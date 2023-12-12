Polk County Commissioners set to divvy up ambulance services

Jon Kowalski, firefighter EMT, works for the Southwest Polk Fire District in Rickreall. The district doesn’t have an assigned service area and has been fighting with the city of Dallas to come to a resolution.

Southwest Polk County Fire District and the Dallas Fire & EMS Department have been battling to carve out which portions of the county belong to which ambulance service provider.

Deciding which ambulance currently goes out on a call is not a matter of proximity. It’s administratively determined by Polk County commissioners.

Dallas is proposing to give up portions of its current service area to Southwest Polk and keep a significant area around the city. Southwest Polk, which started ambulance service two years ago but doesn't have an assigned service area, wants more than Dallas is willing to give up, much of which the district already covers with fire service for the residents who pay taxes into the district.

Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope said that the commissioners intend to make a decision when they address the issue at their board meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Polk County Courthouse in Dallas.

“Personally, I think that Dallas has made a considerable compromise here,” said Pope, who spent 28 years as a volunteer firefighter.

Southwest Polk Fire District adds ambulances

When Fred Hertel was hired as the fire chief in Dallas in 2013, Southwest Polk had been contracting with Dallas to run its operations.

Southwest Polk started in the rural areas surrounding Dallas in 1947 after a major fire. It currently has a population of about 6,100 people. It covers 240 square miles, including portions of Highway 22, Highway 99 and Kings Valley Highway, roads where traffic accidents are frequent.

When Hertel started, Southwest had one station in Rickreall that was staffed by volunteers.

Hertel said Dallas’ fire department tried to consolidate with Southwest Polk in 2018, but the Dallas city council voted that down. Hertel stayed on as chief with Southwest Polk when it separated with Dallas in 2019 and tried to combine with Sheridan and West Valley (which includes Willamina and Grand Ronde). But that effort ended, Hertel said, in 2021 when Sheridan’s city council no voted the issue.

“So 2021 is the first time we became our own entity without partnerships,” Hertel said.

Southwest Polk Fire District started ambulance service in 2021, but has no service area assigned to it.

Most fire districts in the area are independent of cities, though cities like Dallas, Falls City and West Salem are exceptions.

With increasing call volumes and fewer volunteers, it’s hard for them to keep up financially.

Since the taxing rates for special districts like fire districts are capped by Ballot Measure 5, the only way they can get more revenue – unless they get a grant or a bond or levy passed by voters – is by charging insurance companies or individuals for ambulance rides.

“If they want to enhance or survive, they need to have an (ambulance) service,” Polk County administrative officer Greg Hansen said.

Most career firefighters are trained paramedics. On most calls – estimates range from 85% to 90% – they will administer medical aid. When an ambulance transports the person to a hospital, they can make between $450 and $600, Hertel said.

That means more money to keep up with the increasing demand for their service.

In 2017, Southwest Polk voters passed a $5.2 million bond that allowed it to build new stations in Rickreall as well as a station at Salt Creek – which is west on Highway 22 towards Grand Ronde – and Bridgeport, which is south of Dallas on Kings Valley Highway. That area gets about 40% of the department’s calls

Then voters in the district passed a levy in 2022 that allowed the department to have paid staff 24/7.

The department purchased three used ambulances, got licensed and gave its first ambulance ride on Dec. 28, 2021.

“The start of the conversation was about service and how do we improve that south end service,” Hertel said. “That was the impetuous to have the conversation. That service led us to how do we fund that service? And ambulance was one of those options. It didn’t start out as just let’s start an ambulance service to get money.”

What is an Ambulance Service Area?

Ambulances aren’t sent to calls based on who has the closest ambulance. They’re dispatched based on which ambulance service agency is assigned to the area from where the call comes.

An ambulance service area is a boundary that determines ambulances from which department answer the call. Sometimes the boundary is the same as a fire district, but in many cases that is different. There are 12 fire districts in Polk County but seven ambulance service areas.

For example, Salem contracts with Falck for ambulance service, including West Salem. Falck also covers the West Salem portion of the Salem Suburban Fire District and north to the Yamhill County line, including the Spring Valley Rural Fire Protection District and part of the Dayton Fire District.

The last time Polk County made changes to the ambulance service areas was in 1985 when multiple districts in Monmouth and Independence combined to form Polk County Fire District No. 1 in the south portion of the county.

Dallas has had ambulance service since 1937. Its ambulance service area includes 25,503 residents, while the city has a population of 17,285. That means the ambulance service area covers an additional 8,000 residents, as well as the Southwest Polk sections of Highways 22 and 99.

Deputy Chief Scott Magers points to a map showing the areas where Southwest Polk Fire District responds.

In Dallas, the budget for ambulance service was $2. 47 million in 2022. Of that, it earned $2.07 million from transporting people, according to a report commissioned by Polk County.

Dallas answered 4,041 total calls in 2022, according to a presentation given to the county commissioners. Dallas ambulances transported 1,909 patients to hospitals and performed another 700 inter-facility transfers between hospitals in 2022.

Dallas city manager Brian Latta, who declined an interview request for this article, told the county commissioners that Dallas has three ambulances, one of which is used for transferring patients to and from West Valley Hospital in Dallas.

In 2022, Southwest Polk signed a contract to take over the Amity Fire District’s ambulance service area along Highway 99 in the north part of Polk County.

Since starting ambulance service, Southwest Polk has figured out ways to financially sustain it.

Hertel said that inter facility transfers pay the district about twice as much as a regular ambulance transport to a hospital pays. Since Southwest Polk didn’t have an ambulance service area, they picked up a lot of those.

“Lincoln County is sitting 50 miles away from the metro area, and they don’t have a lot of hospitals and ambulances, they get full quickly,” Magers said. “If they get really backed up, it messes up the EMS system in Lincoln County. And so we said, ‘Well, hey, you know what, we don’t have an ASA, we have an ambulance, we’ll help you out.’”

The district also gets calls from Salem Hospital to take patients who are being released back home.

And Southwest Polk answers many calls for mutual aid for ambulances from other districts, including dozens of calls in Dallas.

“So the development of what we’ve started has almost got us at a sustainable level right now,” Hertel said. “But it’s going to take us a couple of years to recuperate from the business start-up costs of the first couple of years. We’re almost back to that break-even point.”

But Southwest Polk wants its own ASA.

The fight over redrawing ASA lines

Polk County has looked at redrawing ambulance service areas for the past two years.

The big dispute has been how to divvy up the Dallas and Southwest Polk areas.

A study commissioned by Polk County suggested that Dallas should give up the northeast and southwest portions of its ambulance service area – including Falls City – to Southwest Polk. In that model, Dallas would retain a large section around the city. Dallas projected those cuts would reduce its revenue by $200,000.

Dallas put forth a plan that would give Southwest Polk an area that includes the district’s Salt Creek and Rickreall stations along Highway 22, but Dallas would keep all of the area to the south, including Southwest Polk’s Bridgeport station.

In its alternative option, Southwest Polk would get the northern area and get the area south of Dallas and west of Falls City.

Latta told the county commissioners at a public hearing that both of the options it presented would allow it to continue to fund three ambulances.

“The biggest fear for us is that we get cut deep enough and we don’t have the call volume to be able to support our third ambulance,” Latta said.

He said that if the territory is cut any more than its proposals, it would not be able to provide mutual aid for ambulances to other departments.

In Falls City, the fire district is all-volunteer. But the fire district members also are paramedics. So if someone needs emergency medical attention, they can still get it fast. But they may have to wait for a trip to a hospital.

“For the city of Falls City, we would really recommend what Dallas has proposed, the first one, not the second one, because I’m also responding to most of the calls up in the woods,” Falls City fire chief Bob Young said.

If someone in Falls City calls for an ambulance, an ambulance is sent from Dallas past the Southwest Polk’s Bridgeport station to get there. That could mean an additional 10 minutes to get an ambulance where it is needed.

“One thing that hasn’t been discussed very much, is closest unit response,” said Paul Telfer, a former chief of the Salem Fire Department who lives south of Dallas. “I think that the citizens, that’s how they think it works. I think if you ask anybody you ask on the street, the citizen would immediately say closest person. If they’re wrong, we have to have a really good reason to explain to them that it’s wrong.”

Hertel said about 40% of the Southwest Polk’s calls are south of Dallas.

Pope directed the leadership of Dallas and Southwest Polk to figure out how the disputed area should be divvied up.

Hertel said that Dallas and Southwest Polk met multiple times over a two-week period to try to come up with a plan that both agreed on.

Ultimately they walked away with proposals that neither could accept.

“This is very complex,” Pope said. “It’s a very challenging decision for this board of commissioners.”

What will the commissioners choose?

Now the county commissioners have to make the choice.

Everyone agrees that it has benefitted the county that Southwest Polk has added ambulance service and it should have its own area.

“We’ve upped the capacity in Polk County by two ambulances,” Hertel said. “And even with that, last Sunday, we were completely out of ambulances in all of this area. There were none left. Our two were out, Dallas’ were out, Polk 1’s were out. So none of this area had an ambulance available. And this happens almost every week right now.”

The worst-case scenario would be if Dallas were unable to sustain the funding for one of its ambulances.

“I see nothing but positive going forward as long as we do not upset the process or upset the rhythm that Dallas has agreed to,” Pope said.

And the result of the decision will make some people unhappy.

“I think ultimately the struggle here is about money and if the taxpayers are willing to pony up more money, we can risk giving the fire department and the ambulance services more money that we need,” said Alan Hershman, the co-chair of the Salt Creek Neighborhood Association.

“That’s a risk worth taking rather than fearing we might pay a penny too much," Hershman said. "And that way nobody has to risk losing their father or their mother or their granny who just retired and may be still young.”

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

