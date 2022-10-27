Polk County 15-year-old brings gun to school, threatens student, deputies say

Polk County deputies said a 15-year-old boy was arrested after bringing a gun to school.

Deputies said a school resource officer got a tip Wednesday morning about a weapon on campus at Tenoroc High School in Lakeland.

The officer said a teen was found with a handgun in his jacket and a loaded magazine in his pants pocket.

Police said the boy threatened another student in the bathroom earlier in the morning.

The student is now facing several charges, including possession of a firearm on a school campus, carrying a concealed firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

