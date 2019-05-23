Politics Still Matters for European Equity Markets

(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

After fretting over trade tensions, central bank policies and Brexit in recent weeks, investors now have something else to worry about: the European elections and the potential rise of populist parties across the region.

The results are particularly important in Italy, where the performance of the coalition parties could heavily influence budget talks with the EU. This spooked investors last year, triggering a sell-off in Italian bonds and equities.

“(Italian bonds) have started to discount a larger political and fiscal premium,” economists at Goldman Sachs write, adding that the deteriorating public finances, increasing fears of budget friction with the EU and potential credit rating downgrades are likely to weigh on Italian assets. Goldman has raised its short-term target for the BTP-Bund 10-year spread to 330bps and sees the FTSE MIB volatility as an attractive hedge for political risk.

The Italian government coalition is fragile, with the Five Star Movement and the League often at loggerheads on the economy, and now clashing on security measures. The antagonistic rhetoric from Italy’s leaders has recently reappeared in order to lure voters, with Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini ready to scrap “all limits” set by the EU. The results would also have consequences on how investors perceive the risk of Italy exiting the euro, which is currently fairly low, according to Barclays strategists.

For Jefferies strategists, however, a probable move toward more populist members of European Parliament following the election could put pressure on fiscal loosening and infrastructure spending, to the benefit of construction companies.

European voters have previously shown their capacity to surprise, and anything but stability and unity may not inspire the much-needed confidence to drive equity flows back to Europe.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures are trading down 0.7% ahead of the open.

SECTORS IN FOCUS TODAY:

Watch the pound and U.K. stocks after speculation was rife that Prime Minister Theresa May could be pushed out of her job by Wednesday but she has remained steadfast even in the face of near certain defeat for her deal. Pound investors are bailing out of the currency as the uncertainty about who will be running the country.Watch copper-exposed miners, which may be active Thursday after the base metal’s price slid further on continued concerns about the U.S.-China trade dispute. LME copper sank further below the $6,000/ton mark. Watch pure-play copper names like Antofagasta, KAZ Minerals, KGHM and Aurubis, as well as diversified miners.Watch reaction to the Fed’s minutes after the central bank confirmed it intends to stay in wait-and-see mode for some time.Watch trade-sensitive stocks as China’s response is increasingly the focus as a full-blown trade war becomes the baseline assumption rather than just a risk. Goldman Sachs thinks the odds of a continued stalemate are high. The EU is also waiting to get into trade talks with the U.S., but isn’t sure the latter is ready for that yet. The trade war has, however, put the dollar back on its throne.

COMMENT:

“Our five key inflation drivers for 2019 are aligning for higher inflation prints,” Citi strategists write in a note. “This could surprise markets as U.S. inflation pricing declined with the latest risk-off sentiment and Eurozone inflation pricing has fallen towards the lows seen in 2016.”

COMPANY NEWS AND M&A:

