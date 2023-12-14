Polk County Circuit Court judge sentences Willamina man in 2022 Christmas Day shooting

Christian Willbern, Salem Statesman Journal
A Willamina man was sentenced Wednesday to 7.5 years in prison for the Christmas day shooting of a man last year, the Polk County District Attorney's office said.

Stephen Price, 36, of Willamina, shot a man on his Grande Ronde property after getting into a verbal altercation with him. Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton said man survived but was severely injured.

A Polk County Circuit Court jury last week found Price guilty of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangerment and menacing.

Judge Monte Campbell sentenced Price on Wednesday according to Oregon's Measure 11 minimum mandatory sentencing law. He will not be eligible for early release or a sentence reduction and will be required to complete three years of post-prison supervision.

