Politics Now: February 3, 2024
This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:
-CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara tries to resign, and the school board tries to quickly put in a replacement. We hear from CCEA.
-Assem. Shannon Bilbray Axelrod tells us why the legislature may sue the CCSD Board of Trustees.
-Nevada’s Attorney General sues the social media giants.
-Las Vegas Mayor candidate Victoria Seaman talks about her goals for the job.
-We break down where big money being spent on Nevada campaigns is coming from.
