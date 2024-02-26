Politics Now: February 24, 2024
This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jara is out. How much money he is leaving with & who will fill in for now.
New polling by Emerson College/8NewsNow/The Hill shows tight Presidential and Senate races in Nevada. We dig into what’s behind a good showing for Donald Trump.
Republican Senate candidate Jeff Gunter tells us his top priorities and why he is criticizing Republican congressional leadership.
Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown promises to leave Nevada’s abortion laws alone.
The Secretary of State apologizes for a voter history glitch.
