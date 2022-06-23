Polk City man convicted of 1st-degree murder in 2020 church-van death

A Polk City man was convicted of first-degree murder Friday for running over a woman in front of her Polk City home in 2020.

State Attorney Brian Haas said Elijah Stansell, 20, will be sentenced to a mandatory sentence of life in prison later this year.

On Nov. 10, 2020, Stansell was arrested along with three teenagers after the group went to Hunter Penton's residence on Berkley Road and Stansell started a fight with him. Stansell was 18 at the time while the other three involved were minors.

According to Stansell's affidavit, 52-year-old Suzette Penton, Hunter Penton's mother, arrived home in her car with her younger son while Stansell and Sutton were attacking Hunter Penton. The four fled to a parked van on the street..

She followed them and, as Stansell and the others got into the van, Suzette Penton was standing in front of the vehicle using her phone to take pictures.

"As she was taking pictures, the vehicle accelerated quickly," the affidavit said. "Though there was enough room between the vehicle and Penton to maneuver around her, the driver intentionally ran into, and over, her before fleeing."

Suzette Penton died from her injuries on Nov. 25.

The van was owned by Westwood Missionary Baptist Church in Winter Haven, where Stansell’s father was one of the pastors.

The other three defendants, all minors, are awaiting trial.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk City man faces life in prison for running over woman with van