Politics Now: Jan 6, 2024

ABL Space Systems is looking to raise up to $100 million in new funding, and has just closed over $40 million, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It’s the first indication that ABL has raised venture funding since October 2021, when the launch company closed $200 million at a $2.4 billion valuation. Since its founding in 2017, ABL has raised $420 million from investors, including T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Management and Lockheed Martin Ventures.