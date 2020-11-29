Politics updates: Fox's Bartiromo slammed for softball interview as Trump says he won't be dropping false fraud claims

Matthew Brown, USA TODAY
·8 min read

USA TODAY'S coverage of the 2020 election and President-elect Joe Biden's transition continues this week as he continues to roll out his picks for top positions in his administration and states continue to certify their vote counts.

President Donald Trump has yet to concede the race but his administration has cleared the way for Biden's team to have access to federal resources and briefings during the transition.

Sen. Blunt refuses to call Biden president-elect, echoes election misinformation

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., declined to acknowledge Joe Biden was "president-elect" during an interview Sunday with CNN’s "State of the Union." The refusal came as President Donald Trump and many elected Republicans continue to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

"The president-elect technically has to be elected president by the electors. That happens in the middle of December," Blunt correctly said, sidestepping the reality that there is no doubt the electors will choose Biden as the next president of the United States.

"There is no official job president-elect," Blunt said, arguing that the distinction was a "straw man" created by the media. But in 2016, Blunt’s office published a press release "congratulating President-elect Donald Trump" the day after the election and long before the electors met.

Federal and state courts have found the Trump campaign’s claims of fraud to be unfounded. While Blunt’s comments casting doubt on Biden's status as president-elect echo the Trump campaign’s attacks on the legitimacy of the election, he did not go so far as to claim the election was stolen, as Trump has baselessly contended.

"I don't think it was rigged but I do think there was some things that were done that shouldn't have been done," Blunt said without specifying what potential election wrongdoing he was referencing. "And I think there was some element of voter fraud as there is in every election. But I don't have any reason to believe that the numbers are there that would have made that difference.”

Election officials across the country have confirmed that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election. A USA TODAY investigation found no instances of voter fraud in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Claims elsewhere in the country were also investigated and debunked.

Blunt predicted Trump would remain active in Republican politics.

"I think there is a big role for President Trump. And I hope he embraces that and looks at how you move to whatever comes next for him, assuming that this election works out the way it appears it will," he said.

– Michael Brown

Donald Trump doesn't know when his election protests will end

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump continued to protest the election during a broadcast interview Sunday, but again provided no proof – and would not say when he might drop election lawsuits and challenges that have met nothing but defeat.

Trump said his unverified complaints might last past the Dec. 14 vote of the Electoral College and even the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

"My mind will not change in six months," Trump told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" during his first broadcast interview since Election Day.

A steady stream of judges and election officials across the country, including Republicans, have declared the elections fairly run, and criticized Trump's legal team for filing specious complaints.

In rejecting a lawsuit in Pennsylvania, a federal appeals court said Friday that "charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here."

Lawsuits and election challenges have met similar fates in Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Georgia.

In a Fox telephone conversation that lasted 46 minutes, Trump criticized Republicans who have disputed his claims of election fraud.

That includes Georgia, the site of two Senate run-offs that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. While Trump plans to campaign in Georgia for incumbent Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, even as he blasted GOP officials like Gov. Brian Kemp.

"The governor's done nothing," Trump said. "He's done absolutely nothing. I'm ashamed that I endorsed him."

Trump's comments throughout the interview amounted to little more than rants, complaints, and evidence-free conspiracy theories.

"He’s all over the place," said Bradley Moss, a national security attorney. "He’s got nothing, he knows it’s all ending and he’s ranting to anyone who will listen."

Other analysts hit the softball questioning of Fox host Maria Bartiromo, some noting that Trump is reportedly thinking about buying his own news network.

"@MariaBartiromo auditioning for a job on Newmax this morning," tweeted former President Bill Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart.

– David Jackson

Second Wisconsin county nears recount completion

MADISON, Wis. – Dane County will wrap up its recount Sunday, affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin as President Donald Trump prepares a lawsuit.

The completion of Dane County’s recount comes two days after Milwaukee County finished its recount. Trump's campaign paid $3 million to cover the cost of the recounts in Wisconsin’s two most Democratic counties so he could pursue a long-shot lawsuit to claim the state’s 10 electoral votes.

Milwaukee County’s recount netted Biden netted 132 more votes over the initial results. Much of the increase occurred because tabulators discovered 386 votes had not been counted on Election Day.

The vote total in Dane County will change by dozens of votes, but nowhere near enough to shift the state from Biden to Trump, said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell. Biden won Wisconsin by about 21,600 votes according to the initial tally.

Trump on Saturday tweeted that he would file a lawsuit in Wisconsin by Tuesday, when the state Elections Commission is set to certify the results.

"The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday," Trump wrote.

– Patrick Marley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Retired Joint Chiefs chair: Iran scientist assassination weakens diplomacy

Retired Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Michael Mullen expressed concern on NBC News' "Meet the Press" that the recent assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist will "makes things much more challenging" for the incoming Biden administration to negotiate with the country.

Mullen – the nation’s highest-ranking military officer from 2007 to 2011 – called the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who oversaw Iran’s nuclear program for over a decade, "a significant event," one that could significantly hobble U.S.-Iranian relations just as President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Mullen’s concerns were shared by retired Navy Adm. William McRaven, who told ABC News’ "This Week" that the move reinforces the "difficult challenge" Biden faces in negotiating with Iran.

Iran was already unlikely to be receptive to a new agreement with a Biden administration after its experience with President Donald Trump, who pulled out of an agreement negotiated during the Obama administration to slow Iran's nuclear weapons development, McRaven said.

"Now by attacking their nuclear scientists and by really escalating this effort, the Iranians are going to be more compelled to get a bomb quicker," and Iran will be more hesitant to join any future deal, McRaven predicted.

Mullen likened the move to Trump's decision to assassinate Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard. That move enraged the Iranian government and public alike, and led experts to fear the prospect of open war.

Fakhrizadeh was "not only the brains but also the passion behind" Iran’s nuclear program, Mullen said. Biden, who has said he’d reopen talks with Iran, will now likely face a country further embittered and resistant to diplomacy.

"I’m hopeful that President-elect Biden can actually reach in and calm the waters but I think this heightens tensions significantly," Mullen said.

– Matthew Brown

Progressives aren't going to give Biden a honeymoon

After helping to mobilize election turnout of young people and left-leaning Democrats, progressive leaders want to hold the Biden administration to promises made on the campaign trail: addressing climate change, combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and offering student debt relief.

"This isn’t 2015 anymore. This isn’t 2010 anymore. It’s not 2005 anymore," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic socialist from New York, said at a rally with progressives last week. "The movement got us here. You all got us a seat at the table."

But as progressives lean into their policy demands, one roadblock remains: Who will control the Senate?

Two runoffs in Georgia will determine whether Republicans maintain control of the chamber when the new Congress is sworn in in January. If the Republican majority holds, not only will it be difficult for Democrats to pass legislation, it will likely mean the progressive wish list will be left on the backburner.

– Rebecca Morin

