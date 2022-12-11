Polk County couple arrested; facing multiple charges for having firearms, PCSO says

Two people were arrested after having two illegally altered firearms according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they attempted to pull over a blue 1985 Chevrolet truck with no license plate on Kathleen Road near Laurel Woods Lane.

Troopers said that Samuel Timothy Doolin, 27, was driving the car while Tiffany Ann Beam, 23, was in the passenger seat.

Both refused to cooperate with deputies, refusing to get out of the vehicle multiple times, according to FHP.

Doolin was stun-gunned and taken into custody, while Beam stopped resisting.

During the investigation, five firearms were found including a Glock 9 mm handgun which had been altered from semi-automatic to automatic; and a rifle that was also altered to operate as an automatic weapon, and was equipped with a 14-inch barrel.

Doolin was charged with two counts of possession of a fully automatic firearm, possession of a short-barrel rifle, possession of a firearm with altered/removed serial number, carrying concealed firearm, and resisting without violence.

FHP also charged him with resisting with violence and cited him for not displaying a proper tag, expired registration, failure to show proof of insurance, failure to show identification and failure to provide vehicle registration.

Beam was charged with resisting without violence.

