Polk County deputy cleared in use of deadly force, Salem man indicted on manslaughter

A Polk County grand jury has determined a sheriff's deputy was justified in using deadly force in a September shooting along Highway 22 west of Salem, and handed up a 22-county indictment against a Salem man including eight counts of attempted murder and manslaughter.

The grand jury ruled deputy Michael Smith, who has been with the sheriff’s office since 2016, was justified in using deadly force as an act of self-defense, the Polk County Attorney's Office said Friday.

A probable cause statement by Oregon State Police, the agency which investigated the shooting, said the following sequence of events led up to the shooting in which Ivan Ocegueda, 18, of Carlton, was fatally shot:

Officers from the Independence Police Department chased a driver in a black BMW north of the city on Highway 51 at about 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 30.

Polk County deputies deployed spike strips about a mile south of the junction with Highway 22 to stop the driver who did not pull over.

The BMW drove over the spikes, but kept driving, turning east on Highway 22 and continuing about 3 miles before crashing next to a driveway.

Arriving officers found the car empty.

A gold minivan appeared, moving slowly east toward the officers with its lights on high beam and horn honking before stopping near the officers.

Smith was standing in the center median of Highway 22 and he saw the Salem man on the side of the road and ordered him to “show me your hands.”

He appeared to be giving up, but starting firing at the officers.

Investigators said officers took cover behind Salem Police Department vehicles. Smith returned fire as the Salem man ran to the passenger side of the van and drove away.

Smith, who had been shot in the ankle, was transported to Salem Health for treatment.

The van continued about a mile east on Highway 22 until it crashed into a house on Stoneway Drive in West Salem, state police said.

A 17-year-old female in the back seat got out of the van and was taken to Salem Health for treatment of injuries from the crash and a bullet wound to her leg.

The Salem man refused to exit the van for several hours until officers were able to arrest him.

Ocegueda was pronounced dead at the scene. He was in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound through his chest.

The Polk County Attorney's office said the Salem man is being held in Marion County Jail for violating probation from a 2021 case for attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:15 p.m. Monday in Polk County court on the 22-count indictment. The charges against him include manslaughter in the death of Ocegueda and shooting at eight officers.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk counties for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

