Polive: Two men arrested for concealing death in Glynn County investigation

The Glynn County Police Department has released a statement regarding the death investigation of Michael Dittman, a 51-year-old resident of St. Simons Island, and the arrest of two men allegedly responsible.

According to the report, a missing person report was filed on May 4, 2023, after Dittman’s family had not heard from him since May 1.

On May 6, GCPD Detectives located Dittman’s body in an overgrown field off of Bishop ST, in unincorporated Glynn County, and his next of kin has been notified.

The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, and an autopsy will be performed at the GBI lab to determine the cause and manner of death.

After conducting interviews, the police arrested 36-year-old Donald Lawrence and 30-year-old Alexander Heiman. Both have been charged with OCGA 16-10-31 (Concealing Death of Another Person) and are currently in custody at the Glynn County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about the alleged suspects and is working to obtain mugshots.

The Glynn County Police Department is requesting anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Edgy at 912-554-7807 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.