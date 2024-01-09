Politics Now: Jan 6, 2024
This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:
Clark County Commission Chair Tick Segerblom explains why he thinks Formula One will pay Clark County instead of the other way around
The chief judge promises to beef up security after an attack against a judge in a Clark County courtroom
Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto recalls the mob on Capitol Hill and why she thinks it should still be on all of our minds three years after the Jan. 6 riot
