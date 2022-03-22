Polk County authorities looking for suspect shot by homeowner during alleged burglary

Polk County authorities are searching for a burglary suspect they say was shot Monday afternoon by the owner of the home he allegedly broke into.

According to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the homeowner reported the incident around 5 p.m. Monday after confronting a man who had allegedly broken into his home in the 4900 block of Northeast 78th Avenue, west of Bondurant.

The suspect, described as an older white male in the news release, fled after the homeowner fired several shots at him. "Evidence at the scene indicates that the subject was" hit by at least one of the shots, according to the release.

Lt. Ryan Evans said the suspect, who may be driving a mid-2000s white Buick LeSabre, had not been located as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, and authorities do not know the extent of his injuries.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies are looking for this man, who allegedly broke into a home near Bondurant on Monday, March 22, 2022, and fled after being shot by the homeowner. Anyone with information about the burglary, or the suspect, whose photo was captured on a doorbell camera, should call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 515-223-1400.

Anyone with information about the burglary, or the suspect, whose photo was captured on a doorbell camera, should call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 515-223-1400.

In a similar incident Sunday, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said a 22-year-old Dallas Center man was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and simple assault.

The suspect was shot multiple times by a homeowner after allegedly breaking into a home in the 19000 block of 123rd Place in rural Perry.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Rural Bondurant homeowner fired multiple shots at alleged burglar