in the Met for people who engage in sexual misconduct or engage in sexist, homophobic, behaviour, or those who "abuse trust", she insisted. Dame Cressida said there is "everyday" sexism going on in police units "and we need to improve - we need to get better".

09:34 AM

Forensics improvements 'should pay dividends' in rape cases

Caroline Hall asked Cressida Dick about the sanction detection rates for rape falling to just 4.1 per cent, which she said was a "real concern".

"It's a problem that is a national problem as well as a London problem and it is very much a focus for us and we are working with the CPS as a key partner but also many other partners," Dame Cressida replied.

"We have a very specific aim to improve the detection rate and bring more people to justice, full stop. It's a sorry figure is how I would describe it."

One of the biggest challenges has been around the timeliness of forensic material, she said, meaning recent improvements in digital forensics "should pay dividends".

09:25 AM

Met chief quizzed on substantial increase in stalking

Caroline Russell cited figures that show stalking offences increased from 884 in 2016/17 to 10,682 in 2020/21.

There has been more reporting by victims in this time, Dame Cressida said, making a "big difference".

"Our officers are much more aware and there are better responses by our officers to that issue."

Between 2016 and now some of the rules have changed, Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe added. There is now a presumption that any report of harassment within a relationship is a stalking offence, and it is recorded as such unless there is additional verifiable evidence.

"That has led to a significant increase nationally in the recording of stalking. In London we work with partners in the Stalking Threat Assessment Centre to ensure we effectively understand the threat posed by stalking.

"Some offences of stalking are very, very serious and concerning, but stalking itself is a serious crime and something we take incredibly seriously."

09:20 AM

'I know trust has been damaged'

Dame Cressida was asked by Assembly Member Caroline Russell about how better the Met can support women and girls in the capital after the murder of Sarah Everard.

"I do recognise the grave levels of concern that there are across the country, and not just about those events but also other troubling incidents and allegations," she responds. "I recognise that public concern is properly high.

"We know trust has been damaged. We know there's a big challenge out there for violence against women and girls. All of us want to tackle that and we want to reduce it, we want to keep women and girls more safe and we want to improve our investigations when violent crime happens.

Dame Cressida Dick has said the Met Police is stepping up its work on violence against and girls - Elsa Keep/PA Wire

"Male violence against women is far too common, and some people have described it as endemic. It's not new but it is obviously an exceptional problem for our society... It is something that everybody has to get involved in tackling and in particular everybody here would echo me in saying this is an issue for men, very much as it is for women."

Internal measures include Baroness Casey's review of the Met Police's internal culture, while Dame Cressida will work closely with the non-statutory inquiry into Wayne Couzens. She has also instigated an urgent review into current cases of sexual assault and domestic abuse "to see if they have been dealt with properly".

External measures, meanwhile, include the Met being more "active and proactive" about predatory offenders, walk-and-talk initiatives, and new domestic abuse training that Dame Cressida said is having a "profound effect". There will also be a new Violence Against Women and Girls Action Plan issued in the next couple of months.

09:11 AM

Report online threats because we are interested, Met Chief urges MPs

Dame Cressida Dick urged MPs and other politicians to report incidents of online hatred and threats.

"We all know there is far too much abuse of people in public life generally, but not least politicians.

"You should report it, we are interested. We want you to be safe and we want you to feel as safe as possible."

09:09 AM

Met focused on Amess counterterror probe and avoiding community tensions, says Dame Cressida

Shaun Bailey, chair of the London Assembly's police and crime committee, asked Dame Cressida Dick what the Met is doing to ensure political life is conducted safely in London after the killing of David Amess.

"It is the most dreadful thing that Sir David was killed in that manner and just horrible for everyone across the country, not least for Members of Parliament, elected politicians, and their staff," Dame Cressida said.

"The Met of course in its counterterrorism role has the lead for the investigation. And as you would expect it continues. We are also making sure we have good community engagement, that we're abolishing any tensions and any possible rise in hate crime."

The Met also has the lead for Parliamentary security and has been working nationally to coordinate MPs' security as part of Operation Bridger since the murder of Jo Cox in 2016, Dame Cressida added.

"We take the security of elected representatives extremely seriously, and in the last few days I can tell you we have spoken to all London MPs, discussed their security arrangements, and their staff's, and their upcoming appointments.

"We review, as the Home Secretary indicated, going forward what else is required to give appropriate assurance in the future. What I would say to everybody here is this has been a shocking incident, I know it's caused a great deal of concern and indeed fear... If you have any specific concerns, please don't hesitate to contact us."

08:59 AM

Coming up today...

10am The London Assembly's police and crime committee will discuss the safety of women and girls in the capital, crime in the black community and more with Met police chief Cressida Dick.

11am Penny Mourdant and Victoria Prentis face questions on negotiations from the international trade committee.

11.30pm Alok Sharma, the Cop26 President, will take questions in the House of Commons.

12pm Boris Johnson will face Sir Keir Starmer at the first Prime Minister's Questions since recess.

08:50 AM

Sage member: Vaccinating more children would help case rates

Vaccinating more children would help to bring down Covid cases, a Sage member has said, as he also called on face coverings to be made mandatory.

"The rise is amongst secondary school children, and we need to get the vaccinations up there as they can pass it on to their family members," he told Times Radio.

Weighing in on the use of masks on public transport (see 9.15am), Prof Hayward said that as long as the measure was optional, "people aren't going to do it".

"I think it's something that's in the Government's remit, really. Transport for London trying to make it mandatory, it hasn't really worked, but it did when the Government made it mandatory."

08:35 AM

Time for Boris Johnson to stop bashing business and start listening

Does Boris Johnson want to “f--- business” or make love to it? asks Ben Wright. It seems to depend on his mood, the day of the week and whom he happens to be sweet talking.

Whether he uttered those immortal words in 2018 when he was foreign secretary, Johnson has done very little to dispel the sentiment since becoming Prime Minister. Business leaders feel demonised, trade bodies are pulling their hair out, and the City has more or less stopped bothering trying to engage with SW1.

Boris Johnson has veered from accusing business of 'excuses for failure' to hailing the private sector - Tim Hammond/10 Downing Street

Last week a FTSE 100 chief executive told me he couldn’t remember a period during his lifetime when any government had spouted such a vituperative torrent of anti-business rhetoric. “And these are the Tories,” he said, as if had to remind himself of that fact on a near-daily basis.

Relations between the Government and business tumbled to a fresh nadir at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester earlier this month. Boris Johnson was laying out his plans, such as they are, to turn the UK into a “high-wage, high-skill” economy only to be undermined by business leaders suggesting the Prime Minister was leading the country into a “cost of living catastrophe”.

Ben Wright: Johnson's vision does not reflect the reality on the ground

08:25 AM

State pension to rise by £5.57 a week from April

The state pension will rise by £5.57 a week next April, increasing in line with inflation, which hit 3.1pc in the year to September, Jessica Beard reports.

Office for National Statistics inflation data has confirmed the full new state pension will rise by £289.85 a year, from £9,350 to £9,640 in the next tax year. In weekly terms, it will increase from £179.60 to £185.17.

The basic state pension, received those who reach pension age before 2016, will increase by £4.27 a week, from £137.60 to £141.87 - but this represents muted growth after the Government broke its "triple lock promise".

More than 12 million pensioners will be denied a record boost in the state pension, which would have risen by 8.3 per cent under the triple lock.

State pension to rise by 3.1 per cent after link to earnings suspended

08:15 AM

Respect others and mask up, suggests Business Secretary

Britons should wear masks in public places and on public transport as part of being "respectful" towards others, Kwasi Kwarteng said this morning.

"I wear face masks in public places, particularly on public transport, and people generally, as I notice on the Tube in London, tend to," he told BBC Breakfast.

"That's something which I think is a good thing. I think people should do what they feel is the right thing to do. They've got to, I think, be respectful towards other people, they've got to keep themselves safe and the public as well."

08:07 AM

Pubs and restaurants face ‘terrifying’ price rises

Industry leaders are warning that pub and restaurant prices are facing "terrifying" price rises because of a chronic shortage of workers, writes Bill Gardner.

Ian Wright, the chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, told MPs that inflation in the hospitality sector was running at up to 18 per cent as businesses faced soaring wage, energy and commodity costs.

It came as haulage bosses said the national lorry driver shortage was "not visibly getting better" and could take around a year to recover.

Mr Wright told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee: "In hospitality, which is a precursor of retail, inflation is running between 14 per cent and 18 per cent. That is terrifying.

"I remember inflation going to 27 per cent under the Callaghan government in 1977, and I remember a lady going around Sainsbury's with stickers twice in the same hour to change the prices. We cannot go back to that."

Read more: Costs of rampant inflation likely to pass to consumers

07:59 AM

How Britain’s vaccine programme went from world-beater to laggard in less than a year

Only a few months ago, Britain was being lauded as a world leader in a vaccination programme that MPs described as “one of the most stunning scientific achievements in history”, Gordon Rayner recalls.

The jabs juggernaut was averaging more than 600,000 inoculations per day on a seemingly unstoppable journey to protecting the whole population.

In recent weeks, however, the foot has come off the gas and the coronavirus vaccine programme is managing just 200,000 shots per day, despite the urgent need for boosters.

The vaccination programme began with such promise, but obstacles along the way have left it in a difficult situation - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The NHS is blaming the public, saying take-up of boosters is sluggish. GPs are blaming the NHS. Politicians are blaming each other. Boris Johnson is “upset” and has demanded answers from ministers.

One thing that is indisputable is that the NHS and the Government have stopped doing what they did so well when the rollout was at its peak in the spring.

The wheels have fallen off - and the blame game has begun

07:48 AM

Mask wearing and ban on indoor gatherings must return, says NHS leader

Mask wearing, working from home and a ban on indoor gatherings must return, an NHS leader has warned.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, has warned ministers must immediately enforce "Plan B" coronavirus restrictions or "risk stumbling into a winter crisis".

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, he has urged the Government to implement the back-up strategy which involves measures including bringing back mandatory face coverings in public places.

Commuters wearing masks at King's Cross Station back in July - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Talking to the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme, Mr Taylor said action was needed, including: "Mask wearing in crowded places, I think avoiding unnecessary indoor gatherings, I think working from home if you can.

"I say I don't underestimate that these are inconveniences, but we have to make a choice if we can see what is almost inevitable down the line."

Gareth Davies, our Breaking News Editor, has this report

07:36 AM

Mark Harper calls for increased booster drive and added social care funds

The two things that need to happen now are we need to accelerate booster vaccination for the most vulnerable, and the Government is today launching a campaign for people to do exactly that. That's the thing the NHS can do most to protect itself.



The thing the Government can do is make sure a bigger chunk of that extra money we've just voted through goes into the social care sector. Particularly older people who've had all the medical treatment they need are not able to go home because there's no care package available.

Mr Harper went on to brand the ambush of Michael Gove by anti-vaccine protesters as "completely unacceptable".

"Fortunately Michael Gove is absolutely fine, and I thought the police were fantastic, they rapidly came to his aid and ensured he was able to carry on getting about his business. Harassing ministers like that isn't going to win anyone over to their cause, it's not acceptable, and it shouldn't happen again."

07:32 AM

'Not very sensible' to reintroduce restrictions, says Covid Recovery Group chairman

Mark Harper, the Tory MP and chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, branded calls from the NHS Confederation to reimpose restrictions as "not very sensible".

"It's very interesting if you look at the facts," he said. "It is true that case rates are high, that is almost entirely driven by Covid circulating among children. One of the things fortunately we know about children is they're very unlikely to be seriously ill and almost none of them die from Covid.

"There are fewer patients in hospital with Covid now than there were a month ago. I think the NHS Confederation is just not being very sensible here. We've looked at what's happened when we put people off seeing the NHS. The reason the NHS is under pressure now is it's all those people who didn't seek treatment last year, and they've now discovered they've got illnesses like cancer, untreated heart disease [and] strokes that weren't properly treated."

In an interview with TalkRadio, Mr Harper added that he does not feel there is a sufficient level of parliamentary scrutiny around Covid laws

The six-month extension of the Coronavirus Act passed without a vote in the Commons yesterday, as the Deputy Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton said:"I'm afraid I fear the mood of the House is not to have a vote on this."

07:23 AM

Business Secretary on Treasury net zero comments: 'I don't accept that at all'

Kwasi Kwarteng refuted yesterday's Treasury comments which suggested the costs of the Net Zero Strategy could fall "disproportionately" onto low-income groups.

"I don't accept that at all. I accept lots of what they say, but I think the actual transition to electric vehicles is successful and we should be doing it more rapidly," he said (see 8.00am).

"We need to get more charging points dotted around the country so people can feel that they can use electric vehicles across the country. I'm afraid there is still range anxiety with electric vehicles, and we're trying to spend money to combat that."

07:18 AM

Cost of heat pumps will decrease in same way as iPhones, says Business Secretary

Heat pumps will become significantly cheaper in the same way that iPhones have over the years, the Business Secretary said.

"As we encourage heat pump manufacturing of course the unit costs will come down, as they are coming down in electric vehicles," Kwasi Kwarteng told the Today programme.

"People will have seen that in their own lives a few years ago with things like iPhones, at the beginning they were very, very expensive. But as the private sector invests, the unit costs come down."

Engineers working on installing a heat pump at a training centre in Slough - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Mr Kwarteng said it was "perfectly reasonable" to help people make the transition as he said there was "no mandatory imposition on the new technology", instead wanting to encourage consumers to choose green options for themselves.

"The overwhelming comment about our Net Zero Strategy is that it was very ambitious and the most advanced of any G7 country in the world, so there's a huge amount of ambition. There are clear tramlines, clear technologies where lots of investment is not only expected, but encouraged as well."

07:11 AM

Delta variant mutation 'unlikely' to change wider picture

A new mutation of the Delta variant is unlikely to cause any major changes to Britain's Covid situation as winter approaches, Professor Sir Andrew Pollard added.

"This new subvariant of Delta so far has not taken off. There are cases being reported and of course there are millions of new variants that will occur every day, most of them fizzle out very quickly.

"Discovery of new variants is of course important to monitor but it doesn't indicate that that new variant is going to be the next one to replace Delta. And even if it does, Delta is very good at spreading in a vaccinated population. And a new one may be a bit better but it's unlikely to change the picture dramatically."

Prof Pollard conceded there are "marginal differences" between the efficacy of the Pfizer and Oxford vaccines, but insisted the focus should be on a booster programme that is 'de-risking' the future.

He said transmission in young adults "will actually extend their immunity even further".

07:07 AM

Oxford Vaccine Group head flags issue around Covid data

The head of the Oxford Vaccine Group has said there is an issue around Covid data as it can sometimes include people admitted to hospital for other reasons.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, a developer of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, said the Government was doing "the right thing" with the rollout of booster jabs.

"If we look at the current status of where we are it's actually very different from last year. We do have transmission in the community but that's largely among an unvaccinated population. If you look at the people who are in hospital it's an enormously different pattern from before.

"The daily reporting is picking up a lot of people who were admitted to hospital for other reasons but have been positive in the last month. If someone's admitted for appendicitis or a road traffic accident and they're positive, they will appear in the daily numbers and certainly with the deaths."

Prof Pollard added the most critically ill patients are largely unvaccinated and immunocompromised people.

Only a third of eligible 75-to-79-year-olds have had their booster jab to date, NHS England has said, which falls to 15 per cent among 70-to-75 year-olds.

07:00 AM

'Huge incentives' to go green despite short-term costs, says Kwasi Kwarteng

There are "huge incentives" for consumers to go green despite the increased short-term costs of eco-friendly measures, the Business Secretary has said.

Kwasi Kwarteng insisted there was a "fine line" between the Net Zero Strategy, which was published yesterday, and "forcing people" to make a transition too soon.

Mr Kwarteng told Sky News: "What the strategy says and what it’s trying to do, it’s trying to attract huge amounts of private investment into the UK.

"And what happens to private investment is that the unit cost of the energy is lowered, it’s cheaper. With heat pumps we've got boiler upgrade grants, we've got huge incentives for people to make that transition.

On gas boilers, he admitted that replacing them can be "very costly" and added: "What we want to do is keep people with us on the transition, on the journey."

The Treasury suggested yesterday that more taxes may be needed, in addition to "new sources of revenue", to combat the impact of green schemes on the public purse and reach net zero.

06:55 AM

Talk of more lockdowns is 'completely unhelpful', says Business Secretary

Talk of further lockdowns and travel bans to curb rising Covid cases is "completely unhelpful", Kwasi Kwarteng said this morning.

The NHS Confederation last night urged the Government to introduce its 'Plan B' strategy, which would involve measures such as mandatory face coverings and a return to working from home.

But the Business Secretary ruled out further lockdowns and said ministers "don't want to go back into further restrictions", noting there were no vaccines this time last year as England went into its second lockdown.

"I think the conversation about restrictions on travel, restrictions on more lockdowns is completely unhelpful," he told Sky News. "What we want to do is manage the situation as it is.

"The vaccine has changed our total approach to this and has given us a measure of security that is very important. I would rule [lockdowns] out. As the Health Secretary said, it’s something we’re going to have to live with and I think we are managing the situation"

06:48 AM

Government ‘concerned’ about booster jab rollout, says Business Secretary

The Government is "concerned" about the slow uptake of booster jabs in light of rising coronavirus cases, the Business Secretary has said.

Kwasi Kwarteng called for the roll-out of third vaccine doses to be stepped up amid concerns about waning immunity among the most vulnerable.

"It’s a situation that we’re concerned about," Mr Kwarteng told Sky News. "But you’ll remember at the beginning of the year, we had hundreds if not thousands of deaths a day, and mercifully that hasn't happened.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, has said more must be done to increase the uptake of booster jabs - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

"I think we just have to push the message. We did a good job in encouraging people who were reluctant to take up the vaccination and that is what I think we will be doing to drive up uptake."

Mr Kwarteng insisted the current roll-out is working, but admitted it needs to be "faster" in settings such as secondary schools, where as many as nine in ten pupils are currently unvaccinated.

06:44 AM

Good morning

The Business Secretary has ruled out a winter lockdown despite his "concerns" over the slow uptake of booster jabs as NHS chiefs call for the Government to introduce 'Plan B'.

Here is the front page of your Daily Telegraph: