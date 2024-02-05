Politics Now: February 3, 2024

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara tries to resign, and the school board tries to quickly put in a replacement. We hear from CCEA.

-Assem. Shannon Bilbray Axelrod tells us why the legislature may sue the CCSD Board of Trustees.

-Nevada’s Attorney General sues the social media giants.

-Las Vegas Mayor candidate Victoria Seaman talks about her goals for the job.

-We break down where big money being spent on Nevada campaigns is coming from.

