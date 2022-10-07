Politics latest news: We're not a nanny state and won't tell people to use less energy, says climate minister

Dominic Penna
·4 min read
Liz Truss has refused to rule out power cuts hitting homes and businesses - PA
Liz Truss has refused to rule out power cuts hitting homes and businesses - PA

Britain is "not a nanny state" and households will not be told to use less energy this winter, the climate minister has confirmed.

A £15million information campaign urging the public to conserve energy was backed by Jacob Rees-Mogg, and would have saved households around £300. It was then reported overnight to have been rejected by Liz Truss in the face of backing from her Business Secretary.

However, Graham Stuart insisted there was no "highly-developed campaign which we were passionately devoted to" and stressed the need for "the right messaging" in the months ahead.

"Technically, a general campaign about reducing energy would probably make no difference to our energy security. So, that would be a good reason not to do it," Mr Stuart told LBC.

"We're also hesitant to tell people what they should do when we're not a nanny-state government. What we are prepared to do is talk to the big energy users and talk to consumers with smart technology about rewarding them for reducing energy at the peak times.

Speaking to Times Radio, he added: "There is not enormous use in telling people to use less energy when it makes no difference to our national security."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:34 AM

Doreen Lawrence and Prince Harry among those taking legal action against Daily Mail publisher

Lawyers for Doreen Lawrence have accused the Daily Mail of "abhorrent criminal activity"after launching a legal claim against the newspaper which campaigned to bring her son’s killers to justice, Robert Mendick and Phoebe Southworth report.

Baroness Lawrence has lodged a High Court claim along with Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and other celebrities over allegations that Associated Newspapers engaged in "unlawful acts" including hiring private detectives to place secret listening devices inside people’s cars and homes.

Last night, the publishers dismissed the allegations as "preposterous smears" and an "orchestrated attempt" to drag the Mail into the phone-hacking scandal that has engulfed rival tabloids. It said there was "no credible evidence" to back up the allegations.

Read more: Associated Newspapers dismisses 'preposterous smears'

08:22 AM

Revealed: The Brexiteers and Tory donors due to get peerages

Brexit-backing Conservatives who supported Boris Johnson will be appointed to the House of Lords within days to reduce the chances of Tory legislation being defeated.

The Telegraph can reveal the full list of political peerages that is on the brink of being announced by Downing Street, subject to last-minute tweaks.

There are 15 Conservatives on the current list to become new peers, more than all the other political parties combined. Labour is due to get just eight new Lords.

Ben Riley-Smith, our Political Editor, has the full list

08:17 AM

Nadhim Zahawi 'sorry' for turmoil that followed mini-Budget

Nadhim Zahawi has apologised on Question Time for the economic turmoil that followed the Government's mini budget.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster was forced to make the apology after clashing with Talk TV presenter Piers Morgan last night:

08:12 AM

'We plan for all eventualities'

Energy rationing and blackouts are "not our expectation at all", Graham Stuart said this morning.

He emphasised that ministers plan for "all eventualities", but asked about the prospect of rationing or three-hour blackouts, he told Sky: "We don’t expect that to occur, that’s not our expectation at all.

"The public should be confident we have a very strong and diverse supply, that we’ve taken all the steps to look after our needs this winter, and of course we’ve been and - the Prime Minister's been really focused on this - [which] is making sure that we aren’t in as vulnerable a position ever again in future."

08:03 AM

Government won't say 'switch things off for the national need'

Households' energy use "doesn't make any difference" to national energy security apart from at peak time, the climate minister has argued.

Graham Stuart said there were "good reasons" why people may want to take measures such as having a shower instead of a bath "because it cuts their energy bills".

"Most of the time, except in peak [time] because of the nature of our energy system, it doesn’t make any difference to our energy security," he told Sky News.

"It’s different in Germany, it’s different in Holland. The last thing you want to do is tell someone 'switch things off for the national need' when it makes no difference to the national security position.

"That’s why you’ve got to look at these things in the round and make sure you get the messages in the most nuanced and subtle and effective way possible."

07:59 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter, guiding you through all of today's latest news and developments.

There were reports overnight a £15million public information campaign on saving energy, supported by Jacob Rees-Mogg, had been blocked at the insistence of Downing Street.

However Graham Stuart, the climate minister, has dismissed the idea of a "highly-developed" plan this morning, while confirming Britons would not be told to use less energy in the coming months.

Recommended Stories

  • Emmanuel Macron: How an investment banker became France’s youngest president

    The man who would become France’s youngest president did not set out for a life in politics. Instead, the son of two doctors started out in his early career working in investment banking. But what else is there to know about the center-leaning politician? Yahoo’s international news team explains everything there is to know about Macron, from his unpublished novel to his complicated history with his wife.

  • When it comes to the regular season, the Lightning have no panic button

    BRANDON — He walks into a cramped conference room and immediately chooses the seat across from the window. Not much really to see, just a parking lot with some trees in the distance. But this is what Jon Cooper does. He looks beyond. Beyond the window, beyond the day, beyond the next 82 games. There was a time when the Lightning were the scourge of the NHL during the regular season. Seemingly ...

  • Thanksgiving travel: Canadians have one major destination in mind — and it’s not in the country, Skyscanner says

    “This year, we're seeing more than half of travel will be international for Thanksgiving from Canada, that's a big shift from where we were a couple of years ago,” Laura Lindsay, head of consumer communications and PR at Skyscanner told Yahoo Canada.

  • Russian President Putin faces unprecedented criticism following annexation law

    Ukrainian solders gained ground in regions where Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law the annexation of four regions in Ukraine. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams has the latest from world leaders on Putin's latest move.

  • Ukraine war: Russia warns US of direct military clash risk

    Moscow says a US decision to send more military aid to Ukraine is an "immediate threat" to Russia.

  • Iranian-made drones hit Ukraine's Kyiv region for first time- officials

    Dozens of firefighters rushed to douse blazes on Wednesday in a town near Ukraine's capital Kyiv following multiple strikes caused by what local officials said were Iranian-made loitering munitions, often known as 'kamikaze drones'. Six drones hit a building overnight in Bila Tserkva, around 75 km (45 miles) south of the capital, said the governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba. Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in the last three weeks, but the strike on Bila Tserkva was by far the closest to Kyiv.

  • Uganda president apologises for son's tweets on invading Kenya

    Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday apologised to Kenya after his son, a top general and heir-apparent, threatened on Twitter to invade the neighbouring country and capture its capital in two weeks. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, 48, is outspoken on social media, frequently trading barbs with opposition figures and weighing into politics. Uganda's opposition and analysts have long believed 78-year-old Museveni, who has ruled the country since 1986, is preparing his son to take over when he retires.

  • Uganda President's Twitter-messy Son Threatens to Invade Kenya and Tries to Woo an Italian Politician With Cows

    There’s a meme featuring Samuel L. Jackson in his role from the 2006's Black Snake Moan—his eyes bulging, hairline receding and salt-and-pepper hair uncombed—that captures fatherhood perfectly. “33% of your job as a dad is staring at your kids like this until they act right,” the caption reads.

  • Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats

    As he turns 70, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders. With his room for maneuvering narrowing, Putin has repeatedly signaled that he could resort to nuclear weapons to protect the Russian gains in Ukraine — a harrowing threat that shatters the claims of stability he has repeated throughout his 22-year rule.

  • Murkowski says federal response to Russians seeking asylum in Alaska ‘lacking’

    Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Thursday criticized what she called a “lacking” federal government response to two Russians who landed in her state earlier this week claiming asylum. The two Russian nationals, who said they were escaping Russian President Vladimir Putin’s partial military mobilization that could call up to 300,000 reservists, arrived on a small…

  • North Korea flies warplanes near South Korea after missile launches

    The military said South Korea responded by scrambling 30 fighter jets and other warplanes, though they didn’t engage in any clash with the North Korean aircraft.

  • Belarus has shipped nearly 30 ammunition carriages to Russia since October, says General Staff

    Since the beginning of October, Belarus has sent almost 30 train carriage of ammunition to Russian troops in Ukraine for Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Gromov announced at a briefing on Oct. 6. The carriages have mostly been to the Donetsk and Kherson directions, he added.

  • Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers

    The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker just made a decision that will impact consumer purchasing power.

  • FBI sends Hunter Biden tax, gun purchase evidence to U.S. Attorney

    Agents months ago gathered what they believe is sufficient evidence to charge the president's son with crimes related to taxes and making a false statement when purchasing a gun, according to sources.

  • Kelly criticizes Biden, Masters backtracks in Senate debate

    Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly distanced himself from President Joe Biden on Thursday, calling the U.S.-Mexico border “a mess” and saying his party doesn't understand border issues during his first and only debate against his Republican challenger Blake Masters. Masters, trying to back away from some of the hard-line positions he took during the bruising GOP primary, said there should be some limits on abortion but not a national ban, conceded after a few prompts that Biden was the legitimately elected president and acknowledged that he hadn’t seen evidence the 2020 vote count was rigged. For Masters, the debate was a chance for a reset in his first political campaign, with polls showing he’s trailing Kelly in a race that could help determine party control of the Senate.

  • Judge to Trump Lawyer in Ex-Aide Deposition: ‘Stop Wasting Time’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers were told by a federal judge to “stop wasting time” after they tried halting the deposition of former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham in a defamation lawsuit minutes after it began, citing her painkiller medication. Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden

  • Trump resented having to sign letters for US troops killed in Afghanistan during his presidency because he didn't want to 'attach his name to a war he disliked,' a book says

    "Aides were struck that he seemed rattled by the number of deaths involved," Maggie Haberman writes in her new book of Trump's view of Afghanistan.

  • Trump said the FBI found classified documents at his home because federal workers packed them. But emails Bloomberg got show boxes were already packed when movers arrived.

    Emails show a GSA agent repeatedly telling Trump's team they can't use tax dollars to ship personal items, including gifts and a Trump painting.

  • Donald Trump turns not knowing the U.S. population total into a rant on immigration.

    While speaking at the Hispanic Leadership Conference in Miami, former President Donald Trump turned not knowing the U.S. population total into a rant on immigration. The GOP believes that the Biden Administration is mishandling immigration and the situation going on at the border has been a prominent point of concern.

  • Court Screwup Reveals Mar-a-Lago Judge’s Latest Legal Absurdity in Trump Case

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily BeastFirst, she stopped FBI special agents from even glancing at the classified documents they recovered from Mar-a-Lago. Then she appointed a special court referee that former President Donald Trump wanted to slow down the investigation over his mishandling of classified documents.But now, it’s clear District Court Judge Aileen Cannon already knew the Department of Justice was ready to hand Trump back a ton of personal records six days before she cla