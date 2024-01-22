Politics Now: January 20, 2024

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-After Donald Trump wins the Iowa caucus, what’s in store for Nevada? UNLV Political Science Professor Dan Lee breaks down why turnout could be low and what the candidates are hoping to get out of the Nevada race.

-Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear on his race to be the next Mayor.

-A new ordinance in Henderson that puts a middle man between you and your elected officials.

-New leadership for republicans in the legislature.

