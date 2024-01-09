Politics Now: Jan 6, 2024

John Langeler
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

  • Clark County Commission Chair Tick Segerblom explains why he thinks Formula One will pay Clark County instead of the other way around

  • The chief judge promises to beef up security after an attack against a judge in a Clark County courtroom

  • Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto recalls the mob on Capitol Hill and why she thinks it should still be on all of our minds three years after the Jan. 6 riot

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Recommended Stories