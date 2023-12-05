Let your voice be heard on political fibs, deceptions and general untruths. That's right, it's Lie of the Year time!

PolitiFact Wisconsin readers can get in on the voting action as PolitiFact National lists its top stories and fact checks and asks readers to weigh in with their choice for No. 1 falsehood. This year's choices includes some doozies from former President Donald Trump, Recently ousted U.S. Rep. George Santos, President Joe Biden, and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Go to PolitiFact National to cast your ballot.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: PolitiFact Lie of the Year for 2023