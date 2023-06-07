Politics has reached the point where Trump wants to know if Chris Christie has a problem with 'SIZE'

Politics has reached the point where Trump wants to know if Chris Christie has a problem with 'SIZE'

Christie and Trump are now both vying for the GOP nomination. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images and Robert Perry/Getty Images

Trump wants to know if Chris Christie has a problem with "SIZE."

Christie, a onetime Trump ally turned sworn rival, announced his 2024 campaign on Tuesday.

Trump then uploaded a video edited to make it look like Christie was at a buffet.

Once allies and now bitter rivals, presidential candidates Chris Christie and Donald Trump have taken to slinging insults at each other as the GOP primary heats up with a bevy of new contenders.

Their latest clash has seen Trump unveil a new strategy — making cryptic references to Christie and "SIZE."

"How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL? Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE? Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday, just after Christie kicked off his 2024 campaign.

For his part, Christie came out swinging against Trump on Tuesday, too. The former New Jersey governor called his old boss a "self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog," made fun of his voice, and accused Ivanka and Jared Kushner of being in on a massive grift.

Christie, one of the first senior officials to support Trump in the 2016 election, is now hyping himself as the GOP guy who's unafraid to speak out against Trump — or, as he puts it, he's the only guy willing to say Voldemort's name.

Meanwhile, Christie's so-called "Voldemort" is still up to his usual antics. In a late-night post, Trump published a video of Christie's launch, edited to make it seem like his new opponent was loading up a plate at a buffet table.

Representatives for Christie did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider