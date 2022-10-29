Polk County-based farm labor contracting company employees sentenced in racketeering case

Three Polk County-based farm labor contractor employees were sentenced Thursday for their roles in a federal racketeering case that victimized over a dozen Mexican workers who had worked in the U.S. harvesting fruits, vegetables and other products between 2015 and 2017.

U.S. District Court Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell for the Middle District of Florida sentenced Christina Gamez, 43, to 37 months in prison; Efrain Cabrera Rodas, 32, a citizen of Mexico, to 41 months in prison; and Guadalupe Mendes Mendoza, 45, to eight months of home detention.

Judge Honeywell also ordered Cabrera to pay nearly $25,000 and Gamez to pay over $9,000 in restitution to the victims; Mendoza was ordered to pay a $5,500 fine over 24 months of supervised release.

“Using coercive, deceptive and fraudulent practices to exploit individuals’ immigration status to engage in a pattern of forced labor for financial gain is appalling,” U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg for the Middle District of Florida said in a press release. “Thanks to the diligent work by our human trafficking task force partners, this criminal enterprise was stopped in its tracks.”

According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, the defendants each conspired to operate and manage Los Villatoros Harvesting – a Polk County-based farm labor contracting company that brought large numbers of temporary, seasonal Mexican workers into the U.S. – as a criminal enterprise engaged in a pattern of racketeering activity.

The enterprise’s racketeering activity included subjecting workers to forced labor; harboring many of the workers for financial gain; committing fraud in foreign labor contracting; and submitting fraudulent visa-related documents to the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor, thr release states.

Earlier this year, the defendants had pleaded guilty.

The owner of Los Villatoros Harvesting, co-defendant Bladimir Moreno, 55, also pleaded guilty last month to his role in the scheme.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the company remains active.

Los Villatoros Harvesting couldn't be reached for comment Saturday.

The Palm Beach County Human Trafficking Task Force, which includes the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the case. The task force received assistance from many agencies including the Coalition of Immokalee Workers.

