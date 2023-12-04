Politics Now: Dec. 2, 2023
This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:
The fourth GOP Presidential debate is right around the corner and Nevada Republicans tell us what they want to hear and what to expect from the state’s caucus
Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen accuses oil companies of price gouging and her efforts to bring down the price of filling up
A quarter of Clark County School District student are chronically absent. We discuss the new plans to try and get those student back to class
