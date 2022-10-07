Politics latest news: We're not a nanny state and won't tell people to use less energy, says climate minister

Liz Truss has refused to rule out power cuts hitting homes and businesses - PA

Britain is "not a nanny state" and households will not be told to use less energy this winter, the climate minister has confirmed.

A £15million information campaign urging the public to conserve energy was backed by Jacob Rees-Mogg, and would have saved households around £300. It was then reported overnight to have been rejected by Liz Truss in the face of backing from her Business Secretary.

However, Graham Stuart insisted there was no "highly-developed campaign which we were passionately devoted to" and stressed the need for "the right messaging" in the months ahead.

"Technically, a general campaign about reducing energy would probably make no difference to our energy security. So, that would be a good reason not to do it," Mr Stuart told LBC.

"We're also hesitant to tell people what they should do when we're not a nanny-state government. What we are prepared to do is talk to the big energy users and talk to consumers with smart technology about rewarding them for reducing energy at the peak times.

Speaking to Times Radio, he added: "There is not enormous use in telling people to use less energy when it makes no difference to our national security."

08:34 AM

08:17 AM

08:12 AM

'We plan for all eventualities'

Energy rationing and blackouts are "not our expectation at all", Graham Stuart said this morning.

He emphasised that ministers plan for "all eventualities", but asked about the prospect of rationing or three-hour blackouts, he told Sky: "We don’t expect that to occur, that’s not our expectation at all.

"The public should be confident we have a very strong and diverse supply, that we’ve taken all the steps to look after our needs this winter, and of course we’ve been and - the Prime Minister's been really focused on this - [which] is making sure that we aren’t in as vulnerable a position ever again in future."

08:03 AM

Government won't say 'switch things off for the national need'

Households' energy use "doesn't make any difference" to national energy security apart from at peak time, the climate minister has argued.

Graham Stuart said there were "good reasons" why people may want to take measures such as having a shower instead of a bath "because it cuts their energy bills".

"Most of the time, except in peak [time] because of the nature of our energy system, it doesn’t make any difference to our energy security," he told Sky News.

"It’s different in Germany, it’s different in Holland. The last thing you want to do is tell someone 'switch things off for the national need' when it makes no difference to the national security position.

"That’s why you’ve got to look at these things in the round and make sure you get the messages in the most nuanced and subtle and effective way possible."

07:59 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter, guiding you through all of today's latest news and developments.

There were reports overnight a £15million public information campaign on saving energy, supported by Jacob Rees-Mogg, had been blocked at the insistence of Downing Street.

However Graham Stuart, the climate minister, has dismissed the idea of a "highly-developed" plan this morning, while confirming Britons would not be told to use less energy in the coming months.