Polk County deputies help seize 10 kilos of fentanyl, enough to kill 5 million people

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announces arrests made in a major fentanyl-trafficking ring during a press conference at the Sheriff's Operations Center in Winter Haven on Tuesday. Accompanying the sheriff are FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass, State Attorney Brian Haas, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and State Attorney Susan Lopez.

Polk County deputies played an essential role in disrupting an international fentanyl trafficking ring and seizing 10 kilos destined for sale in Florida.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced the arrest of three men Thursday morning for fentanyl trafficking as a part of a multi-agency investigation.

"It is the single largest, single largest investigation and seizure of fentanyl in the history of Polk County," Judd said. Juan Manuel Gutierrez Medina, 56, and his 25-year-old son, Juan Manuel Contreras Gutierrez, both of Riverview, face first-degree felony charges of trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams. Both are from Mexico and entered the United States illegally, according to the Sheriff's Office. U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on the two men.

Ruperto Rocha, 55, of Wimauma also was arrested and faces first-degree felony charges of trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams.

Polk County deputies worked with several law enforcement agencies including the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to kick off a drug trafficking investigation in September.

Detectives initially made contact with Medina in Riverview and arranged to purchase large quantities of fentanyl.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said three men were recently arrested and 10 kilograms of fentanyl seized in a multi-agency operation that included Polk County detectives.

Polk's undercover detectives met first with Rocha in an undisclosed Bartow location on Sept. 14 as he delivered 1 kilogram of cocaine, or about 2.2 pounds. Within the next four days, deputies met with the father-son pair to purchase three additional kilograms of methamphetamines.

In October, detectives followed Medina as he traveled to Compton, California. Judd said it was discovered the fentanyl was being trafficked by the Mexican-based Sinaloa cartel, one of the largest international crime syndicates and drug trafficking rings.

Rocha was arrested by Polk County detectives Oct. 12 in Bartow.

When Medina flew back to Florida, Florida Highway Patrol arrested him in Suwannee County on Oct. 18.

Following these arrests, detectives arranged to meet with Contreras Gutierrez in Riverview Oct. 20 to purchase an additional 6 kilograms of fentanyl. Deputies scheduled another meeting with Contreras Gutierrez, who was arrested Oct. 25 by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

If the men are convicted, each faces a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a fine of $500,000 under Florida law.

Campaign comments Judicial panel suggests 30-day suspension, reprimand for Polk County Judge John Flynn

Judd estimated the 10 kilograms of fentanyl seized during the investigation has potential to kill 5 million people, he said, as 2 milligrams is considered a fatal dose..

"We saved lives, lots of lives, a ton of lives because we took this drug off the street," he said.

State Attorney General Ashley Moody said it was first successful investigation funded by the new State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication program, signed into law earlier this year. The measure provides funding for law enforcement and state agencies to combat fentanyl trafficking.

State Attorney General Ashley Moody said it was first successful investigation funded by the new State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication, or S.A.F.E. program, signed into law earlier this year. The measure provides funding for law enforcement and state agencies to conduct investigations designed to combat fentanyl trafficking. The money can be used to pay for staff overtime, travel, investigative supplies and necessary equipment.

"If you had a doubt, it should be no longer. Fentanyl is here and killing Floridians," Moody said.

This year to date, there have been 26 people killed by fentanyl-related overdoses in Polk County, according to the Sheriff's Office. Statewide, there were 3,050 fentanyl-related deaths reported from January to June.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk County deputies help seize 10 kilos of fentanyl arrest 3 people