Polk BLM calls for arrest of 4 Lakeland officers, removal of new police chief

Carl Soto, vice president of Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk Inc., introduces Antwan Glover and his daughter Isabella Cannon during a press conference held in front of the Lakeland Police Department. Soto called on the Department of Justice to open an investigation into the misuse of force against Lakeland resident Anton Glover.

LAKELAND — Black Lives Matters Restoration Polk Inc. is calling for the arrest of four Lakeland police officers involved in a Dec. 18 traffic stop and a federal investigation into the beating that was captured on video.

It's also seeking the removal of newly appointed Police Chief Sammy Taylor.

At a news conference in front of the Lakeland Police Department in downtown, Carl Soto, BLM Polk's co-founder and vice president, rehashed a video of the traffic stop posted on Facebook, which appears to show a Lakeland police officer repeatedly punching Lakeland resident Antwan Glover in the head and face. The video was recorded by Glover's 17-year-old stepdaughter, Isabella Cannon.

PreviouslyVideo from arrest at traffic stop shows Lakeland officer punching suspect on ground

"As Mr. Glover is unarmed laying on the ground with his hands up, he is repeatedly struck in the face by a member of this corrupt department," Soto said.

His political organization is calling for the federal Department of Justice to launch a full investigation into the incident and press all applicable charges against those officers involved: Dillion Cornn, Anton Jefferson, Jason McCain, and Sgt. Mark Eby. A formal complaint is in the process of being drafted and will be filed with the state shortly, Soto said.

This breaking news story will be updated. Check back later.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk BLM wants 4 Lakeland police officers arrested for Dec. 18 beating