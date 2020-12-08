Politics live updates: Biden health team looks beyond COVID; Krebs sues Trump campaign, lawyer

Sarah Elbeshbishi, Matthew Brown and Bart Jansen, USA TODAY

USA TODAY's coverage of the 2020 election and President-elect Joe Biden's transition continues this week as he rolls out more of his picks for top jobs in his administration. Meanwhile, the remaining final states certify their vote counts before the Electoral College ballots are officially cast Monday.

President Donald Trump has cleared the way for Biden's team to use federal resources and get briefings during the transition, although Trump has yet to formally concede the race.

Biden health team looks beyond coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. – President-elect Joe Biden’s health team described priorities and experience Tuesday beyond just combatting COVID-19, which will dominate their early service in his administration.

Biden introduced Xavier Becerra as his choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, briefly mispronouncing the California attorney general's name before quickly correcting himself.

Becerra, who appeared by video, emphasized the second "H" in the Department of Health and Human Services and vowed that children, seniors and disabled Americans will "stand tall" under the Biden administration. He likened his “breathtaking opportunity” that of another California Democrat, John Gardner, who was tapped by President Lyndon B. Johnson to lead the Department of Health, Education and Welfare while ushering in Medicare, Medicaid and greater civil rights.

"Now it's our turn to discover the breathtaking opportunities before us in the midst of this hardship and pain," said Becerra, the son of Mexican immigrants who served 24 years in the House and would become the first Latino secretary of the department. "It's our turn to build up, and to back up, our doctors and medical professionals, our hospitals and clinics battling the coronavirus."

Biden tapped Dr. Vivek Murthy, who served as surgeon general from 2014 to 2017, to return to the post in an expanded role. Murthy cited devastating health crises facing the country in addition to the pandemic, including opioid addiction, mental-health concerns, racial-health disparities and high rates of chronic illness such as heart disease and diabetes.

“These challenges are both caused by but also exacerbated by broader societal issues, from the economic strains so many people are facing to the disconnection and loneliness that so many of us feel,” Murthy said. “In my expanded role, I will work to bring a health focus to our policies across government so that our schools, our workplaces and our communities can be forces for strengthening our health and well-being.”

Biden chose Dr. Rochelle Walensky, a Harvard professor of medicine and chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Her medical training coincided with the most harrowing years of the AIDS crisis and development in 1995 of the first cocktail of remedies approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

“I’ve dedicated my career ever since to researching and treating infectious diseases, and to ending the HIV/AIDS crisis for good,” Walensky said.

Biden named Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, an associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, to lead his COVID-19 Equity Task Force. She grew up on St. Thomas, where she said people often died too young from preventable conditions. She said COVID-19 revealed social inequities that left 70% of Black people and 60% of Latinos who know someone who was hospitalized or died from the virus.

“As I grew up, I came to understand that there were deeper dimensions to health beyond what I saw in the human biology textbooks that I borrowed from my mother’s textbooks,” she said. “It is our societal obligation to ensure equitable access to testing, treatments and vaccines,” including for the undocumented, the incarcerated and the homeless.

– Courtney Subramanian and Bart Jansen

Ex-cybersecurity chief Krebs sues Trump campaign, lawyer for defamation

Christopher Krebs, the federal government's former top cybersecurity chief who was fired for describing the November vote as the most secure in history, sued the Trump campaign and one of the president's lawyers for defamation Tuesday, claiming that attorney falsely characterized his remarks as treasonous while suggesting that Krebs be "taken out at dawn and shot."

In the legal action filed in a Maryland state court, Krebs characterized Joseph diGenova's statements during a Nov. 30 Newsmax broadcast as "shockingly irresponsible and dangerous."

The former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency asserted that diGenova's commentary was especially troubling because it was "released into the current climate of political toxicity and instability, in which public officials across the country ... are being targeted with acts and threats of violence simply for performing their public duties."

DiGenova declined comment Tuesday.

Krebs, who also named Newsmax Media Inc. as a defendant, accused the group of encouraging "actual violence" against him and other Republicans "for speaking truth and performing his constitutional duties without regard to party loyalty.”

"This objective—retaliating against Republicans who publicly rejected the 'rigged election' narrative—was ... a central element of the Defendants’ conspiracy," Krebs claimed, adding that the Trump campaign has used the argument to "fraudulently entice" supporters to continue donating money for the president's future political activities.

Krebs was abruptly fired last month by President Donald Trump, just days after declaring that the election was secure in a pointed rebuke to the president who continues to allege without evidence that the vote was "rigged."

The president's flurry of legal actions, pursued by a team that has included diGenova, have been repeatedly dismissed.

– Kevin Johnson

Trump defends White House holiday parties amid COVID surge

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended the White House’s decision to hold a series of holiday parties and receptions at the presidential mansion despite a surge in coronavirus cases.

At a summit on COVID-19 vaccines, a reporter asked Trump why the parties were being held even though public health officials have discouraged Americans from traveling over the holidays and have suggested avoiding large in-person gatherings.

Trump said the number of guests at the indoor parties has been “reduced substantially” and that many of the attendees are wearing face masks.

“I look out at the audience at those parties...we have a lot of people wearing masks,” he said. “And I think that's a good thing."

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the parties and receptions, which started last week and will continue through December. In addition to paring down the guest lists, first lady Melania Trump’s office has said other safety precautions are being taken, such as serving individually plated food served from plexiglass-protected stations and positioning hand-sanitizer stations throughout the State Floor.

– Michael Collins, David Jackson and John Fritze

Biden’s 3 health goals for first 100 days

WILMINGTON, Del. – President-elect Joe Biden outlined three health goals to combat COVID-19 during his first 100 days in office: to have everyone where masks during that period, to distribute 100 million vaccinations and to reopen many schools if the virus is brought under greater control.

Biden said he developed the goals in consultation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He announced the goals while introducing his appointees, including California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of Health and Human Services and Dr. Vivek Murthy as surgeon general.

As his first goal, Biden, who will be sworn in Jan. 20, said he would sign an executive order on his first day to require mask wearing in federal buildings and on interstate transportation such as planes, trains and buses. The Trump administration rejected a request to take a similar step.

“We’re going to require masks wherever possible,” Biden said. “It’s not a political statement, it’s a patriotic act.”

As his second priority, Biden said he would push to deliver 100 million vaccinations during the first 100 days. The vaccinations are expected to require two inoculations for each person, so his goal would be to vaccinate 50 million people.

The earliest vaccine recipients under Biden’s goal would go to those at highest risk, first to health care professionals, to people living in long-term care and “as soon as possible” to educators.

“Developing a vaccine is only one herculean task,” Biden said. “Distributing it is another herculean task.”

Biden said his third goal is to reopen many schools. He said the goal would depend on Congress providing funding to students, educators and staffers to return safely, for masking, vaccinations, safety equipment and training.

“We’ll still have much to do in the first 100 days,” Biden said.

– Courtney Subramanian and Bart Jansen

Rep. Jim Clyburn says Rep. Marcia Fudge expected to be in Biden Cabinet

Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black member of House leadership, said Tuesday that he expects President-elect Joe Biden to nominate Rep. Marcia Fudge to a Cabinet post and that retired Gen. Lloyd Austin would make a good secretary of the Defense Department.

Fudge, D-Ohio, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, has been promoted as a potential secretary of Agriculture. Clyburn, a co-chairman of Biden’s inaugural committee whose support in South Carolina was crucial to Biden winning the Democratic nomination and ultimately the White House, said he expects Fudge to join the Cabinet.

“I look for her to be in the Cabinet,” Clyburn, D-S.C., told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday. “I don’t know that she will be the secretary of agriculture. That may not be. But she will be a member of the Cabinet, at least she will be nominated for a Cabinet position.”

Clyburn said he also supported Austin, who would become the first Black secretary of Defense, if confirmed by the Senate. Clyburn said he worked with Austin on diversity issues while he was at the Pentagon and that the Congressional Black Caucus supports him.

“We worked together on diversity issues,” Clyburn said. “I look for this to be a pretty smooth hearing and confirmation. I like him very much. I think he’s going to be a good fit for us.”

Clyburn’s comments come as various groups have argued for more diversity on Biden’s Cabinet and among top advisers. Biden will meet Tuesday with civil-rights groups.

– Bart Jansen

Trump reached out to Pennsylvania House speaker over election

President Donald Trump and his allies have continued to lobby Pennsylvania officials on its failed election cases in the commonwealth, going so far as to try and stop the state’s certification of the election results.

The measures reflect a national attempt by the Trump campaign in battleground states ahead of the Dec. 14 convention of the Electoral College. Trump has sought to overturn results in states he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

The president called state House Speaker Bryan Cutler to make his case, according to the Associated Press. The New York Times reported the president called Cutler twice over the past few days. Cutler's spokesman Michael Straub told the Times the president asked "what options were available to the legislature."

Supporters of the president have gathered in front of Cutler’s house to protest the results of the election.

Pennsylvania certified Biden's win in the state in November.

On Saturday, Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, urging him to ask the state legislature to overturn the results, which showed Biden the winner. Kemp has since told state lawmakers that attempts to change the election outcome by picking their own presidential electors is "not an option."

Georgia: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to state legislators: Picking own presidential electors 'not an option'

Some Trump allies, like Republican Rep. Mike Kelly, who represents part of northwestern Pennsylvania, have filed further lawsuits alleging widespread and coordinated fraud in state court. Nine state Republican lawmakers also filed a lawsuit on Monday levying similar claims.

– Matthew Brown

Ted Cruz said he would present oral arguments if PA case went to SCOTUS

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said he would present the oral argument in front of the Supreme Court if the high court decided to hear the Trump campaign's latest election challenge in Pennsylvania.

“Petitioners’ legal team has asked me whether I would be willing to argue the case before the Supreme Court, if the Court grants certiorari. I have agreed, and told them that if the Court takes the appeal, I will stand ready to present the oral argument,” Cruz told FOX News Monday, which he confirmed in a tweet.

The latest case filed in Pennsylvania regarding the election asks for the state to exclude the mail-in ballots received, citing them as unconstitutional. Pennsylvania received more than 2.5 million mail-in ballots in the 2020 election. President Donald Trump lost the state to President-elect Joe Biden.

GOP Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania is leading the case, claiming that all the mail-in votes are illegal votes and that the state’s 2019 law that made mail-in voting universal was illegal. Kelly was ruled against twice by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in cases that also ask to invalidate mail-in votes and block Joe Biden’s win.

“As I said last week, the bitter division and acrimony we see across the Nation needs resolution. I believe #SCOTUS has a responsibility to the American People to ensure, within its powers, that we are following the law and following the Constitution,” Cruz also tweeted Monday.

– Sarah Elbeshbishi

