Politics Now: February 24, 2024

John Langeler
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

  • CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jara is out. How much money he is leaving with & who will fill in for now.

  • New polling by Emerson College/8NewsNow/The Hill shows tight Presidential and Senate races in Nevada. We dig into what’s behind a good showing for Donald Trump.

  • Republican Senate candidate Jeff Gunter tells us his top priorities and why he is criticizing Republican congressional leadership.

  • Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown promises to leave Nevada’s abortion laws alone.

  • The Secretary of State apologizes for a voter history glitch.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.