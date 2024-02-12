Politics Now: February 10, 2024

This week on Politics Now w/ host John Langeler

-We break down NV’s election results, including what it foreshadows for November, and how Nevada’s “none-of-these-candidates” option comes up with a win.

-Lots of public angry at the CCSD Board of Trustees as they consider letting the Superintendent resign, and how to pick a new one.

-Republican Senate Candidate Sam Brown talks the race so far, immigration, and care for veterans.

