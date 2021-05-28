‘Politics is Trump’: Furious reaction as Republicans vote down Capitol riot commission

Nathan Place
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;Senator Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat, said he was &#x002018;very disappointed&#x002019; with the vote&lt;/p&gt; (AP)

Senator Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat, said he was ‘very disappointed’ with the vote

(AP)

Democrats and moderate Republicans were left seething after GOP senators blocked the creation of a commission to investigate the 6 January Capitol riot.

“I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,” centrist Democratic senator Joe Manchin told Forbes after the vote.

Rep Liz Cheney, meanwhile, thanked the Republicans who did vote for the bill.

“Thank you to Senators Cassidy, Collins, Murkowski, Portman, Sasse, and Romney for voting for truth and defense of our constitution,” tweeted the embattled congresswoman, who has faced blowback within her party for opposing Mr Trump. “History will remember those who put country ahead of politics.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

